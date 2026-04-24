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Person Makes Food With Bacon Fat, Muslim Roommate Eats It Without Knowing
A Muslim man eating food and a pot of mashed potatoes, half purple, half white, with bacon fat.
Friends, Relationships

Person Makes Food With Bacon Fat, Muslim Roommate Eats It Without Knowing

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There is a religious concept among Muslims called haram. For the uninitiated, it’s doing anything forbidden under Islamic law, including food. They believe that engaging in haram is harmful to a person’s faith and body, and that includes eating pork. 

This is where the problem between two roommates began. One person had left out food drizzled in bacon fat, which their Muslim roommate unknowingly ate. They admitted going blank at the moment and had not stopped their friend from eating.

Likely overrun with guilt, the individual turned to the Reddit community for some advice. 

RELATED:

    Muslims believe in the religious concept of haram, which forbids them from eating specific foods like pork

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    A Muslim man unknowingly ate his roommate’s mashed potatoes drizzled with bacon fat

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    Image credits: Rocco_nh / Reddit (not the actual photo)

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    Likely overrun with guilt, the roommate turned to the internet for advice

    Image credits: Available-Car7584

    Eating food by mistake is common among roommates and should not be an issue as long as there is no ill intent

    Especially with less restrictive food rules, roommates often unknowingly eat each other’s food. And as the story shows, it can happen even when one person has dietary restrictions. 

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    According to Rany Burstein, CEO and co-founder of the roommate-matching platform Diggz, a common issue among people living together is a lack of communication. 

    As he told Bored Panda, there typically is no problem with such miscommunication, as long as there is no ill intent. In the story’s case, the author appeared to make an honest mistake, without purposely having their roommate eat something that his religion forbids him from eating. 

    However, the author’s biggest dilemma is whether to tell the roommate or continue sweeping it under the rug. In such cases, Burstein advises acknowledging it and apologizing before clearly defining the rules around food. 

    “In my opinion, the roommate setups that work best are the ones where people clearly define what’s shared, what’s not, and basic boundaries like not taking the last portion of something without asking,” Burstein said.  

    Given that the author and their roommate are good friends, there should be no issue about coming clean. It is an honest mistake that they could prevent from happening again in the future by being clearer about their food rules. 

    Many readers urged the author to come clean

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    Other commenters advised keeping things a secret

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

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    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

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    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

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    What do you think ?
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    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I made a great friend of a Muslim man at a buffet. He was looking at a tray of tiny meat balls, turned to me (a stranger) and said, "I don't know if I can eat these because they might have pork in them. "Let's find out!," I proclaimed as I tossed one back. I chewed carefully, thoughtfully, even analytically. "I can't say for certain so you probably shouldn't." The look on that man's face as I sinned on his behalf was priceless. He told me to call him Mo and always went out of his way to wave. "Hey Mo!" (yes, I did it like Curly)

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    gobear69 avatar
    Flavio
    Flavio
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did he melt? Religious food rules are so fúcking stupid.

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    laszlo_larthlanc avatar
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some of them made a lot of sense once upon a time -- they helped to keep people alive. They were created to keep people from getting deadly parasites like trichina from pork, or dying from eating shellfish that were loaded with highly toxic domoic acid at certain times of the year. Even now almost everyone observes certain rules when storing, handling, preparing, and cooking poultry, or cooking certain meats until the internal temperature reaches above 165°F. Many of the other rules are now merely religious dogma, and rarely, if ever, serve to do little -- if anything -- except protect you from being disliked and harassed by religious adherents. That said, if I had a friend who observed these rules, I would not cause him to abandon his beliefs as long as he did not try to force me to live according to those beliefs, and if I had unwittingly caused him to break his dietary rules I would tell him.

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    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I made a great friend of a Muslim man at a buffet. He was looking at a tray of tiny meat balls, turned to me (a stranger) and said, "I don't know if I can eat these because they might have pork in them. "Let's find out!," I proclaimed as I tossed one back. I chewed carefully, thoughtfully, even analytically. "I can't say for certain so you probably shouldn't." The look on that man's face as I sinned on his behalf was priceless. He told me to call him Mo and always went out of his way to wave. "Hey Mo!" (yes, I did it like Curly)

    1
    1point
    reply
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    gobear69 avatar
    Flavio
    Flavio
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did he melt? Religious food rules are so fúcking stupid.

    0
    0points
    reply
    laszlo_larthlanc avatar
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some of them made a lot of sense once upon a time -- they helped to keep people alive. They were created to keep people from getting deadly parasites like trichina from pork, or dying from eating shellfish that were loaded with highly toxic domoic acid at certain times of the year. Even now almost everyone observes certain rules when storing, handling, preparing, and cooking poultry, or cooking certain meats until the internal temperature reaches above 165°F. Many of the other rules are now merely religious dogma, and rarely, if ever, serve to do little -- if anything -- except protect you from being disliked and harassed by religious adherents. That said, if I had a friend who observed these rules, I would not cause him to abandon his beliefs as long as he did not try to force me to live according to those beliefs, and if I had unwittingly caused him to break his dietary rules I would tell him.

    1
    1point
    reply
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