Whether you're making jewelry, dabbling in pottery, or trying out grandma's old sewing machine, part of what makes DIY projects so special is walking away with something tangible in your hands—a piece of your own creativity brought to life.

The Facebook group 'Wild Green Crafts' invites people to share the fruits of their labor and celebrate their proudest achievements as a community. Many do. Since its inception in 2020, the group has grown to 116K members, so we decided to give them a shoutout and highlight some of their best works.

Continue scrolling to see how these folks express themselves.

More info: Facebook

#1

Handmade Pomegranate With The Slice. Made Of Polymer Clay, Epoxy Resin, Paint, And My Nerve Cells

    #2

    Hammered Solid Copper Mushroom Bookmark

    #3

    Psilocybin Mushrooms Cast In Bronze

    #4

    Ooh Christmas Bugs (Well Why Not 🤣🤣)

    #5

    Real Snowflakes Captured And Preserved

    #6

    Beaded Jellyfish Earrings

    #7

    Some Hyper Realistic Fungi Ornaments

    #8

    Preserved Plants That I Grow Myself Turned Into A Backgammon Board

    #9

    I Crochet Miniature Animals And Dolls. I Need An Advice Who Else Can Be Crocheted In Green To Complement My Green Creations

    #10

    I Make These Beetle-Shaped Bags With Interchangeable Elytra

    #11

    I Present To You, My Latest Handbag. As With All My Work, This Bag Is Handstiched From Full Grain Leather, With A Hand Tooled And Painted Leather Flap

    #12

    My Embroidered Web Was So Well-Received That I Made Another!

    #13

    So Wild, So Green, So… Slimy? Just Kidding! They’re Soft And Squish Versions Of Course

    #14

    Hand Burned Using A Pyrography Tool On A Vegan Suede Hat

    mrjanhyde avatar
    Jan Hyde
    Jan Hyde
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A hat.. of course.. I definitely didn't see something else.

    #15

    I Work With Zinnias That I Grow In My Garden. I Coat Them With Liquid Porcelain And Attach Them To Porcelain Bottles

    #16

    Turtle Crafts

    #17

    I Wanted To Add A Touch Of Poetry To My Indoor Plants, So I Made This Little Perched Cabin

    #18

    Introducing My Barn Owl Shelf! Featuring A Cosmic / Botanical / Ethereal Theme, With Blues, Purples, Golds And Just A Touch Of Red

    #19

    His Is An Imaginary Stratigraphy (Archaeological Diagram) Of A Dear Friend’s Family Garden In The Highlands

    #20

    I Wanted To Share With You Animals I Make, Trying To Capture Their Cuteness And Feelings Of Comfort And Sweetnes They Give Us

    #21

    A Guitar I Made From Some Scrap Local Maple Tree

    #22

    Betta Fish And Flowers. All In Acrylics, Acrylic Pens And Gold Leaf On A Large Canvas

    #23

    This Little Jerboa Was An Interesting Challenge, But I’m Proud Of How This Little One Turned Out

    #24

    I Started Making These Door Corvids A While Ago Cos I Wanted That Feeling Of Being Spied On By A Crow

    #25

    I Did A Drawing Of A Duck Butt

    #26

    I Made A Bracelet Using Blue Fluorite, Gray Moonstone, Apatite, And Wax Cord. It's Called The "Enchanted Waters Bracelet."

    #27

    I Make Cyanotype Art With Plants And The Sun All Day

    #28

    I Found Two Huge Dragonfly Wings On The Bank Of My Pond This Summer. I Don’t Find Dragonfly Wings Often, So Its Always Exciting To Spot One. I Used It To Make This Quartz Necklace!

    #29

    My Art And Crafts Are One Of The Few Things I Can Still Do

    #30

    I Adore Chickens. I Adore All Birds Really; But Having Worked And Volunteered For Animal Rescues, Chickens Occupy A Big Space In My Heart

    #31

    It Is Accented With Amethyst & Quartz And Reveals A Rainbow Of Different Opal Colors Depending On The Angle. Made With Resin / Mixed Media

    #32

    Just Finished These Tufted Winged Ladies

    #33

    Blue Jay On Sakura. Stained Glass Mosaic

    #34

    My Hand Sculpted Arctic Fox Sculptures

    #35

    Moon Moth Project

    #36

    Porcupine Quill Earrings From Houston, Tx

    #37

    I Forage For Bark In The Woods Around Where I Live (Only Off Dead Trees) So I Process The Bark Myself To Use As My Canvas

    #38

    There Is A Door Decorating Contest Going On At My Company. I Crafted A Giant Amanita Muscaria From Papier-Maché!

    #39

    Self Published Children’s Books

    #40

    Blood Orange With Star Anise And Quartz

    #41

    My Watercolor Of Today

    #42

    Xs Printer Tray - Mini Curio Cabinet

    #43

    Fancy Jumping Spiders

    #44

    Just Finished This Little Guy. That's My Favorite Kind Of Parrot, Green Cheek Conure. Material: Eva Foam And Acrylic Paint

    #45

    The Large Raven Is One Of My Favorite Pieces I’ve Made Of All Time 🥹 All Of The Feathers Were Individually Sculpted! And The Quartz Crystal Is From A Local Site Here In Idaho!

    #46

    Fancy Crow

    #47

    Just Wanted To Drop In And Share My Most Recent Hand Embroidered Pieces

    #48

    Just Wanted To Share Some Paintings I’ve Been Doing For Children’s Rooms

    #49

    I Create Unique Home And Garden Pieces

    #50

    I Make Whimsical Nature Inspired Jewellery

    #51

    Hese Are All Hand Drawn With Colored Pencil

    #52

    A Different Kind Of Tree

    #53

    I Made This Silly Jaws-Esque Piece About It. This Was Made By Rug Tufting And Is 27" In Diameter

    #54

    Cute Snail Earrings

    #55

    Stickers Now Available Of My Super Grompy Frog

    #56

    Fairies Berry Earrings And Bellyring Made By Me From Polymerclay And Titanium

    lianbeijers avatar
    LB
    LB
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This should be higher, these look magical!

    #57

    Another Run Of Handmade Resin Earrings Made With Real Leaves And Flowers!

    lianbeijers avatar
    LB
    LB
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These look so cool. Does anyone know how fragile those would be?

    #58

    I Painted A Bug!

    #59

    I Create All Sorts Of Things Out Of Corn Husks Using Mostly Traditional Techniques. No Glue Is Used, And It’s All Hand Dyed

    #60

    I Wove Some Grapevine Bracelets With Amethyst And Peridot

    #61

    I Made An Erroneous Stroke, Bottom-Left. Guess I Wasn’t Being Very Casowary

    #62

    I Create Nature Inspired Jewelry With Gemstones And Glass Beads. Each Stone/Bead Is Carefully Wire Wrapped Onto The Chain By Hand. This Is My “Magical Mushroom Forest” Charm Bracelet

    #63

    Made From Genuine Gemstone Cabochons And Woven In Antiqued Copper Wire. Each One Is One Of A Kind And Designed By Me In Upstate NY

    #64

    This Made From Tiny Beads Used High Quality Beads

    #65

    Here Are A Couple Of My Steel Roses I Make

    #66

    I Just Finished This Cute Wooden Cardinal. Isn't He Adorable?

    #67

    I Decided To Do A Spray Painting Of It 😂 Pretty Pleased With How This Turned Out Loooooooads Of Little Details! I Think It’s A Tawny Owl, Amazing Taxidermy! This Has Been Great Fun To Paint

    #68

    Thought Y’all Might Enjoy These Watercolors That My Wife Did Of Some Of Our Favorite Natives, Which I Then Made Into Sticker Sheets That Remind Me Of Old National Geographic Illustrations

    #69

    One Of My Paintings Of A Little Toadstool, The Original Was Painted In Acrylics And The One I'm Holding Is A Print!

    #70

    White & Red Clay, Oil Paint

    #71

    Me And My Class Of 5 Year Olds Made Natural Christmas Wreaths. All Materials Except Twine Are Grown On Site

    #72

    Vintage Plush From The 50-60s, Glass Eyes, Wood Sawdust Inside, His Wonderful Horns Are Made Of Papier-Mâché, Dressed In A Knitted Sweater With Rusty Buttons Corduroy Trousers And Comfortable Shoes

    #73

    “The Christmas Critters” My Latest Handpainted Necklaces On Clay

    #74

    I Made A Salmon Trinket For My Orca Dish

    #75

    My Knitted Foxy

    #76

    I Used Amethyst, Clear Quartz, And Wax Threads To Weave Some Bracelets. What Do You Think

    #77

    I Like Making Stained Glass Versions Of Creatures That Don't Get Enough Love

    #78

    Lately I’ve Been Working On An Embroidery Collection Called Tide Pool & Forage That’s Inspired By The Summer And Fall Months In Southcentral Alaska Where I Live

    #79

    My Favourite Mushrooms, All Lacy And Warm Yellow, And So Delicious As Well

    #80

    We Wanted To Share These Hand Forged Metal Mushroom Ornaments

    #81

    Guys, Here Is Something New ❤️ A Deer Ring (Hand-Carved From Shed Antlers)

    #82

    Some Wall Art I Made From An Abandoned Ants Nest

