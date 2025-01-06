Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
New Mom Surprised By $1,682 Medical Bill For Baby’s Routine Checkups, Shocks Netizens
Other

New Mom Surprised By $1,682 Medical Bill For Baby’s Routine Checkups, Shocks Netizens

Having a baby is sometimes described as a miracle, although a little exhausting. Yes, a bundle of joy has just been brought into the world, but no one really prepares you for the shock that follows the delivery.

In a now-viral post that garnered 3.4 million views on Instagram, a mom humorously recounted the discovery that her newborn came with an unexpected $1,682 price tag. And no, we’re not talking about baby clothes or a fancy crib here— we’re talking about hospital bills.

More info: Instagram

    This mom thought having a baby was free until she received a bill from the hospital under her child's name

    Image credits: KamranAydinov / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    By the time she saw the breakdown of the bill, she was very surprised as it didn’t make sense to her

    After months of diligently paying off her prenatal, delivery, and hospital bills, the mom thought she was finally in the clear. But her euphoria was short-lived when she received a bill for $1,682.

    The funny part? The charge wasn’t even in her name but in her newborn daughter’s name, and this was shocking because she believed anything that would have to do with the newborn would be free. However, if she thought the charge was insane, nothing would prepare her for the breakdown.

    Image credits: quenchyouradventure / Instagram

    A hefty $760 was for someone to walk in and examine the baby on the day of birth. The next day brought another $336 for a different checkup, followed by $250 later the same day for yet another visit.

    By checkout, the final $336 brought the total to nearly $1,700—all for routine care during the hospital stay.

    Image credits: quenchyouradventure / Instagram

    According to Brookings, the healthcare sector is a big part of the U.S. economy as it plays a vital role in people’s health and well-being. However, despite higher spending than other countries, research suggests that the U.S. often fails to achieve better health outcomes.

    This is particularly relevant to maternity and newborn care, which they reveal is the largest expenditure category in hospital payments. The lack of affordable healthcare for millions has therefore raised an important debate: is healthcare a fundamental right or a privilege in the U.S.?

    In addition to how unaffordable healthcare is to the common man in the U.S., Health System Tracker highlights another significant issue in U.S. healthcare: the lack of price transparency. Although there are regulations requiring hospitals to disclose pricing, compliance is inconsistent, and the information provided is still unclear and unstandardized.

    According to them, this leaves patients struggling to do the math and understand costs or compare different hospitals effectively. Many also receive unexpected bills after care, causing financial strain. For low-income individuals, this can lead to delayed or avoided treatments due to costs.

    The viral story of the mom’s surprise bill underscores how unclear pricing structures affect families, highlighting these systemic challenges.

    The story points out the role of health insurance in situations like this. According to WebMD, health insurance may go a long way in managing the financial uncertainties of pregnancy and childbirth, particularly with a healthcare system like that of the U.S.

    They mention the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which instructs that individual and small employer plans cover maternity and newborn care, providing some relief for expectant families. Although the ACA does not specify specific benefits that must be covered during pregnancy or after childbirth, it does require many preventive care services to be covered without additional out-of-pocket expenses.

    This ensures some financial protection for expectant families, though gaps in coverage can still lead to unexpected costs, as highlighted in the viral story of the $1,682 bill for a newborn’s care.

    The sentiments on the post reflect widespread disbelief over the U.S. healthcare system, especially when it comes to the high costs associated with childbirth. Many commenters were shocked by the charges, comparing the situation unfavorably with healthcare systems in other countries.

    Others voiced their skepticism about the American healthcare system’s fairness, particularly for something as routine as childbirth.

    Have you ever been surprised by unexpected medical bills? Please, share your experience in the comments!

    Netizens had a lot to say regarding the American healthcare system, expressing disbelief at the absurdity of the situation

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You know who's not going to do anything about it? The guy you just elected for president.

    Random User
    Random User
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sadly even that price would be considered "low" here. The average cost for natural birth without complications is anywhere between 15 and 40k in my state. Or maybe this bill was after insurance, but it still sucks.

    Leah Woodard
    Leah Woodard
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do they report the baby's name to credit agencies if the parents default? I'd sure as hell would want to know.

