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I believe that sometimes, people don’t understand female friendships and how we can be extremely protective of each other. Sadly, some “friends” take undue advantage of this, and all they do is drag others down with them. There’s no point in having such pals, right?

Even this woman was told to cut off her toxic friend, but she chose not to, and had a massive tiff with her husband over it. Well, she soon regretted it after watching her bestie pull off the most shocking and disappointing shenanigans ever! Here’s what happened…

More info: Reddit

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We always defend the people we love, but sometimes, we have to accept that they can be toxic, too

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The poster’s best friend (Alice) became a workaholic after her promotion at work, because of which she was having issues with her husband (Ken)

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Ken had adopted her daughter from her previous marriage, but he was frustrated, as his wife was always choosing work over them

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He eventually left her, but then just 3 weeks after their separation, he came home to see her drunk in their hot tub with 2 younger interns from her office

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Ken went nuclear and wanted the house and custody of her daughter, so the poster wanted to be there for Alice as she was at her lowest

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

However, her husband was friends with Ken, and he lost it that the poster was meeting her, as he didn’t want her to be involved in all the toxicity

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Netizens pointed out that her husband was right, as her friend sounded like a red flag, but the poster still wanted to talk it out with her once

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However, when the poster went to check on her, she was quite annoyed as all Alice did was badmouth Ken and say nasty, untrue things about him

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While talking, the poster noticed that Alice was packing for her trip to Dallas, but all the clothes were for fall, with a Seattle Mariners jersey

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Upon further investigation, the poster realized that Alice was lying, as she was going to meet her toxic ex, with whom she had reconnected after Ken left

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster was crushed as this was the same man who had hurt Alice, and even kicked her out when she was pregnant

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Despite the poster’s protest, Alice refused to see reason and even tried to defend the cruel guy by claiming that he had “changed” after all these years

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The poster was finally sick of her, so she blocked her, but broke down into tears as she had lost an old friend whom she loved

In today’s extremely dramatic tale, the original poster (OP) narrates how her best friend’s (Alice) divorce from her husband (Ken) sparked drama for her. When Alice got promoted at work, it drastically changed her. She became a workaholic while Ken and her daughter from a previous relationship took a back seat. From zero intimacy to ditching a family trip, Ken had had enough of Alice and left her.

Things escalated between the couple when 3 weeks after their separation, Ken found her drunk with two young interns from her office in their hot tub. He went nuclear and demanded the house, the daughter’s custody, and also child support from Alice. OP felt that her friend was crushed and wanted to be there for her. However, her husband didn’t want her to be dragged into Alice’s toxicity.

In fact, he lost it as OP was meeting her in secret. When she vented online, folks warned her that Alice was a red flag and her husband was in the right here. Well, she decided to talk to her friend at least once. However, Alice kept going on about how evil Ken was, even though OP knew it was all untrue. Also, she suspected that something was off while her friend was packing for a trip to Dallas with fall clothes.

Upon further investigation, OP discovered that after Ken left her, Alice had gone back to her violent ex immediately. What really hurt her was that her friend tried to justify her behavior and even defended the evil man. The poster broke down into tears and blocked her everywhere. She also spilled the truth to Ken, but still felt like a fool for defending Alice when everyone could see how toxic she was.

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Netizens pointed out that the whole situation was completely messed up, but many felt glad that Ken adopted her daughter. To get deeper insights into this twisted story, Bored Panda reached out to Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor. She highlighted that when a partner chooses work over family, it can lead to neglect, loneliness, and resentment.

No wonder Ken left her when he could no longer take it. However, we wanted to converse with our expert about how people tend to be blinded by love for their friends, just like OP. She stressed that it was a very old friendship, so understandably, the poster would advocate for Alice. She added that it could also be because OP has poor boundaries and a high threshold for emotional pain.

“People often struggle to recognize or acknowledge that a friend is toxic, even when faced with clear evidence. It can be due to complex psychological, emotional, and social factors that blur the reality of the situation. But this can be destructive to their own mental health, as they prefer to stay delusional rather than accept the discomforting truth,” Prof. Lobo noted.

Well, at least OP realized the facts and broke off contact with Alice immediately, but obviously, it broke her heart. Our expert claimed that losing a friend can be as painful as losing a partner. “It can trigger stress responses, ambiguous grief, hormone shifts, and increased anxiety or depression. A person may also experience disturbed sleep and a fear response of losing others,” she added.

Well, my heart goes out to OP, but at least she’s rid of a toxic friend, right? What would you have done in such a situation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Netizens were shocked by what a red flag the poster’s friend was, and many assured her that she had done the right thing by blocking her