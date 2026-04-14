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It is 2 p.m. on a Tuesday, the meeting that could have been an email is somehow still going, and somewhere deep in your soul, a little voice starts asking whether you really need to be here for the rest of this. The answer, clearly, is no. Forget the moon landing and the Sistine Chapel; the greatest evidence of human ingenuity is the excuse people come up with to get out of work early.

We have put together the most hilarious, most audacious, and frankly most impressive excuses people have actually used to leave work early. Some of these got waved through without a single follow-up question. Some of them probably should not have worked in a million years. And yet here we are.