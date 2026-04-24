Person Makes Food With Bacon Fat, Muslim Roommate Eats It Without Knowing

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There is a religious concept among Muslims called haram. For the uninitiated, it’s doing anything forbidden under Islamic law, including food. They believe that engaging in haram is harmful to a person’s faith and body, and that includes eating pork.

This is where the problem between two roommates began. One person had left out food drizzled in bacon fat, which their Muslim roommate unknowingly ate. They admitted going blank at the moment and had not stopped their friend from eating.



Likely overrun with guilt, the individual turned to the Reddit community for some advice.

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Muslims believe in the religious concept of haram, which forbids them from eating specific foods like pork

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

A Muslim man unknowingly ate his roommate’s mashed potatoes drizzled with bacon fat

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Image credits: Rocco_nh / Reddit (not the actual photo)

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Likely overrun with guilt, the roommate turned to the internet for advice

Image credits: Available-Car7584

Eating food by mistake is common among roommates and should not be an issue as long as there is no ill intent

Especially with less restrictive food rules, roommates often unknowingly eat each other’s food. And as the story shows, it can happen even when one person has dietary restrictions.

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According to Rany Burstein, CEO and co-founder of the roommate-matching platform Diggz, a common issue among people living together is a lack of communication.

As he told Bored Panda, there typically is no problem with such miscommunication, as long as there is no ill intent. In the story’s case, the author appeared to make an honest mistake, without purposely having their roommate eat something that his religion forbids him from eating.

However, the author’s biggest dilemma is whether to tell the roommate or continue sweeping it under the rug. In such cases, Burstein advises acknowledging it and apologizing before clearly defining the rules around food.

“In my opinion, the roommate setups that work best are the ones where people clearly define what’s shared, what’s not, and basic boundaries like not taking the last portion of something without asking,” Burstein said.

Given that the author and their roommate are good friends, there should be no issue about coming clean. It is an honest mistake that they could prevent from happening again in the future by being clearer about their food rules.

Many readers urged the author to come clean

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Other commenters advised keeping things a secret

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