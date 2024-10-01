There are so many everyday items , like brooms or crayons, that seem perfectly fine just the way they are. You’d never think they need an upgrade, right? But every now and then, someone comes along with a brilliant idea that makes you think, “Wow, I didn’t know it could be better !” From buses with built-in bookshelves to playgrounds with swings for wheelchairs, some designers take creativity to a whole new level. They go above and beyond to make everyday products more convenient and inclusive. Here at Bored Panda, we’ve rounded up some of the most genius solutions to everyday problems that will leave you in awe. Keep scrolling for a glimpse of innovation at its finest!

#1 This Playground Had A Swing For Wheelchairs Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Vein Finder We Use In The Hospital To Place IVs In Our “Hard Stick” Patients Share icon

#3 My New Gym Has A Movie Theater With Cardio Equipment So You Can Watch A Movie While Exercising Share icon

Innovative design can surely make a world of difference in our everyday lives. Take a simple trash can, for example—sure, it does the job as is. But a designer might think, "Why stop there?" By adding a section for recycling, they’re not just improving functionality—they’re helping the environment too. Sometimes, it's the simplest tweak that transforms a product from "just okay" to "wow, this is actually really helpful!" When designers think outside the box, they create solutions that can make daily life smoother for us.

#4 The Capitoline Museums In Rome Have Artworks Carved Out Onto Stone For Visually Impaired People To Feel So That They Can Also Enjoy Paintings Share icon

#5 This Railing On Gazebo In Naples Has Braille Describing The View For Blind People. More Of This Please Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 My Dentist Has A TV On The Ceiling With Calming Videos Share icon

But behind every clever idea is a lot of effort and creativity. Designers spend countless hours brainstorming, testing, and refining their ideas to make sure they work perfectly. It’s not just about making things look good; it's about creating something that genuinely improves how we live.

#7 This Nintendo Switch Station That Can Be Wheeled Into A Patient's Room At A Children's Hospital Share icon

#8 These Restaurant Kids Meal Crayons With Flat Edges To Prevent Rolling Off The Table Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Empanada Place By My Work Stamps Each One With Numbers So You Can Differentiate The Filling Share icon

While innovation is beneficial in every field, it’s especially life-changing in the medical sector. Some innovations in healthcare have revolutionized the way we live. From cutting-edge diagnostic tools to advanced treatments, these breakthroughs not only save lives but also ease suffering.

#10 Stick Attached To Cats Preventing Them From Stepping Out Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Lisbon Consists Of 7 Hills. This Open-Air Escalator Was Installed To Make It Easier For Residents And Tourists To Move Between The Different Neighborhoods Share icon

#12 This Hospital Has An MRI Playset For The Kids. This Is Great For Helping Kids With Anxiety About MRIs Feel Better About Having Them Done Share icon

Since the pandemic, the medical industry has made significant strides in innovation, aiming to prevent another global crisis of the same magnitude. Designers and medical professionals have been working together to develop new and improved, life-saving technologies that enhance patient care and ease the burden on healthcare workers.

#13 This Fitted Sheet Has Labels That Tell You What's A Top/Bottom And What's A Side Share icon

#14 Great Reminder That Little Things Can Make A Big Difference And That It Does Not Take Much To Be Kind Share icon

#15 The Men's Restroom At The Sapporo Airport Has A Place To Put Your Baby While You Do Your Business Share icon

Stretchers are a vital tool in emergency situations, but they do come with a few challenges. For one, they aren’t always the easiest to maneuver through tight spaces or rough terrain, which can slow down transport when time is critical. ADVERTISEMENT Enter Yu-Hsin Wu, a student at Taiwan’s Shih Chien University who designed the inflatable stretcher. One of its best features is how portable it is compared to traditional stretchers. Since it's inflatable, you can easily deflate it, fold it up, and take it in remote or hard-to-reach areas.

#16 German Buses Have Book Shelves Share icon

#17 Lockable Skateboard Parking Share icon

#18 My 1000 Piece Puzzle Has A Cheat Code Share icon

There are people who dread going to the doctor because they are scared of needles. Pinsoft is a clever injection attachment specifically designed for those with trypanophobia, making the process of getting shots much less intimidating. It even won the prestigious James Dyson National Award for its innovative design. The Pinsoft features a unique mechanism that gently stimulates the skin before the needle goes in, effectively reducing the sensation of pain and alleviating anxiety. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Free Sunscreen Dispenser Share icon

#20 The Gum I Bought In Hong Kong Comes With Paper To Wrap Your Gum In After You're Done Chewing It Share icon

#21 The Shower In My Hotel Room Has A Little Window In The Glass So You Can Grab Your Towel Without Opening The Shower Door Share icon

Designer Abel Szabo tackled the issue of wrist injuries by creating a helpful rehabilitation product called Fanny. This innovative wrist accessory is designed for those recovering from a wrist or hand injury, making the process of strengthening muscles and tissues easier.

#22 Putting Rails Under A Bench So You Can Always Be In Shade Share icon

#23 This Toothpaste Comes With A Sliding Key To Help Roll The Tube Share icon

#24 This Quiet Room At Narita Airport For People With Autism Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

But these innovations are not just about speeding up medical procedures; they’re also a boon for our healthcare workers. By streamlining tasks and making treatments more effective, innovative designs help lighten the load on doctors, nurses, and other medical staff.

#25 This Vending Machine Dispenses A Random Book For $2.00 Share icon

#26 In The French Village I Am Staying In, They Have Camouflaged The Garbage Cans To Have Less Visual Impact On The Village Share icon

#27 Tail Lights Share icon

#28 Amazon Has Reflective Panels In The Top Of Their Lockers So You Don't Have To Jump Around Like A Maniac To Make Sure You Got All Your Stuff Share icon

Medical innovations, along with breakthroughs in other fields, have a remarkable ability to captivate us and change the way we view everyday products. They remind us that there's always room for improvement and that even the simplest items can be reimagined to better serve our needs. So, which of these creative innovations resonated with you the most? We’d love to hear your thoughts! ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Public Tools At My Local Bike Park Share icon

#30 These Two-Coin Lockers That Are Easily Accessible In A Wheelchair Share icon

#31 Outdoor Store Near Me Has A Rock Ramp For Testing Hiking Shoes Fit And Grip Share icon

#32 This Remote Can Take A Single 12 Volt Battery Or Two AAA Batteries Share icon

#33 This Car Park Has Been Converted Into A Solar Energy Farm Giving Shade And Cover Below Share icon

#34 This Mall In Paris Has A Lockup For Your Motorcycle Helmets Share icon

#35 This Is The Coolest Slot Machine I've Ever Seen Share icon

#36 Ukrainian Traffic Lights Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Our Mailman Wears A Solar-Powered Hat With A Fan Share icon

#38 This Washer/Dryer Just For Sneakers That Was Just Installed At A Local Laundromat Share icon

#39 This Ice Lolly I Bought In Korea Has A Little Tray To Prevent It From Melting All Over Your Hands Share icon

#40 This Special Rack Is For Empty Cans So People Can Collect Them For Deposit Money Share icon

#41 This Woman Attached A Convenient Cup Holder To Her Crutches Share icon

#42 Solar Park Bench With USB Charging Ports Share icon

#43 These Moving Boxes I Ordered In England That Also Contain 1 Teabag To Help You With The Move Share icon

#44 Singapore Airport Allows Passengers To Slide Down To The Terminal Gate Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 The Shape Of This Handrail Is Different Share icon As the diagram shows, it provides better support for people who rely on handrails to support their weight while going up and down stairs. It makes sense ergonomically.



#46 My Eye Doctor's Place Has Eye Exams In Different Languages Share icon

#47 Elevator At My Job Has Buttons You Can Press With Your Feet If You Have Something In Your Hands Share icon

#48 These "Cars" Showcasing The Number Of Bikes You Can Fit In Two Parking Spots, Whilst Also Protecting The Bikes From Traffic Share icon

#49 My Pen Lets Me See How Many Pages I Can Write With The Ink I Have Share icon

#50 This Smart Rental Store In My Friend’s Building Share icon

#51 A Walmart In Florida Now Has Sensory-Friendly Hours Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 This Sight-Seeing Binocular Is For The Color Blind Share icon

#53 This Concert Hall Has Cough Drops In The Bathroom So You Don't Cough During The Performance Share icon

#54 Please Every Restaurant Everywhere Implement These. It's So Nice Share icon

#55 My Local Community College Has Collapsable Monitors That Can Automatically Go Down So You Can Have More Desk Space Share icon

#56 Thankfully, Scotland Supports Young Girls And Women. Public Toilets Don’t Charge You For Toilet Paper And For Period Products Share icon

#57 Scotland’s Baby Box. Free Essentials For Every Newborn To Give Them The Best Start Share icon

#58 Half A Pint At The Rugby Club Today Share icon

#59 This Hand-Friendly Wine Bottle Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 This Hotel Alarm Clock Shows The Time On 3 Sides Share icon

#61 The Bandaids At My Work Are Different Colors Share icon

#62 This Restaurant Bill Is Automatically Split Share icon

#63 My Crutches Have Crampons On Them So I Can Use Them On The Snow Share icon

#64 This Convenient Hourglass-Shaped Traffic Light Share icon

#65 My Shirt Has A Microfiber Sewn On The Inside To Clean Glasses Share icon

#66 This Sticker In A Hostel Prevents People From Walking Into A Glass Door, Germany Share icon

#67 This Restaurant Has Mother’s Day Cards In The Bathroom In Case You Forgot To Get Your Mom One Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#68 Cake Dispenser In Toronto Share icon

#69 Recycle Containers At Singapore Airport. This Way It's Clear Where To Recycle Things Share icon

#70 There Is A Mini Rijksmuseum In The Amsterdam Airport To View Paintings While You Wait For Your Flight Share icon

#71 Japanese Beer Cans Have "This Is Alcohol" Written On The Top In Japanese And In Braille Share icon

#72 Robots At Oregon State University Deliver Food And Drink To Students On Campus Share icon

#73 My Local Hospital Has A Machine To Sanitize Your Phone Share icon

#74 The Place I Work At Installed Fire Alarm-Like Boxes That Call The Police Or The Hospital Instead Share icon The system calls the police or the hospital directly with the address so they can get there as quickly as possible without having to waste time telling someone what the address is, etc.

The police one also triggers an announcement over the loudspeaker with the "Run, hide, fight" strategy for active shooters. It also starts strobe lights outside the building so we know not to come in and simultaneously texts, calls, and emails everyone who is in the building, telling them that there’s an emergency. The text the leadership gets includes a link to view the live security cam footage. You can also respond to the text, and their system will look for keywords to give the police, too, like if a couple people respond with "red shirt" or something.



ADVERTISEMENT

#75 This Bench Has A Spot To Park Your Bike Share icon

#76 My Hospital Bed Has A Phone Charging Dock Share icon

#77 My School Sells Leftover Food For 2€ A Box Share icon

#78 This Jar Of Sweets Is Made Of Glass And Has Markings On It So It Can Be Reused As A Measuring Cup Share icon

#79 My Neighbor's Heated Driveway Melted The Fresh Snow Share icon

#80 Australian Innovation. Slice The Middle Of A Pool Noodle And Slide It Over The Window Glass To Use As An Armrest While Driving Share icon

#81 My Office Has A Shelf To Put Down Your Coffee To Swipe In Share icon

#82 This Honey Container From My Hotel Breakfast Buffet Is Edible Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#83 A Few Benches In My City Have Wireless Qi Pads And USB Power Ports On Them Share icon

#84 These Chairs In Paris Cut To Fit The Sidewalk Share icon

#85 Scent-Free Zone For Workers Share icon

#86 My Coffee Cup Is Edible Share icon

#87 This Company Uses Clear Lids For Their Tin Cans So You Can See The Fish Produce Inside Share icon

#88 My Knock-Off Pringles Came With A Chip Lifter Share icon

#89 A Customer Mailed This Tube With A Tongue Depressor Attached To Prevent It From Rolling Around Share icon

#90 My Girlfriend Is A School Teacher For Blind Children. To Help Them Understand And Write Words, She Has LEGO-Like Braille Toys Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#91 Store In LA Has A Life-Like Wax Statue To Deter Break-Ins Share icon

#92 My Local Pizza Place Uses A Ball Of Dough Instead Of Those Little Plastic Tables To Prevent The Pizza Box Lid From Touching The Pizza Share icon

#93 The Classic Red Checkered Pattern Of The Tablecloth In This Restaurant Is Made Of QR Codes For Their Menu Share icon

#94 This Doorknob For A Maintenance Closet At My School Has Knurling On It To Prevent Slipping When Workers Have Gloves On Share icon

#95 Public Bench In Swiss Train Station Has USB Ports Share icon

#96 This Park In Germany Has A Special Container For Pizza Boxes Share icon

#97 This Pickle Jar Has A Built-In Plastic Basket With A Stem So You Can Pull The Pickles Up To The Top Share icon

#98 This ATM Has A Palm Vein Scanner Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#99 This Ramen Shop In South Korea Puts A Warm Rock In Your Ramen To Keep It Warm Share icon