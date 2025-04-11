Just the other day, pregnancy and postpartum fitness coach Emily Snell asked women to share the most inappropriate things people said to them while they were pregnant. While some of these are quite funny , most are just plain unacceptable. What happened to treating others how you would like to be treated?

If you've ever watched What to Expect When You're Expecting, you probably know that pregnancy can be very different for each woman. Some remember it as the most joyous period of their lives, while others see it as less rosy. People's words also matter, and sometimes, they might say things that are a bit crazy.

#1 Someone asked me when I was due. I informed him I wasn't pregnant and he wished me condolences for my loss, assuming I had a miscarriage.

I've never been pregnant.

#2 “Maybe don’t k**l this one honey” said my MIL when we told her we were pregnant again after I suffered a MISCARRIAGE!

#3 A stranger on the bus “no wedding ring? Do you know who the father is?” Me- “I’ve been trying to get your dad to tell you for a while but he’s scared how you’ll take it. You can call me mom too”

#4 i have a history or miscarriages and when i went to the l&d er thinking i was having another one the ultrasound tech said “oh no, it died” and she meant the machine for ultrasound…my heart went to my a**

#5 I lost two babies to miscarriage and stillbirth. My ‘friend’ asked me when I was pregnant with my third “if this one dies too can we have your crib and stroller, we’re broke”. I considered violence…

#6 I had a lady look me up and down and said “how old are you?” Mind you I’m very petite but I was 25 at the time. And I just go “I’m not a teenager in trouble, I just age more gracefully than you” 😇

#7 I fainted in the cvs because pregnancy makes me weak and likely to faint and my husband said “please dont do this here” like what😭

#8 SEVERAL men, literal strangers I'd never met, came up to me and asked if I was gonna get the husband stitch.

#9 After a miscarriage, a therapist told me it was for the best as the baby would have been mixed race.

#10 I got “are you sure it’s not triplets” at 33 weeks and I just word vomited back “I ate the last person that said that to me” and the stranger was horrified.

#11 “We will understand if you don’t keep it.”My fiancé was k**led in an accident and 2 weeks later I found out I was pregnant. My son turned 35 in January. He was the gift that saved the rest of my life

#12 I had a miscarriage shortly before Mother’s Day and to make me feel better my husband got me a gift anyways and a family member out loud said “but your not a mother your baby died” I CRASHED TF OUT

#13 Woman at work: "You're quite young aren't you? Planned?"

"Er, no"

"Hmph. It's so unfair that people like my daughter have to spend years doing IVF while people like YOU just stumble into pregnancy"

#14 I renewed my license at 39 wks and the guy said to use my pre-pregnancy weight. When I gave him my paperwork he look at me and said “ma’am, I said use your PRE pregnancy weight” I almost punched him.

#15 Not to me, but my ex’s mom tried to convince MY mom to put an abortion pill in my food while I was in the restroom. My mom OBVIOUSLY told me.

#16 a stranger in an elevator asked "boy or girl?" I said "both it's twins" they looked horrified and said "that's awful... maybe you'll just end up with one though" 💀💀💀 I was speechless

#17 I was starting to get symptoms of preeclampsia. I called my husband crying bc I was scared. His boss goes "she'll be fine. My wife was like that too." My response was "no uterus, no opinion."

#18 “your baby needs to build their immune system so im going to kiss them anyway” i Immediately went no contact🙏🏽

#19 My ex MIL said she was so jealous of the attention I was getting, that she just wanted to push me down the stairs.

#20 My OBGYN told my ex "You need to chain her down and stop feeding her" I was 32 weeks pregnant and went and found a new Dr that day

#21 After looking at my face when I told them we weren’t finding out gender, “it must be a girl because they take away all your beauty.”

#22 miscarriage in Oct 24, pregnant again in Nov 2025 and when we told my MIL she straight up said I didn’t know you guys were still trying thought you learned that this wasn’t a good idea.

#23 my mom said something along the lines of "thank God it's a boy, boys are so much easier than girls" in front of me and my sister. mind you, our brother is in prison for SAing me.

#24 I was rubbing lotion on my tummy & I look over at my husband absolutely dying. I ask him what’s so funny & he turns his phone around to show me the jimmy neutron hamster picture & said “that’s you”

#25 My baby dad told them to give me the husband stitch. He was kicked off the floor until my OB left. (My OB stayed until 12am I gave birth at 12pm) he was forced to sit in the waiting room and not tell

#26 My husband said ‘well okay pregatron’ in an argument 🤦🏻‍♀️

#27 My FIL handed me a picture of myself from the previous year and said “here’s a picture to remember what you looked like skinny” I was 8.5 months pregnant and had preeclampsia….

#28 I was in ER for an ectopic pregnancy. The registration lady said congratulations are you finding out what you are having… thru tears reminded her why I was there.

#29 A man at my husband's work told him to "Make sure they put in a husband stitch..." My husband was shocked and I was filled with RAGE when he told me. My husband don't talk to him no more

#30 I found out I was having twins at 10pm, called my sleeping mom & told her. Next morning she told me about her awful nightmare that I was pregnant with twins. They’re 17 now and very loved by all 🤣

#31 I was pregnant at the same time as my sis but had a miscarriage. I didn't want to spend much time with her and my mom said "this has been really hard for her. you are causing her unneeded stress"

#32 My dad asked me if I would get the husband stitch. He recommended it to my husband. My dad claims he had experience because my mum didn’t get it.

#33 My mom died unexpectedly on my due date.... I was still pregnant at her funeral, and someone said "I really expected your baby to be here. Like, a life for a life, you know?"

#34 my mom lifted up my shirt without consent IN PUBLIC in front of her coworkers and said "look how gross" referring to my stretch marked covered pregnant belly

#35 well yesterday I said I was as big as a house and my man just goes "technically you are a house, his house" in reference to our son, I've never laughed so hard like he really got me there

#36 almost 40w pregnant, looking like a whole fucking house and a shed too, going to a drs appointment on a very busy bus, asking someone if I could sit down, only to be told by a middle aged man with a pot belly sticking out over his pants that I "didn't get special treatment just because I was fat". so I kicked him in the shin so hard I actually made him bleed and we both got kicked off the bus.

#37 Someone asked to see my stretch marks and after I showed them they proceeded to tell me that how I looked was their biggest fear 💀

#38 Found out at 10 wks my VERY WANTED twins had less than 50% chance of making it and was obviously crying. Coworker laughed and said “you’ve got 2 months to abort that shit”…. My twins are 3 now!!!

#39 When we announced to my husbands family his mom didn’t acknowledge me but looked right at him and said “are we sure it’s yours?”

#40 My boss told me that I better not be as fat when I come back from maternity leave

#41 when i told my daughter's father (who I'd been dating for 2½years) that i was pregnant he said "I've been seeing someone else and this could really mess that up"

#42 I was in the er for back pain so bad at 20 weeks, could barely walk and a male doctor told me it was because I was fat….i called for a follow up appointment with my female OB and it was kidney stones…

#43 My mother in law called me weak in so many words because I took my FULL maternity and FMLA paid. She said she went to work right after. She also lost all her kids to cps for neglect and a**se sooooo

#44 Husband “this is going to be a long 9 months for me”

#45 My SIL had a tragic still birth a couple months before I found out I was pregnant and my in laws constantly say my baby is going to die too. So yeah 👍🏻

#46 Pregnant with my boy in june last year (36 weeks pregnant) old lady looks at me horrified "how old are you 16?" (im 22) no, im 14, how old are you 80? she walks away😂

#47 "Do you think this one will make it?" -lost 2 before that😳

#48 “Normally black is a slimming color for people - not you though” I was 30 weeks pregnant 💀

#49 My due date was 9/11… & my grandma goes “too bad it’s not twins, then it’d be like the twin towers”……………😭

#50 Someone asked how my baby was, I said “kicking my bladder like it’s a soccer ball” they then said “not even born yet and he’s already b3at!ng women like Chris brown”😀 EXCUSE ME

#51 My grandma commented on my announcement Facebook post "Shannon, please tell me this is just a cry for attention. Let's go see an abortionist, I'm too young to be a great grandma" 💀😂

#52 My mil said “what if it’s not a boy you have to try again.” I said “we aren’t having another.” She looked at my husband and said “and you’re okay with that?! You have to pass on your name!!!”

#53 When I was pregnant with my 4th baby, an older man told me that I need to “kick my husband out of bed sometimes.” 😅

#54 After I miscarried, my stepmom sent my fiance a TikTok about how me miscarrying was his fault because “miscarriages happen due to the males genetics”. 😍

#55 Not the prompt but when my mom found out she was pregnant with me and my brothers she went into the ultrasound and said “as long as it’s not twins!” And the doc said I have good news and bad news…

#56 My ex’s mom took my first baby clothes I got, opened them in front of me, laid them on her own stomach, rubbed her stomach, and then thanked me for buying HER baby clothes.

#57 my HUSBAND looked at me and said "Hows my stuffed turkey doin today??" he was VERY VERY proud 🤣😭😭

#58 “Oh, you’re having twins? Did you know that one of them could literally eat the other?” 😱 No Susan, I sure didn’t know that. Thanks 🫠

#59 I announced I was pregnant at work and a coworker said to me “oh I KNEW you were pregnant, your nose is HUGE!” … I did not realize my nose was swollen at all? 😭

#60 MIL berated me saying she WILL be there in the room when I give birth and I wasn’t considering her feelings! Yelling and asking are 2 diff things. Lol in fact she was not there I wouldn’t allow it.

#61 We live in a different state, so most of our family members didn't really see me during my pregnancy. On my babyshower my aunt said: "Wow, you have gained a lot of weight since I last saw you". She started laughing and I took this as my opportunity to say: " At least I can explain why I have gained weight, what is your explanation?"

#62 When I had a miscarriage, my ex MIL said to my ex “there’s your get out of jail free card”

#63 One of my coworkers looked me dead in the face last week and said “thank you for being my biggest form of birth control the past couple months”

#64 I was 37 weeks pregnant, i had preeclampsia so i was very swollen, i went to a gas station before my appointment and a older lady told me I looked like i was having triplets.

#65 I had a miscarriage in 2022, followed by a HEALTHY but disabled baby boy in 2023, and got pregnant mid 2024 and someone said “hopefully third times the charm”

#66 my mother in law scheduled her vacation for the week before im due, told me I have to wait til she gets back 🤬 truly hope I go a little early

#67 I had twins and someone said “I hope you have 2 boys or a boy & a girl. I can’t image 2 girls. Too much attitude, you know?” 🙄 I had 2 beautiful girls 💞

#68 Im a tattoo artist, one of my clients texts me to cancel her appt cuz she just found out shes prego, i answer ‘is this a congrats or a condolences?’ 😭

#69 I developed preeclampsia and had to have an emergency c section at 27 weeks. When my husband asked my gyno what the chances are our baby being okay was, she said “uhh like 50/50”. That was not true.

#70 ex bsf -“ youre pregnant? why? i think you should skip on this one” we were 26 and i was married 🙃 yeah that friendship went bye bye.

#71 I had severe preeclampsia, and almost died. A now ex client of mine told me that I was making excuses and being over dramatic. (I was in and out of the hospital for several months)

#72 At a Mother’s Day brunch someone went around passing out Mother’s Day cards. When they got to me she said “ I didn’t get you one bc you’re not a mom” I was 8 months prego.

#73 My husbands uncle told me if I ate a single bite of cheesecake that I’d get preeclampsia, gestational diabetes and have a still birth…

#74 My husband and I went to an outdoor mall and I was hugely pregnant. I’d gained almost 100 pounds and eventually got diagnosed with preeclampsia. I couldn’t keep up with hubby and was wheezing because I was so big and this 🤬starts calling me Baby Dee and asking me what cupcakes are about to drop for the new snack season🤣

#75 I was pregnant with my son and my daughter was 2.5, we went to dinner and she yelled “enough mama, you ate bubby already” in the middle of the restaurant…🙄😅

#76 "he's cute! I hope he's worth going to hell over." said to me by an older woman at church bc i wasn't married to the father of my son yet.

#77 “You don’t even look pregnant!” As I’m 35 weeks pregnant 🫣 you’re telling me I look like this all the time?!

#78 😅 The amount of people who feel comfortable asking “were you trying?” And “are you having more?”…. Like do you realize what you are asking?

#79 I had hyperemesis. I was told I was being dramatic. and that all pregnant woman have a little morning sickness. I lost 38lbs and was hooked to an IV for 8months.

#80 I was picking up a prescription and the pharmacist said “how far along are you” I was like 30 weeks or so.. she said “you look like you’re over it” 🤨 yeah it’s Georgia heat in August hoe

#81 I had preeclampsia and ALOT OF SWELLING AND WATER RETENTION my doctor had the audacity to walk up to me grab my stomach and say “that’s not baby your getting fat” I was 7months pregnant 😒 I cried 😐

#82 My OB told me “you don’t have preeclampsia again, your migraines are probably just from a brain tumor” I did in fact have preeclampsia again

#83 I wasn’t technically pregnant anymore (just found out my twins were 💀) a friend of mine wanted to go to cedar point and she told me my dead babies wouldn’t want me to be sad, they’d want me to go🙃

#84 Teacher here. 8 months pregnant at parent teacher conferences a mom told me I chose a bad time to have a baby in the middle of the school year. To this day I regret not having a good comeback.

#85 I had a FRIEND ask if I still did OF at 20 weeks pregnant because he wanted to subscribe. I blocked him

#86 "Youre not very good at being pregnant. Make sure you eat right" -I had preeclampsia🫠

#87 fell pregnant at 18 (yes I know not ideal) but a family member (not mentioning which side) said that I didn’t deserve to be pregnant and that they wished I miscarried my baby. That baby is almost 7🩷

#88 Not that out there, but the male ob that was delivering my baby told me to be quiet and stop being so loud while I was actively pushing out a human because I was laboring at night

#89 An older lady at the grocery store got loud with me in anger, insisting I was pregnant with a girl after she asked what I was having. Was a boy. She was so ticked & almost completely raged. Dunno why?

#90 My first baby died from me having complications from preeclampsia. In my second pregnancy someone told me to watch my salt intake so that wouldn’t happen again. That’s not how that works

#91 I was developing preeclampsia and had several family members tell me “there’s NO way you’re making it to August (when I was due) you’re too huge!” I then delivered a preemie who had to be in the NICU

#92 with my first kid my aunt said "you should really think about getting an abortion because you are so young and you don't want to ruin your life." he is now 10 years old 🥰

#93 technically after, but my sister had an emergency C-sec, and my nephew spent 2 weeks in the NICU, and for Christmas her in-laws wanted THEM to drive to ANOTHER STATE because they wanted to host

