To remind you that it’s perfectly fine to cut ties with people who don’t treat you well, we invite you to take a look at the thread started by the Reddit user UsefulLima . It asked everyone on the platform to share the fastest way they realized they were in the wrong friend group. Sometimes, the answer is clearer than we expect.

We need people who bring out the best in us, not those who slowly erode our values. If we end up in the wrong crowd, we might not notice it at first until one day we realize we’ve been shrinking ourselves just to fit in. That realization can be uncomfortable, but it can also be the first step toward change.

#1 I had moved to a large city, other friends from my hometown were already living there. I joined some meet up groups here on Reddit focusing on hiking, group members were coordinating a weekend hike, there was probably 10 people signing on to join. The trailhead to the hiking spot is always pack with vehicles so when I sign on to attend, I offered people to meet up at my apartment complex and we carpool, many agreed.



As the day of the hike approached, many people started dropping like flies,. The day of, there was only one other person who stated they were on their way, no one else responded. When this person knocked on my apartment, I opened the door to what was a very young girl, she drove there obviously but she looked no more than 16, I was in my mid/upper 20’s myself. I told her that no one else would be joining us and if she wanted to proceed with the hike, she agreed. I was a technology instructor for the blind and visually impaired at that time so I treated her as if she was one of my students, pure respect. She was very talkative and I gave her very generic responses, no asking deeper questions, just keeping it as amicable as possible.



Anywho, we do the hike, get her back to her car and send her on her way, end of that story. Later that evening, two of my ‘friends’ came over and they asked me about my day and I told them about the hike and this young girl, their responses to that took me aback. One said I should of invited her in, maybe she was looking for some action, the other one agreed and said something along the lines of, I should have gone to the bathroom, came out [undressed] and swung my [thing] around. That friend did a sumo squat, swung his arm between his leg mimicking what he just said and it was at that moment that I knew our friendship was over, no way would I be associated with that kind of language or behavior, haven't spoken to or seen them since.

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#2 Not necessarily a friend group, but an amateur choir. One member started a podcast where he spewed racist, right-wing [nonsense] but the other members voted to not kick him out.

#3 Had a group of friends back in college who were really chill people. They were the popular kids and everyone wanted to be their friend.



Luckily, I got in and became a part of their group. Few months go by and I’ve become a bit close to everyone, but something’s not right.



I don’t drink nor smoke, they do. But that’s fine, right? Apparently it wasn’t. They started gaslighting me and telling me that only a “man” drinks and smokes. Started drinking and smoking due to them.



One night when we were out and coming back from a club, there was this old homeless man we passed by on the street. He looked really in need and begged us for at least a dollar. I didn’t pay attention but I think he tugged at the “leader” of the group’s jacket. Big mistake. He starts fuming talking about the brand and price of the jacket and convinces the others to make him pay. They all the beat the homeless man and cripple him.



That sight ruined me and still haunts me, safe to say I cleaned my hands, became sober and was never a part of that group again.

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#4 One of the conference presenters got sloppy drunk and started ranting about how it's perfectly normal to want to [sleep with] teenagers. (Years later, one of his coauthors was literally in the Epstein files.)

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#5 When my dad [passed away], nobody reached out or called to check how I was doing



Spent many years thinking we were all brothers.

#6 My friend celebrated his birthday on his family’s yacht**.** There were only five of us, but one guy invited a bunch of girls who were clearly only there for the "lifestyle."



While everyone was busy trying to look rich for social media, I sat at the back with a beer, looking at the shore. We were passing by some very humble, low-income neighborhoods. Seeing that massive gap—the mindless spending on the boat vs. the reality of the people living right there—something just "clicked."



I realized I didn’t want to be the guy on the yacht. I wanted to be at home, eating a cheap pizza with people I actually care about, talking about life or playing a board game. I distanced myself from that group shortly after. Best decision ever.

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#7 They started having a conversation in front of me about how excited they all were for the upcoming beach trip. I hadn’t been invited.

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#8 They wanted to do a “prank” where they threw rocks over the highway overpass.

#9 Was hiking with 5 friends and all of them wanted to jump a fence into a protected snake breeding area to find snakes. I was the only one who refused.

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#10 Church friends ghosted me when my depression didn't just vanish.

#11 When the pattern becomes obvious: people get picked apart the moment they’re not in the room, and there’s barely any genuine support. That’s usually the sign. It was equivalent to mean girls, only these are women who are in their 40s and 50s. I’m the only one who left the group because of this, and in the two years since I’ve never looked back.

#12 Decided to stop being the one to instigate hanging out, to see if anyone would invite me to anything. Literally haven't talked to anyone in that group since, about 15 years going.

#13 So, it was when i realised that we are only friends because we are hating on the same person. Then they start to hate me, cause i chose to not hate anyone anymore. Actually, i defend the new victim of their hatred… they don't talk to me anymore.

#14 When they would use your presence as the joke within the group, someone to make fun of and laugh at collectively.



Stupid me. I was wondering why I always felt upset and hated myself each time I went home after hanging out with them, why couldn't I be better and not a joke of a person.



Nah. Just wrong friend group.

#15 I quit drinking in September 2024. My family and friends supported my decision. I knew I would have to avoid a certain friend group (very much drink-related activities). I did tell one friend from that group. She complained about my not drinking for almost eleven months.



In December we were to have lunch at a local cafe. She wanted two sweet things on the limited menu (four things to choose from), and knew it would be too much, so she wanted us to share. I don't care for sweets, so I declined. She exploded, losing her temper and raising her voice. I honestly think she was angry that she could no longer drink lunch with me (we often overdid it).

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#16 They started “doing their own research” and lost their minds.

#17 My friends all married and had kids and I didn't. Suddenly everything was about husbands and babies and nobody wanted me around if I couldn't join in.

#18 I was everyone's computer tech guy, house moving guy, money lending guy, grass 'lending' guy, food shouting guy.



My Dad pointed out that I sure have a lot of children to support.



That was what I needed to hear.



Been happily doing my own thing ever since.

#19 I was hanging out drinking with some friends in my early 20s and one of them, laughing, was like, “oh man, there are more DUIs than people in this room!” And I didn’t have a DUI ever. Realized real quick I needed to be hanging out with different people.

#20 Way back in high school, the first “friends” I met wanted to go to the mall to look for unlocked cars to break into on one of our first hang outs.



I came from a background where that would never had been on my radar.

#21 We were out and pretty drunk, a girl walked by and accidently touched one of my friends, she apologized and when she turned around my friend said loudly "omgg what a fat girl, what is she doing here" I just wanted to disappear, poor girls I felt really bad for her.

#22 When all they want to do is talk about their problems and don't listen when you talk.

#23 They bullied someone. I flipped side instantly.

#24 When they made fun of another friend for half an hour after he got an incredible new job. Not good natured ribbing. We’re talking full on “what a waste of time. X over here needs to be smarter than everyone. What’s a matter- too good for a real job?”



This was after they made fun of me for winning a major award in my career and essentially convincing me I was lucky and it was fluke.

#25 They're homophobic.

#26 Someone in the group said "ew" in regards to a "black lives matter" pin on my jacket.

#27 I remember my "friends" from high school would make fun of me for the way I ate food or the food I brought from home, so I ended up eating food in a stall in the bathroom because that was the only place I could feel safe at the time.

#28 When a friend said and I quote “I just need to find a woman who has low self esteem that I can manipulate to serve me”. All of the puzzle pieces of my entire childhood fell into place and haven’t spoken to him or that friend group since. Unfortunately he was the kingpin of the friend group and no one else took that as a sign to bail on this guy.

#29 Not a single person reached out to ask for the other side of the story when my notably unstable ex broke up with me and proceeded to drag my name through the mud to everyone who may know me.

#30 Fastest sign is when you leave every hangout feeling smaller, dumber, or more drained than when you showed up. Real friends don’t make you recover from them.

#31 Moved less than an hour away. I drove out to them to at least 3 weekends a month and 95% of them never bothered to visit my area one time. Also started noticing they'd invite me to things less and less, never texted me first, and only responded if I had tea. Sometimes the only reason people are friends with you is proximity.



For reference, I looked it up and the closest friend was a 20 min drive and farthest was 35 min. The disappointment was from the times we'd take road trips to visit each other when we were in different colleges and how post-graduation the friendships faded so fast. I value the good times we all had and keep them all on FB, but it is disappointing that someone you were so close to never checks in anymore unless there's gossip.

#32 I hung out with the same people almost weekly for 3 years and thought we were all friends but when there was a breakup in the friend group it all kind of fell apart. I was the one doing the breaking up with their friend so I became persona non grata immediately.

#33 1. You compare and contrast how they talk about people to their face versus when they’re not around. Realizing they probably talk about you too when you’re not around.



2. Excessive jokes at your expense or a general condescending tone or vibe when hanging out. Many people will envy people for weird reasons or low-key hate you because you’re not deeply insecure like them and resent you for not hating yourself the way they do.

#34 I stopped drinking and we had nothing in common.

#35 I drank a lot in high school and a year after. After I blacked out and my parents were the ones to pick me up, I decided to stop hanging out with some friends.



They weren't bad people, I wish I told them that, but I was very inmature, but I just didn't want to continue in the same path.



I was probably heading to being an alcoholic.



Writing this I realize I did had some alcohol related problems after even if I almost never drank. Including my own wedding. So probably, it would've been a better idea to fully cut alcohol. But I kinda like myself when I'm a little tipsy and happy.



Anyway, nothing major happened in the last decade, and now, I may enjoy 5 drinks a month, tops. I need to work, take care of my daughter and being hangover is not worth it.

#36 They were all in the bride's wedding party. I wasn't even invited.

#37 The moment you realize you're only included when it's convenient for them, not when it actually matters.

#38 They started wearing red baseball caps. Difficult to talk to them afterwards.

#39 They called me selfish for no wanting to attend their "kegger" on my 6 month sobriety day. 6.5 years strong now. And no longer speak to them.

#40 When one of them SA’ed my daughter and they stood by him. Including my sister. We don’t talk anymore.

#41 When they pulled out a tightly wrapped baggy with a bunch of syringes in it.

#42 As a guy, when I hung out with a different group of friends that had all known each other from childhood. We were shooting hoops and they were all incredibly supportive and encouraging to each other. They actually seemed to care about each other.



The friend group I grew with is incredibly competitive and are constantly putting each other down, calling each other slurs, even if its just "a joke".



Realized after 20 years what a friend group is actually supposed to be like.



Edit: its perfectly fine to tease/insult your friends, I encourage it. But it has to come from a place of love. If its the main and only staple of your friendship and there's nothing else, its not really a great friendship.

#43 When you realized they all planned a night out with each other. You weren't invited and saw it through their Instagram/ Snapchat.

#44 They keep reliving "the good old days!"



I just got fed-up!



We'd start talking about what someone's doing now,and it's mundane and boring, but I'm trying to tough it out,because if I find a way to become invested we can move conversation on from 15 to 35 years ago...but the rest of the group keep leaping back before I can get invested.



And, hey, we don't need each other!

#45 Less extreme than others, but when I stopped having fun and started feeling like a stranger.





Friend group went from guys I knew closely, to their friends, to their girlfriends. Everyone became friends and we all hung out, but eventually you realize that the dynamic changes. One guys girlfriend doesn't like crude jokes, so you watch what you say around them. Another doesn't like loud parties so now getting them to hang out is difficult. Another has completely different political/social views so certain topics tend to be avoided. People break up, some stay, some go. And before you know it, the core group of friends you enjoyed are now fragments and you find yourself hanging out with strangers that you never really cared for.





It's just how life goes in many ways unfortunately and it's hard to be blunt sometimes and tell your friend "dude, leave your partner out of this one".

#46 I asked to join their D&D game and they said girls don't play D&D, and I'm a girl, well was at the time. I'm an old woman now and still pissed.

#47 They got weird when I got a boyfriend (instead of being happy for me or something).

#48 When you feel drained after being around them.

#49 They criticized literally everyone and everything constantly. I don't need that negativity.

#50 We had a Discord server titled “George Bush Roleplay”. One June I changed the image for it to GWB in front of a rainbow background. A guy got so mad about it that he left and said he wouldn’t return until I changed it. When I said he wasn’t welcome back, everyone started to turn on me. It was an unfortunate lesson in how people’s edgy jokes can often be rooted in their actual views.

#51 Started to hang out with a girl at work who was fun and I was wanting a friend after my close friend moved out of state. At first it was a good time, however she loved to gossip, like REALLY loved it. I quickly realized there was no such thing as being exempt from her gossip.

Live and learn.

#52 He started bragging about how he got his daughter in-law pregnant, his wife knew, and still was kept around.

#53 I was getting cucked by a girl I was dating (or thought I was dating) because she was actually dating someone else in the group for the last few months. Almost everyone in the friend group knew but just went along with it. One of them had actually played matchmaker for them.



It sort of came to a head one night while we were all out one night walking from one bar to the next and I just literally turned around and walked away from them and never talked to them again.

#54 They cut me out for not being vegan.

#55 They planned a whole international (from texas to Cancun) trip without me, even though i'd expressed interest the first time someone suggested it. when i asked about it, one of them said they figured i wouldn't enjoy it, since the rest of them would be out partying or whatever.

#56 When I realized we had nothing in common. It took an outside friend to point out what I said when I first joined the friend group.



And after falling out with one of them and most likely getting tolerated by the others. That’s fine, it’s like a pressure being lifted.

#57 Every conversation was about the past. Nothing positive or about future ambition. I found myself standing around thinking about other things I could be doing with my time than being with them.

#58 When a CRHP church group who had called me their sister forever decided to form a separate chat group that excluded me just bc I was moving and still wanted to participate and stay friends with them. How dare I?



I realized I was already out, and better off without their shallow, conditional "friendship" anyway.



Church people can be the biggest hypocrites.

#59 Not as extreme as others, but:



I got them comp tickets to a musical I was in. It was a sold out show, and I can see in the house some conspicuously empty seats in prime seating during the first act. My friends were in those seats after intermission.



They played it off as they got there late and couldn't come in while the show was going. But the house manager had already pulled me aside and told me she had to yell at my friends for screwing around in the courtyard during the show when they had tickets to see me.



The fact that **I drove my friends to the theater before I had to go in and get ready** was enough for me to easily believe the house manager. It snapped me to reality for a bunch of stuff I had let slide over the past two years.

#60 When I achieved something I was genuinely proud of and my first instinct was to hide it from them because I knew they'd find a way to make me feel bad about it.

#61 My classmates and I graduated with our Master’s degrees. My mom ended up getting sick last minute so she couldn’t fly out and I didn’t have anyone else in town who could come. My friend group asked about my plans and I shared with them that I didn’t have any plans and explained my mom couldn’t make it out. They just smiled, told me I’d figure something out, then they started talking about their brunch plans right in front of me. One friend’s husband asked if I was going, I said I hadn’t heard of any plans until that moment. He got really quiet and slinked away.



I wasn’t invited. They posted pictures while at brunch, celebrating together. I went home and cried.

#62 They all started degrading me and laugh about it sometimes when things escalated way too much I would get angry and they would say that I'm overreacting those are just jokes....they made me feel insecure about everything



But to be honest now I realise they were all jealous because I had a life that they dreamt of I looked better than them I have a caring bf i was popular in college...i used to get many proposals....they were jealous that they did not have any of these so eventually it made me feel better I would not say anything but feel good when they used to degrade me.....so, when people try to make you feel bad just be happy that they are jealous with your life because see, idc if anyone looks better than me or have a life which is better than mine since I'm happy with myself I never got jealous from any of them because I was at a better place I was good in academics as well so don't let people's word get on you mind be happy that people are trying there everything just to make you feel bad😂😂😂laugh it off.

#63 Was sitting at a table in the cafeteria feeling bad because my friends had all made fun of me, realized I couldn't remember the last time any of them had said something nice to me, stood up, walked to a different table, sat down and made friends with the people there. I later was best man for one of the people who was at that table.

#64 When they believed that 5g caused Covid.

#65 I was talking with someone online about how I felt alone and how some friends had been treating me poorly. One such friend then messaged me, upset at me for "talking about her behind her back."



I haven't talked to those people in decades now.

#66 A friend said I should ask a girl out on a joke. Asked Dad that night. He said it was a bad idea because she could be interested. Confronted friend next day who said "Yes that's why it would be funny, because she likes you". Among other things.

#67 The first time I shared something I was actually proud of and got "oh… that's nice" — flat, fast, no follow-up. The good ones ask one real question even if they don't get it. Quietness around someone else's ambition is its own kind of answer.

#68 During our first major disagreement they immediately used one of my major insecurities against me.