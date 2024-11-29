Nicole Zaridze’s work is a mix of humor, vulnerability, and emotional depth. To better understand how she approaches her creative work, we asked her to share her typical creative process when starting a new piece or comic. "I would literally walk around my apartment either listening to music or talking to myself, which helps me come up with my best ideas. And I think that works because I’m most relaxed in that state and I can imagine a piece from start to finish that way," she explained.

"Other times, I’ll journal in my sketchbook. Half of my sketchbooks are just writing. Then I’ll take sections of my journal entries and turn them into comics if anything sticks out to me. I ask myself questions such as:

Would this be something I would love people to read and look at visually?

Is this even an idea that I can illustrate in an effective way?

Would I enjoy drawing this?

Is this too personal or specific? Should it be more vague for it to connect with a larger audience?

It’s a process of thinking and feeling things out and deciding what to share and what not to share, and figuring out how to tweak and edit things to make a piece work in a visually appealing way, especially when including text. Then, I sketch it all out and I’m on my iPad for hours."