48 Of The Wildest Solutions To Problems That Could Only Be Described As ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)
Say what you want, but the brilliance of human creativity knows no limits and no bounds, after all, we even managed to get some folks right to the moon, and it's been how many years since then?
Still, whether it's crafting next-level rocket tech at Space X or NASA or even whipping up some handy home hacks, human genius admittedly just keeps on giving... But let's be real here, not every invention needs to revolutionize our existence; sometimes, just making day-to-day life a bit easier does the trick... mostly speaking.
A subreddit by the name of r/RedNeckEngineering is a very good example of that. Why, you might think? Well, the charm is in the motto: "if it looks dumb but works, then it's not dumb."
McDonald's Bag As A Sun Shield To Keep From Getting A Redneck
Just Passed This On The Freeway (Passenger)
Repaired My Glasses After They Broke During A Camping Trip
Yeah, so? What was your alternative? Ask a bear to repair them?
Girlfriend Wont Go Camping? This Will Help
Max Headroom
I Don’t Know What To Say
And You Thought Alcoholism Would Never Come In Handy
Friend Send Me A Video Of This Guy Drinking Beer On His Petrol-Based Personal Reclining Chair On Tank Tracks
Clamp On My Pool Filter Broke And I Had To Make It Tight
No Caption Needed
"Fixing" A Ceiling Leak
There Are Worse Workarounds
The Foldable Tub Cabinet
This is actually a very good space saver! Would be useful in small apartments.
Quick Bench
When You Need A Better Mousetrap
Unlimited Power!!!!
As Redneck As It Gets
Guy Just Chilling On His Multi-Function Armchair Lawnmower, Listening A Livestock Auction
Allegedly fitted with cigarette lighter, carry-on bag of tools, chilled cupholder, barbecue sauce serving device and revolver holster