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Woman’s Post Refusing To Be Childhood Friend’s Bridesmaid Blows Up, Stirs Up Major Online Drama
Woman’s Post Refusing To Be Childhood Friend’s Bridesmaid Blows Up, Stirs Up Major Online Drama
Entitled People, Society

Woman’s Post Refusing To Be Childhood Friend’s Bridesmaid Blows Up, Stirs Up Major Online Drama

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While weddings are a huge deal, especially for the woman, they do not give anyone the license to act entitled. These ladies are often referred to as “bridezillas,” and you’ve likely read many stories about them on this site alone. 

This one is no different. It all began when a woman posted on Reddit about her refusal to be a bridesmaid to one of her childhood friends who was getting married. She had her valid reasons for doing so.

However, the bride-to-be didn’t take her post kindly and responded with passive-aggressive threats. Scroll down for the entire story, along with some cringeworthy photos. 

RELATED:

    An ugly online exchange between two women recently went viral

    Image credits: Rene Terp/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    It all began when a woman publicly turned down a childhood friend’s request to be a bridesmaid at her wedding

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    Image credits: wickeddreamsofleavin

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    She also shared some of her apprehensions 

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    The woman wondered whether she was being a jerk

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    Having someone drop out of your bridal party can be “anger-inducing”

    According to the author’s account, Emily was likely angered by her public refusal to be a bridesmaid. While that may be the case, the rejection may have also hurt the bride in a big way. 

    According to University of Toronto researcher Dr. Mariana Bockarova, the rejection can be “anger-inducing” because it suggests the invalidation of the closeness you thought you had with the person. 

    “The thinking is internalized, and you may think, ‘is there something wrong with me that would cause them to drop out?’ Alternatively, you may think, ‘if it were really that special of a relationship, then the person I’ve invited to be part of this day would at least try to abide by my wishes,’” Dr. Bockarova wrote

    Weddings are known to cause stress, even bringing out the worst in everyone, whether it’s the people getting married or those invited to partake in the celebration. According to mental health therapist Danielle L. Moore, it typically stems from the desire for control. 

    “People will always reduce you to the version of yourself that they have the most control over, or that they benefit the most from,” Moore said in an interview with Brides

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    Moore adds that setting boundaries is one of the key ways to prevent wedding drama, beginning with accepting people for who they are and where they are. As she noted, “You should be able to assert what your needs and expectations are.” 

    In this case, the boundary setting should be on the author’s end, which she seemed to have done. She is also aware of what Emily may do and appears to have her guard up, which is important. 

    After receiving such a response, which borders on a legitimate threat, it may be best for her to completely disassociate herself from Emily, both for her peace of mind and safety, as well.

    People in the comments were invested in the story, as some shared their unsolicited advice

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    Image credits: Pragyan Bezbaruah/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The post went viral, as one TikTok user even made a reaction video about it

    Image credits: @babsgray

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    The video began by dissecting the post based on the attached images

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    The TikTok user did her own research and found out some more details

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    @babsgray New unhinged bride just dropped. How far will #Jemily♬ original sound – Babs Gray
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    The same TikTok user posted another reaction video 

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    Image credits: @babsgray

    @babsgray Replying to @Jessica Lynn lamination nation – I have officially been #Jemily♬ original sound – Babs Gray

    The third TikTok video talked more about the size of the bride’s ring

    Image credits: @babsgray

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    There were also doubts about the post’s authenticity and whether or not it was AI-generated

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    @babsgray#Jemily♬ original sound – Babs Gray

    Then came the update to the first Reddit post

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    The author expressed how she was “freaked out” by the package she received

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    People in the comments didn’t hesitate to call out the bride

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    Miguel Ordoñez

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    Jonas Žvilius

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    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

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