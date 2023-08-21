Isn't it fascinating how we've divided the human timeline into these quirky categories? We've got the silent heroes, the booming boomers, the effortlessly cool Gen X, the tech-savvy millennials, the Zoom-loving Gen Z, and hey there, Gen Alpha, you're next in line. But right now, let's turn the spotlight on you, you awesome Gen X'ers – the original latchkey kids, the masters of retro-cool. Born in 1965–1980, you know all too well about neon clothes, jelly bracelets, stirrup leggings, pay phones, big hair, and strawberry shortcake...

From the cosmic dust of the '60s to the neon glow of the '80s, the r/GenX subreddit captures the essence of what it was like to grow up and live in this era. We've curated our favorite posts from the group, so grab your VHS tapes, dust off your Pogs collection, and get ready for a journey through the era of neon fanny packs, grunge anthems, and a world where the only social network that mattered was the one you actually attended in person.

I Feel Like As A Gen-Xer, This Resonates With Me

I Feel Like As A Gen-Xer, This Resonates With Me

Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Remember when Cindy Brady said that by the time she got the attic room, it would be the year 2000? It seemed so far away.

The Gen X'ers, now comfortably middle-aged, could tell us a lot about life and how it used to be. Today's trends, including music, fashion, and TV shows, often take cues from the vibrant '70s and '80s. A lively Reddit group, r/GenX boasts 98.1k members and is a hotspot for sharing nostalgic and funny content from that era.
What Would Some Of Our Disproven Facts Be?

What Would Some Of Our Disproven Facts Be?

Satan Laughs
Satan Laughs
1. Bees are NOT led by a Queen. The hive’s workers are an organization which makes collective decisions. If the Queen ain’t pulling her weight she’ll be defenestrated and replaced. 2. Bermuda Triangle: total crock. 3. Sugar is better than fat in a diet. Lies. 4. You can literally eat five ham sandwiches in a pool and never cramp. Forget the 30-minute wait to swim after meals. 5. Words sometimes DO hurt more than sticks and stones. Shall I go on… wow 🤪

How Everyone Else Thinks The 80s Looked Like vs. Reality

How Everyone Else Thinks The 80s Looked Like vs. Reality

Seonag Udell
Seonag Udell
First pick is more early 90's

Besides the fun things we associate with the '70s and '80s, there was much more to it. Gen X was the first generation with both parents working outside the home, but childcare options were limited at that time. Known as the "Latchkey Kids," Xers grew up preparing meals and maintaining the household after school. This often led to a feeling of being overlooked, with Baby Boomers soaking up the limelight.
Who Had A Car Stereo That Had A Removeable Faceplate?

Who Had A Car Stereo That Had A Removeable Faceplate?

Syrah
Syrah
Still got one in the garage somewhere, lol

Little Bit Of Truth To This. My Mind Is Still 30, But My Body Says Nice Try

Little Bit Of Truth To This. My Mind Is Still 30, But My Body Says Nice Try

Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
From the age of six, I babysat my older brother after school because I was the responsible one. He was nine.

What Are Your Thoughts On This? Accurate?

What Are Your Thoughts On This? Accurate?

Hiro Lee
Hiro Lee
"All the leaves are brown, and the sky is grey ..."

A recent article in the New York Times defines Gen X this way: "A relatively small cohort sandwiched between baby boomers and millennials, this demographic consisting of Americans born between 1965 and 1980 seemed to dominate the cultural conversation for only a brief stretch of the 1990s, when Seattle seemed like the music capital of the universe and ‘Gen X' served as shorthand for all things edgy and cool."
I Can’t Disagree

I Can’t Disagree

Satan Laughs
Satan Laughs
And hence our cryptic screen names.

Oh, Ain't This The Truth

Oh, Ain't This The Truth

This Is Only Going To Get Worse

This Is Only Going To Get Worse

Kylie Leanne
Kylie Leanne
My son did similar with Metallica

They were the first to experience widespread cable television access as they grew up. In 1981, MTV, the 24/7 music video channel, arrived, capturing the hearts of countless Gen Xers and earning them the moniker "MTV Generation."
Peak Genx - Riding Your Bike Down The Middle Of The Street, Standing On The Banana Seat, No Helmet

Peak Genx - Riding Your Bike Down The Middle Of The Street, Standing On The Banana Seat, No Helmet

Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Emergency dog following cloesely.

Anyone Else Remember These Ashtrays?

Anyone Else Remember These Ashtrays?

Hiro Lee
Hiro Lee
I actually remember smoking on an airplane.

Seems Just About Right For Us

Seems Just About Right For Us

Gen Xers grew up during a time of significant events. They faced the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, leading to a focus on safe sex. They witnessed history unfold with the end of the Cold War, marked by the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991. They saw both the triumph of the first successful space shuttle flight in 1981 and the tragedy of the Challenger explosion five years later. Gen Xers lived through the U.S. government's anti-drug efforts, epitomized by the "just say no" campaign, and they also navigated the energy crises of the '70s and '80s.
This Sums Up The Genx Music-Purchasing Experience

This Sums Up The Genx Music-Purchasing Experience

Jaap
Jaap
I'm not mad. I was baffled this year when my son said I could listen to Spotify for free. Don't they need money for it? And listening for free on youtube was already so fabulous, but I said to my son it was a pity that I couldn't do it simultaneously on my phone.

It’s Not Even Funny. It’s A Big Source Of My Stress

It’s Not Even Funny. It’s A Big Source Of My Stress

Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
My printer was only ever used by one of my cats as a bed.

Has Happened More Than Once!!!!! Especially About 9/11

Has Happened More Than Once!!!!! Especially About 9/11

Gen Xers are known for being resourceful and independent due to their latchkey upbringing. They value a work-life balance, having seen their parents' work demands affect family time. Their cynicism can be attributed to the economic and societal challenges they faced during their childhood and early adulthood.
Hilarity On A Level That Never Gets Old

Hilarity On A Level That Never Gets Old

Satan Laughs
Satan Laughs
All of us did; can confirm.

Some Humor Needs No Explanation

Some Humor Needs No Explanation

Who Else Grew Up Learning To Question Authority From This Character?

Who Else Grew Up Learning To Question Authority From This Character?

Now, aged 43 to 58, the "Coolest Generation" finds joy in simple activities like trips to Costco or Target, cozy Friday nights in, excitement over a new shower or lawnmower, and even crafting jelly from hand-picked crabapples.
My Daughter Found My Old Walkman, So I Left Her A Note

My Daughter Found My Old Walkman, So I Left Her A Note

Kylie Leanne
Kylie Leanne
One of the greatest albums!!

Not A Gen Xer, But The Ones I Know Are Exactly Like This

Not A Gen Xer, But The Ones I Know Are Exactly Like This

Only Genx Has This Specialized Skill

Only Genx Has This Specialized Skill

Annik Perrot
Annik Perrot
Now that's not true. I'm à boomer, with millenial kids, and I was the one who knew how!

To offer a point of reference and comparison with Gen X, we've gathered information about the next two generations. The revolution was influenced by millennials, also known as Generation Y. Born between 1982 and 1994, they're digital natives, seamlessly incorporating technology into their daily routines. They moved from an analog to a digital world. Unlike earlier generations, millennials face intense competition due to the economic crisis, prompting them to strive for better qualifications. Unlike their Generation X parents, they're ambitious and determined to achieve their goals.
My God... We Suffered... Suffered So Much

My God... We Suffered... Suffered So Much

Rob
Rob
Our home phone number was FOUR digits long, still remember it to this day, 5345.

Just Had To Leave This Here. Had No Choice In Fact

Just Had To Leave This Here. Had No Choice In Fact

I Mean, It Seemed Believable At The Time

I Mean, It Seemed Believable At The Time

James016
James016
All that singing and dancing at school evidently really ages people

Generation Z, aged 8 to 23, will be the leaders in the future. They're also called centennials, born between 1995 and 2010, and came into the world with tablets and smartphones. Who are they? They're the Internet generation, it's part of them – in their homes, education, and how they socialize. Finding jobs might be even harder for them than for Generation Y. They're tech-savvy but might prioritize screens over people. Yet, they use the Internet for social causes. They expect instant results due to their digital lives and are influenced by YouTubers. They can multitask but have shorter attention spans. As consumers, they're independent and demanding, and their future jobs might not exist yet.
Omg Fashion Plates!! Who Else Played With These?

Omg Fashion Plates!! Who Else Played With These?

Anton
Anton
Ashamed to say but i did haha my sister had this

Retirement For Generation X

Retirement For Generation X

This Place Was A Friday Night Out

This Place Was A Friday Night Out

Rob
Rob
I was lucky enough to be in Florida on holiday when Galaga first came out, so got a good chance to practice before returning home to the UK to beat my mates at it!

Continue scrolling for a dose of nostalgia and fun from the Gen X era – the generation that gave us leg warmers and the modern smartphone. Upvote your favorite ones and drop a comment on the ones that resonated with you the most.
We Ate King Dongs And Listened To Gregorian Chants. What A Time To Be Alive

We Ate King Dongs And Listened To Gregorian Chants. What A Time To Be Alive

Trying To Think Of A Clever Caption, But I Can’t Top This

Trying To Think Of A Clever Caption, But I Can’t Top This

How Very

How Very

Sit, Ubu, Sit. Good Dog. Does Anyone Remember This?

Sit, Ubu, Sit. Good Dog. Does Anyone Remember This?

Stuck In The Middle With You

Stuck In The Middle With You

The Blockbuster Strikes Back

The Blockbuster Strikes Back

Satan Laughs
Satan Laughs
I love the person running this account. Please never stop.

Who Had School In A Portable?

Who Had School In A Portable?

Hiro Lee
Hiro Lee
In South Florida with no air conditioning ... brutal.

It's A No Brainer Really

It's A No Brainer Really

Manic Mama
Manic Mama
I completely approve of this. Love them.

The Best Part Of Getting A New Cassette

The Best Part Of Getting A New Cassette

I Suspect We Can All Relate To This

I Suspect We Can All Relate To This

X'ers Were Scrappy Little Hooligans

X'ers Were Scrappy Little Hooligans

Rob
Rob
Oh, come on, we ALL had mullets, and glasses the size of patio doors.

How Many Of Us Had Grandparents With This TV?

How Many Of Us Had Grandparents With This TV?

Hiro Lee
Hiro Lee
So true, and you went to the drug store to get new TV tubes.

The Emotional Damage This Inflicted Upon Me Lives With Me To This Day

The Emotional Damage This Inflicted Upon Me Lives With Me To This Day

Min
Min
My hand is cramping just looking at that.

Phil Basically Raised A Generation

Phil Basically Raised A Generation

Mat Hall
Mat Hall
I used to loathe Invisible Touch and all the other songs that seemed to be on constant rotation on the radio, but now they just remind me of a simpler era and I have no objection to listening to them.

Who Hid In These Clothing Racks In Department Stores As A Kid When Shopping With Their Parents?

Who Hid In These Clothing Racks In Department Stores As A Kid When Shopping With Their Parents?

Melissa Powell
Melissa Powell
My son use to hide in them. He hated shopping.

It Was The Hug We Never Got

It Was The Hug We Never Got

SmooshieFries
SmooshieFries
So soft and cuddly - you fell right to sleep in that glorious velour

Yes We Turned Out Just Fine

Yes We Turned Out Just Fine

Jill Rhodry
Jill Rhodry
Klinger, Dame Edna, Rocky Horror, Bugs Bunny, Freddy Mercury (I wanna break free), Monty Python, Bosom Buddies, Some like it hot, Tootsie, Divine, Boy George, Marilyn, and a little later, To Wong Fu thanks for everything, Priscilla Queen of the desert, Mrs Doubtfire, Birdcage, - why is cross dressing such an issue now?

I Feel Like Gen X Is The Only Generation To Just Embrace This Reality

I Feel Like Gen X Is The Only Generation To Just Embrace This Reality

Ansi
Ansi
And that's why we are cynical. 😉

The Annual Mrs. Roper Bar Crawl, Hillcrest San Diego. This Should Be A National Event And Possibly A Federal Holiday

The Annual Mrs. Roper Bar Crawl, Hillcrest San Diego. This Should Be A National Event And Possibly A Federal Holiday

Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
I wouldn't let the preschooler watch that. It came on every morning between cartoons. Every five minutes, "Is that grown up show over yet?" Turning off the TV for half an hour was killing her!

Yes We Did. F**king Gop Idiots

Yes We Did. F**king Gop Idiots

How We Used To Check The Weather

How We Used To Check The Weather

Who Remembers This? National Geographic Was A Portal To The Rest Of The World

Who Remembers This? National Geographic Was A Portal To The Rest Of The World

Anyone Remember The Metal Lid You Had To Use A Butter Knife To Pop Off?

Anyone Remember The Metal Lid You Had To Use A Butter Knife To Pop Off?

Smiley MG
Smiley MG
And mix up the can with terpentine can.... Eeeewww!!!! What a nightmare

"Nobody Puts Baby In A Corner!"

"Nobody Puts Baby In A Corner!"

Time For Timer Commercial

Time For Timer Commercial

Satan Laughs
Satan Laughs
And we did and it was amazing.

Adulting Is Far Less Glamorous Than I Was LED To Believe It Would Be

Adulting Is Far Less Glamorous Than I Was LED To Believe It Would Be

James016
James016
I go there for the rotisserie chickens

The Day After?

The Day After?

Rob
Rob
Just make sure anyone younger than us is made to watch "Threads" by the BBC. We had to watch it in secondary school, and it is f***ing terrifying!

This Post Needs To Be 25 Characters But I Think The Fella Below Said Enough

This Post Needs To Be 25 Characters But I Think The Fella Below Said Enough

Corvus
Corvus
Great music, great movies, great video games... and there was still some sense of "innocence" in the world because the Cold War had just ended peacefully, and 9/11 had not happened yet.

I'm Just Going To Leave This Right Here

I'm Just Going To Leave This Right Here

Corvus
Corvus
My dad's pride. I wasn't allow to touch it without washing my hands first :P

Does Anyone Else Still Do This?

Does Anyone Else Still Do This?

Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
I used to, but I can't think of any drink that uses those in the UK now.

Who Else Had The Amazing Hot Air Popcorn Popper? Worked Like A Charm - If You Liked Dry Popcorn

Who Else Had The Amazing Hot Air Popcorn Popper? Worked Like A Charm - If You Liked Dry Popcorn

This Reality Hits Harder Twenty-Nine Years Later When I'm In My Early 50's

This Reality Hits Harder Twenty-Nine Years Later When I'm In My Early 50's

I Can Smell This Picture

I Can Smell This Picture