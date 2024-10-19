Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Thinks Of Calling Off Her Wedding Due In A Week Because Of Future Stepdaughter
Family, Relationships

Woman Thinks Of Calling Off Her Wedding Due In A Week Because Of Future Stepdaughter

Planning a wedding can be stressful. Especially as the big day fast approaches. For a bride, one of the most important details is the dress. Many will go to great lengths to find one that fits perfectly and makes them feel like a million bucks. One woman shared how she had a replica of her grandmother’s wedding dress specially made. And how she carefully kept it in a garment bag, stashed away in her closet.

To the woman’s horror, she found her dress cut up and destroyed a week before her wedding. The culprit? Her 12-year-old future stepdaughter, who shrugged off the crime, calling the bride “a fat cow”. The woman is devastated. She’s even considering calling off the wedding, along with the entire relationship. But she’s not sure if she should.

Getting married is not a decision to be taken lightly, and when you’re marrying someone who has kids, there’s even more to consider

Image credits: ASphotostudio/Envato (not the actual photo)

This woman thought she was prepared for a blended family, until her future stepdaughter pulled the ultimate wicked move days before the wedding

Image credits: RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits:  Prostock-studio/Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: ThrowRA_AngryBride

Marrying someone with kids from a previous relationship can get tricky

Image credits: Tatiana Syrikova/Pexels (not the actual photo)

When you enter into a relationship with someone who already has children, you might not be fully prepared for what the future holds. Many times, you won’t just be dealing with the child or children, but the other parent as well. And your spouse. There are different personalities involved. And everyone will have to find a way to make things work.

“Know what their dynamic is, like the parents’ dynamic, and if that’s something that you can deal with and want to deal with,” cautioned one woman, who married a man who had two children from a previous relationship and custody of his goddaughter. “It needs to be a situation where it won’t bother you in the long run,” said Lashawnda Wilson.

Things to take into consideration include whether the parents are on good terms. Do they co-parent well? Are they amicable? If they’re constantly fighting, don’t seem to agree on things and struggle to get along, you might find yourself facing an uphill battle once you enter the fray.

You might want to take your rose-tinted glasses off before you walk down the aisle

Image credits: Ichad Windhiagiri/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Blended families aren’t for everyone. Theory is different from reality especially when it comes to blended families, notes wedding planning website The Knot. “When marrying someone with a child from a previous relationship there may be bumps in the road and it’s essential you’re honest about whether you can ride them out,” reads the site.

If you feel that you aren’t okay with the possibility of a bumpy future, you shouldn’t feel bad admitting it. Sooner rather than later. Heidi Farrell runs the Not Just A Stepmom blog, and agrees. If you have deal breakers, and the warning bells are ringing, listen to them,” advised Farrell. “It’s better to cut off a relationship with a man with kids cleanly before investing time, money and your heart…just to feel resentful – or trapped – later.”

Despite the challenges, many couples are able to make their blended family marriages work. Experts say communication is key. “Being on the same page as your partner, cooperating with the children’s co-parents, and giving the kids time to adjust to the new normal is key,” notes VeryWell Mind.

And if you do it right, “with time, you and your crew will be able to create your own family traditions, build strong bonds, and make new memories together as a family.”

“Is this the future you want?” Many people shared their own similar experiences, and warned the bride to run for the hills

Robyn Smith

Robyn Smith

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

stacyjones avatar
Stacy Jones
Stacy Jones
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This story again? How many different versions of this story is this woman going to write before she finally publishes her romance novel?

liverpoolroze avatar
Rose the Cook
Rose the Cook
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cancell the wedding immediately the girl souds dangerous. I have a difficult stepdaughter and our relationship is still strained after over 30 years regardless of her father's efforts. It doesn't get better with time.

kimnemlander_1 avatar
Unholy Diver
Unholy Diver
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Leave, 100% leave. You will live in misery if you stay. Saying this as a man.

