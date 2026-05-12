If You’ve Read More Than One Book This Year, You Might Pass This 20-Question Literature Quiz

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you read for entertainment, knowledge, or personal growth, if you’ve found yourself here, it’s time to test your literary IQ. From the timeless Western canon to modern bestsellers, we’ve curated centuries of literary brilliance into 20 fun and tricky trivia questions.

In this ultimate book quiz, you’ll have to recall famous authors, classic novels, iconic poets, beloved characters, and essential literary devices. Think you’re a true bibliophile? Grab your coziest blanket, a cup of tea, and let’s jump right in!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Image credits: cottonbro studio