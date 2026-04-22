When people on Reddit were asked about their worst roommate experiences, the responses ranged from weird and confusing to horrifying and downright disgusting. We’ve rounded up the strangest stories for you right here, so you can laugh, and maybe feel a little better about your own living situation.

But if you’re one of the unlucky ones, it can turn into a low-budget horror movie instead, where your roomie never washes their dishes or blasts music at 3am.

#1 (College Roommate)



We're taking a road trip to upstate NY (approximately 4 hour drive) and I notice that he has a CD-R titled "Conversations with John" on it. So I ask John what that is. He's hesitant but tells me it's a CD he listens to on long road trips. I pop it in and the 1st track starts.



(It's John himself)



"Howdy Cowboy! How's the road ahead?"



I turned it right off and we never spoke of it ever since.

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#2 In college my roommate pretended he had a girlfriend who lived in England (we are in the US). Used to talk to her on the phone and everything while we would both be in the dorm. My roommate was fb friends with her of course and a few of her friends who he had "met while visiting her." He used to talk about how much he missed her, especially the intimacy with her etc.....



Found out after I moved out she never existed. Fake profile, fake name, fake pics...... He was talking to no one (except himself) on the phone. I have no idea why he'd go to such lengths for this lie but I felt really weird about the whole thing once I found out.

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In many cities, having a roommate has become a normal and practical way of living well into adulthood. It’s no longer just for college students. Rent keeps going up, wages haven’t really kept up, grocery prices balloon to unaffordable highs, and housing costs remain bleak. According to a recent survey, roughly 49% to 75% of American households cannot afford to buy a median-priced home. Around 87% of Gen Z and 62% of millennials said they find it difficult to afford a home. Sharing space then becomes less of a choice and more like a workaround for many young adults.

#3 Not my current roommates, but I had a roommate in college that used to play Bittersweet Symphony on repeat all day, every day. From the minute I moved in, to even after I moved out (I moved down the hall to another kid's room because this is just one of the super weird things he used to do, and I still used to hear it constantly playing whenever I'd walk by). I really used to like that song too, but it's ruined for me now.

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#4 Thought they could 'clean' the shower by leaving it running super-hot with the door closed. All day. Maintenance had to come pry the door off its frame just to get it open, the wood had swelled up so much from all the moisture.



I might as well tell a bit more of the story. My roommate had left the shower on and gone merrily off to work, but that was my day off. I didn't know anything was amiss until I realized I had been hearing the shower running for several hours. I knocked, but of course, there was no answer. I panicked and tried to open the door. As far as I knew at that point, it was locked (it sure wouldn't open, in any case, and I didn't know it was swollen shut). So, naturally, I thought one of my roommates had locked themselves in there and, I dunno, passed away or something. I went completely hysterical, I called the housing office, they break down the door, and after that I was just confused until the roommate in question got home to explain. At that point, though, I was mostly just glad I hadn't found a body.



But then we got the bill for the door they had to replace, and the roommate in question tried to weasel their way out of paying for it. They fully intended to make all four of us split the cost, and there was NO WAY that was happening. They did eventually pay up, thank goodness. The end.

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There’s also a bigger shift happening in how people live overall. In the US, the median age at first marriage has climbed to around the early 30s in recent years. This naturally stretches out the years people spend living alone or with non-romantic partners. And even when people do get married, not everyone is quickly moving into the traditional setup. Some are choosing to share their house with a third person to manage the financial and mental load of running a household. The share of older adults sharing homes has been rising too. Recent survey data shows almost four in 10 US roommates now live in multigenerational households, sometimes with age gaps of 20–30 years between housemates.

#5 My roommate in freshman year of college was this really tall, total bro of a hockey player. When he went to bed one night, I was surprised to see from across the room he took an old stuffed bunny toy in pajamas from under his pillow and kissed it goodnight before hugging it close to him. I soon observed that this was part of his bed time routine, but I never mentioned it.

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#6 Had a roommate that was easily distracted by things. Anything. He could have a thought about why stars are certain colors and then go on a mission to find out why. Or maybe it would be a curiosity of the air pressure in his tires.



The problem was that when this happened he would just wander off from whatever task or activity he was doing at the time.



So many burned dinners and messes left throughout the house.

#7 Never uses a full roll of toilet paper. There is always at least a 1/4 Of the roll left when it gets tossed. I can't figure out the reason.

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While the stories in this list focus on the chaotic side of shared living, it’s worth remembering that having a roommate actually comes with a bunch of practical upsides. The most obvious one is money. Splitting rent, electricity, Wi-Fi, even basic stuff like cleaning supplies just makes everything lighter on your wallet. There’s also the social side of it. A roommate can sometimes make day-to-day life feel less isolating, especially if you’ve just moved to a new city or don’t know many people yet. Roommates are also a blessing when it comes to splitting chores, or just handling boring adult tasks together — given that they are actually doing it. Like someone picking up parcels when you’re out, or helping deal with a landlord issue instead of you doing it alone.

#8 He washed his feet everynight before bed and kinda did a little tap dance on a towel to dry them. The walls were thin so I could hear it every night.

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#9 My gay roommate's boyfriend had a creepy, creepy clown mask that he left at our place. One night I fell asleep early, he came into my room wearing the mask and wiggled my toe until I woke up.

#10 So I am 32 years old. Husband and I rent out two rooms, one of which to a guy we have nicknamed "the ghost".



He pays a set fee, doesn't eat any food, does his laundry at 3am (other side of the house, sound insulated laundry room so we can't hear anything). He doesn't drive (ubers to work) so thus doesn't have a car. Never asks us for a thing. Just comes and goes as he pleases, pays his rent on time, and is quiet.



Occasionally you hear him as he is playing an online game and talking to some people. He has never had a person over, though occasionally leaves for a week to go to a convention. He has no family, no relationships, etc. He has been in the same call center job for the past 6 years. I occasionally check his room for bodies and general hygiene (no food trans piling up and molding kinda stuff). He is just your quiet, nerdy guy who is our ghost. We invite him out to dinner sometimes, he doesn't say much.

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Shared living also changes how people function at home. Research shows that people adjust their behavior based on who they live with. Everything from routines to habits slowly gets shaped by the presence of another person in the same space. You might become more organized because your roommate is strict about cleanliness, or more relaxed because your environment is laid-back.

#11 Old roommate used to get home after a day of work, sit down on the couch, and stare at the wall/blank TV screen for sometimes a solid hour. Also used to bake stuff like meatloaf or salmon and leave it out on top of the stove for days, picking at it until it was too dry to chew without fracturing his teeth. Never really had any issues with him, but it was weird AF.

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#12 Not me, but my girlfriend's brother went through this.



He lived in a quad with 3 other dudes. All met through Facebook before moving in. Everyone was pretty normal until about a month in. The one guy would never leave his bed and would only eat pizza. He would leave the empty pizza boxes in his bed, and either sleep with them on top of or under him. He never threw them out.



The real nail in the coffin was when he apparently clogged the toilet. The plunger wasn't getting the job done, and after 15 minutes he panicked. He walked out of the bathroom, took a wire hanger out of his closet, fashioned it into a stick, and went back in. The toilet flushed. He came back out, fashioned the hanger back into a hanger shape, rinsed it off, and PUT HIS SHIRT BACK ON THE HANGER INTO THE CLOSET.



Edit: Any sensible person would THROW THE HANGER out. Don’t defend this.

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#13 I lived with 3 of the worst girls I’ve ever met when I was in college. I signed a year long lease with them and lasted 2 months before I noped out and found some poor soul to take over my lease.



They ignored me 98% of the time, except for when they ate my food in the fridge before going downtown (which they did every week Thursday-Sunday), and when they locked themselves out (which happened Thursday-Sunday coming home from the bar). Also when they stood outside my door and loudly made fun of me or mocked my appearance.



So I’m a pretty chill person, I would hang out with other friends and just come home to sleep. Then another friend accidentally let it slip to one of the girls that I’m allergic to avocado. Now, it’s just when I eat it - I can be around avocado with no adverse effects.



The next day I open the fridge and they’ve cut all their avocados in half and piled them on and around my food in the fridge. They didn’t know that I only get sick when I eat avocado, so they just went and wasted time and money...in the hopes of what? Poisoning me? Making me sick? Giving me an allergic reaction? Come on.



It’s pretty mild in terms of terrible roommate stories, but it was just the tip of the iceberg.

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Living with someone creates interdependence as well. The shared space forces constant negotiation — about noise, cleanliness, privacy, and schedules. This naturally pushes people to develop communication skills and learn how to set boundaries over time. “Probably the most important skill set we will ever develop is our ability to communicate and interact successfully with other people. On some level, it’s holding up a mirror to yourself. You learn a lot about yourself by dealing with your roommate,” says Jim Smart, executive director of housing and residential life. Studies show that regular interaction with someone from a different background can also reduce bias and increase empathy, simply through daily exposure and familiarity.

#14 Oh man. Let’s see. He got in a fight with a homeless lady and lost, drank his own pee, got arrested after trying to use an invisible shield to move traffic out of the way (he was on foot in the middle of the street), and drank a smoothie which ingredients consisted of milk, his own blood, and his own... seed. Dude lost his mind completely, and I ended up having to get a restraining order against him. 2018 was a hell of a year.

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#15 While my actual roommate was abroad for a semester his brother lived with me. Something that I noticed was that he bought a lot of butter. A lot! We always had around 3 - 4 pieces in the fridge and it was not always the same few pieces, but he always bought new ones.



One time I asked him what he did with so much butter. He denied that it was his (which is super strange because we are the only two people living there and none of my friends brought the butter and he never had friends over).



When he moved out the butter disappeared too. To this day i don’t know what he needed that for and I think I don’t even wanna know.

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#16 Roommate used to come home late and drunk often, he would raid the kitchen and eat all the food.



Next day he would have no memory of eating it all, presume it was me who had done it then get cross.



I would be awoken by the sounds of things hitting my bedroom door, bumps, bonks, splats etc....



It was him throwing the mess at my door, would often wake up to food leftovers splattered all over the place,



Baked Bean, Yogurts, all sorts of random stuff.



Before I moved in, he had also covered up vomit with his Sofa instead of cleaning it up, which I later found out about.



Lived with him a year before I escaped, he was a nasty vile man.

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But, of course, as these stories show… living with someone isn’t always sunshine and rainbows. The biggest downside is that privacy takes a hit. Even if you stay in your room, you’re still sharing walls, kitchen space, and sometimes bathroom routines. For some people, this lack of personal space can get pretty annoying if their lifestyle doesn’t match their roommate’s. However, a lot of the time, the tension comes from constant micro-adjusting. Like deciding when you can cook without interrupting someone, or how loud is too loud, or how many guests can visit you at a time.

#17 I used to live with a guy who would watch a particularly disturbing serial ender movie on repeat, in the dark while sitting about twelve inches from the TV screen. He would never look up or say hi when I would get home. Just sit there in pitch black watching women get ended on repeat.

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#18 I had a roommate way back in the day who worked for a power company.



He wore these massive steel toe boots (makes sense). He would wear them ALL THE TIME. Like, not just to and from work. Anytime we'd go out, he would wear them. Never sneakers, or a different pair of shoe of any kind. The same, beat up Red Wings. And the final kicker for me, is that the seemingly ONLY place he took them off was actually in bed.



Now the thing is, we had a house with hardwood stairs and floors. And he kept somewhat odd hours and played DND in the dining room every Monday night. So he'd KLOMP KLOMP KLOMP all day and all night whenever he was around. Monday nights were the worst because all his friends would be over, they'd order a fuckton of takeout and stay up till 2am (actually no real problem with staying up or the DND or his friends they were all pretty nice) but he'd absolutely KLOMP KLOMP around whenever he got up.



These boots were the most insane things I have ever seen on someone's feet.



One day, he wasn't home and I needed to reset the modem connection, which was located in his bedroom. I gave him a call and asked, yeah no problem go ahead.



So I walk in, and there are his boots. The room smells awful. It was like weird stale popcorny smell, mixed with something that you just couldn't place. His boots are sitting ON his bed. I was both surprised and horrified that this was a thing. Quick reset, shut the door.



Roommate comes home later and I'm chilling in the living room. He KLOMP KLOMP KLOMPs in, quicky says hey, and bolts upstairs. I notice he's wearing a different pair of boots and now I'm just so curious, because these look just as bad.



A few days pass, and he goes out for the weekend. Yes he's got his boots on.



I can't stand it anymore. I just have to know what's up with his boot situation. I have literally zero need and this isn't going to help me in life, but I gotta do it. So, I go in his room (I'm sorry dude) and I see his boots! So okay, he's got two pairs of the same boots. Makes sense, you like what you like and it's good to have a backup. The smell is horrific, but I peek around the room and notice the closet door is open, so I look closer.



The dude has FOUR PAIRS OF THESE RED WINGS. FOUR. And they all look JUST as bad. All the same color.



Maybe not weird, but definitely strangely obsessive. No flip flops. No sneakers. No dress shoes. And the whole closet smelled.



I never asked, I never mentioned it to him. Just so weird.

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#19 Woke up to sound of shouting on bullhorns and found cops in backyard telling me to get back inside. Went to front of house to figure out what was going on, as I opened the door cops rushed up and escorted me out to street. Turns out one roommate threatened another roommate with a gun, and now that person was barricaded in his room with an army helmet on and bulletproof vest. There was seven others living there, some home, some not. Had to draw a diagram of all the rooms because cops couldn't risk going in right away as we didn't know who was all home or not. Roommate started to taunt cops by throwing lit strings of firecrackers at them. This all started at around 8 PM. At 4 AM he started to throw large objects off of his balcony at cops so they threw flash bangs and gas canisters at him on balcony. He managed to make it out of his bedroom, rush out the front door with gun showing, and two cops around blind corner from him rushed him and took him down.



Suffice to say I moved out the next month.

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It’s not always possible or realistic to analyze lifestyle preferences when choosing a new roommate. You cannot figure out from a single meeting or a quick chat what their cleanliness or sleep habits are like, or how they like to socialize. Basically, you end up sharing space with someone who is technically a stranger. Research shows that when you can’t predict someone’s behavior in your own home, your brain stays slightly alert. Even if nothing bad is happening, the unpredictability itself can make the environment feel stressful over time. Reduced control over space can also make people feel more tense and irritable. A study found that conflict with roommates was consistently ranked among the top five reasons students drop out of college.

#20 Former roommate of mine.



He used to come back late from work. Then proceeds to occupy the kitchen, takes out a bottle of vodka from the freezer. Downs a couple of shots. Then he puts on his running shoes, goes for jog for about an hour. Comes back to down more shots in the kitchen.



He also used to have this girlfriend who looked like a 25-year-old retired librarian. The type of school teacher that seems to have been born in the wrong decade by accident. Really mousy and shy. She was even too shy to greet me when I ran into her in the apartment.



But as soon as they closed the door to his room behind them, they had freakishly loud monkey intercourse. It sounded like two fully grown gorillas throwing themselves at each other. Full on "OWWWWW!", "AHHHHHH!" "YAAAAH!". It was completely absurd. One time they were having a go at each other early saturday morning, so my alarm clock was basically a woman's shrieks.



One time I also found a rotting pineapple in the kitchen while cleaning. I don't know how or why.

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#21 Not so much weird as annoying: one of my housemates in college was a heavy drinker, which in itself wasn’t really an issue to the rest of us because he wasn’t really loud or belligerent about it. The issue, though, was that he pissed himself pretty frequently whenever he was really trashed, which is usually the condition he drank himself to. It got so bad that whenever he started drinking, we would all start encouraging, sometimes outright demanding, that he go to his own room before he passed out and peed himself on one of the couches, or someone else’s bed (he had a habit if we were all hanging out of just getting up and wandering into someone else’s room and passing out in their bed).

Typical roommate conflicts usually come down to communication. There’s definitely going to be problems if you do not communicate what you like, what you don’t like, what annoys you and what pushes your buttons. ADVERTISEMENT If you’re a light sleeper, things like earplugs or white noise can make a big difference. If you’re more of a night owl, keep noise down late at night, don’t set multiple loud alarms, and be aware of shared space. And if something does bother you, say it early. Don’t let it build up into frustration over time. Research shows that roommates who communicate better, or have compatible communication styles, tend to report higher satisfaction and fewer conflicts.

#22 Ive posted about it before, but using an empty plastic vodka bottle as a makeshift bidet is by far the weirdest thing a roommate of mine has done.

#23 Back in 2009 I had a roommate I am going to call Kate she as a nurse at plastic surgeons office. She had several issues and was a very convincing pathological liar. I knew this but we had lived for about a year and got along well enough. I just knew not to believe her most of the time.



Anyway, one night I was watching Lost when she came out of her bedroom and said she was going to the store to meet a guy. She was wearing jeans and a hoodie. I was watching TV and didn't think much about it. I just said be careful and let it go. I ended up going to bed around midnight and she hadn't returned home yet. I just assumed she had hooked up with that guy. Not her normal thing, but not unheard of. Just after I turned off the light there was a knock on my door. I got up thinking Kate had just lost her keys or something. I went downstairs in just my boxers and T-shirt and when I opened the door there were two uniformed police officers standing there. Then the questions started.



Cop: "Who are you" Me: " I am Astelan101. I own this place."



Cop: "Kate told us she owned this place and didn't live with anyone. Is that your cat?" Me: "Uh, I bought his place in 2006 and have owned that cat since 2004. What is going on?"



Cop: "Kate was attacked tonight and she is at the hospital." Me: "Omg! Is she okay?"



Cop: "Can we come in?" Me: " Uh, yeah. Come in." Now days, I probably wouldn't agree without a search warrant, but things were different around here back then.



They came in and asked where her bedroom was. I pointed it out and one of them when in while the other stayed in the living room with me. The first cop came out of her room and went into her bathroom and was poking around. After they had been there for about half an hour, they finally started telling me what was happening.



Kate told them that someone had attacked her and sliced open her stomach and then dumped her at the emergency room. After being questioned a bit, she had claimed her date attacked her and had dumped her at the door, but wouldn't tell them who.



At this point there were a total of 6 cops in my condo, going in and out of her room, and I was still in my boxers, I asked if I could go upstairs and put on some pants. They agreed but one of them had to go with me. While up there, he checked my tub, sink, towels, and dirty laundry to see if there was any blood.



After getting dressed and heading downstairs I realized I had acquired 2 more cops and a detective. She told me the story had changed and now Kate was claiming it was a med student from the local University that was trying to become a doctor. He was trying to remove a large scar that went the entire way across her stomach. He had hit something and then left her at the hospital. She talked to her partner and now it was she drove herself. The hospital was having fits because they thought a student was practicing surgery. Also at this point they are carrying stuff out of her room in paper bags.



Que 14 cops and 2 detectives in my condo. And then I finally get the whole story.



Kate had stolen scalpels, bandaging, packing materials, and meds to perform surgery on herself. She had injected herself with local anesthetics and had taken a handful or barbiturates. She had cut herself open starting just below her ribs on the left side. Decided she didn't like the angel so packed the wound and tried again a bit lower and more horizontal. She had apparently nicked something that shouldn't be cut and started bleeding. She got dressed and drove herself to the hospital that was about 3 minutes away. She had lied to the hospital staff and cops when they arrived.



The cops hauled out all the supplies she had used along with a ton of meds she had stolen. Nothing that would get you high, just stuff that would enable her to do the surgery. When they left they told me I would have to hire someone to clean up the blood.



At that point it was 5 am and they left. I had been up since 6 am in the morning before. I drove to the hospital to see her cause I was still in panic mode. I was eventually allowed to see her and she held my hand but wouldn't say anything. They kicked me out around 7 so I went home and showered and came back. At 8 am I was told she didn't want to see me, but I stayed anyway. About an hour later I was told that they were committing her to a local mental hospital.



No knowing what to do I went into work. I was there about an hour before my nerves finally broke and I told my boss what had happened and he sent me home. I went to Wal-Mart and picked up some heavy duty gloves and a large plastic container and went home to do some clean up. I was lucky and almost everything was contained to her comforter. I gathered that up, her sheets, and her... lets call it stomach material in the box (for the record, I couldn't eat chicken for months). I took it to my parents place to burn.



Finally making it back home, I laid down on the couch to sleep around 1 pm. At this point I had been up for 31 hours and 13 of that under stress. Just as I dozed off I got a call from Kate. They were releasing her from the mental hospital and needed me to pick her up at 3. I wasn't happy but I did it. As we were driving home she told me that she had convinced the doctors she had a mental breakdown from body issues, no food, and too many diet pills so they let her go. Given that I had dinner with her that night.. a large one at that, it was obvious she had lied to them,



In the following days Kate mostly stayed on the couch since she had been fired from her job and didn't feel up to going anywhere. I finally kicked her out about three weeks later after she disappeared for two days. I didn't want to deal with it. She left her bed and owing me about $800 for back rent. I never talked to her again. I do still have a copy of the incident report.



A few months ago, someone that had know us both asked me about her and I decided to look her up. She didn't have a Facebook profile, but I could see where she was on her third last name. I should have stopped at this point, but curiosity.... The third last name led me to a website where I could see she was looking for a hookup while in prison. Her picture was attached to the ad so I knew it was her. She was in prison for credit card fraud, identity theft, resisting arrest, and about four other non-minor charges I can't think of right now.



TLDR: in less than 24 hours my roommate gutted herself, was questioned by the police, committed to mental hospital, and released. She was in prison several years later with a host of charges.

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Experts suggest that if the behavior goes overboard or if you consistently feel anxious in common areas, resentful, avoidant, or unheard… then maybe it’s time to go separate ways. “Sometimes our fundamental needs and values conflict with those of our roommates, in which case there may be no way around it but to transition to a new living situation,” says Brooke Sprowl, an LA-based therapist.

#24 I had a roommate that likely thought he was literally the second coming of christ. He only ate foods described in the old testament, so lots of dates and olives.



The week leading up to Easter he took down all of the art in the house and put it in my room because he felt it was a form of following a false prophet. He then burned a bonfire in the back yard where he threw in dolls or whatever. Lots of melted plastic on my lawn.



He filled his bathtub with water and god knows what else, but it stunk and looked disgusting. I still don't know what he was doing with the tub.



Finally, on Good Friday I saw him walking around the neighborhood wearing all white robes with a crown of thorns around his head. (he also had long brown hair).



I kicked him out.

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#25 Dorm room had 2 bedrooms with 2 people sharing each bedroom and a personal common area and bathroom. College roommate in the other bedroom smelled horrible.



He had some weight issues, smoked cigarettes, and never seemed to shower. The roommate in my bedroom literally saw him with poo on the back of his pants one day, as he sat all over the common area couches. The smell was so bad that we were unable to use the common area and literally held our breaths from the bedroom to the hallway. We always had to keep our bedroom door closed and douse it with Febreeze every couple days or so. It was hell.

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Living with someone is a pretty unusual kind of relationship. You see each other at your worst — tired, irritated, half-awake, not always on your best behavior. It can be annoying at times, but it also teaches a lot about patience, communication, and compromise. ADVERTISEMENT And who knows, it might even lead to close friendships. Or just teach you how to deal with different kinds of people.

#26 Had a roommate during school. He was a hyper-masculine, frat boy type. Very loud and obnoxious and kind of a bully in that way. One day I come home late from school and find all the lights off and approximately 30 individual candles lighting the darkened living room. He is sitting there wearing only a robe and holding a glass of red wine (which he never drank, because men drink beer or something). I ask him what's up, kind of laughing and thinking a girl is coming over, and he looks at me like I'm an idiot and goes "Dude, the bachelor starts tonight. Get your robe!" I did not know this was a thing.

#27 I don't currently have roommates, but back in college I had a roommate ban us from keeping a trashcan in the kitchen.



We'd had a rather juicy round of trash so a little dripped from the bag on carpet going from the kitchen to the dumpster (you had to walk through the living room, weird layout). Because his dad owned the townhouse we lived in he freaked and insisted we keep the trash can on the back porch (again, across the living room).



He hadn't factored in the fact that his 2 other roommates actually cooked things from scratch. After 2 weeks of a disgusting string of mess forming on the carpet and a steam cleaner rental he calmed the hell down and put the trashcan back in the kitchen. I think it was the paper towels with sopped up blood (from butchery, not a wound) that finally did it.

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#28 My roommate played without notice on full blast the Pirates of The Caribbean theme. He ran through the house yelling "Come along laddies the sea calls for us!".



He wouldn't reply to us unless we referred to him as Captain Jack Sparrow. I found out later that day he binged the franchise the night before. I didn't mind too much I love that song and was happy to hear it lol

#29 (College girlfriend’s roommate’s boyfriend, irk). Was a little odd but OK when we first met him. Then in the middle of a party, when he was really drunk, he very matter-of-factly stripped naked, carefully moved everything from the kitchen sink cabinet and arranged it on the floor, crawled in and pulled the door closed. We .... mentioned this to his girlfriend, she shrugged and said, >Yeah, he does that when he’s wasted.>



Not long after we were at a party, when it was getting late girlfriend is wandering around party asking, >where is boyfriend?> someone points out his clothes and shoes are stacked by the front door and that he said he was walking home. Naked. In February. In Pennsylvania. Six inches of fresh snow outside, it was maybe 20 Fahrenheit and home was almost two miles away.

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#30 This is probably pretty standard and doesn't get really exciting until the end (kind of)



Used to live with a very very large guy. I forget his real name because everyone called him Krum (for always having crumbs all over his shirt).



Anyways after losing a job and accepting a different job for less pay I needed a roommate so I moved in with the guy. First day I moved in he tried raising the rent we agreed upon by 100$. Then when I was surprised and said that's not what we agreed on, he muttered under his breath that this is a bad idea and he's going to regret it.



He didn't have a job but I was confused how he still has money and how he paid rent. I was dumbfounded but for some reason didn't move out right there. Something I noticed while living there was that he never left the living room aside from answering the door for pizza. Otherwise he was there at all hours playing dnd with people online. I introduced him to a girl hoping he'd move and hang out with her. Instead he just chatted with her online.



The place ended up getting cockroaches and it was disgusting. Then the kicker is, he literally cracked the toilet by sitting on it. Not to mention how it was depressed into the ground. I had a girl over with me and she couldn't stop laughing about the toilet (I really need a visual representation to describe how bad it was).



When I moved in the kitchen was disgusting and he promised to clean it. He never did. So I did to be nice. It didn't take long for it to get disgusting again and he never cleaned he just lived off pizza Hut.



Eventually I got sick of living in the hole (literally I was deathly Ill and couldn't leave my bed for a week) so I told him I was moving out. As I was moving out there was a note on the door that I owed 4,000$ (which in retrospect never made sense since I only lived there for maybe 5 months) in unpaid rent. I didn't think clearly and got pissed off at him demanding to know what he had been doing with my money.



Later after I calmed down I saw the note was addressed to him but he whited out his name and put mine. I called the apartment complex only to find out they've been out of business for months. The entire time I lived there there was noone for him to pay rent to, he was basically squatting. He was pocketing the money I was giving him.

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#31 My first college roommate kept everything he brought with him packed in his army rucksack at all times in case he needed to "bug out". His side of the room was bare except for said bag and his camo sleeping bag he kept on his mattress. All he listened to were Ranger cadence chants. Weird enough the guy didn't own a stitch of camo clothing but dressed like a mennonite farmer in Wrangler jeans and snap up wool shirts. Last I heard he was a Major in the Air Force.

#32 I lived in a single room dorm with a girl who was an Agriculture major. She’d have to go feed cows on the school farm and then she’d wear her poo-covered boots back into our room and just leave them by her bed. It was smelly....

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#33 Rather than empty the small trashcan, the dumb broad and her live-in-boyfriend started stacking trash like it was a game of tetris. Imagine coming home to eggshells and watermelon rinds all over the floor. Factor in the summer heat (they always kept the kitchen windows open), and there was always an infestation of fruit flies and larvae.

How could they live like that??!!!

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#34 Another one, this one was crazy.



The moment I first walked into the room, the living room had a smell I couldn't place. For weeks I was bugged by this smelly smell that smelled smelly, and I ended up moving the furniture around to see if I could find it - no dice. Finally, I literally got on my hands and knees and started sniffing for the source. It led me to the dressed with one of my 5 roommate's names on a sticky note on it. Of course I had never opened it. He was gone this weekend so I took the shot.



I opened the drawer - for half a second, because the instant I opened it flies SHOT THE OUT. I slammed that thing closed and said to my other roommate "JIANG-FAN, GET THE TAPE." We taped it shut, moved the dresser outside onto the outdoor walkway and opened it up and bolted. Again, flies, but this time the source was plain to see.



A CARLS JR BAG with a grease spot underneath it covered with larvae shells etc. I didn't dare look into the bag, it was disposed of in an outdoor trashcan then we cleaned that drawer with soapy water. There was no indication the roommate has used this drawer, there was even a brand new, packaged power strip and some canned soda in there.



Bonus: Later in the year I entered his room to take out the trash, and his desk was so gross. Old boba cups with fruit flies on it, trash and stuff.



AND HE WAS A MEDICAL BIOLOGY MAJOR. You'd think he'd understand the importance of cleanliness.

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#35 My college roommate 4 years ago was a weird dude. He thought that certain sound frequencies would benefit his sleep and somehow heal him? I used to wake up in the middle of the night and hear a really high pitched, constant sound. I'd search the dorm and unplug all the electronics hoping the sound would go away. After a few nights I realized it was my roommate playing the frequencies on his phone while he slept. I couldn't stand it.



He tried to unclog the toilet one day by playing the frequencies into the bowl. Yeah that didn't do anything.



He also used to stand in front of the mirror and stare at himself in the dark with headphones on for long periods of time.



Oh yeah one last thing, he'd steal my food and my other roommates' food in the middle of the night (he was the only one with a meal plan, the rest of us bought our own food. Dining hall closed at 9). I found the empty wrappers of my food behind the toilet.

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#36 I had a roommate who was obsessed with her health. The only problem was the things she tried were usually outrageous and never in moderation. It was pretty common for her to eat the same food over and over again. I didn't start to get to concerned until her hands and feet turned deep orange from the insane amounts of carrots she had been consuming.

#37 We got home super drunk one night and ordered 20 chicken mcnuggets off of UberEats, only we messed up and ordered 200 instead of 20. Anyways the show up and we just lost it and ate a ton of chicken mcnuggets at like 3 am lol we passed out and call it a night.



I wake up the next morning and instead of covering me with a blanket the dude covered me with all of the mcdonalds wrappers from the nuggets lmao I asked him why he chose that to cover me up and he said he didn't remember doing that.

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#38 He at half of a pumpkin pie. What made it weird was because it was February. And the reason that's weird is because the pie was from Thanksgiving.



The same roommate also used to get drunk and sneak into the iron skillet buffet and eat for free. But they hand out utensils whenever they seat you. So every time he went, he would have to eat with his hands. The day he finally got caught, he had both hands covered in mashed potatoes lol.

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#39 I had a roommate in college who had a thing for making love to very, very large women. He had a room on the ground floor off of living room where we would all hang out. He was too embarrassed to admit his preferences in women, so he would force his hookups to exit through his window.



Only problem is our house was L-shaped, and his window was visible from the living room. So on numerous occasions we got to watch large women fall out of his window.

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#40 My old roommate had a picture of he and his mom by his bedside. His mom looked a LOT like Dinah Shore which sort of made sense because so did he when I thought about it, sort of round face, blonde hair, and he was gay so whatever that’s cool somehow that all fit together in my head.



Then one day we were all in his room smoking out and I told him “Rodney, I gotta say your mom looks just like Dinah Shore.” He asked “How do you know what my mom looks like?” And I pointed to the picture.



Rodney says “That’s not my mom that’s Dinah Shore.”.

#41 I used to live with what I've decided was one of the most disgusting couples ever.



We lived in a 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. They would use my dishes and leave them in their room, unwashed, usually with food in them. They didn't want to buy a litter box for their cat so they took a plastic gallon tub and just dumped litter in it. Their cat constantly peed in their closet on their shoes and they'd just continue wearing them.



But the worst: When we moved out, I had to clean everything or I knew we wouldn't get our deposit back. They had cleaned out most of their things and I let them know I was going to clean their room. They said cool (they were never going to do it), so I go in, armed with gloves, a scarf covering my mouth, and a bottle of bleach. Boy was I unprepared.



I walk in and this stench just hits me. Their bedroom door was always closed and they always had incense burning so I never smelled it. They had a couple cardboard boxes filled with poo and toilet paper. I ran out of there so fast and called them, screaming and demanding to know what was going on. They said sometimes I would be in the bathroom and instead of knock or *hold their bladder*, they would poo in boxes. They tried to play it off as "we take it out once a week" like it was changing the litter box.

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#42 Doing a webcam show while I WAS IN THE BACKGROUND INNOCENTLY WORKING ON MY CHEMISTRY HOMEWORK.

#43 I walked in on my roommate’s girlfriend shaving his bum for him. That image is etched in my mind forever.

#44 Standing completely naked in the kitchen washing her hair (with my shampoo) in the kitchen sink that was already packed full with dirty dishes.



We had two showers and four bathroom sinks in our apartment none of which were in use... why.

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#45 He ran out into the intersection that's just outside his window, with a baseball bat, to yell "who's honking!?".

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#46 Had one roommate in college who spoke in his sleep. He was having a very vivid dream about having an almost too playful snowball fight with our calculus professor. It was...strange to say the least.

#47 Came home from work early and found him in just his tighty whities and motorcycle helmet playing a racing game.

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#48 My college dorm mate had this weird thing with wanting me to think she was cool or fun or something. So every time I came home and put my key in to unlock the door, she would start hysterically laughing at whatever show she had on. I tested it multiple times to make sure. Tip toe up to the door - nothing. Stood there for a couple seconds and then put the key in - hysterical laughter to the point of tears.



So creepy and weird, I moved out the following semester.

#49 This one wasn't so much "caught", but I came home from work one night to find my roommates (two guys and a girl) sitting on the floor of our living room facing the front door, lights off, wearing hoodies with the hoods up, lit by apple scented candles, chanting "Criss. Cross. Apple. Sauce."



I believe I simply took this scene and went to my room, but I think I probably laughed.

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#50 I once walked out of my room and found him lying on the kitchen floor. I asked if he was alright cos I thought maybe he'd slipped or something but he said nope, just wanted to dirty himself before having a shower... proceeded to make floor angels and lay there for another good 15 mins or so.

#51 Years ago, I lived with a bunch of strangers in a house and one of the roommates didn't speak English. It was Christmas break, so I'm out of school and have tons of free time. I'm chilling in the common area reading--as I had been doing for a week--and this roommate, who I can't communicate with, starts cooking something spicy on the stove. All of a sudden he starts panicking and yelling in his language. I hear pots banging and furious chopping of vegetables or something. This goes on for SIX hours. Yelling, chopping, yelling, chopping. Finally he comes out from the kitchen six hours later with a tiny bowl of soup. I thought okay, he must have prepped a week's worth of meals and stored the rest. But later that night I leave out the back door and there's this beef soup concoction strewn throughout the lawn. He had dumped pots worth of soup outside. To this day, I'm still not sure what happened with this guy in that kitchen.

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#52 I came out around 1 am to go to the bathroom and heard a weird rustling in the kitchen. I turned the corner and found my roommate sleeping in our sink.

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#53 She had this cup full of...liquid...by her bed. There's no better way to describe it really.



She kept her toothbrush in it, bristles down in the liquid and when it came to teethbrushing time, she'd basically just take the toothbrush out, brush her teeth, spit into the cup and shove her toothbrush back into her cup.



I'm wretching just thinking about it.

#54 My old "roommate" (he was technically the homeowner but lived in a shack in the backyard) would come into my room early in the morning and watch me sleep. I was a bartender at the time so I would get home about an hour or so before he would be leaving for work. I was always thoroughly passed out when he'd leave and I'm a heavy sleeper so I did not notice this was happening for MONTHS until a guy I was seeing stayed up and caught him opening my door.



There was also a second door to my room that I could not open (it was locked from the other side). I don't know what was going on in there but I'm fairly certain he was spying on me from that room as well. He was a complete crazy person.

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#55 Walked in on 5 of my roommates waterboarding the 6th. It was an ROTC house, and we had discussed the topic before, but I guess after a couple fifths they decided to actually go through with it.



The guy getting waterboarded was strapped to our beer pong table with a dishcloth over his head and a female friend and I walked in as my scariest looking roommate was about to pour a gallon of water on his face. On the upside, my female friend and I went straight upstairs.

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#56 I had a roommate who had decided that he wanted to start eating food purely for nutritional purposes without any regard for taste or appearance. So I open the fridge a couple days later to find that all the tupperware containers and many other dishes filled with this disgusting "food" that he made... This "food" was basically a mashed together mixture of frozen vegetables, oatmeal, eggs and some other things that he had heated together in a big pot.



Needless to say he didn't last very long on this diet and ended up throwing most of it away. He's done some other weird things but I can't really remember any right now.

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#57 This one's what my roommate walked in on me doing:



So, it's the middle of winter, and I come in after classes and look in the mirror. My hair's a mess from all of the wind we had been getting. Spur of the moment, I decide that I'm sick of it. Haircuts cost money though, so I grab some scissors and start chopping 10-13 inches of my hair off. My roommate didn't come in until I had mostly finished and started to even it out. There was no good way for me to see the back of my head, so I loosely wrapped a belt around the top of my neck and tried to go off of that.



So, she walked in around then, with bits of my hair everywhere, a belt tied around my neck, and me squatting on a chair (weird mirror position) trying to cut the hair on the back of my head.



That was the first time I had ever heard her curse.



Once she cooled down, and finished telling me how stupid I was, and not to ever tie belts around my neck, she helped me even it out, and left me to clean up all of my hair. I had caught most of it in double-ended ponytails, so it was all of the small pieces from straightening it out that were the issue. They were on the floor, counter, and all over me.



So I clean up the bathroom, and decide to take off my shirt and vacuum it too. It works, for the most part, and I notice that there are bits of hair all over my back and chest. So I take off my bra, turn the (smallish) vacuum around and start vacuuming my chest. And she walks in again to see me topless and basically stabbing myself in the chest with a vacuum.





Tl;dr: I am not a hairdresser.

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#58 Lying about taking a shower. Claimed someone broke in and left the mess around the shower not her.

#59 She would sometimes go out to do lord knows what and then come in late at night. It would be well after midnight, sometimes 2 or 3 in the morning, and I would be in bed asleep already. But she would always wake me up because she was so loud coming in. She would come in, flip the lights on, and whisper my name a couple times to see if I would respond. I wouldn't-I would pretend to be asleep because I didn't really like her or want to talk to her, especially that late at night.



As soon as she thought I was asleep, she would let it rip. I'm talking loud, long farts. It was really hard not to laugh.

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#60 A roommate in college once clearly said the word “orchestra” while he was fast asleep. I thought he was awake, so when I said “what?” and he didn’t respond I was a bit spooked.

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#61 We had this croatian guy who basically spent all of his time at our house, so he was considered a roommate. One time I came home at 7 am (mistake were made and I fled the scene) and I saw him standing in front of our George Foreman Grill, dipping bread in the historical fat pit that hasn't been cleaned out in ages. Yes, he was eating the George Fat - Delicious!

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#62 He's currently yelling at a little robot that refuses to follow the black line of tape on the floor.



Engineers...

#63 Lived with a guy in college who never washed his sheets. It was bizarre and utterly disgusting.

#64 My freshman year of college, my roommate had a Confederate flag that he was going to put up. This was about a month in, so by that point he had to have known that I'm black.

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#65 I don't recall seeing my roommates doing anything *too* out of the ordinary, but they may have caught me.



So, I had my gerbil Jose out one day (you know where this is going...) and I just really wanted to see the inside of his mouth. So I gently took my finger and slid it under his front teeth and propped his little jaw open. Jose just kind of sat there, showing off his little chompers while I glanced inside. That's when I heard my roommate behind me. When I looked in her direction, she promptly walked away, saying nothing. She didn't really like my gerbils to begin with, and I have this feeling that her witnessing my having orally examined Jose didn't help my case.



Oh well.

#66 One of my roommates used to flush food down the toilet - once I saw her flushing a ton of spaghetti noodles and another time, an apple core. I guess she thought that was what you did with unfinished food.

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#67 Spraying our clean dishes with raid to keep the bugs away. Caught him at 3am.

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#68 I came home from drinking and my roommate had the tv covered in tinfoil with holes poked in it. All of his friends were just staring at it. Must of been some good trip.

#69 My roommate last year would yell out the window "hi daddy! I wanna sleep with you!" to hot guys who were passing by. She also put her number on the window!

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#70 I went to school in a town where the water has kind of a funky taste. We used one of those Brita water pitchers that you put water in the top and it drops filtered water into the pitcher at the bottom. Well, one of our roommates all semester had been removing the filter and pouring the tap water into the bottom of the pitcher before placing the filter back on top. If you're unaware, as my roommate was, this defeats the entire purpose of the filter.

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#71 Lived in a big house with lots of other guys in college. One dude would open the second floor window every morning, pour a decent amount of cheerios or other cereal out onto our first floor patio for the birds, and then pee out the same window all over the food. and then repeat most mornings.

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#72 Left a cookie on the floor, clearly on their side of the room but in full view. The carpet hadn’t been cleaned in years; I wouldn’t advise anyone walk on it barefoot after a shower. Woke up in the middle of the night, went to the bathroom, and proceeded to eat the cookie off the floor upon return.

#73 My freshman year of college. I was laying in bed and my roommate walks in from the diner at approximately 9 pm and goes "parks_and_rek how do you eat an orange?" I sit up and say peel it and then eat the inside. This man says oh I thought it tasted funny and is holding an orange with a bite out of the side as if he was eating an apple. However in a power move this man then continues to just eat the orange as an apple and refuses to peel it.

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#74 Current roommate.

He talks to himself. I once asked what he was doing and he described it as never giving up playing with toys, but the thing is there are no toys. He just paces around the living room with his hands clasped behind his back and if you walk in on him doing it, he just stops and stares at you until you leave.

#75 He opened my door and walked into my bedroom, where I was under the blankets lying in bed, and said “are you sleeping?”



I mean, not anymore... was made weirder by the fact that I’m a girl, sharing a room with my boyfriend in the three person house. He never did anything like that when all three of us were home smh.



Genuinely good guy but zero concept of social behaviour.

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#76 One day I saw two Kentucky Fried Chicken breasts in the cupboard. When I asked him about it he said you only had to refrigerate dark meat.

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#77 I once had a roommate that left her, um, used feminine products on the floor of the bathroom. 🤢.

#78 She was boiling rags in bleach water on the stove.



I’m no chemist, but I’m pretty sure that’s how you make chlorine gas.



She was... special.

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#79 Dropped an iron on the floor, and left it there while it was still on...

#80 Had a female roommate that fed her dog used tampons because, “he likes them”. Once a month there’d be little poopons scattered around the yard.

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#81 When it was time to move out, she insisted that things that were mine were hers, even though I had various forms of proof (for example, the item’s original box). She would simply adamantly insist that the item was hers without offering any other evidence beyond “it’s mine!”.

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#82 I had a roommate in college who ate only beef jerky and drank only cherry coke, both of which he ordered from amazon and kept under his computer desk. We had a fully-furnished kitchen and lots of cupboard space because we were in college.



In the morning, he'd put a cherry coke in the freezer before showering and then drink it after his shower. He would use my toaster oven when nobody else was home (which was fine w/me) and by the end of the year it was trashed even though he never used it in the company of others and nobody else used it at all. I don't know what he put in it, but it was one of: (a) beef jerky, (b) cherry coke, or (c) something that he kept a secret from 3 roommates for an entire year.

#83 I've told this before, but...



Many years ago I lived in a "party house". Always a crazy scene. One night was a typical Saturday bacchanalia. I went to bed relatively early and got up in the morning. My roomie was asleep on the sofa in a sitting position, snoring away. In one hand he had a fully cooked pork chop. In the other hand he had a salt shaker.



My walking around had roused him. He woke up, glanced around all bleary-eyed, then looked at his hands. He slowly shook some salt on his pork chop and started eating it.



Breakfast of Champions.



I never asked where he got the pork chop or how he slept for six hours without dropping the pork chop or the salt shaker. It was what it was.

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#84 Three of my friends all shared a house together and one day I pop over with one of them after we had been out and about doing some stuff. The front door had the chain on so we went round the back and went in and their was our other friend naked, wanking, stood up, in the kitchen, with his laptop on an ironing board.



He just went "oh no" and we walked back out and went to the pub near by. He joined us twenty minutes later for a pint and tried to act like nothing had happened.

#85 I caught my roommate doing the dishes without being asked. Seriously changed how I looked at the guy.



For real though our female roommate came home with a few friends to my roommate n I doing chores naked. She said she would of joined if she didn’t bring company. It was a weird house.

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#86 I lived with a furry once, and his bedroom had a number of posters/prints of furry characters, some not dressed all too appropriately, some not dressed at all.



That didn't bug me at all, but I did find it pretty weird how he refused to take them down whenever he had company over, including his grandmother who didn't seem to approve of his taste in women or modesty.

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#87 OK. Never thought I'd tell this story but this is the perfect venue. When I was a sophomore in college (1983), I had this really odd roommate named Opie. He did a lot of weird stuff, but this one stands out.



I owned this knife that I guess was technically a switchblade. One day he borrows it and then proceeds to pull down his pants and stab himself in the sack with it. That knife got a thorough cleaning after that.