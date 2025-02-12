30 Humorous And Entertaining Comics By Yoyoha (New Pics)Interview With Artist
Josh Hara, known online as Yoyoha, is a writer and illustrator best known for his unique coffee cup cartoons. After graduating from the Columbus College of Art & Design in 1996, Hara worked in graphic design before gaining widespread attention with his #100CoffeeCups project, in which he illustrated over 100 coffee cups with humorous and insightful drawings. Beyond this project, he has also illustrated children’s books and continues to share his creative work online.
We’ve previously featured some of Hara’s clever and observational cartoons, so be sure to check them out. Now, scroll down to explore his latest works and learn more about his artistic journey!
Bored Panda wanted to learn more about Yoyoha’s series, so we reached out to the cartoonist with a few questions about his work. First, Josh shared what specific elements he finds most effective in creating humor in his comics: “Being on a constant wheel of consumption, contemplation, and creation is the most effective way to get ideas. I avoid consuming too much comic material as I never want other people’s ideas to affect my own. Still, without others’ successes as inspiration, I don’t think I would get better at anything—much less how to draw something that will make people laugh.”
When asked about other comic artists or comedians whose style he admires, Hara shared: “Too numerous to list, but from a cartoons/comics perspective I’ve always loved The Oatmeal, Perry Bible Fellowship’s Nicholas Gurewitch, The Far Side by Gary Larson, Bill Watterson of Calvin & Hobbes fame, and New Yorker cartoonists like Ellis Rosen, Roz Chast, Liana Finck, and Asher Perlman. Comedians range from George Carlin to Steven Wright to now Nate Bargatze. There are too many good ones to name.”
Next, the cartoonist shared which aspects of being a comic artist he finds most rewarding and what keeps him motivated to continue creating new strips: “It’s the search for an original idea. I spend a sizable portion of my creative time filling sketchbooks with thoughts, meanderings, and drawings of things that inspire me. I refuse to sketch anything out first, just straight to ink, because I don’t want anything in my sketchbooks to feel overly precious. So, thousands of ideas find their way into that stream of consciousness, and not all of them are trying to be finished cartoons, either. But, occasionally, an idea stands out and screams at me to make the extra effort and draw something for public consumption.”
Finally, Josh shared which comics from his series stand out as his personal favorites: “It’s hard to pick a single comic, but there have been a few instances in the past where one really catches fire and perfectly echoes a sentiment so many people feel, like ‘A Breakdown of My Morning Shower’ or the ‘First and Last Snow of the Season’.
But if I had to pick a personal favorite, it would be ‘Poppy Seed Log’ because it’s so weird and unique.”