“Do Not Wash It”: Woman Finds Mystery Garment In Roommate’s Laundry, Online Sleuths Crack The Case

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Roommate life often comes with sweet moments, including late-night conversations and discovering each other’s quirks, though it can also lead to unexpected confusion.

One woman recently found herself in exactly that situation after spotting a mysterious garment tucked inside her roommate’s laundry. Unsure of what she had found, she turned to the internet for help.

Highlights A woman shared a photo of a mysterious garment found in her roommate’s laundry online, sparking curiosity and widespread discussion.

Eagle-eyed viewers quickly discovered what the clothing truly was and warned about the disastrous consequences of washing it.

Jimmy Fallon had previously prompted his audience to share stories about their roommates.

Curious social media users began examining the photos, tossing around theories and guesses about the item without any delay.

As the discussion intensified, experienced commenters eventually solved the case and warned her not to wash it.

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A woman sought the internet’s help in understanding what clothing item she’d found in her roommate’s laundry

Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

The woman who made the discovery informed Reddit users that the owner of the clothing item had moved in temporarily for a summer exchange program and would be leaving within a few months.

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According to the woman, the roommate had deep-cleaned their entire house upon arrival.

To return the kind gesture, the woman decided to do her laundry. It was during this time that she came across the confusing garment.

Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

She explained in the post that she had not been able to ask her roommate about it because she had gone out.

The woman also clarified that she simply wanted to understand what the item was and had no intention of judging her roommate’s fashion choice.

The majority of Reddit users agreed that the unusual turtleneck blouse was actually a “fencing vest.”

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One user explained the purpose of the extra cloth at the bottom of the jacket, writing, “It keeps it from riding up and protects the person from getting stabbed.”

Another commenter warned the woman in all caps, writing, “DO NOT WASH IT.”

Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

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Fencing jackets require extra care while cleaning, including turning them inside out before placing them in the washing machine to protect details such as Velcro fastenings.

One Redditor playfully mocked the woman, saying that while she and her roommate trusted each other enough for personal tasks such as doing each other’s laundry, they did not trust each other enough to “exchange phone numbers.”

“Or to admit to being a fencer,” another chimed in.

Some compared the garment to an anime character’s outfit, while others called out the woman for invading her roommate’s privacy

Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

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“This is what I see,” one Reddit user commented alongside a picture of Yuta Okkotsu, a character from the popular anime series Jujutsu Kaisen, known for wearing a similar white jacket with black pants.

“Oh, you live with Yuta,” another user wrote in agreement. A third added, “It was the first thing I thought about, too.”

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Not everyone found the discussion amusing.

One critic described the woman’s decision to publicly discuss her roommate’s clothing as “weird.”

“I would never combine my laundry with my roommate’s now that I know she could take an odd fascination with my clothes,” another user commented.

“I would be so pi**ed if I were your roommate,” a separate commenter added.

Jimmy Fallon once invited people to share memorable roommate anecdotes, and the responses were unexpected

Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

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Jimmy Fallon, host of The Tonight Show, took to X in September 2022 to ask his audience to share “funny, weird, or embarrassing” stories about their roommates.

The responses that followed ranged from hilarious to downright bizarre.

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“If my roommate and I were going somewhere together and he beat me getting ready, he would play the Jeopardy! theme song at max volume until I walked outside,” one person recounted.

“My roommate would always need to go on a drive to ‘clear her head,’ and it was actually just a couple laps on Mario Kart,” another wrote.

It’s Hashtags time! Tweet out something funny, weird, or embarrassing about your roommate and tag it with #MyRoommateIsWeird. Could be on our show! — Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) September 12, 2022

Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

“My roommate in college used to wipe away his fingerprints after touching something, just in case I was a serial m**derer and he got blamed for it,” a third revealed.

Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

“My roommate would put black olives in a bowl, pour milk on them, and eat them like cereal,” a fourth commented.

Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

The next shared that their former roommate had an unusual way of marking their territory.

“My old roommate did not want anyone sitting in their special comfy chair after they went to bed. Every night, they would remove all the cushions and bring them into their bedroom,” the person wrote.

“Imagine having someone in your home taking pictures of your things and posting them online,” a netizen wrote