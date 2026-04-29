Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”

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One of the unspoken rules of friendship is that you don’t date each other’s exes. Because even if everyone claims they’re fine with it, it’s almost guaranteed to make things more complicated and awkward than they need to be.

Unfortunately, one woman found herself in exactly that situation. After her ex broke up with her, one of her friends started dating him. And while she eventually moved on and found someone new, things got uncomfortable again when that same friend began making strange comments about her new boyfriend, joking that she might “steal” him too.

Eventually, the situation got too weird to ignore, and the woman snapped. But now she’s wondering if she was too harsh. Read the full story below.

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The woman was tired of her friend joking about stealing her boyfriend

Image credits: Grinvalds (Not the actual photo)

So when things finally went too far, she snapped and put her in her place—but now she’s wondering if she crossed a line too

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Image credits: yanalya (Not the actual photo)

Image credits: opalspice

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Readers wanted more context, so the woman answered their questions in the comments

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Most agreed that she wasn’t to blame for how she reacted

Though some felt she should have stood up for herself sooner

In the end, the woman shared that she decided to cut her friend off for good