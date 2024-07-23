Our brains have seen so many brands and logos, that just a certain shape and color combination can be enough information. So it probably shouldn’t be surprising that some enterprising souls decided that license fees are for morons and the best plan is to simply make your own comically similar rip-off instead. We’ve gathered the best examples of hilarious and shameless knockoff brands and characters from across the internet. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below.

#1 Had To Do A Double Take

#2 Oof, Starbucks

#3 Iron Deficiency Man

#4 Who Killed Orange Julius? Orange Brutus [philippines]

#5 These Knockoff Jordans Gave Michael A Great A**

#6 Coming To Your Nearest Bookstore

#7 Finally, A Brand That Totally Represents My View Towards Life

#8 When Hollywood Steals Your Idea

#9 I Love Finding Things Like This At Thrift Stores

#11 Dancing Jordan

#12 Watch Out Microsoft, Michael Bindows Is Comming

#13 They're Cr*ppy, But Flattering

#14 I Saw This Movie Once

#15 Looks A Bit... Phoney Doesn't It

#16 This Is How All Cr*ppy Off-Branded Products Are Made, To Be Honest

#17 Aids

#18 Just Yelp For Help

#19 Crappy Or Genius?

#20 My Favorite Soap

#21 My Girlfriend's Peepi Socks Finally Arrived

#22 Ralph Lacoste

#23 Who Lives In A Pineapple Burnt Third Degree!

#24 Thank You, Clearance Aisle

#25 It Just Do

#27 Ordered This From A Chinese Company On Amazon And Thought You Would Like It

#28 Found This In Vietnam. Beautiful

#29 Found In Costa Rica

#30 What Not Butter!

#31 Mother Knew I Wanted A Roomba But Didn't Want To Waste That Much Money On One. So She Found One For A Bargain! Note, It Has Zero Vacuuming Ability

#32 Mm Just What I Want In My Mouth

#33 Laundry

#34 I Love These

#35 Connocting People

#36 Snipers ?

#37 Mildly Infuriated Bird

#38 Many Many Doctors

#39 They Only Learn From The Best

#40 Infinitiy War Is The Biggest Crossover Event In Histor-

#41 Why Get The North Face When You Can Get The Huge Mountain

#42 Cat And Rat

#43 Yum Yum

#44 Two For The Price Of One!

#45 Ah Yes The TFC

#46 Another Great Find In China

#47 The New Spinoff Sounds Delicious

#48 Biohazard Boy

#49 Found Them At My Local Farmer's Market

#50 How Did They Get Away With That!

#51 I Choose You, Chikapu!

#52 Nothing Is Possible In China

#53 Burek King

#54 Angry Garfields

#55 Found This Gem At My Mil's House

#56 Wow What A Good View?

#57 Aggle Product

#58 Star World

#59 Captain China

#60 Something Is Not Looking Right

#61 Can't Decide Where To Buy From

#62 U M

#63 Hit The Sci Fi Jackpot At The Pet Shop

#64 Collection Of Oreo Knockoffs

#65 Whatsapp Perfume Is Actually 🔥

#66 Someone Suggested I Post My New Phone Case Here

#67 Hmm Okay?

#68 This Perfume I Found At A Cheap Shop Today. Anyone Wanna Smell Like Some Cooch?

#69 Bringing Back A Classic

#70 My Friend And I Died Laughing In The Store - Seen In Taiwan

#71 Surprise ?

#72 This Is Actually Real And Actually On Prime Video

#73 Omg Guys! It's Pukicho!

#74 I Can Respect The Honesty, At Least

#75 KFC Rip Offf

#77 When You Find The Ps5 On Wish

#78 Would You Like A Oreo? Nah I'd Rather Have A

#80 Got This Present 9 Years Ago. Still Cracks Me Up To This Day

#81 Dora's Smarter Cousin, Donna