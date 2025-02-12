ADVERTISEMENT

Josh Hara, known online as Yoyoha, is a writer and illustrator best known for his unique coffee cup cartoons. After graduating from the Columbus College of Art & Design in 1996, Hara worked in graphic design before gaining widespread attention with his #100CoffeeCups project, in which he illustrated over 100 coffee cups with humorous and insightful drawings. Beyond this project, he has also illustrated children’s books and continues to share his creative work online.

We’ve previously featured some of Hara’s clever and observational cartoons, so be sure to check them out. Now, scroll down to explore his latest works and learn more about his artistic journey!

More info: Instagram | Etsy

#1

Satirical comic by Yoyoha featuring a man and a dog having a humorous conversation about past regrets over coffee.

yoyoha Report

Bored Panda wanted to learn more about Yoyoha’s series, so we reached out to the cartoonist with a few questions about his work. First, Josh shared what specific elements he finds most effective in creating humor in his comics: “Being on a constant wheel of consumption, contemplation, and creation is the most effective way to get ideas. I avoid consuming too much comic material as I never want other people’s ideas to affect my own. Still, without others’ successes as inspiration, I don’t think I would get better at anything—much less how to draw something that will make people laugh.”
    #2

    Comic by Yoyoha depicting a humorous interaction between a man and an ant about strength.

    yoyoha Report

    #3

    Satirical comic by Yoyoha showing two dogs at a table discussing imposter syndrome.

    yoyoha Report

    When asked about other comic artists or comedians whose style he admires, Hara shared: “Too numerous to list, but from a cartoons/comics perspective I’ve always loved The Oatmeal, Perry Bible Fellowship’s Nicholas Gurewitch, The Far Side by Gary Larson, Bill Watterson of Calvin & Hobbes fame, and New Yorker cartoonists like Ellis Rosen, Roz Chast, Liana Finck, and Asher Perlman. Comedians range from George Carlin to Steven Wright to now Nate Bargatze. There are too many good ones to name.”

    #4

    Satirical comic by Yoyoha showing a baby holding a woman's thumb and humorously claiming ownership of her life.

    yoyoha Report

    #5

    Satirical comic by Yoyoha depicting an exchange about a dog's numerous nicknames, ending humorously with a skeleton.

    yoyoha Report

    Next, the cartoonist shared which aspects of being a comic artist he finds most rewarding and what keeps him motivated to continue creating new strips: “It’s the search for an original idea. I spend a sizable portion of my creative time filling sketchbooks with thoughts, meanderings, and drawings of things that inspire me. I refuse to sketch anything out first, just straight to ink, because I don’t want anything in my sketchbooks to feel overly precious. So, thousands of ideas find their way into that stream of consciousness, and not all of them are trying to be finished cartoons, either. But, occasionally, an idea stands out and screams at me to make the extra effort and draw something for public consumption.”

    #6

    Comics By Yoyoha (New Pics)

    yoyoha Report

    #7

    Satirical comic by Yoyoha depicting a man drinking cold water and plants reacting humorously.

    yoyoha Report

    Finally, Josh shared which comics from his series stand out as his personal favorites: “It’s hard to pick a single comic, but there have been a few instances in the past where one really catches fire and perfectly echoes a sentiment so many people feel, like ‘A Breakdown of My Morning Shower’ or the ‘First and Last Snow of the Season’.

    But if I had to pick a personal favorite, it would be ‘Poppy Seed Log’ because it’s so weird and unique.”
    #8

    Satirical comic by Yoyoha featuring dogs discussing shedding, ending with a humorous pile of fur.

    yoyoha Report

    #9

    Two dogs in a satirical comic about everyday incidents, sipping drinks and discussing peeing on the carpet.

    yoyoha Report

    #10

    Satirical comic by Yoyoha featuring two dogs discussing their human's phone fascination at a table with drinks.

    yoyoha Report

    #11

    Two dogs humorously discussing a Mother's Day gift; part of Yoyoha's satirical comics about everyday incidents.

    yoyoha Report

    #12

    Satirical comic by Yoyoha about adopting a small dog and growing fond of it, highlighting humorous everyday incidents.

    yoyoha Report

    #13

    Two dogs in a cafe discuss mailman visits in a satirical comic about everyday incidents by Yoyoha.

    yoyoha Report

    #14

    Satirical comic by Yoyoha showing two dogs discussing humans speaking in high-pitched voices.

    yoyoha Report

    #15

    Satirical comic depicting a couple in bed, one dressed as a famous sci-fi character, holding tablets and talking about a mask.

    yoyoha Report

    #16

    Bear in a satirical comic by Yoyoha holding a sign about not wanting to be alone in the woods with a man.

    yoyoha Report

    #17

    Satirical comic by Yoyoha shows a character holding a sign dismissing career advice from someone with a simple ambition.

    yoyoha Report

    #18

    Therapist taking notes while a dog on a couch wishes for a belly rub, satirical comic by Yoyoha.

    yoyoha Report

    #19

    Two dogs discussing social anxiety at a party in a satirical comic by Yoyoha.

    yoyoha Report

    #20

    Two dogs in a satirical comic discuss sleep deprivation with drinks on a table.

    yoyoha Report

    #21

    Satirical comic by Yoyoha featuring a person and a dog discussing misery related to hunger and weight.

    yoyoha Report

    #22

    Satirical comic by Yoyoha of a brain forcing a person to hit themselves, captioned "What Having a Brain Is Like."

    yoyoha Report

    #23

    Satirical comic by Yoyoha: man looks nervous facing an "Outside Candy Detector" at a movie theater entrance.

    yoyoha Report

    #24

    Satirical comic by Yoyoha featuring two dogs discussing their humans' lack of outdoor activity over drinks.

    yoyoha Report

    #25

    Satirical comic by Yoyoha showing a humorous conversation between a person and coffee.

    yoyoha Report

    #26

    Two dogs in a satirical comic discuss peeing on a fire hydrant over coffee by Yoyoha.

    yoyoha Report

    #27

    Satirical comic by Yoyoha shows a shark discussing alternative names to "Great White."

    yoyoha Report

    #28

    Satirical comic by Yoyoha showing a person waving and saying "Hey man" after not seeing his brother for two years.

    yoyoha Report

    #29

    Satirical comic by Yoyoha featuring the Sorting Hat asking to look at a phone.

    yoyoha Report

    #30

    Dogs discussing gloomy weather, reflecting emotions, in a satirical everyday comic by Yoyoha.

    yoyoha Report

