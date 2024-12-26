Aunt-In-Law States New Mom Should Focus On Her Baby And Not The Cat, She Kicks Her Out

ADVERTISEMENT

Motherhood comes with its fair share of surprises, but sometimes it’s not the midnight diaper changes or baby giggles that catch you off guard—it’s the unsolicited advice that seems to follow.

Every new parent has probably heard well-meaning but invasive comments from loved ones, but what happens when those opinions target your beloved furry friend? For today’s Original Poster (OP), balancing life as a new mom and a proud cat owner became unexpectedly dramatic when her husband’s aunt offered some unsolicited advice.

Becoming a parent doesn’t necessarily mean one has to leave other forms of love behind, but sometimes those other forms could be perceived as dangerous to others

The author, a new mother in her late twenties, is embracing motherhood while also nurturing the close bond she shares with her beloved cat

Image credits: Correct_Foot_3630

Her husband’s aunt came around for a visit and noticed her giving attention to the cat, but she began to express concerns about the cat being around the baby

Image credits: Correct_Foot_3630

The aunt claimed that showing the cat the same amount of attention as the newborn child was not normal

Image credits: Correct_Foot_3630

The author told her husband’s aunt it was rude of her to offer unsolicited advice, and then she asked her to leave the house

Image credits: Correct_Foot_3630

The author’s husband agreed that being upset about his aunt’s comments was right, but her reaction and delivery weren’t

The OP recently became a mother and is thoroughly enjoying the new motherhood experience. Life after the baby’s arrival has been a blend of doting on her newborn while continuing to take care of her cat with whom she shares a bond.

From garden walks to cuddle sessions, the OP has made sure her feline friend remains an integral part of the family. Even better, her cat has proven to be a gentle, loving companion to the baby.

During a recent family gathering, her husband’s aunt decided to voice her opinion on cats and kids coexisting under one roof. The cat, being shy, was keeping to herself in the bedroom and the OP stepped out to check on her.

However, the aunt decided it was unacceptable, and what followed was a lecture about how keeping a cat around a baby was dangerous. She went further to suggest that the OP stop focusing on the cat as it was abnormal to do so when she had a child.

The OP couldn’t let the criticism slide, and so she promptly asked the aunt and her sister to leave, which they did. While her husband and sister-in-law agreed that she was right, they let her know that her delivery could have been softer and that she may have overreacted.

The Spruce Pets explains why it is so important for new parents to keep in mind their bond with their pets. According to them, when bringing a new baby home, it’s important to consider how your cat will handle the changes.

Excluding the pet may result in stress and behavioral problems. The cats can become anxious because of the new sounds, smells, and movements of the children, to which they are not accustomed. In turn, the cats can become fearful and hide or go into defense mode to push the strange baby away.

Just like cats can struggle with change, people—like in-laws—can also react unpredictably when faced with new dynamics. According to Marriage.com, relationships with in-laws are usually complicated because there may be differences in family values, expectations of involvement in your personal life, and clashes in the style of communication, or even generation and culture.

In the case of the OP, this unsolicited advice from her husband’s aunt about her cat and baby may have emanated from a place of different family values and overstepping of boundaries.

The directness of the aunt, and assuming how the OP should handle her baby, reflects a common problem with in-laws when they feel entitled to give advice, oftentimes not considering the other person’s parenting style or personal circumstances.

Regarding unsolicited advice, Very Well Mind reports that it comes from a place of goodwill most of the time but at other times may be emanating from needs around validation or control.

A strong reaction tends to make situations worse. Hence, acknowledging but not over-accepting would be the decent way to behave regarding this issue. Validating the person’s perspective while being firm in your decisions helps maintain boundaries without creating unnecessary conflict.

The comments on the post revealed mixed sentiments. Many commenters agreed that the aunt was intrusive and that her criticism was uncalled for.

However, some netizens also believed her reaction was unreasonable, with one stating, “You could have just told her to mind her own business and be done with it.”

In the end, the OP recognized that she overreacted and agreed to apologize to her husband’s aunt, even though she didn’t feel like it. What do you think—was her response really an overreaction, or was the aunt out of line? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

The author wondered if she was a jerk for her reaction, and netizens have mixed feelings as they understand her position, but don’t agree with her reaction

