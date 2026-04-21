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I once heard someone say that relationships are slightly similar to group projects in that you start off optimistic, thinking everyone’s on the same page, and then suddenly someone’s crying, someone’s not pulling their weight, and nobody remembers how things got that bad.

When stress meets with big life changes, the strongest couples can find themselves spiraling over things that, on the surface, seem small but quickly turn into something much bigger. And that was where today’s Original Poster (OP) found himself when his girlfriend got pregnant and threatened to get rid of it at every little argument.

More info: Reddit

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Repeated threats in a relationship can quietly change the entire emotional landscape between two people

Image credits: karlyukav / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author and his girlfriend found themselves in a strained relationship after an unplanned pregnancy, despite initially agreeing to try making it work together

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Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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As the pregnancy has progressed, they’ve begun arguing frequently, mainly over finances and perceived lack of support

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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During multiple heated disagreements, the girlfriend would repeatedly threaten to terminate the pregnancy, which leaves him feeling pressured and emotionally overwhelmed

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After a major fight about money, he snapped back, and the relationship becomes even more tense with distance and ongoing conflict

The OP shared that he and his girlfriend hadn’t planned for a pregnancy, but it happened and they initially agreed to try and make it work together. Things were, according to him, actually improving in their relationship before this point. However, the girlfriend already struggled with anxiety, which he believes has intensified significantly since becoming pregnant.

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He described noticing a repeated pattern where during arguments, especially about money or perceived lack of support, his girlfriend would threaten to “terminate the pregnancy” or “get rid of it”. For him, this is emotionally exhausting and he feels like he was being “held hostage” by the recurring threat.

One day while they were driving, the girlfriend asked that they stopped over for McDonald’s, however, the OP refused. His reason for not wanting to was valid, though, as he reminded her they were trying to save for the baby’s arrival. Again, the girlfriend said that they wouldn’t have to worry about finances if she wasn’t pregnant anymore.

Frustrated, he snapped back and told her to go ahead and make the appointment if that’s what she wanted. She accused him of being heartless, said she hated him, and began sleeping separately in the nursery or on the couch for days. He, meanwhile, feels stuck in a cycle of apologizing and is now questioning whether his reaction crossed a line, or whether the relationship itself is becoming unsustainable under the pressure.

Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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When a pregnancy is involved, emotions can escalate quickly and every disagreement can start to feel much bigger than what it originally was. According to Asteroid Health, early pregnancy involves significant hormonal shifts which can influence the brain systems that regulate mood. These changes can make emotions feel more intense and anxiety more pronounced, even in otherwise typical pregnancies.

At the same time, the way conflicts are being handled can also deepen the instability. According to Choices Resource, repeatedly using abortion as a threat or ultimatum during arguments can fall under coercive control and emotional manipulation, particularly when it is used in the heat of conflict to gain leverage or force compliance.

Beyond the immediate emotional reactions, patterns like this can also change how couples communicate over time. According to Marisol Health, repeated “take-it-or-leave-it” statements during fights can signal to a partner that emotional safety is not consistent in the relationship. This often leads to one or both people becoming more guarded and hyper-aware during disagreements, making honest communication harder.

Netizens were heavily critical of the relationship itself, with many agreeing that the situation is unstable and not suitable for bringing a child into. They also expressed their concerns about manipulation and long-term consequences. What do you think about this situation? Do you think the OP’s reaction was justified, or did he cross a line in that moment? We would love to know your thoughts!

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Netizens describe the dynamic as unhealthy and toxic, suggesting that the repeated conflict and emotional volatility make the situation concerning

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