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“We Need Answers Now”: Influencer’s Fiancé Questioned Hours After Explosive Fight Before Her Passing
Influenceru2019s fiancu00e9 and woman posing outdoors at sunset, relating to questioning after fight before her passing.
Crime, Society

“We Need Answers Now”: Influencer’s Fiancé Questioned Hours After Explosive Fight Before Her Passing

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seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Joe McCann, the 45-year-old fiancé of New Jersey influencer Ashly Robinson, is being questioned about her demise in Tanzania, which came just hours after an explosive fight between them.

The pair had gotten engaged only two days before the tragedy, with Robinson’s parents claiming she was excited about “starting the next chapter of her life.”

Highlights
  • Influencer Ashly Robinson passed away in Tanzania just hours after an explosive fight with her fiancé, Joe McCann.
  • McCann said she had taken her own life, a claim her family and friends have resolutely rejected.
  • McCann’s continued social media activity following Robinson’s passing has unsettled netizens, who are casting doubt on his innocence.

According to McCann, after spending some time apart to cool down following his altercation with Robinson, he returned to their room to find she had hung herself on the door.

Her official cause of passing has been listed as cerebral hypoxia by strangulation and suffocation.

RELATED:

    Ashly Robinson’s mother claims no signs pointed to s**cide as her fiancé is questioned

    Young influencer with long black hair taking a selfie indoors after an explosive fight before her passing.

    Image credits: Instagram/ashleejenae

    Ashly Robinson was known among her followers as Ashlee Jenae.

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    Yolanda Denise Endres, her mother, told Philadelphia-based news broadcaster WPVI that her daughter seemed happy and shared travel updates with her during a video call on April 8. 

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Ashlee Jenae (@ashleejenae)

    The following day, she received the tragic news of her departure. 

    According to Endres, McCann called her to say Robinson had done “something to herself and was being taken to the hospital.”

    He then told her, “She was stable.”

    Influencer feeding a giraffe on a wooden balcony, surrounded by wildlife with red rose petals spelling words nearby.

    Image credits: Instagram/ashleejenae

    Hours later, it was the hotel where the couple was staying that notified the family that Robinson had passed away.

    “She’s never done anything that would ever lead me to believe she would do something to harm herself like that,” Endres said.

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    Influencer’s fiancé walking and interacting outdoors with a lion during a wildlife safari in a grassy area.

    Image credits: Instagram/ashleejenae

    Authorities have not elaborated on why Robinson’s fiancé, who is the founder and CEO of crypto investment firm Asymmetric Finance, is being questioned.

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    BBC, however, citing sources, said he is being treated as a witness and not as a suspect in the case.

    Comment saying DOESNT ADD UPP with a trophy profile picture and 205 likes on a social media post discussing influencer’s fiancé questioned.

    Woman feeding a giraffe outside a wooden cabin, relating to influencer’s fiancé questioned after fight before her passing.

    Image credits: Instagram/ashleejenae

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    Robinson’s mother hinted at foul play, saying she was “trying to find out why” her daughter is no longer with them.

    “She was loved. She was not just going to be discarded and forgotten about,” she said, as she shared her family might travel to Tanzania to seek answers.

    Ashly Robinson’s friend has also rejected the idea that she may have taken her own life

    Young woman with long dark hair and her fiancé with a shaved head posing closely, influencer’s fiancé questioned after fight

    Image credits: Instagram/ashleejenae

    “We need justice for my friend who was found d**d in her hotel in Tanzania, and her fiancé Joe McCann claims she hung herself,” Savannah Britt wrote on X.

    “Anyone who knows Ash knows she would NEVER commit s**cide. We need answers now!” she added.

    Young influencer taking a mirror selfie with long wavy hair, wearing a blue zip-up top, highlighting fiancé questioned after fight.

    Image credits: Instagram/ashleejenae

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    “Hanging yourself on vacation is the least believable thing ever,” a follower replied.

    “She would never. Ashlee was way too headstrong. “ I’m sharing this all over, and I’m making a TikTok tomorrow,” said another, to which Britt responded, “We gotta amplify this!” It’s so ridiculous that this man tried to say she hung herself.”

    Tweet from influencer Ashlee Jenae saying someone is never the answer, shared hours before her passing and fiancé questioned.

    Image credits: ashleejenaee

    Influencer and her fiancé sitting closely together in a crowded arena, amidst an audience watching an event.

    Image credits: Instagram/ashleejenae

    A separate user, meanwhile, dug up a 20-week-old comment on Robinson’s Instagram where someone predicted how her relationship with McCann would end.

    Influencer’s fiancé and woman in patterned dress share intimate moments before explosive fight and questioning hours later

    Image credits: Instagram/ashleejenae

    “He’s gonna k*ll u,” they said, to which a person replied, “My thoughts exactly.”

    “I pray she be safe,” communicated a third.

    Joe McCann remaining active on social media amid Robinson’s demise has disturbed netizens

    McCann has been reposting investment updates since Robinson’s passing.

    “WTH… Why are you not heartbroken, crying in bed, being depressed, not able to take a shower, or eat? Why are you on X, doing business, TF?” a commentator asked.

    Young woman dressed in white holding a beige purse, representing influencer’s fiancé questioned hours after explosive fight before her passing

    Image credits: Instagram/ashleejenae

    “Man, how is your fiancé d**d, and you are on X? What’s going on in this world?” echoed another.

    “You k*lled that woman,” a third accused, while a fourth went on to call McCann a “m**derer.”

    “Your days are numbered,” warned a fifth.

    Influencer’s fiancé questioned after explosive fight hours before her passing in a tense social media discussion.

    Young influencer wearing blue swimsuit and matching earrings, posing confidently with long dark hair against a textured background.

    Image credits: Instagram/ashleejenae

    “Turn yourself in,” the next advised.

    Keyboard detectives pointed out how McCann did not share a single picture with Robinson on his socials, which casts doubt on his affections toward her. 

    Influencer’s fiancé and woman posing by the water at sunset before questioning after fight and her passing

    Image credits: Instagram/ashleejenae

    Robinson, notably, had taken to social media in 2013 to speak against taking one’s own life. 

    “S**cide is NEVER the answer,” she had written. 

    “You can’t know someone’s true intentions no matter how smart you think you are,” a netizen remarked about McCann

    Comment on social media from user Jos expressing admiration, saying she was so beautiful with a teary-eyed emoji.

    Comment by journalist Sonia Owchariw with text Gabby Petito, displayed on a social media post about influencer’s fiancé questioned after fight before passing.

    Comment on a social media post referencing an influencer’s fiancé questioned after an explosive fight before her passing.

    Social media comment praising an influencer’s appearance with emojis and 811 likes below the message.

    Comment from Instagram user krys.taal_edit discussing safety concerns about a woman’s incident before her passing.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reflecting on trust and true intentions amid an influencer's fiancé investigation.

    Comment expressing prayers for justice and peace for influencer’s family and friends after her passing.

    Comment on social media reading she was found unconscious, relating to influencer’s fiancé questioned hours after fight before her passing.

    Comment from user Ruby questioning the lack of hallway cameras in hotels despite her frequent stays.

    Comment from Shelly about influencer’s fiancé questioned after fight before her passing, expressing sadness and engagement call-off.

    User comment expressing disbelief about influencer’s fiancé, related to questioning after fight before her passing.

    Comment on social media post reading Justice for Ashlee Janaee with profile picture of a woman and Sidy username, related to influencer’s fiancé questioned.

    Comment questioning why the influencer didn’t reach out to friends or family after the fight before her passing.

    Comment from Spinn discussing misconceptions about social media posts amid influencer’s fiancé questioned after fight.

    Comment discussing rumors about hotel safety and calling for justice related to influencer’s fiancé questioned after fight.

    Comment on social media by Chopzvan Records reading Doesn’t add up with icons of a microphone, money bag, four-leaf clover and bee next to the username.

    Comment on social media expressing confusion and demand for justice after influencer’s fiancé questioned following fight before her passing.

    Comment on social media post expressing suspicion about influencer’s fiancé knowing more after explosive fight before her passing.

    Comment from user jmitch reflecting on parents not truly knowing their kids or their life decisions, expressing doubt with a thinking emoji.

    Comment on social media stating this is super suspicious, related to influencer’s fiancé questioned after fight before her passing.

    Comment expressing concern about influencer’s fiancé being questioned after fight before her passing, mentioning mental state and hope for peace.

    Comment discussing mental health, depression, and s*****e awareness after an influencer’s fiancé was questioned.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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