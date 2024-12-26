Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Aunt-In-Law States New Mom Should Focus On Her Baby And Not The Cat, She Kicks Her Out
Family, Relationships

Aunt-In-Law States New Mom Should Focus On Her Baby And Not The Cat, She Kicks Her Out

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Motherhood comes with its fair share of surprises, but sometimes it’s not the midnight diaper changes or baby giggles that catch you off guard—it’s the unsolicited advice that seems to follow.

Every new parent has probably heard well-meaning but invasive comments from loved ones, but what happens when those opinions target your beloved furry friend? For today’s Original Poster (OP), balancing life as a new mom and a proud cat owner became unexpectedly dramatic when her husband’s aunt offered some unsolicited advice.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Becoming a parent doesn’t necessarily mean one has to leave other forms of love behind, but sometimes those other forms could be perceived as dangerous to others

    Image credits: Mel Elías / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The author, a new mother in her late twenties, is embracing motherhood while also nurturing the close bond she shares with her beloved cat

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Correct_Foot_3630

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Her husband’s aunt came around for a visit and noticed her giving attention to the cat, but she began to express concerns about the cat being around the baby

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Correct_Foot_3630

    Image credits: shurkin_son / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The aunt claimed that showing the cat the same amount of attention as the newborn child was not normal

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Correct_Foot_3630

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The author told her husband’s aunt it was rude of her to offer unsolicited advice, and then she asked her to leave the house

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Correct_Foot_3630

    The author’s husband agreed that being upset about his aunt’s comments was right, but her reaction and delivery weren’t

    The OP recently became a mother and is thoroughly enjoying the new motherhood experience. Life after the baby’s arrival has been a blend of doting on her newborn while continuing to take care of her cat with whom she shares a bond.

    From garden walks to cuddle sessions, the OP has made sure her feline friend remains an integral part of the family. Even better, her cat has proven to be a gentle, loving companion to the baby.

    During a recent family gathering, her husband’s aunt decided to voice her opinion on cats and kids coexisting under one roof. The cat, being shy, was keeping to herself in the bedroom and the OP stepped out to check on her.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    However, the aunt decided it was unacceptable, and what followed was a lecture about how keeping a cat around a baby was dangerous. She went further to suggest that the OP stop focusing on the cat as it was abnormal to do so when she had a child.

    The OP couldn’t let the criticism slide, and so she promptly asked the aunt and her sister to leave, which they did. While her husband and sister-in-law agreed that she was right, they let her know that her delivery could have been softer and that she may have overreacted.

    Image credits: Vlada Karpovich / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The Spruce Pets explains why it is so important for new parents to keep in mind their bond with their pets. According to them, when bringing a new baby home, it’s important to consider how your cat will handle the changes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Excluding the pet may result in stress and behavioral problems. The cats can become anxious because of the new sounds, smells, and movements of the children, to which they are not accustomed. In turn, the cats can become fearful and hide or go into defense mode to push the strange baby away.

    Just like cats can struggle with change, people—like in-laws—can also react unpredictably when faced with new dynamics. According to Marriage.com, relationships with in-laws are usually complicated because there may be differences in family values, expectations of involvement in your personal life, and clashes in the style of communication, or even generation and culture.

    In the case of the OP, this unsolicited advice from her husband’s aunt about her cat and baby may have emanated from a place of different family values and overstepping of boundaries.

    The directness of the aunt, and assuming how the OP should handle her baby, reflects a common problem with in-laws when they feel entitled to give advice, oftentimes not considering the other person’s parenting style or personal circumstances.

    Regarding unsolicited advice, Very Well Mind reports that it comes from a place of goodwill most of the time but at other times may be emanating from needs around validation or control.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    A strong reaction tends to make situations worse. Hence, acknowledging but not over-accepting would be the decent way to behave regarding this issue. Validating the person’s perspective while being firm in your decisions helps maintain boundaries without creating unnecessary conflict.

    The comments on the post revealed mixed sentiments. Many commenters agreed that the aunt was intrusive and that her criticism was uncalled for.

    However, some netizens also believed her reaction was unreasonable, with one stating, “You could have just told her to mind her own business and be done with it.”

    In the end, the OP recognized that she overreacted and agreed to apologize to her husband’s aunt, even though she didn’t feel like it. What do you think—was her response really an overreaction, or was the aunt out of line? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

    The author wondered if she was a jerk for her reaction, and netizens have mixed feelings as they understand her position, but don’t agree with her reaction

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    1

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    shaunnmunn avatar
    Dusty's mom
    Dusty's mom
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My Mom's family have had cats for generations. Not one of us has picked up an infection or illness that's feline-related. We all built up immunities to many things by help of our kitty family, and they'll always have a welcome and loved place with us. You can tell Auntie you're sorry for overreacting, but not sorry to protect your beloved cat. Then move on. It's not like you have to spend time with her if you don't want. >^.,.^<

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    shaunnmunn avatar
    Dusty's mom
    Dusty's mom
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My Mom's family have had cats for generations. Not one of us has picked up an infection or illness that's feline-related. We all built up immunities to many things by help of our kitty family, and they'll always have a welcome and loved place with us. You can tell Auntie you're sorry for overreacting, but not sorry to protect your beloved cat. Then move on. It's not like you have to spend time with her if you don't want. >^.,.^<

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda