104 Relatable Gen X Memes To Entertain You While You Prep For The Upcoming Midlife Crisis
Isn't it fascinating how we've divided the human timeline into these quirky categories? We've got the silent heroes, the booming boomers, the effortlessly cool Gen X, the tech-savvy millennials, the Zoom-loving Gen Z, and hey there, Gen Alpha, you're next in line. But right now, let's turn the spotlight on you, you awesome Gen X'ers – the original latchkey kids, the masters of retro-cool. Born in 1965–1980, you know all too well about neon clothes, jelly bracelets, stirrup leggings, pay phones, big hair, and strawberry shortcake...
From the cosmic dust of the '60s to the neon glow of the '80s, the r/GenX subreddit captures the essence of what it was like to grow up and live in this era. We've curated our favorite posts from the group, so grab your VHS tapes, dust off your Pogs collection, and get ready for a journey through the era of neon fanny packs, grunge anthems, and a world where the only social network that mattered was the one you actually attended in person.
This post may include affiliate links.
I Feel Like As A Gen-Xer, This Resonates With Me
Remember when Cindy Brady said that by the time she got the attic room, it would be the year 2000? It seemed so far away.
The Gen X'ers, now comfortably middle-aged, could tell us a lot about life and how it used to be. Today's trends, including music, fashion, and TV shows, often take cues from the vibrant '70s and '80s. A lively Reddit group, r/GenX boasts 98.1k members and is a hotspot for sharing nostalgic and funny content from that era.
What Would Some Of Our Disproven Facts Be?
1. Bees are NOT led by a Queen. The hive’s workers are an organization which makes collective decisions. If the Queen ain’t pulling her weight she’ll be defenestrated and replaced. 2. Bermuda Triangle: total crock. 3. Sugar is better than fat in a diet. Lies. 4. You can literally eat five ham sandwiches in a pool and never cramp. Forget the 30-minute wait to swim after meals. 5. Words sometimes DO hurt more than sticks and stones. Shall I go on… wow 🤪
How Everyone Else Thinks The 80s Looked Like vs. Reality
Besides the fun things we associate with the '70s and '80s, there was much more to it. Gen X was the first generation with both parents working outside the home, but childcare options were limited at that time. Known as the "Latchkey Kids," Xers grew up preparing meals and maintaining the household after school. This often led to a feeling of being overlooked, with Baby Boomers soaking up the limelight.
Who Had A Car Stereo That Had A Removeable Faceplate?
Little Bit Of Truth To This. My Mind Is Still 30, But My Body Says Nice Try
From the age of six, I babysat my older brother after school because I was the responsible one. He was nine.
What Are Your Thoughts On This? Accurate?
A recent article in the New York Times defines Gen X this way: "A relatively small cohort sandwiched between baby boomers and millennials, this demographic consisting of Americans born between 1965 and 1980 seemed to dominate the cultural conversation for only a brief stretch of the 1990s, when Seattle seemed like the music capital of the universe and ‘Gen X' served as shorthand for all things edgy and cool."
I Can’t Disagree
Oh, Ain't This The Truth
Yep,we were right to be cynical about everything.
This Is Only Going To Get Worse
They were the first to experience widespread cable television access as they grew up. In 1981, MTV, the 24/7 music video channel, arrived, capturing the hearts of countless Gen Xers and earning them the moniker "MTV Generation."
Peak Genx - Riding Your Bike Down The Middle Of The Street, Standing On The Banana Seat, No Helmet
Anyone Else Remember These Ashtrays?
Seems Just About Right For Us
Gen Xers grew up during a time of significant events. They faced the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, leading to a focus on safe sex. They witnessed history unfold with the end of the Cold War, marked by the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991. They saw both the triumph of the first successful space shuttle flight in 1981 and the tragedy of the Challenger explosion five years later. Gen Xers lived through the U.S. government's anti-drug efforts, epitomized by the "just say no" campaign, and they also navigated the energy crises of the '70s and '80s.
This Sums Up The Genx Music-Purchasing Experience
I'm not mad. I was baffled this year when my son said I could listen to Spotify for free. Don't they need money for it? And listening for free on youtube was already so fabulous, but I said to my son it was a pity that I couldn't do it simultaneously on my phone.
It’s Not Even Funny. It’s A Big Source Of My Stress
My printer was only ever used by one of my cats as a bed.
Has Happened More Than Once!!!!! Especially About 9/11
Be quiet, child,for I was there.
Gen Xers are known for being resourceful and independent due to their latchkey upbringing. They value a work-life balance, having seen their parents' work demands affect family time. Their cynicism can be attributed to the economic and societal challenges they faced during their childhood and early adulthood.
Hilarity On A Level That Never Gets Old
Some Humor Needs No Explanation
Who Else Grew Up Learning To Question Authority From This Character?
Now, aged 43 to 58, the "Coolest Generation" finds joy in simple activities like trips to Costco or Target, cozy Friday nights in, excitement over a new shower or lawnmower, and even crafting jelly from hand-picked crabapples.
My Daughter Found My Old Walkman, So I Left Her A Note
Not A Gen Xer, But The Ones I Know Are Exactly Like This
Only Genx Has This Specialized Skill
Now that's not true. I'm à boomer, with millenial kids, and I was the one who knew how!
To offer a point of reference and comparison with Gen X, we've gathered information about the next two generations. The revolution was influenced by millennials, also known as Generation Y. Born between 1982 and 1994, they're digital natives, seamlessly incorporating technology into their daily routines. They moved from an analog to a digital world. Unlike earlier generations, millennials face intense competition due to the economic crisis, prompting them to strive for better qualifications. Unlike their Generation X parents, they're ambitious and determined to achieve their goals.
My God... We Suffered... Suffered So Much
Just Had To Leave This Here. Had No Choice In Fact
I Mean, It Seemed Believable At The Time
Generation Z, aged 8 to 23, will be the leaders in the future. They're also called centennials, born between 1995 and 2010, and came into the world with tablets and smartphones. Who are they? They're the Internet generation, it's part of them – in their homes, education, and how they socialize. Finding jobs might be even harder for them than for Generation Y. They're tech-savvy but might prioritize screens over people. Yet, they use the Internet for social causes. They expect instant results due to their digital lives and are influenced by YouTubers. They can multitask but have shorter attention spans. As consumers, they're independent and demanding, and their future jobs might not exist yet.
Omg Fashion Plates!! Who Else Played With These?
Retirement For Generation X
This Place Was A Friday Night Out
Continue scrolling for a dose of nostalgia and fun from the Gen X era – the generation that gave us leg warmers and the modern smartphone. Upvote your favorite ones and drop a comment on the ones that resonated with you the most.
We Ate King Dongs And Listened To Gregorian Chants. What A Time To Be Alive
Trying To Think Of A Clever Caption, But I Can’t Top This
How Very
Sit, Ubu, Sit. Good Dog. Does Anyone Remember This?
Stuck In The Middle With You
The Blockbuster Strikes Back
I love the person running this account. Please never stop.
Who Had School In A Portable?
It's A No Brainer Really
The Best Part Of Getting A New Cassette
I Suspect We Can All Relate To This
X'ers Were Scrappy Little Hooligans
How Many Of Us Had Grandparents With This TV?
The Emotional Damage This Inflicted Upon Me Lives With Me To This Day
Phil Basically Raised A Generation
Who Hid In These Clothing Racks In Department Stores As A Kid When Shopping With Their Parents?
It Was The Hug We Never Got
So soft and cuddly - you fell right to sleep in that glorious velour
Yes We Turned Out Just Fine
Klinger, Dame Edna, Rocky Horror, Bugs Bunny, Freddy Mercury (I wanna break free), Monty Python, Bosom Buddies, Some like it hot, Tootsie, Divine, Boy George, Marilyn, and a little later, To Wong Fu thanks for everything, Priscilla Queen of the desert, Mrs Doubtfire, Birdcage, - why is cross dressing such an issue now?
I Feel Like Gen X Is The Only Generation To Just Embrace This Reality
The Annual Mrs. Roper Bar Crawl, Hillcrest San Diego. This Should Be A National Event And Possibly A Federal Holiday
I wouldn't let the preschooler watch that. It came on every morning between cartoons. Every five minutes, "Is that grown up show over yet?" Turning off the TV for half an hour was killing her!
Yes We Did. F**king Gop Idiots
How We Used To Check The Weather
Who Remembers This? National Geographic Was A Portal To The Rest Of The World
Anyone Remember The Metal Lid You Had To Use A Butter Knife To Pop Off?
"Nobody Puts Baby In A Corner!"
Time For Timer Commercial
Adulting Is Far Less Glamorous Than I Was LED To Believe It Would Be
The Day After?
This Post Needs To Be 25 Characters But I Think The Fella Below Said Enough
I'm Just Going To Leave This Right Here
Does Anyone Else Still Do This?
I used to, but I can't think of any drink that uses those in the UK now.