From the cosmic dust of the '60s to the neon glow of the '80s, the r/GenX subreddit captures the essence of what it was like to grow up and live in this era. We've curated our favorite posts from the group, so grab your VHS tapes, dust off your Pogs collection, and get ready for a journey through the era of neon fanny packs, grunge anthems, and a world where the only social network that mattered was the one you actually attended in person.

Isn't it fascinating how we've divided the human timeline into these quirky categories? We've got the silent heroes, the booming boomers, the effortlessly cool Gen X, the tech-savvy millennials, the Zoom-loving Gen Z, and hey there, Gen Alpha, you're next in line. But right now, let's turn the spotlight on you, you awesome Gen X'ers – the original latchkey kids, the masters of retro-cool. Born in 1965–1980, you know all too well about neon clothes, jelly bracelets, stirrup leggings, pay phones, big hair, and strawberry shortcake...

#1 I Feel Like As A Gen-Xer, This Resonates With Me

The Gen X'ers, now comfortably middle-aged, could tell us a lot about life and how it used to be. Today's trends, including music, fashion, and TV shows, often take cues from the vibrant '70s and '80s. A lively Reddit group, r/GenX boasts 98.1k members and is a hotspot for sharing nostalgic and funny content from that era.

#2 What Would Some Of Our Disproven Facts Be?

#3 How Everyone Else Thinks The 80s Looked Like vs. Reality

Besides the fun things we associate with the '70s and '80s, there was much more to it. Gen X was the first generation with both parents working outside the home, but childcare options were limited at that time. Known as the "Latchkey Kids," Xers grew up preparing meals and maintaining the household after school. This often led to a feeling of being overlooked, with Baby Boomers soaking up the limelight.

#4 Who Had A Car Stereo That Had A Removeable Faceplate?

#5 Little Bit Of Truth To This. My Mind Is Still 30, But My Body Says Nice Try

#6 What Are Your Thoughts On This? Accurate?

A recent article in the New York Times defines Gen X this way: "A relatively small cohort sandwiched between baby boomers and millennials, this demographic consisting of Americans born between 1965 and 1980 seemed to dominate the cultural conversation for only a brief stretch of the 1990s, when Seattle seemed like the music capital of the universe and ‘Gen X' served as shorthand for all things edgy and cool."

#7 I Can’t Disagree

#8 Oh, Ain't This The Truth

#9 This Is Only Going To Get Worse

They were the first to experience widespread cable television access as they grew up. In 1981, MTV, the 24/7 music video channel, arrived, capturing the hearts of countless Gen Xers and earning them the moniker "MTV Generation."

#10 Peak Genx - Riding Your Bike Down The Middle Of The Street, Standing On The Banana Seat, No Helmet

#11 Anyone Else Remember These Ashtrays?

#12 Seems Just About Right For Us

Gen Xers grew up during a time of significant events. They faced the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, leading to a focus on safe sex. They witnessed history unfold with the end of the Cold War, marked by the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991. They saw both the triumph of the first successful space shuttle flight in 1981 and the tragedy of the Challenger explosion five years later. Gen Xers lived through the U.S. government's anti-drug efforts, epitomized by the "just say no" campaign, and they also navigated the energy crises of the '70s and '80s.

#13 This Sums Up The Genx Music-Purchasing Experience

#14 It’s Not Even Funny. It’s A Big Source Of My Stress

#15 Has Happened More Than Once!!!!! Especially About 9/11

Gen Xers are known for being resourceful and independent due to their latchkey upbringing. They value a work-life balance, having seen their parents' work demands affect family time. Their cynicism can be attributed to the economic and societal challenges they faced during their childhood and early adulthood.

#16 Hilarity On A Level That Never Gets Old

#17 Some Humor Needs No Explanation

#18 Who Else Grew Up Learning To Question Authority From This Character?

Now, aged 43 to 58, the "Coolest Generation" finds joy in simple activities like trips to Costco or Target, cozy Friday nights in, excitement over a new shower or lawnmower, and even crafting jelly from hand-picked crabapples.

#19 My Daughter Found My Old Walkman, So I Left Her A Note

#20 Not A Gen Xer, But The Ones I Know Are Exactly Like This

#21 Only Genx Has This Specialized Skill

To offer a point of reference and comparison with Gen X, we've gathered information about the next two generations. The revolution was influenced by millennials, also known as Generation Y. Born between 1982 and 1994, they're digital natives, seamlessly incorporating technology into their daily routines. They moved from an analog to a digital world. Unlike earlier generations, millennials face intense competition due to the economic crisis, prompting them to strive for better qualifications. Unlike their Generation X parents, they're ambitious and determined to achieve their goals.

#22 My God... We Suffered... Suffered So Much

#23 Just Had To Leave This Here. Had No Choice In Fact

#24 I Mean, It Seemed Believable At The Time

Generation Z, aged 8 to 23, will be the leaders in the future. They're also called centennials, born between 1995 and 2010, and came into the world with tablets and smartphones. Who are they? They're the Internet generation, it's part of them – in their homes, education, and how they socialize. Finding jobs might be even harder for them than for Generation Y. They're tech-savvy but might prioritize screens over people. Yet, they use the Internet for social causes. They expect instant results due to their digital lives and are influenced by YouTubers. They can multitask but have shorter attention spans. As consumers, they're independent and demanding, and their future jobs might not exist yet.

#25 Omg Fashion Plates!! Who Else Played With These?

#26 Retirement For Generation X

#27 This Place Was A Friday Night Out

Continue scrolling for a dose of nostalgia and fun from the Gen X era – the generation that gave us leg warmers and the modern smartphone.

#28 We Ate King Dongs And Listened To Gregorian Chants. What A Time To Be Alive

#29 Trying To Think Of A Clever Caption, But I Can’t Top This

#30 How Very

#31 Sit, Ubu, Sit. Good Dog. Does Anyone Remember This?

#32 Stuck In The Middle With You

#33 The Blockbuster Strikes Back

#34 Who Had School In A Portable?

#35 It's A No Brainer Really

#36 The Best Part Of Getting A New Cassette

#37 I Suspect We Can All Relate To This

#38 X'ers Were Scrappy Little Hooligans

#39 How Many Of Us Had Grandparents With This TV?

#40 The Emotional Damage This Inflicted Upon Me Lives With Me To This Day

#41 Phil Basically Raised A Generation

#42 Who Hid In These Clothing Racks In Department Stores As A Kid When Shopping With Their Parents?

#43 It Was The Hug We Never Got

#44 Yes We Turned Out Just Fine

#45 I Feel Like Gen X Is The Only Generation To Just Embrace This Reality

#46 The Annual Mrs. Roper Bar Crawl, Hillcrest San Diego. This Should Be A National Event And Possibly A Federal Holiday

#47 Yes We Did. F**king Gop Idiots

#48 How We Used To Check The Weather

#49 Who Remembers This? National Geographic Was A Portal To The Rest Of The World

#50 Anyone Remember The Metal Lid You Had To Use A Butter Knife To Pop Off?

#51 "Nobody Puts Baby In A Corner!"

#52 Time For Timer Commercial

#53 Adulting Is Far Less Glamorous Than I Was LED To Believe It Would Be

#54 The Day After?

#55 This Post Needs To Be 25 Characters But I Think The Fella Below Said Enough

#56 I'm Just Going To Leave This Right Here

#57 Does Anyone Else Still Do This?

#58 Who Else Had The Amazing Hot Air Popcorn Popper? Worked Like A Charm - If You Liked Dry Popcorn

#59 This Reality Hits Harder Twenty-Nine Years Later When I'm In My Early 50's