It's 11 p.m., your faucet starts leaking, and there's no way your plumber will answer their phone. What do you do? You could, of course, wait for the morning and probably watch your room fill up with water in the process. Or, you could slap some duct tape on that baby and call it a day.

The latter sounds like it's straight from the Redneck Engineering subreddit, doesn't it? Well, maybe because it is. That's a community where people share questionable, sometimes even silly solutions that shouldn't seem to work, but somehow do. Scroll down and see what the DIY engineers were up to since the last time we featured the subreddit on Bored Panda!