“Not My Baby”: ‘Generation Beta’ Has Arrived And Gen Z Can’t Stop Roasting Their Successors

It’s official, a new generation has already begun to be born. Officially named “Generation Beta,” the babies born starting in 2025 will mark the beginning of a new cohort, predicted to grow up immersed in artificial intelligence while tackling societal challenges.

This generation, born between 2025 and 2039 to younger millennials and Gen Z parents, has already begun sparking humor online, with Gen Z joking about becoming the “old generation.”

Generation Alpha, born between 2010 and 2024, in addition to millennials, born between 1980 and 1994, have seemingly remained quiet about the announcement that a new generation was being born.

Nevertheless, Generation Z, also known as “Zoomers”—born between 1995 and 2009—did what they do best, flocking to social media to hilariously welcome their successors.

Many took to TikTok to express their reactions, as a person wrote: “I’m scared to see what Gen Beta is like.”

A TikTok user commented: “I hope Gen Beta are better than Alpha.”

Someone else penned: “I do NOT wanna know how Gen Beta is gonna be.”

“I’m scared of what Gen Beta will do,” a netizen added.

A TikToker posted a video with a text that read: “Realizing that Gen Beta will look at Gen Z how we look at Gen X.”

Generation X were born between 1965 and 1979 and are aged between 46 and 60 years old.

“Gen Z will forever be the best generation in my opinion,” a viewer replied. “No one can top us.”

A cybernaut added: “They will be like ‘ugh that’s so Gen Z’.”

A commentator noted: “They’ll be like ‘how did u grow up without AI’.”

“What if they’re like ‘TikTok is so Gen Z’ WHAT IF TIKTOK BECOMES FACEBOOK FOR GEN Z!!?” an observer wondered.

A separate individual chimed in: “WDYM (what do you mean) GEN BETA IS STARTING? GEN ALPHA IS STILL FRESH.”

A new generation brings fresh expectations—some lighthearted, others more profound—as experts have anticipated that Generation Beta will be even more deeply intertwined with artificial intelligence and advanced technology than those before them.

In fact, Generation Beta will be starting their lives much differently than their Gen Alpha counterparts, Jason Dorsey, a generational researcher, told NBC News on December 27, 2024.

Born to younger millennials and older Gen Zers, Generation Beta will grow up in a post-pandemic world shaped by the lasting impact of COVID-19 on their families and siblings, with many expected to live into the 22nd century.

“It’ll be something that maybe older siblings went through, certainly something they learn about in history, but not something that is necessarily a contemporary event,” Jason said.

Generation Beta will probably be entrenched in smart devices and artificial intelligence in a way that previous generations haven’t been, according to the researcher.

Like Gen Alpha, they will rely on them to solve problems. Moreover, they will also likely grow up with climate change as a dire reality with more direct consequences on their lives.

Just like Gen Z and Gen Alpha, Gen Beta will grow up with social media, though it’s still unknown how those mediums will evolve in the next decade-plus, according to NBC News.

Experts suggested that Gen Z parents, aware of the benefits and risks of social media, may limit technology use for their Gen Beta children.

This consequently contrasts with millennial parents’ approach to Gen Alpha, often dubbed “iPad kids” for their heavy online presence and unique digital culture.

Generational labels offer context for shared experiences shaped by defining events, like 9/11 for millennials and the pandemic for Gen Z, though predicting such moments for Gen Alpha and Gen Beta remains uncertain.

Moreover, categorizing a 15-year age range under one label is becoming a challenge, Jason said.

The Pew Research Center said in 2023 that it would mostly stop using generational labels in its research, writing in part that demographic differences like race and class are bigger factors in dictating a group’s commonalities.

“By choosing not to use the standard generational labels when they’re not appropriate, we can avoid reinforcing harmful stereotypes or oversimplifying people’s complex lived experiences,” Pew researchers wrote.

Image credits: TopMGSzn

Jason reportedly agreed as he told NBC News: “Generational labels are helpful as long as you understand their limitations.

“We think they’re really helpful to get a head start, to create more of a shared understanding … We’re all still individuals.”

Image credits: Nljigakulive

Image credits: Mazimum_

Image credits: BovadaOfficial

Image credits: SageofSapien

Image credits: FlipsieVT

