"Beyond Disgusting": House Of The Dragon’s Explicit Scene Includes "Weirdest B---job" Fans Have Ever Seen

Audiences found themselves shocked by an explicit scene from the latest episode of the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, which left little to the imagination.

Known for its bold content, the show ventured into uncharted territory after King Aegon II Targaryen, portrayed by Tom Glynn-Carney, took Team Green soldiers to a brothel for a night of revelry.

In a move that startled many viewers, Aegon dramatically pulled back curtains to reveal various sexual acts being performed.

The most striking of the acts being performed behind the drapes involved a woman performing oral sex, which instantly sparked a flurry of reactions on social media.

Fans were left disgusted over an explicit scene from the recent House of the Dragon episode, which aired on Sunday, June 30

Image credits: House of the Dragon / Instagram

A Reddit thread buzzed with discussions about the scene’s shock value.

“Wow this episode had everything! The weirdest blowjob I’ve ever seen, the graphic depiction of a decapitated child that we were robbed of last episode, a kingsguard crappier than Bobby B’s. I could go on!” read one comment on Reddit.

“The brothel scene was incredibly unnecessary and gross,” read a second comment, while a third said, “Someone at HBO was paid money to write an episode where they skipped an epic battle and later went out of their way to show a dude getting his cock sucked.”

The GoT spinoff is known to have explicit shots, with the latest episode even featuring Aemond in a fully frontal nude scene

“Holy cow. This episode was so disappointing. I was looking forward to it all week, and what do I get? Aemond hanging dong and a whore deep throating a random guy,” another said.

“That brothel scene was beyond disgusting,” another wrote.

The second season of the GoT spinoff also featured Aemond, played by Ewan Mitchell, in a fully frontal nude scene after being cradled by a prostitute.

“I don’t know if he had mommy issues or rather he just wanted to be loved by his mom a little bit more,” actor Ewan Mitchell said about his character

Aemond’s actor reveals he didn’t wear a prosthetic during House of the Dragon nude scene https://t.co/PN63fZYqoW — The Tab (@TheTab) July 2, 2024

Ewan joked about how his character is a “broken boy” who needs to be loved by his mother a little more.

“He needs a bit of love. He’s a broken boy, needs someone to fix him. Season 1, it was a rich show full of morally compromised gray characters. I wanted to present a character who, in those three episodes, that time in his life was just complete darkness,” the actor told Variety.

“Someone asked me the other day whether or not I thought Aemond had mommy issues, and I don’t know if he had mommy issues or rather he just wanted to be loved by his mom a little bit more,” he continued. “Growing up, he never really felt that unconditional love. He had to find surrogates elsewhere. He sort of found it in his dragon, Vhagar, this older she-dragon, and he’s also found it with the madam. But whether or not it’s enough, if it’s a worthy enough surrogate, is questionable.”