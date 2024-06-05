“MacGyver Would Be Proud”: 116 Hilarious Jury-Rigged Fixes
There will come a point when you lack the resources to fix something broken and have to rely on creativity. And with a bit of quick thinking, you’ll be able to come up with something,
These photos from r/thereifixedit show people making easy fixes with what they have at their disposal. Some are clever and even plausibly functional, while others are just downright silly.
Scroll through them and have a few chuckles and giggles.
Hubby Was Mad When I Dented My Car So I Fixed It. I Swear The Cement Pillar I Parked Next To Came Out Of Nowhere
Fixed. We're Done Here
The page has 81,000 members with a profile that reads, "MacGyver would be proud." It's a nod to the classic 1985 television series (rebooted in 2016) about Angus MacGyver, a man described as a "non-violent problem solver" who uses his keen handiness skills to get out of a jam. He could defuse bombs using paper clips and break zip ties using live wires.
My Sis In Law Just Posted This. She Told My Brother, “Use Those DIY Books And Fix The Chair!” Done
Well technically he fixed the initial problem, created another
Boot Glue Didn't Hold, So I'm Making It Through The Day This Way
Somebody At The Gym Threw A Medicine Ball Into The Drywall. They Fixed It By Putting A Vent Grate Over It
You don't need to be at MacGyver level, but knowing how to properly fix something would be beneficial. For builder, author, and humanitarian Ian Anderson, begin with the small things around the house.
"Listen to your stuff, notice how things sound when they are working okay," Anderson told Apartment Therapy. "Touch things to notice how they feel. Sniff things; odd smells often mean something has changed, maybe a leak or something overheating.
Didn't Even Need Duct Tape
So The Front Won’t Fall Off
Defrosters Quit. Fixed It
My Bowling Ally Got New Tvs, But Instead Of Getting New Mounts, They Just Screwed Them On To The Old Tvs
This is probably not as silly as it seems. It saves labour and new mountings. It looks pretty tidy too.
In Order To Open The Oven We Mounted The Drawer Handles In This Way. It's Perfect!
I think it looks nice. Artistic without looking stupid or sloppy.
Locked The Gate; No One Can Get Into The Field Now
Someone Stole My Large Chainring And Bolts, So I Used An Acorn To Make It The Two Miles To The Train Station
Practice brings precision, a concept that likewise applies to being handy. Anderson urges doing trial runs on easily disposable scrap material.
"Grab an 8-feet length of two by four and mark the first three feet up with some square lines and saw it into slices like a bread loaf. Three feet later, you'll be cutting as square as a pro."
My Local Dunkin Donuts Drive Through Speaker Broke. They’re Using A Baby Monitor Now
Deactivated Esclator=stairs
It’s Safe Now
Thanks, just got my first dose of anxiety for the day.
Jury-Rigged Mixer
Put The Signs On The Fuel Pumps, Boss!
When You Own A Welder, Nothing Is Ever Really Broken
Still on the topic of practicing, Anderson advises starting with simple must-know tasks like changing lightbulbs and tightening loose screws.
"Even just keeping things clean will teach you something because it means you have to get up close and can spot something new early."
It's Water That Falls Down From Up High Let's Not Split Hairs Here
Got A New Headlight
Jumpstart
If you want it to stop moving, do not worry, it soon will.
We Have The Technology. We Can Rebuild Him
I laughed at first, and now I feel guilty for doing it.
Washing Machine Lid Fixed
Well that definitely works. I'm curious to know how it was originally opened.
"Broken Button. Squeeze The Chicken To Request Stop."
Toaster Oven Broke
If only there was something like a toaster oven available… 🤔
Fixing something and restoring its functionality can be satisfying. Likewise, you can save money on supposed repairs. As Anderson reminds us, "As a handy person, you'll save valuable resources by keeping your stuff in good repair."
A Bird Started A Nest On Top Of The Air Conditioner
Not Mine, Not Sure If It’s Been On Here Before
You Can Fix Anything With Duct Tape
I Like To Consider Myself A Handyman. Gotta Do What You Gotta Do To Pass University Dorm Inspections
Working Computer
"I'll just reach behind and switch it on...[bzzzt]."
If you're struggling with a chore because of your lack of skills, Anderson has one important reminder: there's nothing wrong with asking for help. This is especially true for chores involving potentially dangerous tasks like electrical work.
Didn't Notice Till I Gave It A Tug
Good Car Repair 🤣
Imagine If Achieving #worldpeace Can Be This Easy... :|
Broken Window Resolution
Can't Afford To Lose Another Remote... :|
Becoming more handy is impossible without the proper tools. Home Depot Vice President David Passifume spoke to Yahoo and gave a list of essentials.
"This includes a tape measure, a hammer with a comfortable grip, both a Philips head and flat head screwdriver, a pair of pliers, a cordless drill, a level, a stud finder, a handheld sander, and a few adjustable wrenches in different sizes to manipulate nuts and bolts."
Dog Ate My “S” Key So I Converted A Key I Rarely Use And Promoted It
My Kid Lost The Head To One Of Her Dolls
Me Fixing My Headphones
i had those, they are SOOO bad, there like 25 bucks ea too
Someone Complained The Sink Leaked
Well, I Think It's Ok
I Guess That Will Do
Technically, This Is Still A Headlight
Painting is another satisfying DIY activity for the home, and for expert Christina Blake, it is also an excellent place to start.
"Adding a fresh coat to an old piece also gives you the opportunity to experiment with different colors and finishes, before taking on bigger paint projects in the future."
Improvise. Adapt. Overcome
There, I Fixed It
Perfect For Those Cold Winter Nights
Green Button
My Lamp Base Broke, But I'm A Woodworker
We Got New Pcs At Work, This One Didn’t Fit So Someone Fixed It 🙄
A Gem That's Been Driving Around Town Lately
My Dad's Solution To Keep The Dishwasher Door From Opening Mid Cycle 😂
A Duck Tape Masterpiece
Just Like New!
Interesting Fix. (My Pic)
Don’t Worry, I’m An Engineer
Uh…this Is Not What I Meant When I Said Window Seat
Thanks for arrow, I wouldn’t have noticed it otherwise.
I Fixed Covid
True Story: So... I Tried To Open The Door To See How The Installation Was Going. Tried
This Honestly Works Better Than The Old Knob
Structural Spaghetti Cans
Fixed!
This looks really practical. But it could do with a bit of a tidy up.
Drawer Knob Broken So I Fixed It
Found At The Beachside Resort, Where I’m Staying. The Umbrella Was Wobbly, So They Stuck A Butter Knife In It
When The Only Tool In Your Toolbox Is “Duck” Tape
There, You Can Open The Door Again
Yeah, That’s Probably Not Gonna Work
I Guess The Dryer Relay Went Bad, It Runs When Pushing Start, It Doesn’t Stay Running. I Fixed It, Just Didn’t Repair It Yet
Do fix it asap. Not staying on may be part of a safety feature.
They Will Never Know The Difference
Works In A Pinch
That Will Keep The Burglers Away
Found This At Work Today
I Tried To Paint A Little Cardinal On This Snowy Fence But It Got Smeared. Thankfully I Was Able To Fix It
Dad's Friend Came Across This. Seems Legit
Christmas Lights Won’t Go Out This Year!
A For Effort
Hose Clamps To Keep My Office Chair From Involuntarily Descending
Couldn't Find My Boxcutter But Could Find A Blade And Lots Of Blu-Tack
They Just Remodeled Our Local Subway To Align With Their Current Corporate Branding And I Gotta Say They Really Knocked This One Out Of The Park
Lexus Hatchback... I Mean Latchback
Take That, Stupid Apple Lightning-To-Headphones Adapter. You Won't Fray Or Break This Time. (Amazon Product #b073qmgrqy Times 1 + Electrical Tape)
Ready For The Next 100 Miles
I can't believe anyone would take a chance with their brakes, like this.
Hinge On The TV Mount Not Holding Up? Do A Dollop Of Daisy
Needed A Pie Server, Didn't Have One, Had Plastic Utensils And Duct Tape . .
I Found This Marvelous Cooling System Of 0.5 Cents
My Kids Broke Off The Microwave Door Handle, But I Fixed It
Solid Paving Job, Nobody Will Notice
I’ve Got This
As a fellow Accord owner, I find this particularly egregious.
Clocks Fixed, You’re Welcome
MacBook Pro 2tb
Brooklyn Residential Building WiFi
Top Tier Seer!
This Column At Walgreens Is Being Kept Up With Caution Tape
Why are there no cones around it, to protect it with their H&S magic?