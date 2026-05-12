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Some artists need giant canvases to make people laugh, but Josh Hara, known online as Yoyoha, only needs a clever idea and a simple drawing style. The Columbus, Ohio-based writer, illustrator, and cartoonist has built a huge following with his sharp observations about relationships, technology, parenting, social awkwardness, pop culture, and all the tiny frustrations that make modern life feel both exhausting and hilarious.

We previously featured Josh’s comics on Bored Panda, and this continuation brings together even more of his funny and painfully relatable work. Many people first discovered him through his viral coffee-cup doodles, but over the years, his cartoons have expanded far beyond that format while retaining the same witty, honest, and instantly recognizable humor.

Scroll down to check out more of Hara’s comics, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that make you laugh the most.

More info: Instagram | Etsy

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Artist Josh Hara Turns Everyday Thoughts Into Hilarious Comics That Perfectly Capture Modern Life (27 New Pics)

yoyoha Report

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    #2

    Artist Josh Hara Turns Everyday Thoughts Into Hilarious Comics That Perfectly Capture Modern Life (27 New Pics)

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    yvonnedauwalderbalsiger avatar
    Yvonne
    Yvonne
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Water doggos aka seals I would guess. That octopus is a sucker for danger

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    Artist Josh Hara Turns Everyday Thoughts Into Hilarious Comics That Perfectly Capture Modern Life (27 New Pics)

    yoyoha Report

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    Artist Josh Hara Turns Everyday Thoughts Into Hilarious Comics That Perfectly Capture Modern Life (27 New Pics)

    yoyoha Report

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    frank-clarijs avatar
    Frank
    Frank
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    is "good" a forbidden word for bored panda or what am i missing?

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    #5

    Artist Josh Hara Turns Everyday Thoughts Into Hilarious Comics That Perfectly Capture Modern Life (27 New Pics)

    yoyoha Report

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    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
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    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So that's why I've got heart failure, dumb fùck flunked the exam.

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    #6

    Artist Josh Hara Turns Everyday Thoughts Into Hilarious Comics That Perfectly Capture Modern Life (27 New Pics)

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    #7

    Artist Josh Hara Turns Everyday Thoughts Into Hilarious Comics That Perfectly Capture Modern Life (27 New Pics)

    yoyoha Report

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    arthurwaite avatar
    Arthur Waite
    Arthur Waite
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    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Been there. I know that guy.

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    Artist Josh Hara Turns Everyday Thoughts Into Hilarious Comics That Perfectly Capture Modern Life (27 New Pics)

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    Artist Josh Hara Turns Everyday Thoughts Into Hilarious Comics That Perfectly Capture Modern Life (27 New Pics)

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    #10

    Artist Josh Hara Turns Everyday Thoughts Into Hilarious Comics That Perfectly Capture Modern Life (27 New Pics)

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    Artist Josh Hara Turns Everyday Thoughts Into Hilarious Comics That Perfectly Capture Modern Life (27 New Pics)

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    Artist Josh Hara Turns Everyday Thoughts Into Hilarious Comics That Perfectly Capture Modern Life (27 New Pics)

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    frank-clarijs avatar
    Frank
    Frank
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    is "that" a forbidden word for bored panda or what am i missing?

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    #13

    Artist Josh Hara Turns Everyday Thoughts Into Hilarious Comics That Perfectly Capture Modern Life (27 New Pics)

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    Artist Josh Hara Turns Everyday Thoughts Into Hilarious Comics That Perfectly Capture Modern Life (27 New Pics)

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    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
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    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Upvote forever. I wish this could apply to more human relationships.

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    #15

    Artist Josh Hara Turns Everyday Thoughts Into Hilarious Comics That Perfectly Capture Modern Life (27 New Pics)

    yoyoha Report

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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    Artist Josh Hara Turns Everyday Thoughts Into Hilarious Comics That Perfectly Capture Modern Life (27 New Pics)

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    Artist Josh Hara Turns Everyday Thoughts Into Hilarious Comics That Perfectly Capture Modern Life (27 New Pics)

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    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
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    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because it's 'scam likely', not 'scam definite'. Devices make mistakes.

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    Artist Josh Hara Turns Everyday Thoughts Into Hilarious Comics That Perfectly Capture Modern Life (27 New Pics)

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    Artist Josh Hara Turns Everyday Thoughts Into Hilarious Comics That Perfectly Capture Modern Life (27 New Pics)

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    Artist Josh Hara Turns Everyday Thoughts Into Hilarious Comics That Perfectly Capture Modern Life (27 New Pics)

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    Artist Josh Hara Turns Everyday Thoughts Into Hilarious Comics That Perfectly Capture Modern Life (27 New Pics)

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    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
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    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lunch? Really. Censors are going wild in this list.

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    #22

    Artist Josh Hara Turns Everyday Thoughts Into Hilarious Comics That Perfectly Capture Modern Life (27 New Pics)

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    Artist Josh Hara Turns Everyday Thoughts Into Hilarious Comics That Perfectly Capture Modern Life (27 New Pics)

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    Artist Josh Hara Turns Everyday Thoughts Into Hilarious Comics That Perfectly Capture Modern Life (27 New Pics)

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    Artist Josh Hara Turns Everyday Thoughts Into Hilarious Comics That Perfectly Capture Modern Life (27 New Pics)

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    David Paterson
    David Paterson
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    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Elon Musk once put a car into orbit.

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    Artist Josh Hara Turns Everyday Thoughts Into Hilarious Comics That Perfectly Capture Modern Life (27 New Pics)

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    Artist Josh Hara Turns Everyday Thoughts Into Hilarious Comics That Perfectly Capture Modern Life (27 New Pics)

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    Artist Josh Hara Turns Everyday Thoughts Into Hilarious Comics That Perfectly Capture Modern Life (27 New Pics)

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    Artist Josh Hara Turns Everyday Thoughts Into Hilarious Comics That Perfectly Capture Modern Life (27 New Pics)

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    Artist Josh Hara Turns Everyday Thoughts Into Hilarious Comics That Perfectly Capture Modern Life (27 New Pics)

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    Artist Josh Hara Turns Everyday Thoughts Into Hilarious Comics That Perfectly Capture Modern Life (27 New Pics)

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