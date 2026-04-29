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Relationships are supposed to be the one place where you can relax, overshare, and safely be your unfiltered self without wondering if you’re suddenly part of some hidden social experiment. However, we see it happen often. Sometimes, people decide to test their partners, sometimes people decide to test their friends.

The question is, if one “passes”, should they really be celebrating? Today’s Original Poster (OP) found himself in a similar position after his best friend put him to a test. When he found out, he was left questioning everything he thought he knew about their friendship.

More info: Reddit

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Instead of feeling like a victory, passing a loyalty test can feel unsettling, almost like you’ve been unknowingly placed in a situation where trust was never really there to begin with

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author shared that he and his female best friend have known each other for 11 years despite their different social statuses

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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During a relaxed night of drinks and TV at his place, she unexpectedly leaned in and tried to kiss him, which he immediately rejected

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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The next morning, she revealed it was a “loyalty test” suggested by her boyfriend to see if he would make a move, which left him furious

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Image credits: falsedragon2196

He then asked her to leave and while she later apologized, he admitted he no longer feels safe in the friendship

For over ten years, the OP and his female best friend shared a wonderful friendship. Despite their contrasting social experiences like her being popular and frequently noticed, and him being more reserved and often unnoticed. However, there was no jealousy or insecurity between them, and he also had never felt anything other than a platonic love for her.

Now, the best friend had a boyfriend whom she had been with for six months. The OP’s interactions with him were often polite and uneventful. One evening, while hanging out and watching TV, the OP and his best friend shared a few drinks while seeing a show they usually watched together. However, at some point, she suddenly leaned in and tried to kiss him, completely catching him off guard.

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He immediately pulled away, confused and uncomfortable, making it clear he didn’t see her that way and reminding her of her relationship. The best friend brushed it off as having had too much to drink. Wanting to de-escalate, he gave her space to sleep it off, expecting they’d address the situation the next day.

The next morning, the best friend approached him with a big smile on her face. She revealed to him that her boyfriend had been feeling insecure about their friendship and had asked her to “test” him to prove his intentions. Apparently, he had “passed” the test, but he was left feeling manipulated and questioning their friendship. He also noted that while she apologized, he was still left feeling like he couldn’t trust her.

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

According to insights shared by Allo Health, cross-gender friendships can absolutely be strong, stable, and meaningful over long periods, but they function best when both individuals are explicit about boundaries and expectations from the beginning. They highlight that misunderstandings are far less likely when friends clearly define what is and isn’t acceptable in such friendship.

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Building on that, Nax Today highlights that so-called “loyalty tests”, are widely viewed as damaging rather than protective, and even if the person being tested “passes”, the relationship can still be harmed by the deception involved. The key issue is that such setups signal a pre-existing lack of trust, which can make the other person feel observed or evaluated rather than genuinely valued.

Besides, emotional safety is one of the most important foundations of any close relationship, and trust is built gradually through consistency, honesty, and respect for boundaries. Hartzell Counseling note that when those boundaries are crossed, especially in a way that feels personal or intimate, even a single incident can significantly alter how safe someone feels in that relationship.

Netizens supported the OP and criticized both the friend and her boyfriend. They also emphasized that the “loyalty test” was inappropriate and damaging to their long-term friendship. What do you think about this situation? Do you think “loyalty tests” like this are ever justified in a friendship or relationship, or are they always a breach of trust? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens agreed that the author is justified in feeling hurt and advises taking a step back from the friendship to assess his trust in her

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