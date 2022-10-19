While many still deem the Game of Thrones finale 'inexcusable,' and some even referred to it as a 'slap in the face,' it doesn't change the fact that when it comes to cinematography, there is no other TV series that can hold a candle to its craft as well as GoT did. Other than that, we should be grateful to HBO for the abundance of Game of Thrones memes that will eternally immortalize the show in the hearts of Thronies.

Nonetheless, HBO is a gift that just keeps on giving. First, we get Game of Thrones, arguably one of the best shows on HBO Max, if not in general. And now they have come up with House of the Dragon, a prequel set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. So far, the prequel has been deemed a huge success. When the show premiered on August 21, 2022, it pulled in almost 10 million viewers and became HBO's biggest premiere ever! The reception was so successful that the series was renewed for a second season just five days after.

With nine episodes already released at the time of writing and just one episode left to complete the first season, House of the Dragon is an absolute hit among audiences. The internet keeps buzzing with House of the Dragon memes and funny tweets sharing laughs and antics from the new show. Below, we've compiled some of the funniest memes from season one so far (spoiler alert). Don't forget to upvote the House of the Dragon memes you liked the most and share the post with friends also watching the show!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

House Of The Dragon

suddenlypaula Report

7points
POST
#2

House Of The Dragon

pursuantpriest Report

6points
POST
#3

Viserys When Someone Brings Up The Paternity Of Rhaenyra's Children

thargarens Report

6points
POST
#4

House Of The Dragon

kaunescau Report

6points
POST
#5

House Of The Dragon

CountShutter Report

6points
POST
#6

House Of The Dragon

vii_olethean Report

6points
POST
#7

House Of The Dragon

lifewasawillow2 Report

6points
POST
#8

House Of The Dragon

amblahx Report

6points
POST
#9

Same Energy

slickstreet Report

6points
POST
#10

House Of The Dragon

delaneypaje Report

6points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
40 minutes ago

That's how you can tell it's inspired by real history!

0
0points
reply
#11

House Of The Dragon

idrewlv Report

6points
POST
#12

House Of The Dragon

MeganSteighorst Report

6points
POST
#13

Best Constant Of This Show: The Crime Cloak

Speedius99 Report

6points
POST
#14

House Of The Dragon

hailsmccloskey Report

5points
POST
#15

House Of The Dragon

FreeFolkMemes Report

5points
POST
#16

House Of The Dragon

_AttorneyAtPaw Report

5points
POST
#17

House Of The Dragon

miss__costanza Report

5points
POST
#18

House Of The Dragon

harammiii Report

5points
POST
#19

House Of The Dragon

m_ttt21 Report

5points
POST
#20

House Of The Dragon

fattysalmonroll Report

5points
POST
#21

House Of The Dragon

adversechild Report

5points
POST
#22

House Of The Dragon

fortargaryen Report

5points
POST
#23

House Of The Dragon

jezchlmt Report

5points
POST
#24

House Of The Dragon

midsommar_stan Report

5points
POST
#25

House Of The Dragon

doingmoonstuff Report

5points
POST
#26

House Of The Dragon

TygurTriple7 Report

5points
POST
#27

House Of The Dragon

pinkalbum_ Report

5points
POST
#28

Why They Can’t Afford Reinforcements

tacers2911 Report

5points
POST
#29

House Of The Dragon

TOZAR_N7 Report

5points
POST
#30

House Of The Dragon

oochotd Report

5points
POST
#31

House Of The Dragon

katesrambling Report

5points
POST
#32

Vaemond Velaryon Be Like

BernyMoon Report

5points
POST
#33

House Of The Dragon

rebsevilla Report

5points
POST
#34

House Of The Dragon

_illb Report

5points
POST
#35

House Of The Dragon

_docinsane Report

5points
POST
#36

House Of The Dragon

houseofdragontv Report

5points
POST
#37

House Of The Dragon

jonaryastark Report

4points
POST
#38

House Of The Dragon

DailyHOTD_ Report

4points
POST
#39

House Of The Dragon

AshDuhFunk Report

4points
POST
#40

House Of The Dragon

dominiquerrenae Report

4points
POST
#41

House Of The Dragon

WeThrones Report

4points
POST
#42

House Of The Dragon

TheRarestJade Report

4points
POST
#43

House Of The Dragon

INEJSKNlVES Report

4points
POST
#44

House Of The Dragon

montanostef Report

4points
POST
#45

Friendly Episode 3 Meme

Bastard_Prince Report

4points
POST
#46

House Of The Dragon

RaviAhuja20 Report

4points
POST
#47

House Of The Dragon

themoonpriv Report

4points
POST
#48

House Of The Dragon

emmanuel_40890 Report

4points
POST
#49

House Of The Dragon

HouseDragonFans Report

4points
POST
#50

House Of The Dragon

sarcapsm Report

4points
POST
#51

House Of The Dragon

suddenlypaula Report

4points
POST
#52

Who Did It Better

targaryenmilfs Report

4points
POST
#53

House Of The Dragon

FreeFolkMemes Report

4points
POST
#54

House Of The Dragon

HouseOTDragonTR Report

4points
POST
#55

House Of The Dragon

BFrances_ Report

4points
POST
#56

House Of The Dragon

AleGarc60774190 Report

4points
POST
#57

House Of The Dragon

KingZairois Report

4points
POST
#58

House Of The Dragon

Scoby20 Report

4points
POST
#59

House Of The Dragon

sarah____ls Report

4points
POST
#60

House Of The Dragon

CarnesGus1 Report

4points
POST
#61

I Know I'm Not The Only One Who Sees This

Grauncho Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

Joffrey Venn Diagram

Oraukk Report

4points
POST
#63

Someone Looks Like Grey Worm's Great-Great Grandfather

Abdelo_18 Report

4points
POST
#64

House Of The Dragon

sarcapsm Report

4points
POST
#65

House Of The Dragon

gandalf_purple Report

4points
POST
#66

House Of The Dragon

HOTDremix Report

4points
POST
#67

House Of The Dragon

kathleen_hanley Report

4points
POST
#68

House Of The Dragon

Chkcaseofideas Report

4points
POST
#69

House Of The Dragon

AleGarc60774190 Report

4points
POST
#70

House Of The Dragon

DmenGore Report

4points
POST
#71

House Of The Dragon

Alleywheelman Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

House Of The Dragon

WendiexLiz Report

4points
POST
#73

I Thought Prince Aemond Looked Familiar

brotizus Report

4points
POST
#74

House Of The Dragon

rosechehrazi Report

4points
POST
#75

House Of The Dragon

spillaney89 Report

4points
POST
#76

House Of The Dragon

_docinsane Report

4points
POST
#77

House Of The Dragon

oochotd Report

4points
POST
#78

House Of The Dragon

suddenlypaula Report

4points
POST
#79

House Of The Dragon

Danny0215 Report

4points
POST
#80

House Of The Dragon

Krakoan4Life Report

3points
POST
#81

House Of The Dragon

addzeez Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#82

House Of The Dragon

JulianHiggins03 Report

3points
POST
#83

House Of The Dragon

annacnovaes Report

3points
POST
#84

House Of The Dragon

zainn_95 Report

3points
POST
#85

House Of The Dragon

indimindofbrad Report

3points
POST
#86

House Of The Dragon

themoonpriv Report