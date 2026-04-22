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Making friends can be tough, and holding on to them can be even more difficult, often because of disagreements or personality differences. Things can start to get out of hand if close friends suddenly turn into rivals, because they know exactly what to say or do to get a reaction.

This is what a woman experienced after her bestie started becoming very mean, made up fake stories about her boyfriend, and also tried to con him out of $200. All of this soured their relationship, and the woman finally decided to go scorched earth.

More info: Reddit

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Nobody wants to have bad blood with an old friend, but sometimes it’s important to stand up to them if they’re taking things too far

Image credits: kues1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that when she was eighteen, she had just gotten broken up with and had to start at a new college all alone

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Before her classes officially started, she made a few friends, called Sam and Jess, at camp, and bonded well with them

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster began noticing that Sam was behaving strangely and making up stories, especially after she began getting closer to a man named Andy

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Sam began getting jealous whenever Jess, Andy, and the poster hung out without her, and she tried to get revenge by not giving Jess a friendship bracelet

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Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Things got worse when Sam promised to pay Andy $200 for a day of filming for a holiday video, and then, after the work was done, she went back on her promise

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Image credits: Justin Min / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Sam tried to paint the poster’s boyfriend, Andy, as being greedy for money, and she got mad when he told everyone the truth about her behavior

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Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Eventually, the poster couldn’t take Sam’s rudeness, and she decided to take revenge on her by compiling evidence of her cheating in order to send it to her husband

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After the poster sent her evidence to Sam’s husband, he divorced her, and she lost her cushy lifestyle and spot in the expensive school

At the start, the OP didn’t have any friends when she joined her new college, and she felt glad to have built bonds with Sam and Jess during their time in camp. Unfortunately, her relationship with Sam began taking a turn after the other woman kept acting possessively and tried to sabotage her budding connection with a man named Andy.

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Although it might be quite painful to set boundaries with close friends, experts explain that it’s important to do so, or else there can be a buildup of resentment. Rather than reacting immediately to any drama that they’re trying to create, it’s best to calm down and then approach the situation with kindness.

The poster tried to smooth things over with Sam by including her in get-togethers and by listening to her perspective, but none of it seemed to be working. It all took a turn for the worse when Sam promised to pay the OP’s new boyfriend, Andy, $200 for filming a holiday video, then refused to pay him once everything was done.

When it comes to friends lending and borrowing money, professionals say it’s often a recipe for disaster. The reason is that sometimes people take a long time to repay loans or shirk responsibility, so if this happens between close friends, it can lead to conflict.

Image credits: diana.grytsku / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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The poster tried her best to get Sam to repay Andy, but the other woman kept making excuses. She also tried to spread rumors about the OP’s boyfriend, claiming he was greedy and pestering her. Eventually, Andy had to tell people the truth about Sam swindling him, and this angered her even more.

That’s when she took revenge on the poster by bringing up her boyfriend’s past cheating behavior. This pushed the OP to the limit, and she decided to punish Sam for everything that she had done so far. So, she started compiling evidence of her cheating behavior for an entire year so that she could send it to her husband.

When it comes to exposing someone’s affair, relationship professionals explain that one should only do that if they know both of the people well enough. If strangers are involved, it’s best not to interfere, as you might not understand the relationship well enough and could end up causing a lot of problems.

The poster definitely didn’t want to hold back and wanted Sam to face consequences for everything she had done so far. That’s why she finally sent the evidence to the other woman’s husband, and that blew up her whole life, by ending her marriage, leaving her penniless, and getting her kicked out of the school.

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What do you think about the OP’s decision to expose Sam and ruin her life over an unpaid $200? Do share your thoughts on this story, and whether you’ve ever had to deal with a friend like this.

Folks were glad that the poster avenged her boyfriend and put her ex-bestie in her place

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