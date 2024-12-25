Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Home Alone Fans Come Up With Wild Theories About How The Dad Afforded The Huge Mansion
News

Home Alone Fans Come Up With Wild Theories About How The Dad Afforded The Huge Mansion

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

As the holiday season is upon us, everyone’s beloved classic Christmas movie, Home Alone, is once again the subject of conversations.

This year, fans have been spinning up theories related to the 1990 movie, which has become a world-favorite festive comfort watch.

Fans have been cooking up stories to explain how Peter McCallister, the father of the kid prankster Kevin McCallister, could afford a massive house and a luxury trip to Paris for the entire family.

RELATED:

    Fans have been spinning theories about the world-favorite Christmas classic Home Alone

    Home Alone Fans Come Up With Wild Theories About How The Dad Afforded The Huge Mansion

    Image credits: IMDb

    There certainly was no shortage of theories about Peter McCallister’s wealth and his possible connections to the criminal world. Some suggested he was a mobster, a drug lord, or even a lawyer, while others believe he was simply a successful businessman.

    “He was a mobster,” said one while another wrote, “He was a drug lord or a lawyer.”

    “It was the mom she had a lot of pantsuits,” said another theory-offering fan.

    Fans wondered how Peter McCallister could afford to own the mansion featured in the iconic 1990 movie

    Home Alone Fans Come Up With Wild Theories About How The Dad Afforded The Huge Mansion

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: IMDb

    Home Alone Fans Come Up With Wild Theories About How The Dad Afforded The Huge Mansion

    Image credits: IMDb

    “He’s a successful businessman and she is a fashion designer,” wrote another.

    One said, “Bro ran the Italian mafia.”

    “He lived a double life his real name was Warren Vanderguild,” another said.

    Other suggested theories were less criminal, saying it was “the old fashion Way!! Inheritance!” one said.

    Some commenters dispelled the mob boss theory by saying the father would have sent one of his goons to the house to ensure Kevin’s safety if that were the case.

    Some suggested he was a mobster, a drug lord, or even a lawyer, while others believed he was simply a successful businessman

    Home Alone Fans Come Up With Wild Theories About How The Dad Afforded The Huge Mansion

    Image credits: IMDb

    Home Alone Fans Come Up With Wild Theories About How The Dad Afforded The Huge Mansion

    Image credits: IMDb

    “If his dad were a mob boss wouldn’t he just send a goon to his place to be with Kevin and keep him safe? Yes turn around and go back but to think that they would be that frantic is insane if this were true,” one said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Mob boss who didn’t have one of his crew watch over the house, mob boss who didn’t get one of his crew to watch over Kevin when they realized he was home alone, mob boss who allowed his wife to call the police instead of him dealing with it,” wrote another.

    In favor of the mob boss theory, TikToker Brian Rooney shared a viral video last year saying the idea made “total sense.”

    TikToker Brian Rooney defended the theory of Peter McCallister being a mob boss based on his son Kevin’s behavior

    Home Alone Fans Come Up With Wild Theories About How The Dad Afforded The Huge Mansion

    Image credits: Movieclips

    “I think the whole theory of Kevin’s dad being a mobster makes total sense just based off Kevin’s behavior,” he told his audience in a 2021 video.

    “When Kevin found out that Harry and Marv were going to rob his house, it didn’t even occur to him to ever call the police,” he continued. “Kevin stuck to the G code of ‘this is my house. I have to defend it.’ That’s the most gangster s*** ever.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Illinois property, which featured in the 30-year-old Christmas classic, was put up for sale earlier this year. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion was listed at a price of $5.25 million and found a buyer this month.

    “I think the whole theory of Kevin’s dad being a mobster makes total sense just based off Kevin’s behaviour,” Brian said

    @roon_tang Don’t step to Kevin #homealone #homealonemovie #homealonememes #movies #fantheory #fantheories #comedy #satire #rant #kevinmccallister ♬ original sound – Brian “Roon Tang” Rooney

    Child star Macaulay Culkin, who played Kevin McCallister in the smash hit and its 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, almost bought the Chicago property for himself.

    “I had half a mind to buy itjust for giggles,” the famous father-of-two shared with his audience during a recent stop on his A Nostalgic Night With Macaulay Culkin tour.

    He considered turning the house into a “movie fun house” to let people do things that the fictional Kevin did in the house, like sledding down the stairs.

    One netizen offered a “plot twist,” saying “It was the mom who had the money all along”

    Home Alone Fans Come Up With Wild Theories About How The Dad Afforded The Huge Mansion

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Home Alone Fans Come Up With Wild Theories About How The Dad Afforded The Huge Mansion

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Home Alone Fans Come Up With Wild Theories About How The Dad Afforded The Huge Mansion

    Home Alone Fans Come Up With Wild Theories About How The Dad Afforded The Huge Mansion

    Home Alone Fans Come Up With Wild Theories About How The Dad Afforded The Huge Mansion

    Home Alone Fans Come Up With Wild Theories About How The Dad Afforded The Huge Mansion

    Home Alone Fans Come Up With Wild Theories About How The Dad Afforded The Huge Mansion

    Home Alone Fans Come Up With Wild Theories About How The Dad Afforded The Huge Mansion

    Home Alone Fans Come Up With Wild Theories About How The Dad Afforded The Huge Mansion

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Home Alone Fans Come Up With Wild Theories About How The Dad Afforded The Huge Mansion

    Home Alone Fans Come Up With Wild Theories About How The Dad Afforded The Huge Mansion

    Home Alone Fans Come Up With Wild Theories About How The Dad Afforded The Huge Mansion

    Home Alone Fans Come Up With Wild Theories About How The Dad Afforded The Huge Mansion

    Home Alone Fans Come Up With Wild Theories About How The Dad Afforded The Huge Mansion

    Home Alone Fans Come Up With Wild Theories About How The Dad Afforded The Huge Mansion

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    1

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda