82 Nature-Based Crafts That People Were So Proud Of They Had To Share Them Online
Whether you're making jewelry, dabbling in pottery, or trying out grandma's old sewing machine, part of what makes DIY projects so special is walking away with something tangible in your hands—a piece of your own creativity brought to life.
The Facebook group 'Wild Green Crafts' invites people to share the fruits of their labor and celebrate their proudest achievements as a community. Many do. Since its inception in 2020, the group has grown to 116K members, so we decided to give them a shoutout and highlight some of their best works.
Continue scrolling to see how these folks express themselves.
More info: Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.