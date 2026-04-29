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You know, this life is truly unpredictable! Just imagine trying for years to solve a problem you, and everyone else around you, believe is the source – and then, after the problem is solved, voila, it turns out you actually weren’t the root of it!

Well, the author of our story today found herself in a similar situation when her husband completely lost interest in her after years of fruitless attempts to conceive a baby, and then, after his infidelity, her one-night stand unexpectedly led to a much-coveted pregnancy!

More info: Reddit

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Sometimes life brings us real surprises, like when you find out that you actually weren’t the source of the long-standing issue in your marriage

Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author of the post is a 40-year-old woman who always considered herself infertile, as they fruitlessly spent almost 14 years with her husband trying to conceive

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Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When the woman gave up, their relationship went south, and the husband said he wanted a separation, leading him to cheating on her

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman also had a one-night stand with her male colleague, and unexpectedly, she got pregnant

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Image credits: ThrowRapulsive

The husband demanded she terminate the pregnancy, and after the woman refused, he kicked her out

The Original poster (OP) says she’s now 40 years old, and her husband is two years younger. They were married for 14 years, and throughout that time, they tried unsuccessfully to conceive. A couple of years ago, our heroine gave up and told her spouse she was tired of these fruitless attempts and that it was time to accept reality: they’d never have kids. After that, their relationship went south…

Recently, her husband said he wanted a separation from her. The author was deeply upset, especially when it turned out he had slept with someone just a couple of days later. When she burst into tears and reproached him, he retorted that they were, in fact, separated. Well, actually, two can play this game…

Recently, the OP found solace in one of her colleagues. They had dinner together, then ended up at his apartment for a one-night stand. And imagine – it turned out that one night changed everything! Yes, the woman got pregnant. And suddenly it turned out that her husband didn’t consider their rights to separation equal, because he demanded that she terminate her pregnancy.

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The author flatly refused, and so her spouse has effectively accused her of infidelity. And what’s most distressing is that her own family, starting with her parents, has sided with him! The original poster wasn’t about to give in to this pressure – especially since the baby’s father, upon learning of her pregnancy, firmly decided to raise the child with her no matter what.

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Apparently, the original poster’s husband “by default” assumed it was her “fault” they weren’t having kids, while reality shows it was perhaps he who had fertility issues. Incidentally, statistics from the CDC show that in approximately a third of couples facing this problem, the woman is “the source,” in a third, the man, and in another third, both partners.

Be that as it may, infertility in marriage, regardless of who is experiencing it, often leads couples to severe emotional disconnection and stress. Social pressure, intimate, and relational concerns can literally destroy any marriage, as this dedicated article at Springer Nature reasonably states.

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However, another problem here is that the original poster’s husband, by all accounts, was also a quite entitled and toxic person himself. At the very least, his reaction and his double standards would be considered a clear red flag by many experts. Incidentally, the OP herself, in an update to her post, revealed that she had officially filed for divorce.

After the woman decided to continue the pregnancy, the husband literally kicked her out of their house. The baby’s father offered her to move in with him, but despite their burgeoning romance, the woman declined and rented a room from her friends. Let’s hope everything works out for them, right, our dear readers?

The commenters supported the woman massively, and in an update, she said that she filed for divorce and started dating the father of her baby

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