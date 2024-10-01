ADVERTISEMENT

There are so many everyday items, like brooms or crayons, that seem perfectly fine just the way they are. You’d never think they need an upgrade, right? But every now and then, someone comes along with a brilliant idea that makes you think, “Wow, I didn’t know it could be better!” From buses with built-in bookshelves to playgrounds with swings for wheelchairs, some designers take creativity to a whole new level. They go above and beyond to make everyday products more convenient and inclusive. Here at Bored Panda, we’ve rounded up some of the most genius solutions to everyday problems that will leave you in awe. Keep scrolling for a glimpse of innovation at its finest!

#1

This Playground Had A Swing For Wheelchairs

This Playground Had A Swing For Wheelchairs

    #2

    Vein Finder We Use In The Hospital To Place IVs In Our “Hard Stick” Patients

    Vein Finder We Use In The Hospital To Place IVs In Our “Hard Stick” Patients

    #3

    My New Gym Has A Movie Theater With Cardio Equipment So You Can Watch A Movie While Exercising

    My New Gym Has A Movie Theater With Cardio Equipment So You Can Watch A Movie While Exercising

    Puts on a horror movie where you are chased down a corridor.. 🤔

    Innovative design can surely make a world of difference in our everyday lives. Take a simple trash can, for example—sure, it does the job as is. But a designer might think, "Why stop there?" By adding a section for recycling, they’re not just improving functionality—they’re helping the environment too.

    Sometimes, it's the simplest tweak that transforms a product from "just okay" to "wow, this is actually really helpful!" When designers think outside the box, they create solutions that can make daily life smoother for us.
    #4

    The Capitoline Museums In Rome Have Artworks Carved Out Onto Stone For Visually Impaired People To Feel So That They Can Also Enjoy Paintings

    The Capitoline Museums In Rome Have Artworks Carved Out Onto Stone For Visually Impaired People To Feel So That They Can Also Enjoy Paintings

    #5

    This Railing On Gazebo In Naples Has Braille Describing The View For Blind People. More Of This Please

    This Railing On Gazebo In Naples Has Braille Describing The View For Blind People. More Of This Please

    There are now apps for the blind that use AI to describe images captured by the user's camera. So, a blind person could walk by a park and his/her phone can describe what is goin on in real time. The best use for AI yet.

    #6

    My Dentist Has A TV On The Ceiling With Calming Videos

    My Dentist Has A TV On The Ceiling With Calming Videos

    But behind every clever idea is a lot of effort and creativity. Designers spend countless hours brainstorming, testing, and refining their ideas to make sure they work perfectly.

    It’s not just about making things look good; it's about creating something that genuinely improves how we live.
    #7

    This Nintendo Switch Station That Can Be Wheeled Into A Patient's Room At A Children's Hospital

    This Nintendo Switch Station That Can Be Wheeled Into A Patient's Room At A Children's Hospital

    #8

    These Restaurant Kids Meal Crayons With Flat Edges To Prevent Rolling Off The Table

    These Restaurant Kids Meal Crayons With Flat Edges To Prevent Rolling Off The Table

    The triangular shape also has 2/5th the volume of a similar diameter circular shape, greatly reducing the manufacturing costs for are essentially throwaway items.

    #9

    Empanada Place By My Work Stamps Each One With Numbers So You Can Differentiate The Filling

    Empanada Place By My Work Stamps Each One With Numbers So You Can Differentiate The Filling

    While innovation is beneficial in every field, it’s especially life-changing in the medical sector. Some innovations in healthcare have revolutionized the way we live. From cutting-edge diagnostic tools to advanced treatments, these breakthroughs not only save lives but also ease suffering.
    #10

    Stick Attached To Cats Preventing Them From Stepping Out

    Stick Attached To Cats Preventing Them From Stepping Out

    #11

    Lisbon Consists Of 7 Hills. This Open-Air Escalator Was Installed To Make It Easier For Residents And Tourists To Move Between The Different Neighborhoods

    Lisbon Consists Of 7 Hills. This Open-Air Escalator Was Installed To Make It Easier For Residents And Tourists To Move Between The Different Neighborhoods

    It's quite common in many European cities built on hillsides. Vigo, Toledo and Barcelona in Spain has them too, Albufeira in Portugal, Spoleto in Italy... It's a cheap and effective way to provide mass transfer with minimal impact.

    #12

    This Hospital Has An MRI Playset For The Kids. This Is Great For Helping Kids With Anxiety About MRIs Feel Better About Having Them Done

    This Hospital Has An MRI Playset For The Kids. This Is Great For Helping Kids With Anxiety About MRIs Feel Better About Having Them Done

    Since the pandemic, the medical industry has made significant strides in innovation, aiming to prevent another global crisis of the same magnitude. Designers and medical professionals have been working together to develop new and improved, life-saving technologies that enhance patient care and ease the burden on healthcare workers.
    #13

    This Fitted Sheet Has Labels That Tell You What's A Top/Bottom And What's A Side

    This Fitted Sheet Has Labels That Tell You What's A Top/Bottom And What's A Side

    That just sounds like a scenic lifestyle, and then infidelity on the lower label..🙃

    #14

    Great Reminder That Little Things Can Make A Big Difference And That It Does Not Take Much To Be Kind

    Great Reminder That Little Things Can Make A Big Difference And That It Does Not Take Much To Be Kind

    This only works if people throwing cans away don't just throw them in the bin.

    #15

    The Men's Restroom At The Sapporo Airport Has A Place To Put Your Baby While You Do Your Business

    The Men's Restroom At The Sapporo Airport Has A Place To Put Your Baby While You Do Your Business

    Stretchers are a vital tool in emergency situations, but they do come with a few challenges. For one, they aren’t always the easiest to maneuver through tight spaces or rough terrain, which can slow down transport when time is critical.

    Enter Yu-Hsin Wu, a student at Taiwan’s Shih Chien University who designed the inflatable stretcher. One of its best features is how portable it is compared to traditional stretchers. Since it's inflatable, you can easily deflate it, fold it up, and take it in remote or hard-to-reach areas.

    #16

    German Buses Have Book Shelves

    German Buses Have Book Shelves

    Of course it is a VHH-Bus :) (Verkehrsbetriebe Hamburg-Holstein)

    #17

    Lockable Skateboard Parking

    Lockable Skateboard Parking

    Good thing no Skateboard ever was designed to easily take the trucks off with a screwdriver.

    #18

    My 1000 Piece Puzzle Has A Cheat Code

    My 1000 Piece Puzzle Has A Cheat Code

    Being 1000 pieces, I feel this is not so much a cheat sheet as a bit of help since you still have to work out those sections.

    There are people who dread going to the doctor because they are scared of needles. Pinsoft is a clever injection attachment specifically designed for those with trypanophobia, making the process of getting shots much less intimidating.

    It even won the prestigious James Dyson National Award for its innovative design. The Pinsoft features a unique mechanism that gently stimulates the skin before the needle goes in, effectively reducing the sensation of pain and alleviating anxiety.

    #19

    Free Sunscreen Dispenser

    Free Sunscreen Dispenser

    #20

    The Gum I Bought In Hong Kong Comes With Paper To Wrap Your Gum In After You're Done Chewing It

    The Gum I Bought In Hong Kong Comes With Paper To Wrap Your Gum In After You're Done Chewing It

    #21

    The Shower In My Hotel Room Has A Little Window In The Glass So You Can Grab Your Towel Without Opening The Shower Door

    The Shower In My Hotel Room Has A Little Window In The Glass So You Can Grab Your Towel Without Opening The Shower Door

    I always thought those holes were so you could turn the water on and get the temperature right before you open and get in.

    Designer Abel Szabo tackled the issue of wrist injuries by creating a helpful rehabilitation product called Fanny. This innovative wrist accessory is designed for those recovering from a wrist or hand injury, making the process of strengthening muscles and tissues easier.
    #22

    Putting Rails Under A Bench So You Can Always Be In Shade

    Putting Rails Under A Bench So You Can Always Be In Shade

    or in the sun ... depending on what part of the world you are.

    #23

    This Toothpaste Comes With A Sliding Key To Help Roll The Tube

    This Toothpaste Comes With A Sliding Key To Help Roll The Tube

    #24

    This Quiet Room At Narita Airport For People With Autism

    This Quiet Room At Narita Airport For People With Autism

    If I don't have autism but promise to be really quiet can I come too?

    But these innovations are not just about speeding up medical procedures; they’re also a boon for our healthcare workers. By streamlining tasks and making treatments more effective, innovative designs help lighten the load on doctors, nurses, and other medical staff.
    #25

    This Vending Machine Dispenses A Random Book For $2.00

    This Vending Machine Dispenses A Random Book For $2.00

    #26

    In The French Village I Am Staying In, They Have Camouflaged The Garbage Cans To Have Less Visual Impact On The Village

    In The French Village I Am Staying In, They Have Camouflaged The Garbage Cans To Have Less Visual Impact On The Village

    #27

    Tail Lights

    Tail Lights

    I suppose that if the horse is a male you've a second option to place the lights

    #28

    Amazon Has Reflective Panels In The Top Of Their Lockers So You Don't Have To Jump Around Like A Maniac To Make Sure You Got All Your Stuff

    Amazon Has Reflective Panels In The Top Of Their Lockers So You Don't Have To Jump Around Like A Maniac To Make Sure You Got All Your Stuff

    Medical innovations, along with breakthroughs in other fields, have a remarkable ability to captivate us and change the way we view everyday products. They remind us that there's always room for improvement and that even the simplest items can be reimagined to better serve our needs. So, which of these creative innovations resonated with you the most? We’d love to hear your thoughts!

    #29

    Public Tools At My Local Bike Park

    Public Tools At My Local Bike Park

    #30

    These Two-Coin Lockers That Are Easily Accessible In A Wheelchair

    These Two-Coin Lockers That Are Easily Accessible In A Wheelchair

    #31

    Outdoor Store Near Me Has A Rock Ramp For Testing Hiking Shoes Fit And Grip

    Outdoor Store Near Me Has A Rock Ramp For Testing Hiking Shoes Fit And Grip

    We have a store near here with a path around the store with various slopes and rocks. I won't buy hiking shoes anywhere else.

    #32

    This Remote Can Take A Single 12 Volt Battery Or Two AAA Batteries

    This Remote Can Take A Single 12 Volt Battery Or Two AAA Batteries

    #33

    This Car Park Has Been Converted Into A Solar Energy Farm Giving Shade And Cover Below

    This Car Park Has Been Converted Into A Solar Energy Farm Giving Shade And Cover Below

    Disneyland Paris had their complete parking lot shaded with solar panels. It is huge, but cannot meet their energy needs.

    #34

    This Mall In Paris Has A Lockup For Your Motorcycle Helmets

    This Mall In Paris Has A Lockup For Your Motorcycle Helmets

    #35

    This Is The Coolest Slot Machine I've Ever Seen

    This Is The Coolest Slot Machine I've Ever Seen

    We have this in Berlin and its such a BS. Of course there is nothing valuable in those packages, its mostly Temu/Aliexpress trash. And it costs 10€!!!

    #36

    Ukrainian Traffic Lights

    Ukrainian Traffic Lights

    Tested in several parts of the world, mostly India. Turns out they don't improve safety at all and are a dangerous nuisance at night or in fog conditions.

    #37

    Our Mailman Wears A Solar-Powered Hat With A Fan

    Our Mailman Wears A Solar-Powered Hat With A Fan

    #38

    This Washer/Dryer Just For Sneakers That Was Just Installed At A Local Laundromat

    This Washer/Dryer Just For Sneakers That Was Just Installed At A Local Laundromat

    #39

    This Ice Lolly I Bought In Korea Has A Little Tray To Prevent It From Melting All Over Your Hands

    This Ice Lolly I Bought In Korea Has A Little Tray To Prevent It From Melting All Over Your Hands

    #40

    This Special Rack Is For Empty Cans So People Can Collect Them For Deposit Money

    This Special Rack Is For Empty Cans So People Can Collect Them For Deposit Money

    #41

    This Woman Attached A Convenient Cup Holder To Her Crutches

    This Woman Attached A Convenient Cup Holder To Her Crutches

    #42

    Solar Park Bench With USB Charging Ports

    Solar Park Bench With USB Charging Ports

    #43

    These Moving Boxes I Ordered In England That Also Contain 1 Teabag To Help You With The Move

    These Moving Boxes I Ordered In England That Also Contain 1 Teabag To Help You With The Move

    #44

    Singapore Airport Allows Passengers To Slide Down To The Terminal Gate

    Singapore Airport Allows Passengers To Slide Down To The Terminal Gate

    #45

    The Shape Of This Handrail Is Different

    The Shape Of This Handrail Is Different

    As the diagram shows, it provides better support for people who rely on handrails to support their weight while going up and down stairs. It makes sense ergonomically.

    #46

    My Eye Doctor's Place Has Eye Exams In Different Languages

    My Eye Doctor's Place Has Eye Exams In Different Languages

    #47

    Elevator At My Job Has Buttons You Can Press With Your Feet If You Have Something In Your Hands

    Elevator At My Job Has Buttons You Can Press With Your Feet If You Have Something In Your Hands

    ...or don't want to touch buttons that everybody on Earth has touched since the last time they were cleaned.

    #48

    These "Cars" Showcasing The Number Of Bikes You Can Fit In Two Parking Spots, Whilst Also Protecting The Bikes From Traffic

    These "Cars" Showcasing The Number Of Bikes You Can Fit In Two Parking Spots, Whilst Also Protecting The Bikes From Traffic

    #49

    My Pen Lets Me See How Many Pages I Can Write With The Ink I Have

    My Pen Lets Me See How Many Pages I Can Write With The Ink I Have

    #50

    This Smart Rental Store In My Friend’s Building

    This Smart Rental Store In My Friend’s Building

    #51

    A Walmart In Florida Now Has Sensory-Friendly Hours

    A Walmart In Florida Now Has Sensory-Friendly Hours

    You just have to get all your year's shopping done by August 26th.

    #52

    This Sight-Seeing Binocular Is For The Color Blind

    This Sight-Seeing Binocular Is For The Color Blind

    #53

    This Concert Hall Has Cough Drops In The Bathroom So You Don't Cough During The Performance

    This Concert Hall Has Cough Drops In The Bathroom So You Don't Cough During The Performance

    Take something from the bathroom and put it in my mouth. No thank you.

    #54

    Please Every Restaurant Everywhere Implement These. It's So Nice

    Please Every Restaurant Everywhere Implement These. It's So Nice

    #55

    My Local Community College Has Collapsable Monitors That Can Automatically Go Down So You Can Have More Desk Space

    My Local Community College Has Collapsable Monitors That Can Automatically Go Down So You Can Have More Desk Space

    #56

    Thankfully, Scotland Supports Young Girls And Women. Public Toilets Don’t Charge You For Toilet Paper And For Period Products

    Thankfully, Scotland Supports Young Girls And Women. Public Toilets Don’t Charge You For Toilet Paper And For Period Products

    In the US, people would just take everything in the bin and stuff, their purse...

    #57

    Scotland’s Baby Box. Free Essentials For Every Newborn To Give Them The Best Start

    Scotland’s Baby Box. Free Essentials For Every Newborn To Give Them The Best Start

    I love that other countries have adapted this. Still have to gloat that Finland has offered these for every mother-to-be since 1949.

    #58

    Half A Pint At The Rugby Club Today

    Half A Pint At The Rugby Club Today

    #59

    This Hand-Friendly Wine Bottle

    This Hand-Friendly Wine Bottle

    #60

    This Hotel Alarm Clock Shows The Time On 3 Sides

    This Hotel Alarm Clock Shows The Time On 3 Sides

    Great.So now I can't just stick it face down i have to wrap a towel around it...

    #61

    The Bandaids At My Work Are Different Colors

    The Bandaids At My Work Are Different Colors

    #62

    This Restaurant Bill Is Automatically Split

    This Restaurant Bill Is Automatically Split

    But doesn't account for who actually ate and drank what

    #63

    My Crutches Have Crampons On Them So I Can Use Them On The Snow

    My Crutches Have Crampons On Them So I Can Use Them On The Snow

    #64

    This Convenient Hourglass-Shaped Traffic Light

    This Convenient Hourglass-Shaped Traffic Light

    #65

    My Shirt Has A Microfiber Sewn On The Inside To Clean Glasses

    My Shirt Has A Microfiber Sewn On The Inside To Clean Glasses

    #66

    This Sticker In A Hostel Prevents People From Walking Into A Glass Door, Germany

    This Sticker In A Hostel Prevents People From Walking Into A Glass Door, Germany

    "Glass manifestation" is a mandatory requirement for glass doors and walls in the EU, to prevent injuries. You cannot have continuous unmarked glass walls, and must place a sticker, or have part of the glazing made opaque, to warn users about the glass.

    #67

    This Restaurant Has Mother’s Day Cards In The Bathroom In Case You Forgot To Get Your Mom One

    This Restaurant Has Mother’s Day Cards In The Bathroom In Case You Forgot To Get Your Mom One

    #68

    Cake Dispenser In Toronto

    Cake Dispenser In Toronto

    Those cake are pretty awful. They used to have a TV show and a lot of hype, with long lines to buy the overpriced cakes. I had the chance to try some both from their Hoboken place and at their Vegas location, and my god they are horrendous. All of them are basically a ton of vanilla flavored butter with way too much sugar over dry sponge cake with a weird texture. There is little in terms of flavor, everything is just color and sugar.

    #69

    Recycle Containers At Singapore Airport. This Way It's Clear Where To Recycle Things

    Recycle Containers At Singapore Airport. This Way It's Clear Where To Recycle Things

    #70

    There Is A Mini Rijksmuseum In The Amsterdam Airport To View Paintings While You Wait For Your Flight

    There Is A Mini Rijksmuseum In The Amsterdam Airport To View Paintings While You Wait For Your Flight

    #71

    Japanese Beer Cans Have "This Is Alcohol" Written On The Top In Japanese And In Braille

    Japanese Beer Cans Have "This Is Alcohol" Written On The Top In Japanese And In Braille

    #72

    Robots At Oregon State University Deliver Food And Drink To Students On Campus

    Robots At Oregon State University Deliver Food And Drink To Students On Campus

    #73

    My Local Hospital Has A Machine To Sanitize Your Phone

    My Local Hospital Has A Machine To Sanitize Your Phone

    #74

    The Place I Work At Installed Fire Alarm-Like Boxes That Call The Police Or The Hospital Instead

    The Place I Work At Installed Fire Alarm-Like Boxes That Call The Police Or The Hospital Instead

    The system calls the police or the hospital directly with the address so they can get there as quickly as possible without having to waste time telling someone what the address is, etc.
    The police one also triggers an announcement over the loudspeaker with the "Run, hide, fight" strategy for active shooters. It also starts strobe lights outside the building so we know not to come in and simultaneously texts, calls, and emails everyone who is in the building, telling them that there’s an emergency. The text the leadership gets includes a link to view the live security cam footage. You can also respond to the text, and their system will look for keywords to give the police, too, like if a couple people respond with "red shirt" or something.

    #75

    This Bench Has A Spot To Park Your Bike

    This Bench Has A Spot To Park Your Bike

    #76

    My Hospital Bed Has A Phone Charging Dock

    My Hospital Bed Has A Phone Charging Dock

    #77

    My School Sells Leftover Food For 2€ A Box

    My School Sells Leftover Food For 2€ A Box

    #78

    This Jar Of Sweets Is Made Of Glass And Has Markings On It So It Can Be Reused As A Measuring Cup

    This Jar Of Sweets Is Made Of Glass And Has Markings On It So It Can Be Reused As A Measuring Cup

    Uh these are expensive licorice balls here in Germany... I've never tried them because they are so expensive but I like the idea of reusing the glass. (I already have no bought drinking glasses in my home but reused glasses from a sweet spread)

    #79

    My Neighbor's Heated Driveway Melted The Fresh Snow

    My Neighbor's Heated Driveway Melted The Fresh Snow

    Looked into those a while ago. These things are massively inefficient and waste a lot of energy for what can easily be accomplished by shoveling and some salt. For a 15x10 ft driveway you are spending on average 1.5$/hr, and it would require several hours of continuous operation to melt any amount of accumulated snow. When you turn it off, the surface is prone to ice buildup from melted snow. Also, the life of the driveway surface is reduced from heat stress and any kind of maintenance is extremely expensive.

    #80

    Australian Innovation. Slice The Middle Of A Pool Noodle And Slide It Over The Window Glass To Use As An Armrest While Driving

    Australian Innovation. Slice The Middle Of A Pool Noodle And Slide It Over The Window Glass To Use As An Armrest While Driving

    #81

    My Office Has A Shelf To Put Down Your Coffee To Swipe In

    My Office Has A Shelf To Put Down Your Coffee To Swipe In

    #82

    This Honey Container From My Hotel Breakfast Buffet Is Edible

    This Honey Container From My Hotel Breakfast Buffet Is Edible

    #83

    A Few Benches In My City Have Wireless Qi Pads And USB Power Ports On Them

    A Few Benches In My City Have Wireless Qi Pads And USB Power Ports On Them

    #84

    These Chairs In Paris Cut To Fit The Sidewalk

    These Chairs In Paris Cut To Fit The Sidewalk

    #85

    Scent-Free Zone For Workers

    Scent-Free Zone For Workers

    #86

    My Coffee Cup Is Edible

    My Coffee Cup Is Edible

    #87

    This Company Uses Clear Lids For Their Tin Cans So You Can See The Fish Produce Inside

    This Company Uses Clear Lids For Their Tin Cans So You Can See The Fish Produce Inside

    So using plastic instead of easy-to-recycle tin. *sigh*

    #88

    My Knock-Off Pringles Came With A Chip Lifter

    My Knock-Off Pringles Came With A Chip Lifter

    Waste of plastic to solve a nonexistent issue.

    #89

    A Customer Mailed This Tube With A Tongue Depressor Attached To Prevent It From Rolling Around

    A Customer Mailed This Tube With A Tongue Depressor Attached To Prevent It From Rolling Around

    #90

    My Girlfriend Is A School Teacher For Blind Children. To Help Them Understand And Write Words, She Has LEGO-Like Braille Toys

    My Girlfriend Is A School Teacher For Blind Children. To Help Them Understand And Write Words, She Has LEGO-Like Braille Toys

    The sentence is "the wind is blowing in the storm", for non-French speakers

    #91

    Store In LA Has A Life-Like Wax Statue To Deter Break-Ins

    Store In LA Has A Life-Like Wax Statue To Deter Break-Ins

    #92

    My Local Pizza Place Uses A Ball Of Dough Instead Of Those Little Plastic Tables To Prevent The Pizza Box Lid From Touching The Pizza

    My Local Pizza Place Uses A Ball Of Dough Instead Of Those Little Plastic Tables To Prevent The Pizza Box Lid From Touching The Pizza

    #93

    The Classic Red Checkered Pattern Of The Tablecloth In This Restaurant Is Made Of QR Codes For Their Menu

    The Classic Red Checkered Pattern Of The Tablecloth In This Restaurant Is Made Of QR Codes For Their Menu

    #94

    This Doorknob For A Maintenance Closet At My School Has Knurling On It To Prevent Slipping When Workers Have Gloves On

    This Doorknob For A Maintenance Closet At My School Has Knurling On It To Prevent Slipping When Workers Have Gloves On

    #95

    Public Bench In Swiss Train Station Has USB Ports

    Public Bench In Swiss Train Station Has USB Ports

    #96

    This Park In Germany Has A Special Container For Pizza Boxes

    This Park In Germany Has A Special Container For Pizza Boxes

    #97

    This Pickle Jar Has A Built-In Plastic Basket With A Stem So You Can Pull The Pickles Up To The Top

    This Pickle Jar Has A Built-In Plastic Basket With A Stem So You Can Pull The Pickles Up To The Top

    #98

    This ATM Has A Palm Vein Scanner

    This ATM Has A Palm Vein Scanner

    #99

    This Ramen Shop In South Korea Puts A Warm Rock In Your Ramen To Keep It Warm

    This Ramen Shop In South Korea Puts A Warm Rock In Your Ramen To Keep It Warm

    #100

    The Restaurant I'm At Provides Mouthwash In The Washrooms

    The Restaurant I'm At Provides Mouthwash In The Washrooms

