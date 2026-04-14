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It is 2 p.m. on a Tuesday, the meeting that could have been an email is somehow still going, and somewhere deep in your soul, a little voice starts asking whether you really need to be here for the rest of this. The answer, clearly, is no. Forget the moon landing and the Sistine Chapel; the greatest evidence of human ingenuity is the excuse people come up with to get out of work early.

We have put together the most hilarious, most audacious, and frankly most impressive excuses people have actually used to leave work early. Some of these got waved through without a single follow-up question. Some of them probably should not have worked in a million years. And yet here we are.

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#1

Text post with a humorous excuse to get out of work involving a squirrel falling down the chimney, illustrating unhinged ways to get out of work.

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    #2

    Text post from patrolmanEmbiid explaining a parrot escaping its cage causing wife to lock herself in bedroom requiring user to come home.

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    #3

    Text post about an unusual excuse used to get out of work, related to unhinged ways to get out of work.

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    If you are feeling guilty about the time you told your boss you had a family emergency when you were actually at home watching TV, you can relax, because you are very far from alone. A survey of over 3,000 workers found that a staggering 96% of employees have lied to get out of work at some point. The other 4% are either the most dedicated workers alive or simply the most creative liars of all.

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    #4

    Text excerpt explaining a funny story as an unhinged way to get out of work beyond saying going to the doctor.

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    #5

    Text post from a user sharing a funny excuse to get out of work involving a cat having an existential crisis.

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    #6

    Text post from user SassyCatLady442 joking about children wearing blue affecting her inner alignments, illustrating unhinged ways to get out of work.

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    Out of 3,097 people surveyed who admitted to calling in sick when they were perfectly fine, 1,473 of them (nearly half!) said they were too hungover to come in. The second most common reason was simply dreading the thought of going to work. Same... Four hundred and fifty-five people said they had no reason at all. Honestly, the confidence of that last group deserves its own separate study.

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    #7

    Text post describing a humorous medical emergency story as an unhinged way to get out of work that sounds better than saying going to the doctor.

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    #8

    Text post explaining a funny and unhinged way to get out of work by claiming a cat went into labour.

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    #9

    Screenshot of a text comment describing a unique excuse as one of the unhinged ways to get out of work.

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    Generationally speaking, the art of the work excuse has a very clear frontrunner. Generation Z is statistically the most likely generation to invent a reason to get out of work. Whether this reflects a healthier relationship with work-life boundaries or simply a more creative approach to personal freedom is genuinely up for debate. Either way, Gen Z did not come to play, and they certainly did not come to stay late.

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    #10

    Comment about a coworker using unhinged ways to get out of work with clever excuses beyond common reasons.

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    #11

    Text post with a humorous excuse to get out of work involving melatonin, illustrating unhinged ways to skip work.

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    #12

    Text post showing a creative unhinged way to get out of work by claiming a math emergency that doesn't add up.

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    Perhaps the most revealing part of any survey on workplace lies is the question of guilt. When asked whether they felt bad about faking a sick day, 60% of respondents said they did not feel guilty at all. Not even a little. These are people who looked their conscience directly in the eye, told it to mind its own business, and went back to bed.

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    #13

    Text excerpt describing unhinged ways to get out of work by humorously quitting a Teams call with a funny excuse about a dog.

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    #14

    Screenshot of a humorous online post about unhinged ways to get out of work with a funny toilet mishap excuse.

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    #15

    Reddit post about creative and unhinged ways to get out of work with humorous excuse involving a fly in a drink.

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    Pop culture has always had a complicated love affair with the art of skipping out early. Ferris Bueller's Day Off brainwashed us all into thinking a fake day off could be the greatest adventure of our lives. Clearly, it struck a nerve. Whether you are 16 or 42, sitting behind a desk on a sunny afternoon staring out the window, there is a little bit of Ferris Bueller in all of us.

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    #16

    Text post reading a humorous excuse for missing work, illustrating unhinged ways to get out of work better than saying going to the doctor.

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    #17

    Text post describing unhinged ways to get out of work, sharing a story about multiple flat tires happening in quick succession.

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    #18

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post listing an unhinged way to get out of work involving waiting hours for a bus.

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    Some excuses work because they are so specific that no reasonable person would ever make them up. A vague "I'm not feeling well" raises eyebrows. But "I've thrown my back out reaching for the recycling bin, and I genuinely cannot sit down" gets waved through every single time. The more oddly specific and mildly embarrassing the excuse, the more believable it becomes. This is just advanced psychology.

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    #19

    Text post from user SamCarter_SGC describing an unhinged way to get out of work involving a frozen porch booby trapped with monkey bread and a squirrel.

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    #20

    Screenshot of a humorous reason to get out of work that is a unique alternative to saying going to the doctor.

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    #21

    Screenshot of a humorous online comment about creative ways to get out of work beyond saying going to the doctor.

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    It is worth noting that some of the excuses in this list involve pets, and that tracks completely. The end of a pet's life was a legitimate reason cited in multiple workplace surveys as grounds for calling in sick, and honestly, the emotional case is there. Animals, it turns out, are not just emotional support. They are logistical support too.

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    #22

    Text excerpt about a personal story, illustrating unhinged ways to get out of work better than saying going to the doctor.

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    #23

    Text post with a humorous excuse for work titled 48 unhinged ways to get out of work that sound better than going to the doctor.

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    #24

    Text post with the phrase I dropped my keys down a sewer, illustrating unhinged ways to get out of work.

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    So the next time you find yourself staring at the clock at 3 p.m., mentally drafting an excuse that involves a vague but urgent personal matter, just know that you are part of a grand and noble tradition. 96% of your colleagues have been exactly where you are right now. The only difference between you and the legends on this list is that they actually went through with it. Take notes, take a breath, and take off.

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    #25

    Screenshot of a humorous forum post under Obligatory Anxiety category showing a funny way to get out of work.

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    #26

    Text post about creative ways to get out of work, sharing a funny excuse involving a spa day instead of going to the doctor.

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    #27

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing a creative way to get out of work using a nightmare as an excuse.

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    #28

    Text-based image showing a humorous example of unhinged ways to get out of work involving a goldfish's emotional state.

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    #29

    Text post by user grudthak sharing a funny excuse to get out of work involving a dog climbing onto a roof.

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    #30

    Text post from user Less_Instruction_345 stating a humorous unhinged excuse for missing work involving dropping a frozen turkey on their foot.

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    #31

    Text post sharing a funny story about unhinged ways to get out of work, mentioning moose and boss understanding.

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    #32

    Alt text: A humorous story about unhinged ways to get out of work involving aggressive geese around a motorbike refusing access.

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    #33

    Text post about unhinged ways to get out of work, with a humorous story involving kittens hiding glasses under the sofa.

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    #34

    Text post by won1wordtoo sharing a humorous unhinged way to get out of work involving getting lost on the way to work.

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    #35

    Text excerpt about a humorous, unhinged way to get out of work involving a getaway car driver excuse.

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    #36

    Text post from user ohkioh reads I need to leave cause my dog locked my son out of the house as an unhinged way to get out of work.

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    #37

    Screenshot of a humorous work excuse story about a fish jumping out of its tank to illustrate unhinged ways to get out of work.

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    #38

    Alt text: Example of unhinged ways to get out of work with radical honesty about impending explosive diarrhea as excuse.

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    #39

    Text post describing unhinged ways to get out of work with a humorous example about socks being too tight and causing chapped lips.

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    #40

    Screenshot of a user comment discussing creative ways to get out of work with unique excuses beyond going to the doctor.

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    #41

    Text post showing a humorous retail story about unhinged ways to get out of work that sound better than going to the doctor.

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    #42

    Screenshot of a forum post sharing an unhinged way to get out of work by forgetting shoes on the drive there.

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    #43

    Text post showing a user sharing an unhinged way to get out of work involving their cat falling in the toilet.

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    #44

    Screenshot of a humorous work excuse about leaving early because the car is low on gas, showing unhinged ways to get out of work.

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    #45

    Screenshot of a story about creative ways to get out of work, involving getting lost in the woods for over a weekend.

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    #46

    Text post with a humorous story, illustrating unhinged ways to get out of work and unusual excuses.

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    #47

    Text post with a humorous work absence excuse about large swells and needing to go surfing in North East England.

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    #48

    Alt text: User sharing an unhinged way to get out of work by leaving early with a creative excuse and enjoying coffee in the park.

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