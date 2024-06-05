Scroll through them and have a few chuckles and giggles .

These photos from r/thereifixedit show people making easy fixes with what they have at their disposal. Some are clever and even plausibly functional, while others are just downright silly.

There will come a point when you lack the resources to fix something broken and have to rely on creativity. And with a bit of quick thinking, you’ll be able to come up with something,

#1 Hubby Was Mad When I Dented My Car So I Fixed It. I Swear The Cement Pillar I Parked Next To Came Out Of Nowhere Share icon

#2 Fixed. We're Done Here Share icon

The page has 81,000 members with a profile that reads, "MacGyver would be proud." It's a nod to the classic 1985 television series (rebooted in 2016) about Angus MacGyver, a man described as a "non-violent problem solver" who uses his keen handiness skills to get out of a jam. He could defuse bombs using paper clips and break zip ties using live wires.

#3 My Sis In Law Just Posted This. She Told My Brother, “Use Those DIY Books And Fix The Chair!” Done Share icon

#4 Boot Glue Didn't Hold, So I'm Making It Through The Day This Way Share icon

#5 Took Care Of That Stump Boss Share icon

#6 Somebody At The Gym Threw A Medicine Ball Into The Drywall. They Fixed It By Putting A Vent Grate Over It Share icon

You don't need to be at MacGyver level, but knowing how to properly fix something would be beneficial. For builder, author, and humanitarian Ian Anderson, begin with the small things around the house. "Listen to your stuff, notice how things sound when they are working okay," Anderson told Apartment Therapy. "Touch things to notice how they feel. Sniff things; odd smells often mean something has changed, maybe a leak or something overheating. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Didn't Even Need Duct Tape Share icon

#8 So The Front Won’t Fall Off Share icon

#9 Defrosters Quit. Fixed It Share icon

#10 My Bowling Ally Got New Tvs, But Instead Of Getting New Mounts, They Just Screwed Them On To The Old Tvs Share icon

#11 In Order To Open The Oven We Mounted The Drawer Handles In This Way. It's Perfect! Share icon

#12 Locked The Gate; No One Can Get Into The Field Now Share icon

#13 Someone Stole My Large Chainring And Bolts, So I Used An Acorn To Make It The Two Miles To The Train Station Share icon

#14 Sorry Share icon

Practice brings precision, a concept that likewise applies to being handy. Anderson urges doing trial runs on easily disposable scrap material. "Grab an 8-feet length of two by four and mark the first three feet up with some square lines and saw it into slices like a bread loaf. Three feet later, you'll be cutting as square as a pro." ADVERTISEMENT

#15 My Local Dunkin Donuts Drive Through Speaker Broke. They’re Using A Baby Monitor Now Share icon

#16 Deactivated Esclator=stairs Share icon

#17 It’s Safe Now Share icon

#18 Jury-Rigged Mixer Share icon

#19 Put The Signs On The Fuel Pumps, Boss! Share icon

#20 When You Own A Welder, Nothing Is Ever Really Broken Share icon

Still on the topic of practicing, Anderson advises starting with simple must-know tasks like changing lightbulbs and tightening loose screws. "Even just keeping things clean will teach you something because it means you have to get up close and can spot something new early."

#21 It's Water That Falls Down From Up High Let's Not Split Hairs Here Share icon

#22 Got A New Headlight Share icon

#23 Jumpstart Share icon

#24 We Have The Technology. We Can Rebuild Him Share icon

#25 Washing Machine Lid Fixed Share icon

#26 "Broken Button. Squeeze The Chicken To Request Stop." Share icon

#27 Toaster Oven Broke Share icon

Fixing something and restoring its functionality can be satisfying. Likewise, you can save money on supposed repairs. As Anderson reminds us, "As a handy person, you'll save valuable resources by keeping your stuff in good repair."

#28 A Bird Started A Nest On Top Of The Air Conditioner Share icon

#29 Not Mine, Not Sure If It’s Been On Here Before Share icon

#30 You Can Fix Anything With Duct Tape Share icon

#31 I Like To Consider Myself A Handyman. Gotta Do What You Gotta Do To Pass University Dorm Inspections Share icon

#32 Working Computer Share icon

If you're struggling with a chore because of your lack of skills, Anderson has one important reminder: there's nothing wrong with asking for help. This is especially true for chores involving potentially dangerous tasks like electrical work.

#33 Didn't Notice Till I Gave It A Tug Share icon

#34 Good Car Repair 🤣 Share icon

#35 Imagine If Achieving #worldpeace Can Be This Easy... :| Share icon

#36 Broken Window Resolution Share icon

#37 Can't Afford To Lose Another Remote... :| Share icon

Becoming more handy is impossible without the proper tools. Home Depot Vice President David Passifume spoke to Yahoo and gave a list of essentials. "This includes a tape measure, a hammer with a comfortable grip, both a Philips head and flat head screwdriver, a pair of pliers, a cordless drill, a level, a stud finder, a handheld sander, and a few adjustable wrenches in different sizes to manipulate nuts and bolts." ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Dog Ate My “S” Key So I Converted A Key I Rarely Use And Promoted It Share icon

#39 My Kid Lost The Head To One Of Her Dolls Share icon

#40 Me Fixing My Headphones Share icon

#41 Someone Complained The Sink Leaked Share icon

#42 Well, I Think It's Ok Share icon

#43 I Guess That Will Do Share icon

#44 Technically, This Is Still A Headlight Share icon

Painting is another satisfying DIY activity for the home, and for expert Christina Blake, it is also an excellent place to start. "Adding a fresh coat to an old piece also gives you the opportunity to experiment with different colors and finishes, before taking on bigger paint projects in the future."

#45 Improvise. Adapt. Overcome Share icon

#46 There, I Fixed It Share icon

#47 Perfect For Those Cold Winter Nights Share icon

#48 Green Button Share icon

#49 My Lamp Base Broke, But I'm A Woodworker Share icon

#50 We Got New Pcs At Work, This One Didn’t Fit So Someone Fixed It 🙄 Share icon

#51 A Gem That's Been Driving Around Town Lately Share icon

#52 My Dad's Solution To Keep The Dishwasher Door From Opening Mid Cycle 😂 Share icon

#53 A Duck Tape Masterpiece Share icon

#54 Just Like New! Share icon

#55 Interesting Fix. (My Pic) Share icon

#56 Don’t Worry, I’m An Engineer Share icon

#57 Uh…this Is Not What I Meant When I Said Window Seat Share icon

#58 I Fixed Covid Share icon

#59 True Story: So... I Tried To Open The Door To See How The Installation Was Going. Tried Share icon

#60 This Honestly Works Better Than The Old Knob Share icon

#61 Structural Spaghetti Cans Share icon

#63 Drawer Knob Broken So I Fixed It Share icon

#64 Found At The Beachside Resort, Where I’m Staying. The Umbrella Was Wobbly, So They Stuck A Butter Knife In It Share icon

#65 When The Only Tool In Your Toolbox Is “Duck” Tape Share icon

#66 There, You Can Open The Door Again Share icon

#67 Yeah, That’s Probably Not Gonna Work Share icon

#68 I Guess The Dryer Relay Went Bad, It Runs When Pushing Start, It Doesn’t Stay Running. I Fixed It, Just Didn’t Repair It Yet Share icon

#69 Well Share icon

#70 They Will Never Know The Difference Share icon

#71 Works In A Pinch Share icon

#72 That Will Keep The Burglers Away Share icon

#73 Found This At Work Today Share icon

#74 I Tried To Paint A Little Cardinal On This Snowy Fence But It Got Smeared. Thankfully I Was Able To Fix It Share icon

#75 Dad's Friend Came Across This. Seems Legit Share icon

#76 Christmas Lights Won’t Go Out This Year! Share icon

#77 A For Effort Share icon

#78 Hose Clamps To Keep My Office Chair From Involuntarily Descending Share icon

#79 Couldn't Find My Boxcutter But Could Find A Blade And Lots Of Blu-Tack Share icon

#80 They Just Remodeled Our Local Subway To Align With Their Current Corporate Branding And I Gotta Say They Really Knocked This One Out Of The Park Share icon

#81 Lexus Hatchback... I Mean Latchback Share icon

#82 Take That, Stupid Apple Lightning-To-Headphones Adapter. You Won't Fray Or Break This Time. (Amazon Product #b073qmgrqy Times 1 + Electrical Tape) Share icon

#83 Ready For The Next 100 Miles Share icon

#84 Hinge On The TV Mount Not Holding Up? Do A Dollop Of Daisy Share icon

#85 Needed A Pie Server, Didn't Have One, Had Plastic Utensils And Duct Tape . . Share icon

#86 I Found This Marvelous Cooling System Of 0.5 Cents Share icon

#87 My Kids Broke Off The Microwave Door Handle, But I Fixed It Share icon

#88 Solid Paving Job, Nobody Will Notice Share icon

#89 I’ve Got This Share icon

#90 Clocks Fixed, You’re Welcome Share icon

#91 MacBook Pro 2tb Share icon

#92 Brooklyn Residential Building WiFi Share icon

#93 Top Tier Seer! Share icon

#94 This Column At Walgreens Is Being Kept Up With Caution Tape Share icon

#95 Ticket Closed Share icon

#96 Roof Leak, Schmoof Leak Share icon

#97 Engineer Level Jury-Rigging Share icon

#98 Don't Worry Those Elevator Buttons Are Fully Protected From Covid-19 Share icon