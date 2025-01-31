ADVERTISEMENT

It's 11 p.m., your faucet starts leaking, and there's no way your plumber will answer their phone. What do you do? You could, of course, wait for the morning and probably watch your room fill up with water in the process. Or, you could slap some duct tape on that baby and call it a day.

The latter sounds like it's straight from the Redneck Engineering subreddit, doesn't it? Well, maybe because it is. That's a community where people share questionable, sometimes even silly solutions that shouldn't seem to work, but somehow do. Scroll down and see what the DIY engineers were up to since the last time we featured the subreddit on Bored Panda!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

pearlsuitcase Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    So My Kitchen Faucet Snapped And The Stores Are Closed

    So My Kitchen Faucet Snapped And The Stores Are Closed

    CimGoodFella Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Tried Glue First, Didn’t Hold

    Tried Glue First, Didn’t Hold

    xlted27 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    This Actually Works Great

    This Actually Works Great

    "Why does my son have a spoon stuck to his gaming screen?"

    No_Divide_0080 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    King Of The Flea Market Atop His Chariot

    King Of The Flea Market Atop His Chariot

    Mercedes-Benefactor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Meanwhile, In Florida

    Meanwhile, In Florida

    Milton prep, let's see if she holds.

    jfphenom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Who's Laughing Now?

    Who's Laughing Now?

    Cautious-Ad-7628 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Budget Cybor Truck

    Budget Cybor Truck

    Budget-Box220 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Home Made Smoker From Fb

    Home Made Smoker From Fb

    spook30 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Is This Normal Anywhere?

    Is This Normal Anywhere?

    ChipperPowers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Maine Winter Improv

    Maine Winter Improv

    WHAT IN THE STATE OF FRIGGIN MAINE IS HAPPENING HERE

    shassis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Bath Time With My Sousvide

    Bath Time With My Sousvide

    datank45 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Thoroughly Impressed With This One

    Thoroughly Impressed With This One

    thefancysurprise Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Forgot To Pack A Spoon

    Forgot To Pack A Spoon

    mikeg_34 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Drying My Pants In A Hotel Room

    Drying My Pants In A Hotel Room

    zR0B3ry2VAiH Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Local Savannah Engineer

    Local Savannah Engineer

    Bacon_And_Eggss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    In-Laws Visiting. They Kept Pushing Buttons On The Remote To The Point The TV Was Wrecked, And The Dvr Was Full And Programmed To Record Till Next Century. Cardboard And Tape Solution

    In-Laws Visiting. They Kept Pushing Buttons On The Remote To The Point The TV Was Wrecked, And The Dvr Was Full And Programmed To Record Till Next Century. Cardboard And Tape Solution

    Sea_Ganache620 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    No Saftey Violations Here Boss!

    No Saftey Violations Here Boss!

    scroorgumps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    We Don’t Need No Stinking Simpson Strong Ties!

    We Don’t Need No Stinking Simpson Strong Ties!

    XROOR Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Father In Laws TV “Mount”

    Father In Laws TV “Mount”

    Immediate-War8837 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Floor Fan You Say?

    Floor Fan You Say?

    clipanbeats Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Made This Guitar A Few Weeks Ago For A Friend's Birthday

    Made This Guitar A Few Weeks Ago For A Friend's Birthday

    Squigs439 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    BBQ Tailgate Style. The Shopping Cart Pig Roast BBQ NFL Game Tailgater

    BBQ Tailgate Style. The Shopping Cart Pig Roast BBQ NFL Game Tailgater

    swan001 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Tennessee Makeshift Bridge Using 2 Trailers

    Tennessee Makeshift Bridge Using 2 Trailers

    Organic-Echo-5624 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Spotted In The Wild

    Spotted In The Wild

    My guess is that it’s a homemade “pickup truck”.

    Kutymorgo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Does My Poor Mans Radio Antenna Count?

    Does My Poor Mans Radio Antenna Count?

    WanderingCosmos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Added A Bicycle Bottle Holder To My Desk

    Added A Bicycle Bottle Holder To My Desk

    Timmy_prime Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Pulled Behind A Tractor

    Pulled Behind A Tractor

    Saw on facebook. Pulled behind a tractor. OP states the mower with the handle was clipped on so he could remove it to mow around trees. I'm not sure how he started the on with no shroud over the flywheel/pull start handle. But if he's this handy, I'm sure he had his ways.

    Sharts_in_Jorts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Too Tall For A Normal Shower Head. This Setup Is Just Right

    Too Tall For A Normal Shower Head. This Setup Is Just Right

    sccpsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Found This On Facebook

    Found This On Facebook

    pugganoche Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Hell Yeah

    Hell Yeah

    donosairs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Gotta Love Uhaul

    Gotta Love Uhaul

    Disastrous_Pop_8916 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Oddly Satisfying Towel Holder

    Oddly Satisfying Towel Holder

    Wife is painting the bathroom so removed all hanging items, includes of the towel holder. With a redneck engineer in the house, that will not stand. A finger tight screw in a wall anchor and problem solved.

    BumpoSplat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    BF Fixed The Issue With The Gas Stove That Kept Switching Off

    BF Fixed The Issue With The Gas Stove That Kept Switching Off

    Marmsiemns Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    I Told My Landlord The Flush Wasn’t Working So I Come Home To This…

    I Told My Landlord The Flush Wasn’t Working So I Come Home To This…

    AfricanHornCucumber Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Kitten Proofing The Underside Of My Couch

    Kitten Proofing The Underside Of My Couch

    CleverName9999999999 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    This Thing I Built Years Ago To Shoot Ultra Fine Glitter All Over A Guy's Desk When He Pulled His Keyboard Tray Out. I Hid It Behind His Monitor

    This Thing I Built Years Ago To Shoot Ultra Fine Glitter All Over A Guy's Desk When He Pulled His Keyboard Tray Out. I Hid It Behind His Monitor

    DiscontentedMajority Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Working On My Car. Couldn't Find My Vice Grips

    Working On My Car. Couldn't Find My Vice Grips

    thomashush Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    What's A Man Gotta Do To Get Some Privacy Around Here

    What's A Man Gotta Do To Get Some Privacy Around Here

    Left hand door opens onwards and right hand door opens outwards. The right hand door is actually to my shared bathroom and it only locks from the inside with a privacy lock.

    monkey-tennis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    My Younger Me Trying To Cool My Second Cpu (I Didn't Have A Second Heatsink)

    My Younger Me Trying To Cool My Second Cpu (I Didn't Have A Second Heatsink)

    ComprehensiveSalad27 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Borrowed Some Gardening Tools From My Father. That's Not Going Anywhere

    Borrowed Some Gardening Tools From My Father. That's Not Going Anywhere

    anothercopy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    My Wife Kept Accidentally Turning Off The Dishwasher

    My Wife Kept Accidentally Turning Off The Dishwasher

    zorniac Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Glue Hoding Together This Old Chairs Legs Gave Out

    Glue Hoding Together This Old Chairs Legs Gave Out

    The glue that was holding together this chairs’ support gave out cause the legs to to open up when sat upon.
    Nothing a nail sandwiched between some scotch heavy duty filament tape can’t “temporarily” fix.

    BassheadGamer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    My Brother Sent Me This

    My Brother Sent Me This

    MegaSloth136 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Passive Amplifier 4G Signals

    Passive Amplifier 4G Signals

    techlira Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    My 70 Yr Old, Wife Picked This Up At Walmart For Ten Bucks A Few Years Ago. She Absolutely Loves It And Refuses To Let It Go. The Handle On The Lid Finally Broke - So She Grabbed Some Duct Tape And Made A ''new'' One... When I Saw It This Morning, I Was Like Wtf? But, If She's Happy? I'm Happy

    My 70 Yr Old, Wife Picked This Up At Walmart For Ten Bucks A Few Years Ago. She Absolutely Loves It And Refuses To Let It Go. The Handle On The Lid Finally Broke - So She Grabbed Some Duct Tape And Made A ''new'' One... When I Saw It This Morning, I Was Like Wtf? But, If She's Happy? I'm Happy

    IndyScent Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    My Insurance Denied Me A Cane, So I Recycled Some Shipping Materials Into A One. Been Using It For A Month

    My Insurance Denied Me A Cane, So I Recycled Some Shipping Materials Into A One. Been Using It For A Month

    Shock_Hazzard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    This Is How You Keep Your Webcam At Head Level

    This Is How You Keep Your Webcam At Head Level

    Arkzenir Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Charging The Off-Grid Batterypack With This Homemade Generator Built From A Car Alternator And A Power Washer Engine

    Charging The Off-Grid Batterypack With This Homemade Generator Built From A Car Alternator And A Power Washer Engine

    Jvinsnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Liquid Nails Used For Ship Lap Boards, No Brad Nails

    Liquid Nails Used For Ship Lap Boards, No Brad Nails

    Needed to apply pressure to all four walls. This was a balancing act. We got the job done.

    mandrewcini Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Hold The Door!

    Hold The Door!

    XROOR Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    I Built A Dust Resistant Computer Into The Ceiling Of My Workshop Because Why Not?

    I Built A Dust Resistant Computer Into The Ceiling Of My Workshop Because Why Not?

    buttmagnuson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Couldn't Find The Bathroom Key

    Couldn't Find The Bathroom Key

    Extra_Marionberry551 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Wrenchammer

    Wrenchammer

    Nashputin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    I Forgot My Charger At Work But It's Home Office Day

    I Forgot My Charger At Work But It's Home Office Day

    RL_95 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Mounted A Police Riot Shield To My Bike As A Windshield

    Mounted A Police Riot Shield To My Bike As A Windshield

    Rudyscrazy1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    That's One Way To Get Sound On The Patio Of A Coffee Shop

    That's One Way To Get Sound On The Patio Of A Coffee Shop

    erik_b1242 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Both Of My Old Powerbanks Broke So I Combined Their Parts Together

    Both Of My Old Powerbanks Broke So I Combined Their Parts Together

    pelonier Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Maintenance Guys Are The Bane Of My Existence

    Maintenance Guys Are The Bane Of My Existence

    grofva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Be The King Of Buc-Ees

    Be The King Of Buc-Ees

    XROOR Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Made A Taser From A Broken Electric Kettle This Morning

    Made A Taser From A Broken Electric Kettle This Morning

    Turkeyhunter12 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Found This While House Hunting

    Found This While House Hunting

    odddiv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    I Built My Own Monitor Holder So I Can Game In Bed

    I Built My Own Monitor Holder So I Can Game In Bed

    turbocomppro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    This Is Why All Cars Should Be Gray

    This Is Why All Cars Should Be Gray

    Someone did an H&R on my mirror. Multiple layers of JB weld and duct tape and my engineering degree paid off.

    IP_when_IT_burns Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #65

    Here’s A Good One

    Here’s A Good One

    nebbill69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Cork Kept Comming Off My Mead.... I Added A 5lb Dumbbell

    Cork Kept Comming Off My Mead.... I Added A 5lb Dumbbell

    frozengansit0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!