Our brains have seen so many brands and logos, that just a certain shape and color combination can be enough information. So it probably shouldn’t be surprising that some enterprising souls decided that license fees are for morons and the best plan is to simply make your own comically similar rip-off instead.
We’ve gathered the best examples of hilarious and shameless knockoff brands and characters from across the internet. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below.

Had To Do A Double Take

Had To Do A Double Take

insoh2 Report

Oof, Starbucks

Oof, Starbucks

reddit.com Report

Iron Deficiency Man

Iron Deficiency Man

reddit.com Report

Who Killed Orange Julius? Orange Brutus [philippines]

Who Killed Orange Julius? Orange Brutus [philippines]

reddit.com Report

These Knockoff Jordans Gave Michael A Great A**

These Knockoff Jordans Gave Michael A Great A**

gangbangkang Report

Coming To Your Nearest Bookstore

Coming To Your Nearest Bookstore

reddit.com Report

Finally, A Brand That Totally Represents My View Towards Life

Finally, A Brand That Totally Represents My View Towards Life

BelvoxYBN Report

sbj
sbj
Community Member
Yep, this is what I think every time a see a pair

When Hollywood Steals Your Idea

When Hollywood Steals Your Idea

Slavorum-official Report

I Love Finding Things Like This At Thrift Stores

I Love Finding Things Like This At Thrift Stores

reddit.com Report

Pikado'h!

Pikado'h!

yoshiz56 Report

matheus_cml95 avatar
Matthews
Matthews
Community Member
They’re so ugly and funny I’d actually like them!

Dancing Jordan

Dancing Jordan

pdrpersonguy575 Report

Watch Out Microsoft, Michael Bindows Is Comming

Watch Out Microsoft, Michael Bindows Is Comming

Jylerne Report

SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
Sounds like the name of the Elf/Hobbit that's on duty at tech support XP

They're Cr*ppy, But Flattering

They're Cr*ppy, But Flattering

scorchednickel Report

I Saw This Movie Once

I Saw This Movie Once

shade_boogy Report

Looks A Bit... Phoney Doesn't It

Looks A Bit... Phoney Doesn't It

arusub15cfop Report

This Is How All Cr*ppy Off-Branded Products Are Made, To Be Honest

This Is How All Cr*ppy Off-Branded Products Are Made, To Be Honest

reddit.com Report

Aids

Aids

Subterfug3 Report

Just Yelp For Help

Just Yelp For Help

eternalcinnamonroll Report

Crappy Or Genius?

Crappy Or Genius?

reddit.com Report

My Favorite Soap

My Favorite Soap

reddit.com Report

My Girlfriend's Peepi Socks Finally Arrived

My Girlfriend's Peepi Socks Finally Arrived

nizowosa Report

Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
Just do not try showing your peepi in public. The Police did not like it when I did that.

Ralph Lacoste

Ralph Lacoste

33Fanste33 Report

Matthews
Matthews
Community Member
After seeing the croc, the horse was scared. That’s why the man’s carrying it on the other shirt.

Who Lives In A Pineapple Burnt Third Degree!

Who Lives In A Pineapple Burnt Third Degree!

reddit.com Report

Thank You, Clearance Aisle

Thank You, Clearance Aisle

reddit.com Report

It Just Do

It Just Do

talleypiano Report

Hotdognald’s

Hotdognald's

RocketXDBuster Report

Ordered This From A Chinese Company On Amazon And Thought You Would Like It

Ordered This From A Chinese Company On Amazon And Thought You Would Like It

antikythera3301 Report

Found This In Vietnam. Beautiful

Found This In Vietnam. Beautiful

Knotimpressed Report

Found In Costa Rica

Found In Costa Rica

beautifulspork Report

Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
I bet the dressing is made from all natural ingredients and hand cranked fresh every day.

What Not Butter!

What Not Butter!

reddit.com Report

Mother Knew I Wanted A Roomba But Didn't Want To Waste That Much Money On One. So She Found One For A Bargain! Note, It Has Zero Vacuuming Ability

Mother Knew I Wanted A Roomba But Didn't Want To Waste That Much Money On One. So She Found One For A Bargain! Note, It Has Zero Vacuuming Ability

reddit.com Report

Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
at least your small pet can ride it around the apartment!

Mm Just What I Want In My Mouth

Mm Just What I Want In My Mouth

reddit.com Report

Laundry

Laundry

Berserkkiller Report

Lord_CrumbleGamer
Lord_CrumbleGamer
Community Member
Laundry heroes including: captain t-shirt, the incredible boxer shorts and spider sock

I Love These

I Love These

reddit.com Report

Connocting People

Connocting People

michaelyyz9 Report

Snipers ?

Snipers ?

djdanjohn Report

Mildly Infuriated Bird

Mildly Infuriated Bird

embracecrab Report

Many Many Doctors

Many Many Doctors

Extra-Act-801 Report

Sleestak
Sleestak
Community Member
Walmart's Dr Thunder was always my favorite rename. It sounds like a KISS song title.

They Only Learn From The Best

They Only Learn From The Best

HOEtasf**k Report

Infinitiy War Is The Biggest Crossover Event In Histor-

Infinitiy War Is The Biggest Crossover Event In Histor-

fafabod Report

Why Get The North Face When You Can Get The Huge Mountain

Why Get The North Face When You Can Get The Huge Mountain

guricosan Report

Cat And Rat

Cat And Rat

reddit.com Report

Yum Yum

Yum Yum

reddit.com Report

Matthews
Matthews
Community Member
Do they make milk sheikhs at Burger Next or is their machine broken too?

Two For The Price Of One!

Two For The Price Of One!

reddit.com Report

Ah Yes The TFC

Ah Yes The TFC

Antique-Addendum-193 Report

BoredBranzino
BoredBranzino
Community Member
Uh-Oh, Jebediah's gonna be in trouble for letting his picture get taken and plastered up there for all to see.

Another Great Find In China

Another Great Find In China

A3eus Report

The New Spinoff Sounds Delicious

The New Spinoff Sounds Delicious

throwawaymortyy Report

Biohazard Boy

Biohazard Boy

reddit.com Report

Found Them At My Local Farmer’s Market

Found Them At My Local Farmer's Market

Phoenix-Rider Report

Matthews
Matthews
Community Member
Knocking off two universes at once, while hinting at a third one. Bravo!

How Did They Get Away With That!

How Did They Get Away With That!

reddit.com Report

I Choose You, Chikapu!

I Choose You, Chikapu!

Sunflake685 Report

El hefe
El hefe
Community Member
This one was totally an accident. Everyone has a friend with cheeks above their eyes. Right?

Nothing Is Possible In China

Nothing Is Possible In China

kamehamehaa Report

Burek King

Burek King

KotZSerem Report

Angry Garfields

Angry Garfields

t0basc0 Report

Found This Gem At My Mil's House

Found This Gem At My Mil's House

rezmedic Report

Wow What A Good View?

Wow What A Good View?

Disastrous_Spell2957 Report

Fat Harry (Oi / You)
Fat Harry (Oi / You)
Community Member
Could have been worse, could have been "Mountain Jew" (Jew and Dew are pronounced the same in the UK)

Aggle Product

Aggle Product

reddit.com Report

Star World

Star World

monkman75 Report

Al Fun
Al Fun
Community Member
If Darth Vader and the maid droid from Spaceballs have a child

Captain China

Captain China

reddit.com Report

Something Is Not Looking Right

Something Is Not Looking Right

utsavwagle8848 Report

Can’t Decide Where To Buy From

Can't Decide Where To Buy From

Crypticise Report

U M

U M

reddit.com Report

Hit The Sci Fi Jackpot At The Pet Shop

Hit The Sci Fi Jackpot At The Pet Shop

reddit.com Report

Collection Of Oreo Knockoffs

Collection Of Oreo Knockoffs

Tylerak22 Report

Whatsapp Perfume Is Actually 🔥

Whatsapp Perfume Is Actually 🔥

VardanVardas Report

Someone Suggested I Post My New Phone Case Here

Someone Suggested I Post My New Phone Case Here

Echeveria1987 Report

Hmm Okay?

Hmm Okay?

Father_Spiner Report

Abel
Abel
Community Member
Oh Shh...it This is fake. By the way, that sock. Now I cant unsee it

This Perfume I Found At A Cheap Shop Today. Anyone Wanna Smell Like Some Cooch?

This Perfume I Found At A Cheap Shop Today. Anyone Wanna Smell Like Some Cooch?

Lemmy_04 Report

Bringing Back A Classic

Bringing Back A Classic

Thick_Bluebird_4751 Report

My Friend And I Died Laughing In The Store - Seen In Taiwan

My Friend And I Died Laughing In The Store - Seen In Taiwan

ChemistryIsPunk Report

Surprise ?

Surprise ?

manaluuu Report

This Is Actually Real And Actually On Prime Video

This Is Actually Real And Actually On Prime Video

redribbongaming2 Report

Omg Guys! It’s Pukicho!

Omg Guys! It's Pukicho!

The_meep_sheep123 Report

I Can Respect The Honesty, At Least

I Can Respect The Honesty, At Least

5_Frog_Margin Report

KFC Rip Offf

KFC Rip Offf

i_eat_AURUM Report

"Icequeerii"

"Icequeerii"

TheGoldenViking Report

Matthews
Matthews
Community Member
The snow glows white on the mountain tonight, not a footprint to be seen. A kingdom of isolation, and it looks like I’m queer…

When You Find The Ps5 On Wish

When You Find The Ps5 On Wish

I_4m_Stupid Report

Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
The Gamestation 5. Gamestations are pretty amusing miniature knockoffs. It's actually a mini cheap 32 bit emulator console, comes with pile of emulated retro games up to and including the PS1.

Would You Like A Oreo? Nah I'd Rather Have A

Would You Like A Oreo? Nah I'd Rather Have A

-Skykip- Report

🤨

🤨

GC6000 Report

Got This Present 9 Years Ago. Still Cracks Me Up To This Day

Got This Present 9 Years Ago. Still Cracks Me Up To This Day

Afksrry Report

Dora's Smarter Cousin, Donna

Dora's Smarter Cousin, Donna

reddit.com Report

This "Shrek" In A Park In Turkey

This "Shrek" In A Park In Turkey

GustavTheTurk Report

