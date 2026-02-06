55 Bizarre, Absurd, And Hilarious Signs You Don’t See Every Day (New Pics)
Written signs are meant to be taken seriously. It’s why most of the ones you’ll encounter come with a stern and straightforward tone.
So, when you see a sign that draws out a chuckle from you, it’s understandable to want to snap a photo and share it on social media. Here are some examples that we’ve collected from the different corners of Reddit.
These are the types of signs and billboards that would make you stop walking. As always, don’t forget to upvote those that caught your eye.
Is There An Ethical Difference?
The McDonald's Near My House Put Up A Very Interesting Sign. What Do You Think?
Just Saw This In My Local Bar
There was a time when a piece of content’s viewability (a.k.a the measure of whether an advertisement was actually seen by a human) was the main metric. But since digital marketing is ever-evolving, that criterion shifted more to an ad’s ability to draw a person’s attention.
Advertising Week describes this as the “Attention Economy,” in which surveys have shown that attention is three times more predictive of an advertisement's effectiveness.
Do Not Feed The Fat Man
A Uniquely Scottish Problem
Let the wind blow high, Let the wind blow low, Through the streets, in my kilt I'll go, All the lassies say hello, Donald, where's your troosers?
All I'm Seeing Is An Excuse To Dress Like That
Creativity is key to driving attention. As you will see in many of these signs, the messaging was designed to address the reader directly.
Advertising Week also noted that optimized ads received 49% more attention than run-of-the-mill ads.
Library Sign
Local Hardware Store Has This Posted
Bird Theft Policy Update
It’s likely been a while since you last saw a funny ad. Recent stats also indicate a decline in the use of humor in advertising. According to a 2022 survey by Kantar, only 33% of ads incorporated something funny into advertising campaigns.
The survey showed that the decline was at its sharpest during the early 2010s, a few years after the global recession, and following the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.
They Became The Very Thing They Swore To Destroy
This Is An Actual Street Sign Where I Live (It's A Very Tiny Tourist Island With Very Few Permanent Residents)
Truer Words Were Never Written
It’s why industry professionals like DDB Global Strategy Partner Juan Isaza are pushing to bring back humor in advertising. In a Forbes article, he noted that humor facilitates recognition through buzz and familiarity.
This Fits For All Restaurants And Businesses
Better Get Your Credit Card Out
Statue May Be Hot
In marketing a product or service, Isaza calls for the use of humor because it increases purchase intention. He noted research from the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute showing that adding a joke or two can drive sales by up to 45%.
“The fundamental reason humor helps build your brand is that advertising and content are created for human beings, and human beings are governed by emotions, and humor builds emotional connection,” Isaza wrote.
Ice Cream, Or Else
Sign At The Nursery
Start Of Unfriendly Streets
Please Don't Teach Your Garbage To Swim
Seen On A Japanese Tractor
If the picture was vertical it would show a pole dancer.
Hobble Like A Penguin
Flop onto your belly and propel yourself forward with your feet.
Self Explanatory
Local Church Cutting To The Chase
Sinbad and Jesus? Sounds like a buddy cop film where they are forced to work together!
Hug Time At The Airport
Clarify how much "fonder" we can get in the car park.
Ironically Quite A Distracting Sign To Drive Past
My Boyfriend Caught This At Work
What About Drinking Dogs?
Blursed Sign
Texas Reminding Drivers To Buckle Up
Not My Leg
Suspension Bridge
Since there are only two people in the lower part I assume that sign is in binary.
Thank God They Have That Sign Up
Sign At My Local Ice Cream Place Made Me Smile
Out Of Order Escalator Sign At My Local Shopping Centre
Pervision Glasses
Do It Now
At My Dentist’s Office
Spotted Outside A Liquor Store
My Friend And I Put This Sign Up At Our Local Pool And After 3 Years, No One Has Said Anything
Unbelievable
Necessary Sign
This Sign Caught Me Off Guard
My Friends Put This Sign On Their Dog During A Party Today
Saw This At A Local Pizza Place
Best Handicap Sign
Show Your Mind, Not Your Behind
Opportunity Of A Lifetime
Attention
Drew This For A Library
No Time Off For Funerals
They'll Be In By 2030. I Promise
Taken In Torrington, Devon, UK
Found In Reykjavik, Iceland
There Is A Town In Poland Called Police. This Is The Sign That Welcomes Those Entering
