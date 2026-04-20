Influencer In Critical Condition After ‘Social Media Rival’ Runs Her Over Outside Club

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Influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska was struck by a car outside a nightclub in London.

The star, known online as Klaudiaglam, was hit along with two other pedestrians in the early hours of Sunday (April 19).

The collision reportedly occurred after Klaudia was involved in a heated argument outside the nightclub.

A “rival” social media influencer has reportedly been arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of attempted m*rder, grievous bodily harm, and dangerous driving.

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Highlights Influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska was struck by a car outside a London nightclub after a heated argument.

A fellow influencer, 29, was arrested at the scene as the investigation continues.

Two other pedestrians were also hospitalized after the collision.

Klaudia Zakrzewska, known for showcasing her glamorous lifestyle online, was struck by a car outside a London nightclub

Image credits: Klaudiaglam

Trigger Warning: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

Klaudia, who has 258,000 followers on Instagram, had attended Inca nightclub in Soho with friends on Saturday night.

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Emergency services were called at around 4.30 am following reports that “a car had been involved in a collision with pedestrians.”

Footage circulating online shows Klaudia being struck down by a vehicle and becoming trapped underneath as bystanders desperately rush to help her.

Image credits: Klaudiaglam

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that a 29-year-old woman remains in custody after being arrested at the scene.

Klaudia was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, LBC reported. The influencer, who is in her 30s, was said to be in very critical condition.

Additionally, a 50-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were hospitalized with life-changing and minor injuries, respectively.

The internet star, known as Klaudiaglam, was hit alongside two other pedestrians in the early hours of Sunday



Image credits: Klaudiaglam

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“As our enquiries continue, our thoughts are with those injured and their loved ones,” said Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell, of Specialist Crime South.

“While this incident took place in the early hours of the morning, venues in the area were still open, and we believe a number of people will have seen what happened.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed the collision, or any activity prior to it that they feel may be of relevance, to come forward. The information you have – however minor you believe it may be – could be of crucial importance to investigators.”

Image credits: Klaudiaglam

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Online posts from friends and people who knew Klaudia indicate that she has passed away, but authorities have yet to confirm this.

“I’m the one left with the memory of watching my best friend, someone I love, get k*lled right in front of me… left there, fighting for their life, slipping away,” one person posted.

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Another user, lilyadelinaa, said, “Rest in peace angel. We live in such a cruel world, you didn’t deserve this.”

“My heart is broken for you, your mum, your man, everyone. You were the kindest, most sweetest soul,” read another message.

A fellow influencer has been arrested in connection with the case

Image credits: Klaudiaglam

The influencer, who was reportedly Polish, shared glamorous pictures of holidays abroad, concerts, and nights out with her thousands of followers.

The case is currently under investigation by DCI Alison Foxwell of the Metropolitan Police.

Police told LBC on Monday morning (April 20) that the victim remains in a critical condition.

Image credits: Klaudiaglam

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Social media users identified the suspect as another influencer, Gabrielle Carrington, better known as RielleUK, but the Metropolitan Police have not publicly named the arrested woman.

X users claiming to know the victim reported that Gabrielle and Klaudia had an argument over a man.

Videos reportedly captured before the tragedy show a group of women in a physical altercation outside the nightclub and people trying to calm them down.

Emergency services rushed to the scene around 4:30 a.m. after reports of a car plowing into pedestrians

Image credits: @Hybrid_Ola

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Moments later, a person can be seen getting inside a black vehicle and running over a group of pedestrians.

The footage sparked outrage on social media, with people questioning those who were filming the fight. “All those men just standing there? Someone literally said she’s gonna get run over?” one person wrote.

“I get everyone’s scared to get involved but this may have been prevented,” said someone else.

Image credits: @Hybrid_Ola

Tragic news 💔 Two female UK influencers got into a heated argument after leaving the club. One of them got angry, got into her car, and ran the other one over!

pic.twitter.com/6l07GaZMAn — Vampz (@Hybrid_Ola) April 19, 2026

“Hopefully she gets life without possibility of parole,” one commenter expressed.

“Disgusting. She should never be released. Completely unstable and a danger to society,” shared a fourth viewer.

Unconfirmed social media posts claim Klaudia has lost her life

Image credits: @Hybrid_Ola

Police have asked anybody with information about the case to call 101, providing the reference 3374/19APR. Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.