Josh Hara, known online as Yoyoha, is a writer and illustrator best known for his unique coffee cup cartoons. After graduating from the Columbus College of Art & Design in 1996, Hara worked in graphic design before gaining widespread attention with his #100CoffeeCups project, in which he illustrated over 100 coffee cups with humorous and insightful drawings. Beyond this project, he has also illustrated children’s books and continues to share his creative work online.

We've previously featured some of Hara's clever and observational cartoons

