There will come a point when you lack the resources to fix something broken and have to rely on creativity. And with a bit of quick thinking, you’ll be able to come up with something, 

These photos from r/thereifixedit show people making easy fixes with what they have at their disposal. Some are clever and even plausibly functional, while others are just downright silly. 

Scroll through them and have a few chuckles and giggles.

#1

Hubby Was Mad When I Dented My Car So I Fixed It. I Swear The Cement Pillar I Parked Next To Came Out Of Nowhere

#2

Fixed. We're Done Here

The page has 81,000 members with a profile that reads, "MacGyver would be proud." It's a nod to the classic 1985 television series (rebooted in 2016) about Angus MacGyver, a man described as a "non-violent problem solver" who uses his keen handiness skills to get out of a jam. He could defuse bombs using paper clips and break zip ties using live wires.

#3

My Sis In Law Just Posted This. She Told My Brother, “Use Those DIY Books And Fix The Chair!” Done

Well technically he fixed the initial problem, created another

#4

Boot Glue Didn't Hold, So I'm Making It Through The Day This Way

#5

Took Care Of That Stump Boss

#6

Somebody At The Gym Threw A Medicine Ball Into The Drywall. They Fixed It By Putting A Vent Grate Over It

You don't need to be at MacGyver level, but knowing how to properly fix something would be beneficial. For builder, author, and humanitarian Ian Anderson, begin with the small things around the house. 

"Listen to your stuff, notice how things sound when they are working okay," Anderson told Apartment Therapy. "Touch things to notice how they feel. Sniff things; odd smells often mean something has changed, maybe a leak or something overheating.

#7

Didn't Even Need Duct Tape

#8

So The Front Won’t Fall Off

For those who don't know it's speed tape, an aluminium pressure-sensitive tape used to perform minor/temporary repairs on aircraft & high-speed vehicles

#9

Defrosters Quit. Fixed It

#10

My Bowling Ally Got New Tvs, But Instead Of Getting New Mounts, They Just Screwed Them On To The Old Tvs

This is probably not as silly as it seems. It saves labour and new mountings. It looks pretty tidy too.

#11

In Order To Open The Oven We Mounted The Drawer Handles In This Way. It's Perfect!

#12

Locked The Gate; No One Can Get Into The Field Now

#13

Someone Stole My Large Chainring And Bolts, So I Used An Acorn To Make It The Two Miles To The Train Station

Biking is good for nature, so I guess this is nature giving a little thanks?

#14

Sorry

Practice brings precision, a concept that likewise applies to being handy. Anderson urges doing trial runs on easily disposable scrap material. 

"Grab an 8-feet length of two by four and mark the first three feet up with some square lines and saw it into slices like a bread loaf. Three feet later, you'll be cutting as square as a pro."

#15

My Local Dunkin Donuts Drive Through Speaker Broke. They’re Using A Baby Monitor Now

#16

Deactivated Esclator=stairs

#17

It’s Safe Now

#18

Jury-Rigged Mixer

#19

Put The Signs On The Fuel Pumps, Boss!

#20

When You Own A Welder, Nothing Is Ever Really Broken

Still on the topic of practicing, Anderson advises starting with simple must-know tasks like changing lightbulbs and tightening loose screws. 

"Even just keeping things clean will teach you something because it means you have to get up close and can spot something new early."
#21

It's Water That Falls Down From Up High Let's Not Split Hairs Here

#22

Got A New Headlight

It'll be about 10 minutes before it gets bright enough for anyone to see.

#23

Jumpstart

#24

We Have The Technology. We Can Rebuild Him

I laughed at first, and now I feel guilty for doing it.

#25

Washing Machine Lid Fixed

Well that definitely works. I'm curious to know how it was originally opened.

#26

"Broken Button. Squeeze The Chicken To Request Stop."

#27

Toaster Oven Broke

If only there was something like a toaster oven available… 🤔

Fixing something and restoring its functionality can be satisfying. Likewise, you can save money on supposed repairs. As Anderson reminds us, "As a handy person, you'll save valuable resources by keeping your stuff in good repair."
#28

A Bird Started A Nest On Top Of The Air Conditioner

#29

Not Mine, Not Sure If It’s Been On Here Before

#30

You Can Fix Anything With Duct Tape

#31

I Like To Consider Myself A Handyman. Gotta Do What You Gotta Do To Pass University Dorm Inspections

#32

Working Computer

If you're struggling with a chore because of your lack of skills, Anderson has one important reminder: there's nothing wrong with asking for help. This is especially true for chores involving potentially dangerous tasks like electrical work. 
#33

Didn't Notice Till I Gave It A Tug

#34

Good Car Repair 🤣

#35

Imagine If Achieving #worldpeace Can Be This Easy... :|

#36

Broken Window Resolution

#37

Can't Afford To Lose Another Remote... :|

Becoming more handy is impossible without the proper tools. Home Depot Vice President David Passifume spoke to Yahoo and gave a list of essentials. 

"This includes a tape measure, a hammer with a comfortable grip, both a Philips head and flat head screwdriver, a pair of pliers, a cordless drill, a level, a stud finder, a handheld sander, and a few adjustable wrenches in different sizes to manipulate nuts and bolts."

#38

Dog Ate My “S” Key So I Converted A Key I Rarely Use And Promoted It

#39

My Kid Lost The Head To One Of Her Dolls

#40

Me Fixing My Headphones

i had those, they are SOOO bad, there like 25 bucks ea too

#41

Someone Complained The Sink Leaked

#42

Well, I Think It's Ok

#43

I Guess That Will Do

New witch-only ride handling service, "Broom! Broom!"

#44

Technically, This Is Still A Headlight

Painting is another satisfying DIY activity for the home, and for expert Christina Blake, it is also an excellent place to start. 

"Adding a fresh coat to an old piece also gives you the opportunity to experiment with different colors and finishes, before taking on bigger paint projects in the future."
#45

Improvise. Adapt. Overcome

#46

There, I Fixed It

#47

Perfect For Those Cold Winter Nights

#48

Green Button

#49

My Lamp Base Broke, But I'm A Woodworker

#50

We Got New Pcs At Work, This One Didn’t Fit So Someone Fixed It 🙄

#51

A Gem That's Been Driving Around Town Lately

#52

My Dad's Solution To Keep The Dishwasher Door From Opening Mid Cycle 😂

#53

A Duck Tape Masterpiece

Used duck tape to cover the quacks, sounds legit!

#54

Just Like New!

#55

Interesting Fix. (My Pic)

#56

Don’t Worry, I’m An Engineer

#57

Uh…this Is Not What I Meant When I Said Window Seat

#58

I Fixed Covid

#59

True Story: So... I Tried To Open The Door To See How The Installation Was Going. Tried

#60

This Honestly Works Better Than The Old Knob

#61

Structural Spaghetti Cans

#62

Fixed!

This looks really practical. But it could do with a bit of a tidy up.

#63

Drawer Knob Broken So I Fixed It

#64

Found At The Beachside Resort, Where I’m Staying. The Umbrella Was Wobbly, So They Stuck A Butter Knife In It

#65

When The Only Tool In Your Toolbox Is “Duck” Tape

#66

There, You Can Open The Door Again

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Yeah, That’s Probably Not Gonna Work

Yeah, That’s Probably Not Gonna Work

Naptownfellow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

I Guess The Dryer Relay Went Bad, It Runs When Pushing Start, It Doesn’t Stay Running. I Fixed It, Just Didn’t Repair It Yet

I Guess The Dryer Relay Went Bad, It Runs When Pushing Start, It Doesn’t Stay Running. I Fixed It, Just Didn’t Repair It Yet

prybarwindow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
geoffrogers avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do fix it asap. Not staying on may be part of a safety feature.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#69

Well

Well

Jeff_bennings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember that there was an old car with structure made in wood...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#70

They Will Never Know The Difference

They Will Never Know The Difference

HeartyHemlock Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Works In A Pinch

Works In A Pinch

thereifixedit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

That Will Keep The Burglers Away

That Will Keep The Burglers Away

thereifixedit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Found This At Work Today

Found This At Work Today

mal_licious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

I Tried To Paint A Little Cardinal On This Snowy Fence But It Got Smeared. Thankfully I Was Able To Fix It

I Tried To Paint A Little Cardinal On This Snowy Fence But It Got Smeared. Thankfully I Was Able To Fix It

Subtox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#75

Dad's Friend Came Across This. Seems Legit

Dad's Friend Came Across This. Seems Legit

wearing_moist_socks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Christmas Lights Won’t Go Out This Year!

Christmas Lights Won’t Go Out This Year!

baddayforsanity Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#77

A For Effort

A For Effort

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Hose Clamps To Keep My Office Chair From Involuntarily Descending

Hose Clamps To Keep My Office Chair From Involuntarily Descending

frankenbacon1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Couldn't Find My Boxcutter But Could Find A Blade And Lots Of Blu-Tack

Couldn't Find My Boxcutter But Could Find A Blade And Lots Of Blu-Tack

Parabellum1262 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#80

They Just Remodeled Our Local Subway To Align With Their Current Corporate Branding And I Gotta Say They Really Knocked This One Out Of The Park

They Just Remodeled Our Local Subway To Align With Their Current Corporate Branding And I Gotta Say They Really Knocked This One Out Of The Park

PrettyCoolBear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Lexus Hatchback... I Mean Latchback

Lexus Hatchback... I Mean Latchback

OldManGrizzle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Take That, Stupid Apple Lightning-To-Headphones Adapter. You Won't Fray Or Break This Time. (Amazon Product #b073qmgrqy Times 1 + Electrical Tape)

Take That, Stupid Apple Lightning-To-Headphones Adapter. You Won't Fray Or Break This Time. (Amazon Product #b073qmgrqy Times 1 + Electrical Tape)

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Ready For The Next 100 Miles

Ready For The Next 100 Miles

mathildeart32 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
geoffrogers avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't believe anyone would take a chance with their brakes, like this.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#84

Hinge On The TV Mount Not Holding Up? Do A Dollop Of Daisy

Hinge On The TV Mount Not Holding Up? Do A Dollop Of Daisy

MyNameIsNotSally Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Needed A Pie Server, Didn't Have One, Had Plastic Utensils And Duct Tape . .

Needed A Pie Server, Didn't Have One, Had Plastic Utensils And Duct Tape . .

MrUniverse1990 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

I Found This Marvelous Cooling System Of 0.5 Cents

I Found This Marvelous Cooling System Of 0.5 Cents

kvatikoss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

My Kids Broke Off The Microwave Door Handle, But I Fixed It

My Kids Broke Off The Microwave Door Handle, But I Fixed It

Gtapex Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

Solid Paving Job, Nobody Will Notice

Solid Paving Job, Nobody Will Notice

HighVoltageLowEnergy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

I’ve Got This

I’ve Got This

100pcttruth Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
geoffrogers avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a fellow Accord owner, I find this particularly egregious.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#90

Clocks Fixed, You’re Welcome

Clocks Fixed, You’re Welcome

fakejacki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

MacBook Pro 2tb

MacBook Pro 2tb

Daniel_Rugh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

Brooklyn Residential Building WiFi

Brooklyn Residential Building WiFi

mirxa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

Top Tier Seer!

Top Tier Seer!

Maknoa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

This Column At Walgreens Is Being Kept Up With Caution Tape

This Column At Walgreens Is Being Kept Up With Caution Tape

shiranami555 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
geoffrogers avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why are there no cones around it, to protect it with their H&S magic?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#95

Ticket Closed

Ticket Closed

juggernauthk108 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#96

Roof Leak, Schmoof Leak

Roof Leak, Schmoof Leak

rastroboy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#97

Engineer Level Jury-Rigging

Engineer Level Jury-Rigging

thereifixedit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#98

Don't Worry Those Elevator Buttons Are Fully Protected From Covid-19

Don't Worry Those Elevator Buttons Are Fully Protected From Covid-19

MistaED Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#99

Hotel Handyman. Clear Taped Broken Tile

Hotel Handyman. Clear Taped Broken Tile

jarroddibell Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST