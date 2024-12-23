Continue scrolling to see how these folks express themselves.

The Facebook group 'Wild Green Crafts' invites people to share the fruits of their labor and celebrate their proudest achievements as a community. Many do. Since its inception in 2020, the group has grown to 116K members, so we decided to give them a shoutout and highlight some of their best works.

Whether you're making jewelry, dabbling in pottery , or trying out grandma's old sewing machine, part of what makes DIY projects so special is walking away with something tangible in your hands—a piece of your own creativity brought to life.

#1 Handmade Pomegranate With The Slice. Made Of Polymer Clay, Epoxy Resin, Paint, And My Nerve Cells Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Hammered Solid Copper Mushroom Bookmark Share icon

#3 Psilocybin Mushrooms Cast In Bronze Share icon

#4 Ooh Christmas Bugs (Well Why Not 🤣🤣) Share icon

#5 Real Snowflakes Captured And Preserved Share icon

#6 Beaded Jellyfish Earrings Share icon

#7 Some Hyper Realistic Fungi Ornaments Share icon

#8 Preserved Plants That I Grow Myself Turned Into A Backgammon Board Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I Crochet Miniature Animals And Dolls. I Need An Advice Who Else Can Be Crocheted In Green To Complement My Green Creations Share icon

#10 I Make These Beetle-Shaped Bags With Interchangeable Elytra Share icon

#11 I Present To You, My Latest Handbag. As With All My Work, This Bag Is Handstiched From Full Grain Leather, With A Hand Tooled And Painted Leather Flap Share icon

#12 My Embroidered Web Was So Well-Received That I Made Another! Share icon

#13 So Wild, So Green, So… Slimy? Just Kidding! They’re Soft And Squish Versions Of Course Share icon

#14 Hand Burned Using A Pyrography Tool On A Vegan Suede Hat Share icon

#15 I Work With Zinnias That I Grow In My Garden. I Coat Them With Liquid Porcelain And Attach Them To Porcelain Bottles Share icon

#16 Turtle Crafts Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 I Wanted To Add A Touch Of Poetry To My Indoor Plants, So I Made This Little Perched Cabin Share icon

#18 Introducing My Barn Owl Shelf! Featuring A Cosmic / Botanical / Ethereal Theme, With Blues, Purples, Golds And Just A Touch Of Red Share icon

#19 His Is An Imaginary Stratigraphy (Archaeological Diagram) Of A Dear Friend’s Family Garden In The Highlands Share icon

#20 I Wanted To Share With You Animals I Make, Trying To Capture Their Cuteness And Feelings Of Comfort And Sweetnes They Give Us Share icon

#21 A Guitar I Made From Some Scrap Local Maple Tree Share icon

#22 Betta Fish And Flowers. All In Acrylics, Acrylic Pens And Gold Leaf On A Large Canvas Share icon

#23 This Little Jerboa Was An Interesting Challenge, But I’m Proud Of How This Little One Turned Out Share icon

#24 I Started Making These Door Corvids A While Ago Cos I Wanted That Feeling Of Being Spied On By A Crow Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 I Did A Drawing Of A Duck Butt Share icon

#26 I Made A Bracelet Using Blue Fluorite, Gray Moonstone, Apatite, And Wax Cord. It's Called The "Enchanted Waters Bracelet." Share icon

#27 I Make Cyanotype Art With Plants And The Sun All Day Share icon

#28 I Found Two Huge Dragonfly Wings On The Bank Of My Pond This Summer. I Don’t Find Dragonfly Wings Often, So Its Always Exciting To Spot One. I Used It To Make This Quartz Necklace! Share icon

#29 My Art And Crafts Are One Of The Few Things I Can Still Do Share icon

#30 I Adore Chickens. I Adore All Birds Really; But Having Worked And Volunteered For Animal Rescues, Chickens Occupy A Big Space In My Heart Share icon

#31 It Is Accented With Amethyst & Quartz And Reveals A Rainbow Of Different Opal Colors Depending On The Angle. Made With Resin / Mixed Media Share icon

#32 Just Finished These Tufted Winged Ladies Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Blue Jay On Sakura. Stained Glass Mosaic Share icon

#34 My Hand Sculpted Arctic Fox Sculptures Share icon

#35 Moon Moth Project Share icon

#36 Porcupine Quill Earrings From Houston, Tx Share icon

#37 I Forage For Bark In The Woods Around Where I Live (Only Off Dead Trees) So I Process The Bark Myself To Use As My Canvas Share icon

#38 There Is A Door Decorating Contest Going On At My Company. I Crafted A Giant Amanita Muscaria From Papier-Maché! Share icon

#39 Self Published Children’s Books Share icon

#40 Blood Orange With Star Anise And Quartz Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 My Watercolor Of Today Share icon

#42 Xs Printer Tray - Mini Curio Cabinet Share icon

#43 Fancy Jumping Spiders Share icon

#44 Just Finished This Little Guy. That's My Favorite Kind Of Parrot, Green Cheek Conure. Material: Eva Foam And Acrylic Paint Share icon

#45 The Large Raven Is One Of My Favorite Pieces I’ve Made Of All Time 🥹 All Of The Feathers Were Individually Sculpted! And The Quartz Crystal Is From A Local Site Here In Idaho! Share icon

#46 Fancy Crow Share icon

#47 Just Wanted To Drop In And Share My Most Recent Hand Embroidered Pieces Share icon

#48 Just Wanted To Share Some Paintings I’ve Been Doing For Children’s Rooms Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 I Create Unique Home And Garden Pieces Share icon

#50 I Make Whimsical Nature Inspired Jewellery Share icon

#51 Hese Are All Hand Drawn With Colored Pencil Share icon

#52 A Different Kind Of Tree Share icon

#53 I Made This Silly Jaws-Esque Piece About It. This Was Made By Rug Tufting And Is 27" In Diameter Share icon

#54 Cute Snail Earrings Share icon

#55 Stickers Now Available Of My Super Grompy Frog Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 Fairies Berry Earrings And Bellyring Made By Me From Polymerclay And Titanium Share icon

#57 Another Run Of Handmade Resin Earrings Made With Real Leaves And Flowers! Share icon

#58 I Painted A Bug! Share icon

#59 I Create All Sorts Of Things Out Of Corn Husks Using Mostly Traditional Techniques. No Glue Is Used, And It’s All Hand Dyed Share icon

#60 I Wove Some Grapevine Bracelets With Amethyst And Peridot Share icon

#61 I Made An Erroneous Stroke, Bottom-Left. Guess I Wasn’t Being Very Casowary Share icon

#62 I Create Nature Inspired Jewelry With Gemstones And Glass Beads. Each Stone/Bead Is Carefully Wire Wrapped Onto The Chain By Hand. This Is My “Magical Mushroom Forest” Charm Bracelet Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 Made From Genuine Gemstone Cabochons And Woven In Antiqued Copper Wire. Each One Is One Of A Kind And Designed By Me In Upstate NY Share icon

#64 This Made From Tiny Beads Used High Quality Beads Share icon

#65 Here Are A Couple Of My Steel Roses I Make Share icon

#66 I Just Finished This Cute Wooden Cardinal. Isn't He Adorable? Share icon

#67 I Decided To Do A Spray Painting Of It 😂 Pretty Pleased With How This Turned Out Loooooooads Of Little Details! I Think It’s A Tawny Owl, Amazing Taxidermy! This Has Been Great Fun To Paint Share icon

#68 Thought Y’all Might Enjoy These Watercolors That My Wife Did Of Some Of Our Favorite Natives, Which I Then Made Into Sticker Sheets That Remind Me Of Old National Geographic Illustrations Share icon

#69 One Of My Paintings Of A Little Toadstool, The Original Was Painted In Acrylics And The One I'm Holding Is A Print! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 White & Red Clay, Oil Paint Share icon

#71 Me And My Class Of 5 Year Olds Made Natural Christmas Wreaths. All Materials Except Twine Are Grown On Site Share icon

#72 Vintage Plush From The 50-60s, Glass Eyes, Wood Sawdust Inside, His Wonderful Horns Are Made Of Papier-Mâché, Dressed In A Knitted Sweater With Rusty Buttons Corduroy Trousers And Comfortable Shoes Share icon

#73 “The Christmas Critters” My Latest Handpainted Necklaces On Clay Share icon

#74 I Made A Salmon Trinket For My Orca Dish Share icon

#75 My Knitted Foxy Share icon

#76 I Used Amethyst, Clear Quartz, And Wax Threads To Weave Some Bracelets. What Do You Think Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#77 I Like Making Stained Glass Versions Of Creatures That Don't Get Enough Love Share icon

#78 Lately I’ve Been Working On An Embroidery Collection Called Tide Pool & Forage That’s Inspired By The Summer And Fall Months In Southcentral Alaska Where I Live Share icon

#79 My Favourite Mushrooms, All Lacy And Warm Yellow, And So Delicious As Well Share icon

#80 We Wanted To Share These Hand Forged Metal Mushroom Ornaments Share icon

#81 Guys, Here Is Something New ❤️ A Deer Ring (Hand-Carved From Shed Antlers) Share icon

#82 Some Wall Art I Made From An Abandoned Ants Nest Share icon