66 Hilariously Genius Examples Of “Redneck Engineering” (New Pics)
It's 11 p.m., your faucet starts leaking, and there's no way your plumber will answer their phone. What do you do? You could, of course, wait for the morning and probably watch your room fill up with water in the process. Or, you could slap some duct tape on that baby and call it a day.
The latter sounds like it's straight from the Redneck Engineering subreddit, doesn't it? Well, maybe because it is. That's a community where people share questionable, sometimes even silly solutions that shouldn't seem to work, but somehow do. Scroll down and see what the DIY engineers were up to since the last time we featured the subreddit on Bored Panda!
Reduce, Reuse, Recycle
So My Kitchen Faucet Snapped And The Stores Are Closed
Tried Glue First, Didn’t Hold
This Actually Works Great
"Why does my son have a spoon stuck to his gaming screen?"
King Of The Flea Market Atop His Chariot
Meanwhile, In Florida
Milton prep, let's see if she holds.
Who's Laughing Now?
Budget Cybor Truck
Home Made Smoker From Fb
Is This Normal Anywhere?
Maine Winter Improv
WHAT IN THE STATE OF FRIGGIN MAINE IS HAPPENING HERE
Bath Time With My Sousvide
Thoroughly Impressed With This One
Forgot To Pack A Spoon
Drying My Pants In A Hotel Room
Local Savannah Engineer
In-Laws Visiting. They Kept Pushing Buttons On The Remote To The Point The TV Was Wrecked, And The Dvr Was Full And Programmed To Record Till Next Century. Cardboard And Tape Solution
No Saftey Violations Here Boss!
We Don’t Need No Stinking Simpson Strong Ties!
Father In Laws TV “Mount”
Floor Fan You Say?
Made This Guitar A Few Weeks Ago For A Friend's Birthday
BBQ Tailgate Style. The Shopping Cart Pig Roast BBQ NFL Game Tailgater
Tennessee Makeshift Bridge Using 2 Trailers
Spotted In The Wild
My guess is that it’s a homemade “pickup truck”.
Does My Poor Mans Radio Antenna Count?
Added A Bicycle Bottle Holder To My Desk
Saw on facebook. Pulled behind a tractor. OP states the mower with the handle was clipped on so he could remove it to mow around trees. I'm not sure how he started the on with no shroud over the flywheel/pull start handle. But if he's this handy, I'm sure he had his ways.
Too Tall For A Normal Shower Head. This Setup Is Just Right
Found This On Facebook
Hell Yeah
Gotta Love Uhaul
Oddly Satisfying Towel Holder
Wife is painting the bathroom so removed all hanging items, includes of the towel holder. With a redneck engineer in the house, that will not stand. A finger tight screw in a wall anchor and problem solved.
BF Fixed The Issue With The Gas Stove That Kept Switching Off
I Told My Landlord The Flush Wasn’t Working So I Come Home To This…
Kitten Proofing The Underside Of My Couch
This Thing I Built Years Ago To Shoot Ultra Fine Glitter All Over A Guy's Desk When He Pulled His Keyboard Tray Out. I Hid It Behind His Monitor
Working On My Car. Couldn't Find My Vice Grips
What's A Man Gotta Do To Get Some Privacy Around Here
Left hand door opens onwards and right hand door opens outwards. The right hand door is actually to my shared bathroom and it only locks from the inside with a privacy lock.
My Younger Me Trying To Cool My Second Cpu (I Didn't Have A Second Heatsink)
Borrowed Some Gardening Tools From My Father. That's Not Going Anywhere
My Wife Kept Accidentally Turning Off The Dishwasher
The glue that was holding together this chairs’ support gave out cause the legs to to open up when sat upon.
Nothing a nail sandwiched between some scotch heavy duty filament tape can’t “temporarily” fix.
My Brother Sent Me This
Passive Amplifier 4G Signals
My 70 Yr Old, Wife Picked This Up At Walmart For Ten Bucks A Few Years Ago. She Absolutely Loves It And Refuses To Let It Go. The Handle On The Lid Finally Broke - So She Grabbed Some Duct Tape And Made A ''new'' One... When I Saw It This Morning, I Was Like Wtf? But, If She's Happy? I'm Happy
My Insurance Denied Me A Cane, So I Recycled Some Shipping Materials Into A One. Been Using It For A Month
This Is How You Keep Your Webcam At Head Level
Charging The Off-Grid Batterypack With This Homemade Generator Built From A Car Alternator And A Power Washer Engine
Liquid Nails Used For Ship Lap Boards, No Brad Nails
Needed to apply pressure to all four walls. This was a balancing act. We got the job done.
Hold The Door!
I Built A Dust Resistant Computer Into The Ceiling Of My Workshop Because Why Not?
Couldn't Find The Bathroom Key
Wrenchammer
I Forgot My Charger At Work But It's Home Office Day
Mounted A Police Riot Shield To My Bike As A Windshield
That's One Way To Get Sound On The Patio Of A Coffee Shop
Both Of My Old Powerbanks Broke So I Combined Their Parts Together
Maintenance Guys Are The Bane Of My Existence
Be The King Of Buc-Ees
Made A Taser From A Broken Electric Kettle This Morning
Found This While House Hunting
I Built My Own Monitor Holder So I Can Game In Bed
This Is Why All Cars Should Be Gray
Someone did an H&R on my mirror. Multiple layers of JB weld and duct tape and my engineering degree paid off.