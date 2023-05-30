In theory, dating should be the simplest thing in the world. Just be yourself, and when you least expect it, the person of your dreams will come strolling into your life! But as we all know, we often make it much more complicated than necessary, thanks in part to some of the terrible advice magazines publish on the topic…

We’ve taken a trip to the [Stuff] Cosmo Says subreddit and gathered some of the most ridiculous dating and relationship advice the world has ever seen down below. If you’re looking for the love of your life, we’d advise steering clear from any of these tips. But if you’re looking for a laugh and to see some pics that might make you lose faith in humanity, scroll on, pandas!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Well Cosmo, Which One Is It??

Well Cosmo, Which One Is It??

opheliaaaa888 Report

18points
POST
David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Saw the heating bill after the first one. Rewrote the article.

4
4points
reply
#2

Reader Poll About Women's Preferences In The Size Of A Male Partner's Faeces

Reader Poll About Women's Preferences In The Size Of A Male Partner's Faeces

Folamh3 Report

18points
POST
scag$y
scag$y
Community Member
14 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perhaps this has been one great, big, smelly misunderstanding. Maybe the readers said that they didn't like men who were full of $hit and 'Sarah' took that literally.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#3

An Old Image Taken From A Women's Magazine. Not Satire

An Old Image Taken From A Women's Magazine. Not Satire

shithandle Report

18points
POST
David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How many potatoes am I supposed to eat???

5
5points
reply
View more comments

If you’re in a happy, healthy and committed relationship, you might be shocked to find out that this kind of advice is actually being published by people who are getting paid. But, on the other hand, if you’ve ever been on a terrible date (which, let’s face it: we all have!), you might not be so surprised. Perhaps someone you met on Tinder and ended up having dinner with learned that it might be a good idea to start touching your feet under the table or ordering for you from one of these questionable publications.

However, lucky for those of us who are actually sane, we have the [Stuff] Cosmo Says subreddit to laugh at “all the worst from the world's most dangerous sex and relationship advice.” This community, which has been around for a decade now, is primarily focused on sharing questionable advice that’s been published in Cosmopolitan magazine, but they don’t discriminate. “We will welcome bad advice from anywhere,” the mods write in the group’s About Community. 
#4

Halo Brows

Halo Brows

Cosmopolitan Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#5

Creates Buzz In The Bedroom

Creates Buzz In The Bedroom

lenaw792 Report

17points
POST
coppertopped panda
coppertopped panda
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My boyfriend is allergic. That's not the kind of swelling I'm looking for.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#6

Spoiler: It Did Not Work And Don't Do This

Spoiler: It Did Not Work And Don't Do This

bofstein Report

16points
POST
scag$y
scag$y
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wiped beans on my face to cure my incontinence. I was three and it didn't work.

0
0points
reply
View more comments

[Stuff] Cosmo Says has amassed an impressive 104k members through sharing the world’s worst sex and relationship advice, and unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on how you look at it), there seems to be no shortage of awful advice being shared. If you’re not familiar with Cosmopolitan, you likely won’t be very impressed by the magazine’s content from this list. But surprisingly, the publication wasn’t always pumping out advice on how to suck a man’s toes or how to avoid ever paying on dates.

According to Cosmopolitan's website, the magazine “debuted in 1886 as a ‘family journal’ and then became known as a literary magazine for the first half of the 20th century.” Once editor Helen Gurley Brown took over the brand, however, the magazine was transformed into “what you know and love today” (Cosmo’s words, not mine): “a destination for real talk about all the things that matter to you, from pop culture and sex to politics and your career.”   
#7

Guess I’m Gay Then

Guess I’m Gay Then

reddit.com Report

14points
POST
Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it the store bought or national chain one??

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#8

8 Reasons Why Cheating Isn't Actually That Bad

8 Reasons Why Cheating Isn't Actually That Bad

reddit.com Report

13points
POST
Jaap
Jaap
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It saves you time and money and effort, well, if people warn you.

1
1point
reply
#9

Cosmo Has Amazing Flirting Advice

Cosmo Has Amazing Flirting Advice

reddit.com Report

13points
POST
Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Damn don't touch me I feel harassed

2
2points
reply
View more comments

Cosmopolitan describes themselves as “the biggest young women’s media brand in the world,” so clearly they have a lot of influence on the internet. However, the magazine is notorious for sharing “unhinged” sex and relationship tips and advice that would likely make most readers raise their eyebrows. According to WJEC in the UK, Cosmo’s demographic is primarily women between the ages of 18-34, with the average reader being a 31-year-old woman with a household income of around £50,000. 45% of readers are single, and readers spend, on average, 75 minutes perusing the magazine.      
#10

I Cant

I Cant

kkwibird Report

13points
POST
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Didn't know hentai was no longer only about tentacles.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#11

Hypocrite 101

Hypocrite 101

__Dawn__Amber__ Report

12points
POST
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, no, there no such things as double standards. People would know that.

3
3points
reply
#12

So...people Really Get Paid To Write This S**t

So...people Really Get Paid To Write This S**t

abeatlesenthusiast Report

12points
POST
Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Humans are the weirdest animals

2
2points
reply
View more comments

For over a decade now, Cosmopolitan has received criticism for sharing not only comically bad advice, but also advice that might actually be harmful to readers. Kate Power wrote a piece for WHYY in 2013 breaking down how unhealthy the obsession with flattening women’s bellies and burning off those “guilty pleasure treats” is. Power notes that publications such as Cosmo and Women’s Health stigmatize eating, encourage eating disorders and fatphobia and are far from promoting body positivity, all under the guise of promoting health. Thankfully, Cosmo doesn’t seem to share such harmful advice in their Health and Fitness section today, but the impact of those articles they pumped out in the early 2000s and 2010s does not disappear overnight.    

#13

I Don't Know, That Sounds A Bit Too Harrowing For Me

I Don't Know, That Sounds A Bit Too Harrowing For Me

bofstein Report

11points
POST
David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My wife has been 29 since I met her 15 years ago,

2
2points
reply
#14

Jeffrey Epstein As Cosmo's Bachelor Of The Month

Jeffrey Epstein As Cosmo's Bachelor Of The Month

dwendlanal9877 Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#15

With Tips Like These, We Can All Be "Hot Girls" In No Time

With Tips Like These, We Can All Be "Hot Girls" In No Time

opheliaaaa888 Report

9points
POST
Lara Verne
Lara Verne
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Like guys who scratch their private parts in public.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Now, Cosmo may be the magazine mentioned in the title of this online group, as they’re the most successful and the most famous for sharing this kind of advice, but they’re certainly not the only ones guilty of sharing questionable and downright terrible advice. Julia Belluz wrote a piece for Vox in 2015 detailing why women’s magazines are “bad for our health,” and not much has changed since then. When it comes to the health and lifestyle advice in these magazines, Belluz notes that many of it comes from celebrities, who are in no way experts on the topics, and often boast miracle diets and unhealthy restriction that aren’t sustainable in any way. 
#16

Haha What

Haha What

EpicDerpwin Report

9points
POST
Lara Verne
Lara Verne
Community Member
37 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think I would date seahorse, but whatever floats your boat..

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#17

Cosmo Today vs. 4 Years Ago

Cosmo Today vs. 4 Years Ago

Witherino Report

8points
POST
#18

Who Knew Hummus Could Be So Sexy? (Courtesy Of Buzzfeed)

Who Knew Hummus Could Be So Sexy? (Courtesy Of Buzzfeed)

JudyJudgeJudy Report

8points
POST
Francis
Francis
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i laughed so loud :D i imagined myself muttering HUUUUMUUUSS while doing the thing XD

2
2points
reply
View more comments

It’s no secret that many of these women’s magazines also prey on their readers' insecurities, pressuring them to buy expensive products they don’t actually need and attempt to look like celebrities who wouldn’t even look like themselves without plenty of plastic surgery and photoshop. “Not only are these celebrities genetic anomalies, but they also dedicate their lives to beautifying their faces and bodies; their careers hinge on this,” Belluz explains, noting why we shouldn't compare ourselves to them. “The rest of us have other things to worry about in our lives, and trying to look like Kim or Angelina is a frustrating exercise in futility.”
#19

When You Need To Macgyver Some Mints, Cosmo's Got You Covered

When You Need To Macgyver Some Mints, Cosmo's Got You Covered

fryfrey Report

8points
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Surely this one's straight out of Viz!

2
2points
reply
#20

Way To Go, Reddit. You Made It A "Thing"

Way To Go, Reddit. You Made It A "Thing"

MerrisAwesome Report

7points
POST
David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Make your gym socks mittens in the winter. Save some money.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#21

Yeah, This Makes Way More Sense Than Just Picking The One You Like More

Yeah, This Makes Way More Sense Than Just Picking The One You Like More

yip_yip_appa Report

6points
POST

According to GoodTherapy, just three minutes flipping through a fashion magazine can make women feel guilty, ashamed and depressed. They also report that, regardless of a woman’s size, we are all equally negatively impacted by viewing images of extremely thin models in fashion magazines. So why do we continue to buy into ridiculous advice from toxic magazines? Even if we know it’s harmful and doesn’t teach us any actual, beneficial knowledge, readers can’t help but pick up the latest edition of Vogue or Cosmo when checking out at the grocery store.  
#22

I Love Being A Mistress

I Love Being A Mistress

lurker5420 Report

6points
POST
#23

Well This Isn't Creepy

Well This Isn't Creepy

Birdynumnums1 Report

6points
POST
David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never work. Can barely wake up WHEN the alarm goes off.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#24

Which Is The Best One? Hard To Pick

Which Is The Best One? Hard To Pick

LittleRice Report

5points
POST

If you’re actually searching for advice for dating and relationships, it’s recommended to consult an expert. There are plenty of dating experts, couples counselors and therapists who can help you much more than a silly Cosmo article that was likely written just for fun. Don’t feel ashamed if you can’t contort your body in the ridiculous ways Cosmo recommends, and please refrain from comparing yourself to any of the celebrities who promote questionable diets and swear that their faces are “all natural.” Feel free to read these magazines if they are your cup of tea, pandas! But if they ever make you feel bad about yourself or lead you astray, don’t hesitate to swap them out for an actual book! (Or, you know, Bored Panda...)
#25

I Hate The Word Pussy Almost As Much As I Hate This Article

I Hate The Word Pussy Almost As Much As I Hate This Article

flamethief Report

5points
POST
Undercover
Undercover
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Parts of my brain died while reading this sexist bullshitt 😳

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#26

Sounds Healthy

Sounds Healthy

pistolpete0496 Report

5points
POST
#27

That’s Called Gay

That’s Called Gay

ErodedPlasma Report

5points
POST

If you’re in a relationship, we hope this list has made you count your blessings, pandas. And if you’re currently single, well, don’t feel so bad about not finding “the one” yet. You definitely don’t want to settle for anyone who takes this advice seriously! We hope you’re enjoying these hilarious pics, pandas; keep upvoting the ones you can’t believe weren’t published satirically. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing awful relationship advice, we recommend checking out this list next!   
#28

What An Amazing Feat

What An Amazing Feat

blondeinlilly Report

5points
POST
#29

No Thank You

No Thank You

hxrrictalgxr Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#30

#48, Everyone

#48, Everyone

reddit.com Report

5points
POST
#31

“11 Things Every Woman Does During Her Period”

“11 Things Every Woman Does During Her Period”

DriveWithTea Report

4points
POST
#32

Courtesy Of Twitter🤡

Courtesy Of Twitter🤡

tilmydaysrdone Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#33

From An Article About "What Men Do In Bed While You Are Sleeping"

From An Article About "What Men Do In Bed While You Are Sleeping"

capjohnkhan Report

4points
POST
#34

Interesting And Newsworthy

Interesting And Newsworthy

savagewillie Report

4points
POST
Lara Verne
Lara Verne
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just like articles where 'experts' tell what kind of person you are, based on your signature.

0
0points
reply
#35

I Can Finally Decode My Man

I Can Finally Decode My Man

ellogovernorYES Report

4points
POST
David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bulbous, men like Shrek, are usually funny.

0
0points
reply
#36

Oh So You Think He's Cheating? Good Lets Steal His Stuff, 'Lose' His Car, Crush His Balls And Ruin His Professional Image Xd Lolololol

Oh So You Think He's Cheating? Good Lets Steal His Stuff, 'Lose' His Car, Crush His Balls And Ruin His Professional Image Xd Lolololol

reddit.com Report

4points
POST
#37

...what?

...what?

Friendlyvoices Report

4points
POST
#38

How Is Pizza In Bed A Sex Move...?

How Is Pizza In Bed A Sex Move...?

reddit.com Report

3points
POST
Pittsburgh rare
Pittsburgh rare
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you have pizza in bed alone is masturbation then?

0
0points
reply
#39

True Story: The New Cosmo Editor-In-Chief Got Rid Of The "Career" Section To Make Room For "Astrology"

True Story: The New Cosmo Editor-In-Chief Got Rid Of The "Career" Section To Make Room For "Astrology"

follomearound Report

3points
POST
Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Leave pets out of this insanity

0
0points
reply
#40

Apparently Ptsd (Post Trump Sex Disorder) Is A Big Deal

Apparently Ptsd (Post Trump Sex Disorder) Is A Big Deal

Lyd_Euh Report

3points
POST
#41

Are You F*cking Serious?

Are You F*cking Serious?

ProfSteelmeat138 Report

3points
POST
#42

Is It Sexy Because They Can Spell?

Is It Sexy Because They Can Spell?

LittleRice Report

3points
POST
David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I prefer velociraptor. But OK.

0
0points
reply
#43

Sitting Next To Other Women...smdh, What A Crime

Sitting Next To Other Women...smdh, What A Crime

missoms92 Report

2points
POST
#44

14 Things The Average Woman Thinks While Giving A Blowjob (From Cosmopolitan.com)

14 Things The Average Woman Thinks While Giving A Blowjob (From Cosmopolitan.com)

_ultraviolence Report

2points
POST
#45

Sure Tim, "Confidence Boost"

Sure Tim, "Confidence Boost"

Joan_Jett_Junkie Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#46

I Don't Think Cosmo Gets Humour Or What A Flirty Text Is

I Don't Think Cosmo Gets Humour Or What A Flirty Text Is

reddit.com Report

2points
POST
#47

How Does One "Try" Anorexia?

How Does One "Try" Anorexia?

truehalf Report

2points
POST
#48

Thanks Cosmo, I Hate It

Thanks Cosmo, I Hate It

littlebitchhh Report

2points
POST
#49

Omfg

Omfg

oc0119 Report

2points
POST
#50

I’m Fine With The Weird Makeup And Sex Tips But I Feel Like We As A Society Should Be Drawing The Line At Stalking Underage Girls And Their Families. This Isn’t Journalism, This Is Creepy

I’m Fine With The Weird Makeup And Sex Tips But I Feel Like We As A Society Should Be Drawing The Line At Stalking Underage Girls And Their Families. This Isn’t Journalism, This Is Creepy

ActualGamerGirl Report

2points
POST
#51

Oh So That's Why! Thanks Cosmo! [x-Post From /R/Wtf]

Oh So That's Why! Thanks Cosmo! [x-Post From /R/Wtf]

Danger_kitten Report

2points
POST
#52

Need Tips On Kissing? Let's Ask A Psycho

Need Tips On Kissing? Let's Ask A Psycho

Sexyazzwife Report

2points
POST
#53

Wtf Is Wrong With You, Taylor?

Wtf Is Wrong With You, Taylor?

gritsgirl0389 Report

2points
POST
#54

Being An Asshole Is The Best Way To Flirt With A Guy!

Being An Asshole Is The Best Way To Flirt With A Guy!

BrightSum Report

2points
POST
#55

Wait... Why Can't You Just Tell Your Partner How Close You Are? The Rest Seems So Elaborate

Wait... Why Can't You Just Tell Your Partner How Close You Are? The Rest Seems So Elaborate

reddit.com Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

The Title Was “What He’s Thinking About During Sex”

The Title Was “What He’s Thinking About During Sex”

reddit.com Report

2points
POST
#57

How Dare He Let You Do What You Offered To

How Dare He Let You Do What You Offered To

OhNoAnArrow Report

2points
POST
#58

I Have No Words

I Have No Words

einstein1997 Report

2points
POST
#59

Ummm... What?

Ummm... What?

ccx219 Report

2points
POST
#60

Great Way To Fix Your Boyfriends Texting Habit

Great Way To Fix Your Boyfriends Texting Habit

fluffinatrajp Report

2points
POST
#61

I Know It’s Trivial But This Ruined My Morning!

I Know It’s Trivial But This Ruined My Morning!

misanthrophile1 Report

2points
POST
#62

Telling Someone They're Stupid Doesn't Work When You're Grammatically Incorrect

Telling Someone They're Stupid Doesn't Work When You're Grammatically Incorrect

theYouerYou_ Report

2points
POST
#63

Want A Guy To Not Cheat On You? It's Simple - Just Date A Guy Without A Penis

Want A Guy To Not Cheat On You? It's Simple - Just Date A Guy Without A Penis

reddit.com Report

2points
POST
#64

"What Your Favourite Dipping Sauce Says About Your Favourite Kind Of Bad Boy", An Actual Article In Cosmo Sa

"What Your Favourite Dipping Sauce Says About Your Favourite Kind Of Bad Boy", An Actual Article In Cosmo Sa

GetFreeCash Report

2points
POST
#65

We Have Officially Run Out Of Internet

We Have Officially Run Out Of Internet

reddit.com Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#66

Wear Your Shirt Backwards!

Wear Your Shirt Backwards!

meoowgan Report

1point
POST
#67

According To Cosmo, This Is The Best Pick-Up Line A Woman Can Use On A Man

According To Cosmo, This Is The Best Pick-Up Line A Woman Can Use On A Man