Mom Is Thinking Of Ending Marriage Over Stepdaughter’s Hostile Behavior Towards Baby
Family, Relationships

Mom Is Thinking Of Ending Marriage Over Stepdaughter's Hostile Behavior Towards Baby

It’s never easy to adjust to big changes in your family. Losing a loved one can turn your world upside down, and gaining a new parent can be extremely confusing. So dealing with multiple monumental shifts in your family dynamic can be difficult to understand, especially for kids.

One mother recently reached out to Reddit seeking advice because she’s had no luck with her stepdaughter accepting her new half-brother into the family. Below, you’ll find all of the details, as well as some of the replies concerned readers weighed in with. 

    This woman's stepdaughter has had a difficult time accepting her new sibling into the family

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Now, the mom is wondering if her marriage is even worth it anymore

    Image credits: Alexander Grey / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Losing a parent can take a significant toll on a child

    Children are incredibly resilient. Every time they fall off their bikes, they get back up and try again. And if they don’t manage to make it into the school musical this year, they’ll spend months preparing for the next audition. But just because they can adapt well doesn’t mean that big life changes don’t require time and sensitivity.

    Even simply adjusting to Mom or Dad marrying a new partner can be a huge barrier at first. It can be scary to see your beloved parent bring someone new into the family, and it’s normal for fears to arise. Is my other parent being replaced? Am I being replaced? Will I ever get to spend one-on-one time with my parent again?

    With lots of gentleness and care, kids can learn to love their step-parents almost as much as their biological parents. And plenty of people know what it’s like to live in a blended family, as one in five homes in the United States has a stepparent living there. In fact, almost a third of younger households have stepparents.

    But the situation can be a bit more complex when a child has lost a parent in the past. The Childhood Bereavement Network reports that losing a parent at a young age can take a significant toll on a child. They may develop anxiety or show symptoms of depression. 

    Grieving children might also have difficulty keeping up in school, as they may be unable to focus in class or care about their grades. They may even start to rebel or act up in an attempt to get attention or because they don’t know how to deal with their intense emotions in a healthy way.

    It’s important for stepparents to understand the whole scope of their stepchildren’s situations if they want to understand their behavior and where it’s coming from. And, of course, if they want to bond and grow closer, they’ll have to put effort into the relationship.

    Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    It's important for kids to have plenty of support when there's a new member of the family on the way

    When it comes to introducing a new child into a blended family, Raising Children notes that it’s common for kids to be excited. But it’s also very possible that they’ll feel worried or insecure, as their new sibling starts getting a lot of attention before they’re even born. First, they recommend bringing up the idea of the new baby at least a few months before he or she arrives.

    Make sure your kids are prepared, but be careful not to seem too excited, or your older children might feel left out. And once the new baby has come home, Raising Children recommends taking some steps to help the whole family adjust.

    Try to make special time for each child every day, so nobody feels jealous or forgotten about. And if the older siblings are expressing frustration, be understanding of their feelings and have a chat with them. But make it clear that they’re still expected to treat their new sibling with love and respect.

    If possible, keep the older kids’ routine the same as it was before the baby arrived. It can also be helpful to show them how to play with the baby, hold the baby, take the baby for walks in their stroller, etc. to encourage them to bond with their new sibling. 

    And it might be a good idea to encourage grandparents and other adults in the siblings’ lives to give them a bit more attention, if they’re not getting as much as they’re used to at home anymore.  

    Any change in the family will require an adjustment period, but a rocky start at the beginning doesn’t mean that the family is doomed. We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article discussing similar topics, look no further than right here!

    Image credits: Brooke Cagle / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Later, the mom answered some questions from readers and provided more details about the situation

    Many readers assured the mother that she wasn't in the wrong and shared advice for her

    However, some thought that she was being far too hard on her stepdaughter

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Read less »
    Nils Skirnir
    I’m stepchild whose mother died when I was abt stepchild’s current age and just like her my father remarried way too quickly. I have to say it’s really complex. First is that all the folks blaming the daughter are arses and should have some compassion. Secondly we know nothing of the dynamics in the family, even though it seems as if they are trying. But we really know nothing and stepparent may well be not as nice as portrayed. Third the girl was about the same age as my sister when my mother died and she never recovered completely. She felt abandoned by her father, mother, and grieved her whole life even though she has a successful life in other respects. Last is that the father MUST do something to ensure his daughter’s future, including having a will that expressly states that she is entitled to a quarter of the joint estate if he should die. Stepchildren have no rights to inheritance if there is no will as all the estate would go to the spouse and spouse may not care.

    Ellen Townsend
    Continued.. "Psych-camp / residential living" for step-daughter. I have seen close-up the long-term benefits for this with 2 young people. One is a niece. It was hell at the time yet these young people are happy, successful and part of their families now.

    Ellen Townsend
    While it is very difficult and expensive, I would suggest in-patient or "ps

    Nils Skirnir
    Just what a grieving, vulnerable, and feeling abandoned child needs. Not.

