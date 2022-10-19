While many still deem the Game of Thrones finale 'inexcusable,' and some even referred to it as a 'slap in the face,' it doesn't change the fact that when it comes to cinematography, there is no other TV series that can hold a candle to its craft as well as GoT did. Other than that, we should be grateful to HBO for the abundance of Game of Thrones memes that will eternally immortalize the show in the hearts of Thronies.

Nonetheless, HBO is a gift that just keeps on giving. First, we get Game of Thrones, arguably one of the best shows on HBO Max, if not in general. And now they have come up with House of the Dragon, a prequel set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. So far, the prequel has been deemed a huge success. When the show premiered on August 21, 2022, it pulled in almost 10 million viewers and became HBO's biggest premiere ever! The reception was so successful that the series was renewed for a second season just five days after.

With nine episodes already released at the time of writing and just one episode left to complete the first season, House of the Dragon is an absolute hit among audiences. The internet keeps buzzing with House of the Dragon memes and funny tweets sharing laughs and antics from the new show. Below, we've compiled some of the funniest memes from season one so far (spoiler alert). Don't forget to upvote the House of the Dragon memes you liked the most and share the post with friends also watching the show!