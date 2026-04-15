“We Need Answers Now”: Influencer’s Fiancé Questioned Hours After Explosive Fight Before Her Passing

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Joe McCann, the 45-year-old fiancé of New Jersey influencer Ashly Robinson, is being questioned about her demise in Tanzania, which came just hours after an explosive fight between them.

The pair had gotten engaged only two days before the tragedy, with Robinson’s parents claiming she was excited about “starting the next chapter of her life.”

Highlights Influencer Ashly Robinson passed away in Tanzania just hours after an explosive fight with her fiancé, Joe McCann.

McCann said she had taken her own life, a claim her family and friends have resolutely rejected.

McCann’s continued social media activity following Robinson’s passing has unsettled netizens, who are casting doubt on his innocence.

According to McCann, after spending some time apart to cool down following his altercation with Robinson, he returned to their room to find she had hung herself on the door.

Her official cause of passing has been listed as cerebral hypoxia by strangulation and suffocation.

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Ashly Robinson’s mother claims no signs pointed to s**cide as her fiancé is questioned

Image credits: Instagram/ashleejenae

Ashly Robinson was known among her followers as Ashlee Jenae.

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Yolanda Denise Endres, her mother, told Philadelphia-based news broadcaster WPVI that her daughter seemed happy and shared travel updates with her during a video call on April 8.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashlee Jenae (@ashleejenae)

The following day, she received the tragic news of her departure.

According to Endres, McCann called her to say Robinson had done “something to herself and was being taken to the hospital.”

He then told her, “She was stable.”

Image credits: Instagram/ashleejenae

Hours later, it was the hotel where the couple was staying that notified the family that Robinson had passed away.

“She’s never done anything that would ever lead me to believe she would do something to harm herself like that,” Endres said.

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Image credits: Instagram/ashleejenae

Authorities have not elaborated on why Robinson’s fiancé, who is the founder and CEO of crypto investment firm Asymmetric Finance, is being questioned.

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BBC, however, citing sources, said he is being treated as a witness and not as a suspect in the case.

Image credits: Instagram/ashleejenae

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Robinson’s mother hinted at foul play, saying she was “trying to find out why” her daughter is no longer with them.

“She was loved. She was not just going to be discarded and forgotten about,” she said, as she shared her family might travel to Tanzania to seek answers.

Ashly Robinson’s friend has also rejected the idea that she may have taken her own life

Image credits: Instagram/ashleejenae

“We need justice for my friend who was found d**d in her hotel in Tanzania, and her fiancé Joe McCann claims she hung herself,” Savannah Britt wrote on X.

“Anyone who knows Ash knows she would NEVER commit s**cide. We need answers now!” she added.

Image credits: Instagram/ashleejenae

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“Hanging yourself on vacation is the least believable thing ever,” a follower replied.

“She would never. Ashlee was way too headstrong. “ I’m sharing this all over, and I’m making a TikTok tomorrow,” said another, to which Britt responded, “We gotta amplify this!” It’s so ridiculous that this man tried to say she hung herself.”

Image credits: ashleejenaee

Image credits: Instagram/ashleejenae

A separate user, meanwhile, dug up a 20-week-old comment on Robinson’s Instagram where someone predicted how her relationship with McCann would end.

Image credits: Instagram/ashleejenae

“He’s gonna k*ll u,” they said, to which a person replied, “My thoughts exactly.”

“I pray she be safe,” communicated a third.

Joe McCann remaining active on social media amid Robinson’s demise has disturbed netizens

McCann has been reposting investment updates since Robinson’s passing.

“WTH… Why are you not heartbroken, crying in bed, being depressed, not able to take a shower, or eat? Why are you on X, doing business, TF?” a commentator asked.

Image credits: Instagram/ashleejenae

“Man, how is your fiancé d**d, and you are on X? What’s going on in this world?” echoed another.

“You k*lled that woman,” a third accused, while a fourth went on to call McCann a “m**derer.”

“Your days are numbered,” warned a fifth.

Image credits: Instagram/ashleejenae

“Turn yourself in,” the next advised.

Keyboard detectives pointed out how McCann did not share a single picture with Robinson on his socials, which casts doubt on his affections toward her.

Image credits: Instagram/ashleejenae

Robinson, notably, had taken to social media in 2013 to speak against taking one’s own life.

“S**cide is NEVER the answer,” she had written.

“You can’t know someone’s true intentions no matter how smart you think you are,” a netizen remarked about McCann