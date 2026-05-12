If You’ve Read More Than One Book This Year, You Might Pass This 20-Question Literature Quiz
Whether you read for entertainment, knowledge, or personal growth, if you’ve found yourself here, it’s time to test your literary IQ. From the timeless Western canon to modern bestsellers, we’ve curated centuries of literary brilliance into 20 fun and tricky trivia questions.
In this ultimate book quiz, you’ll have to recall famous authors, classic novels, iconic poets, beloved characters, and essential literary devices. Think you’re a true bibliophile? Grab your coziest blanket, a cup of tea, and let’s jump right in!
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
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Question 12 could relate to Alexander Solzhenitsyn too - he spent time in a G***g and was exiled to Siberia. His novel based on his time there is A Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich
I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺
This quiz included a variety of questions, diverse countries.
Question 12 could relate to Alexander Solzhenitsyn too - he spent time in a G***g and was exiled to Siberia. His novel based on his time there is A Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich
I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺
This quiz included a variety of questions, diverse countries.
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