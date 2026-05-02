Woman’s Post Refusing To Be Childhood Friend’s Bridesmaid Blows Up, Stirs Up Major Online Drama

ADVERTISEMENT

While weddings are a huge deal, especially for the woman, they do not give anyone the license to act entitled. These ladies are often referred to as “bridezillas,” and you’ve likely read many stories about them on this site alone.

This one is no different. It all began when a woman posted on Reddit about her refusal to be a bridesmaid to one of her childhood friends who was getting married. She had her valid reasons for doing so.

However, the bride-to-be didn’t take her post kindly and responded with passive-aggressive threats. Scroll down for the entire story, along with some cringeworthy photos.

RELATED:

An ugly online exchange between two women recently went viral

Image credits: Rene Terp/Pexels (not the actual photo)

It all began when a woman publicly turned down a childhood friend’s request to be a bridesmaid at her wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: wickeddreamsofleavin

Image credits: wickeddreamsofleavin

ADVERTISEMENT

She also shared some of her apprehensions

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: wickeddreamsofleavin

Image credits: wickeddreamsofleavin

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman wondered whether she was being a jerk

Image credits: wickeddreamsofleavin

ADVERTISEMENT

Having someone drop out of your bridal party can be “anger-inducing”

According to the author’s account, Emily was likely angered by her public refusal to be a bridesmaid. While that may be the case, the rejection may have also hurt the bride in a big way.

According to University of Toronto researcher Dr. Mariana Bockarova, the rejection can be “anger-inducing” because it suggests the invalidation of the closeness you thought you had with the person.

“The thinking is internalized, and you may think, ‘is there something wrong with me that would cause them to drop out?’ Alternatively, you may think, ‘if it were really that special of a relationship, then the person I’ve invited to be part of this day would at least try to abide by my wishes,’” Dr. Bockarova wrote.

Weddings are known to cause stress, even bringing out the worst in everyone, whether it’s the people getting married or those invited to partake in the celebration. According to mental health therapist Danielle L. Moore, it typically stems from the desire for control.

“People will always reduce you to the version of yourself that they have the most control over, or that they benefit the most from,” Moore said in an interview with Brides.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moore adds that setting boundaries is one of the key ways to prevent wedding drama, beginning with accepting people for who they are and where they are. As she noted, “You should be able to assert what your needs and expectations are.”

In this case, the boundary setting should be on the author’s end, which she seemed to have done. She is also aware of what Emily may do and appears to have her guard up, which is important.

After receiving such a response, which borders on a legitimate threat, it may be best for her to completely disassociate herself from Emily, both for her peace of mind and safety, as well.

People in the comments were invested in the story, as some shared their unsolicited advice

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Pragyan Bezbaruah/Pexels (not the actual photo)

The post went viral, as one TikTok user even made a reaction video about it

Image credits: @babsgray

ADVERTISEMENT

The video began by dissecting the post based on the attached images

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: @babsgray

ADVERTISEMENT

The TikTok user did her own research and found out some more details

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: @babsgray

Image credits: @babsgray

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: @babsgray

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The same TikTok user posted another reaction video

Image credits: @babsgray

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: @babsgray

The third TikTok video talked more about the size of the bride’s ring

Image credits: @babsgray

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: @babsgray

There were also doubts about the post’s authenticity and whether or not it was AI-generated

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: @babsgray

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: @babsgray

Then came the update to the first Reddit post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: wickeddreamsofleavin

Image credits: wickeddreamsofleavin

ADVERTISEMENT

The author expressed how she was “freaked out” by the package she received

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: wickeddreamsofleavin

Image credits: wickeddreamsofleavin

People in the comments didn’t hesitate to call out the bride

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT