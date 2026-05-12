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Some artists need giant canvases to make people laugh, but Josh Hara, known online as Yoyoha, only needs a clever idea and a simple drawing style. The Columbus, Ohio-based writer, illustrator, and cartoonist has built a huge following with his sharp observations about relationships, technology, parenting, social awkwardness, pop culture, and all the tiny frustrations that make modern life feel both exhausting and hilarious.

We previously featured Josh’s comics on Bored Panda, and this continuation brings together even more of his funny and painfully relatable work. Many people first discovered him through his viral coffee-cup doodles, but over the years, his cartoons have expanded far beyond that format while retaining the same witty, honest, and instantly recognizable humor.

Scroll down to check out more of Hara’s comics, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that make you laugh the most.

More info: Instagram | Etsy