Paul Danan has died at the age of 46.

Danan was known for playing Sol Patrick in the British soap opera Hollyoaks from 1997 to 2001 and for starring in the reality dating series Celebrity Love Island from 2005 to 2006.

His management company, Independent Creative PR, shared the devastating news and asked for privacy for his friends and family. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of @pauldanan at just 46 years old. Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to many.”

“His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him.

“During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul’s family, friends, and colleagues. No further comments will be made at this time,” the statement concluded.

Just months before, Danan had been rushed to Whipps Cross Hospital, where he was placed in intensive care and also battled pneumonia, according to The Mirror.

“I was dead – it’s a miracle I’m here. I’m upstairs puffing away on my vape then suddenly I lost my breath and collapsed,” the TV star shared at the time.



“My family called for an ambulance and started giving me CPR, then police arrived and took over before paramedics took me to hospital.

“I was on a machine in ICU and ended up with pneumonia. My family were warned that I might not make it through the night. I’m so lucky.”

Danan attributed the health scare to his vaping habit and said that his doctor was “harsh” with him, warning him that he could end up on an oxygen tank if he continued to use the electronic cigarettes.



The British star reportedly had a history of drug and alcohol abuse but said that he had been clean for more than three years. Speaking on The Dozen podcast, he revealed he was introduced to cocaine at the age of 19 during his first day on Hollyoaks.

He quit smoking cigarettes in 2021 but turned to vaping, as he believed “it was the safest way to smoke” after watching a YouTube video, as per The Mirror.

The Hollyoaks actor had previously opened up about his vaping addiction

“I saw a YouTube video where someone blew cigarette smoke into cotton wool then did the same with a vape. The cotton wool turned black from the smoke from the cigarette, but the wool remained the same colour after the vape vapour hit it… Off the back of that, in my head – because I have ADHD everything is very visual – I’ve always thought they’d be OK.”

He eventually became “obsessed” with vaping, saying he had one with him “everywhere [he] went.”

“I’d always have one in my hand, I would even go to sleep with it, like a comfort thing.”

Big Brother star Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace paid tribute to Danan, writing: “Paul Danan… a friend of mine… I’m so shocked and heartbroken…. my darling man… I will cherish all our happy memories. RIP u beautiful amazing talented human.”

EastEnders star Michael Greco, who played Beppe di Marco in Hollyoaks, also paid tribute to the “genuine and caring” actor.

“So, so sad to read about the passing of Paul Danan. In this day and age of falsities and fake people, he was a genuine and caring man who just wanted to please everyone. A lovely warm man that will be missed by many. R.I.P. Buddy.”

“Sending my condolences to his family,” one fan wrote

