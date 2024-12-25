Home Alone Fans Come Up With Wild Theories About How The Dad Afforded The Huge Mansion

ADVERTISEMENT

As the holiday season is upon us, everyone’s beloved classic Christmas movie, Home Alone, is once again the subject of conversations.

This year, fans have been spinning up theories related to the 1990 movie, which has become a world-favorite festive comfort watch.

Fans have been cooking up stories to explain how Peter McCallister, the father of the kid prankster Kevin McCallister, could afford a massive house and a luxury trip to Paris for the entire family.

Image credits: IMDb

There certainly was no shortage of theories about Peter McCallister’s wealth and his possible connections to the criminal world. Some suggested he was a mobster, a drug lord, or even a lawyer, while others believe he was simply a successful businessman.

“He was a mobster,” said one while another wrote, “He was a drug lord or a lawyer.”

“It was the mom she had a lot of pantsuits,” said another theory-offering fan.

Fans wondered how Peter McCallister could afford to own the mansion featured in the iconic 1990 movie

Image credits: IMDb

Image credits: IMDb

“He’s a successful businessman and she is a fashion designer,” wrote another.

One said, “Bro ran the Italian mafia.”

“He lived a double life his real name was Warren Vanderguild,” another said.

Other suggested theories were less criminal, saying it was “the old fashion Way!! Inheritance!” one said.

Some commenters dispelled the mob boss theory by saying the father would have sent one of his goons to the house to ensure Kevin’s safety if that were the case.

Image credits: IMDb

Image credits: IMDb

“If his dad were a mob boss wouldn’t he just send a goon to his place to be with Kevin and keep him safe? Yes turn around and go back but to think that they would be that frantic is insane if this were true,” one said.

“Mob boss who didn’t have one of his crew watch over the house, mob boss who didn’t get one of his crew to watch over Kevin when they realized he was home alone, mob boss who allowed his wife to call the police instead of him dealing with it,” wrote another.

In favor of the mob boss theory, TikToker Brian Rooney shared a viral video last year saying the idea made “total sense.”

TikToker Brian Rooney defended the theory of Peter McCallister being a mob boss based on his son Kevin’s behavior

Image credits: Movieclips

“I think the whole theory of Kevin’s dad being a mobster makes total sense just based off Kevin’s behavior,” he told his audience in a 2021 video.

“When Kevin found out that Harry and Marv were going to rob his house, it didn’t even occur to him to ever call the police,” he continued. “Kevin stuck to the G code of ‘this is my house. I have to defend it.’ That’s the most gangster s*** ever.”

The Illinois property, which featured in the 30-year-old Christmas classic, was put up for sale earlier this year. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion was listed at a price of $5.25 million and found a buyer this month.

Child star Macaulay Culkin, who played Kevin McCallister in the smash hit and its 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, almost bought the Chicago property for himself.

“I had half a mind to buy it—just for giggles,” the famous father-of-two shared with his audience during a recent stop on his A Nostalgic Night With Macaulay Culkin tour.

He considered turning the house into a “movie fun house” to let people do things that the fictional Kevin did in the house, like sledding down the stairs.

