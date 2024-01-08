Person Wants Roommate To Remove Their Stuff From The Bathroom, Gets Exactly That

ADVERTISEMENT

Having roommates, while great on paper, can come with their downsides. Sure, it helps pay the rent, but where do folks draw the line where the phrase “but at what cost?” becomes an intrusive thought.

Well, one line can definitely be drawn where a roommate is a snobby son (well, daughter) of a gun who not only didn’t invite her roommate to her house party, but also demanded they remove all of their toiletries so people wouldn’t touch them. Guess what else went “missing.”

Roommates can help a bunch in terms of living a mostly independent life in this modern world

But, sometimes, the roommate is just plain mean and hosts a party you’re not invited to. So, petty toilet paper revenge is in order

Now, the author of the post wasn’t entirely evil—they did notify about the absence of TP, but it was a pain nonetheless

So, this Redditor’s roommate (who doubles as a landlord) was throwing a house party, but did not want to invite the roommate. Why? We can only speculate that she is snobby and thus thinks her roommate is beneath her for making less money.

That sort of attitude is even more of a reason for some petty revenge, though. So, when asked to remove their toiletries from a technically “shared” but practically private bathroom that OP uses 99% of the time, the appropriate response was to also remove things like toilet paper. OP paid for it, so all good.

Now, OP was not a diabolical genius—they did mention the lack of toilet paper to the roommate. However, it still somewhat inconvenienced her, now having to worry about providing TP for that bathroom as well.

There was even an update following the original post showing how much of a child OP’s roommate really is: she left the music on after the party, left the sink messy and was savage enough to slip the toilet paper around backwards.

Well, folks online thought the roommate was a toxic moron at the very least, and strongly suggested moving out. Some speculated she might be snobby because she’s jealous of OP, and others explained that the roomie should be thankful for OP as tenants can often be problematic and uneasy.

It’s important to keep in mind that not all landlords are inherently evil, though it is a common problem

It goes without saying that landlords do pose problems when you’re doing research on landlords and Google’s algorithm immediately suggests online discussions worded “is it inherently evil to be a landlord?”

Saying that landlords are bad due to the unpleasant experiences they lead to, i.e. neglectful management, insufficient repairs and breaches of privacy (among others) is true, but that’s just scratching the surface. The root of all problems can be deeper in several ways.

There’s a systematic problem of unfair renting practices. For one, there’s an imbalance of power between the two parties, with landlords having complete control over their property with renters having very limited options which the landlords can take advantage of.

Besides that, there’s legal loopholes that also allow for exploitation. Think claiming security deposits, extreme late fees, and not maintaining the property, yet holding the tenant accountable for the tiniest of damages.

There’s also greed and apartment neglect, predatory renting, over-reliance on profit making, what have you. For most, it’s just a business and that sort of mentality leads to lack of empathy and hence lack of humanity.

So, yeah, landlords aren’t inherently bad, but they can often turn bad.

But our comment section can never turn bad, so go ahead and share your toilet paper, bad landlord or any other rental experiences in the comment section below. Either that, or share your thoughts on the petty revenge.

The author of the post provided more context to the story by responding to commenters

They also provided a bit of an update explaining just how petty the roommate’s reaction was

Folks online approved of the revenge, though noted that the author of the post should move out