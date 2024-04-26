ADVERTISEMENT

Say what you want, but the brilliance of human creativity knows no limits and no bounds, after all, we even managed to get some folks right to the moon, and it's been how many years since then?

Still, whether it's crafting next-level rocket tech at Space X or NASA or even whipping up some handy home hacks, human genius admittedly just keeps on giving... But let's be real here, not every invention needs to revolutionize our existence; sometimes, just making day-to-day life a bit easier does the trick... mostly speaking.

A subreddit by the name of r/RedNeckEngineering is a very good example of that. Why, you might think? Well, the charm is in the motto: "if it looks dumb but works, then it's not dumb."

#1

McDonald's Bag As A Sun Shield To Keep From Getting A Redneck

wrapped-in-reverse Report

#2

Battery Clamp

xume Report

#3

Just Passed This On The Freeway (Passenger)

Sandvich1015 Report

#4

Repaired My Glasses After They Broke During A Camping Trip

Shadilaybrethren Report

drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, so? What was your alternative? Ask a bear to repair them?

#5

Girlfriend Wont Go Camping? This Will Help

BrideOfFirkenstein Report

#6

Max Headroom

Zandarino Report

#7

I Don’t Know What To Say

POTATO_POWER298 Report

#8

And You Thought Alcoholism Would Never Come In Handy

KingCodyBill Report

#9

Friend Send Me A Video Of This Guy Drinking Beer On His Petrol-Based Personal Reclining Chair On Tank Tracks

Miquea Report

#10

Clamp On My Pool Filter Broke And I Had To Make It Tight

The_Fat_Bastard Report

#11

I Was Told To Share My Masterpiece Here

ltvip Report

#12

No Caption Needed

mr_this Report

#13

"Fixing" A Ceiling Leak

SentientLemonTree Report

#14

There Are Worse Workarounds

GEDlesson Report

#15

The Foldable Tub Cabinet

BizarreO_o Report

mohsie avatar
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is actually a very good space saver! Would be useful in small apartments.

#16

Quick Bench

Virtual_Smoke_4252 Report

#17

When You Need A Better Mousetrap

tomcat91709 Report

#18

Unlimited Power!!!!

theelement92bomb Report

#19

As Redneck As It Gets

NotMuchTooSayStill Report

#20

Guy Just Chilling On His Multi-Function Armchair Lawnmower, Listening A Livestock Auction

Allegedly fitted with cigarette lighter, carry-on bag of tools, chilled cupholder, barbecue sauce serving device and revolver holster

Miquea Report

#21

Advertised As A Yacht On Facebook Marketplace

thewisestgoat Report

#22

Autofilling My Pool With An Old Diesel Handle

Remote-Obligation-21 Report

#23

The Previous Owners Of My House Used A Coffee Can As A Piece Of Dryer Ductwork

ThePolishPunch Report

k_haslam01 avatar
Kate
Kate
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I once saw a Pepsi can in the engine of a VW Beetle on the freeway. A coffee can duct seems almost like a factory recommended part by comparison.

#24

Road Work Ahead Coffee Table

Timely_Dog_2868 Report

#25

Wife Doesn't Like The Bubbadet

justshtmypnts Report

#26

Transferring Air

mollician Report

#27

Found, Not Oc

8bitdimensional Report

merlestechow avatar
LuckyL
LuckyL
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wondered what the screws on the side where doing - then I saw the one on the left and understood.

#28

That'll Do Just Fine

UnsuccessfulBan Report

#29

N95 Mask Is Now The Air Filter On My Cpap Machine

[deleted] Report

#30

Stage That My Buddies Use For Reputable House Shows In A College Town

WeAllJusSomeEggFr Report

#31

Air Con For Those With No Options

hasanyonefoundmyeye Report

#32

When You Don't Have A Potato Masher

TangyWhisky Report

#33

Round Up The Pack, We're Going Camping

CptcorvlYT Report

#34

Getting That Extra Few Inches With Some Leftover Adapters

thtmnbhndthecrtn Report

#35

This Man Took "Couldn't Live Without Air Conditioning" Into Next Level

Kondrad_Curze Report

#36

Someone Was Selling This

secretslut991 Report

#37

Rate My Doorknob Repair

eaderjay Report

#38

My Bathtub Faucet Broke And I Had To Temporarily Replace It… It Does Work Though?

Lemonade_Cherry Report

#39

Ima Just Leave This Here For Everyone Hating On My Pool

Flimsy_Economics1607 Report

#40

I Doubt There’s Much Of A Chance This Thing Will Get To Highway Speeds

DangerousDave303 Report

#41

What You Know About That Sweet Tea?

Terrible_Fact4404 Report

#42

Flying Chair Done With A Shopping Cart (Included Ashtray And Beer Holder)

rascarcapak13 Report

#43

My Dad's Makeshift Antenna He Made Out Of Clothes Hangers And It Works Btw

nonumbersinme Report

#44

Had Trouble Touch Typing Because I Couldn't Feel The Tiny Bumps On My F And J Keys, So I Made Them... Bigger

Fluffy_Boulder Report

#45

Hvac On 2nd Floor Went Out, But Not On The 1st. Rigged This Up To Pull Cold Air From Downstairs' To Upstairs Lol

Porterhouse21 Report

#46

Bacon Won’t Fit? I Can Fix That

MassiveAmountsOfPiss Report

#47

I Wish I Had Thought Of It

Candy_Says1964 Report

#48

Sometimes, I Frighten Even Myself With My Genius

iwasnevercoolanyway Report

