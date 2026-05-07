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Even though many people in our lives come and go, Reddit user Typical-Wishbone-822 thought his best friend would stick around. They’ve known each other for years—even lived together at one point—and always considered themselves more like brothers.

But their bond started to change after his buddy got into a serious relationship. While our guy says he was genuinely happy for him, things became tense when the friend’s fiancée reportedly felt he wasn’t making enough effort to connect with her.

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Image credits: Mariela Ferbo / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Victoria Romulo / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Typical-Wishbone-822

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People who read the man’s story didn’t think he did anything wrong

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[YTA]

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