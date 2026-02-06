ADVERTISEMENT

Written signs are meant to be taken seriously. It’s why most of the ones you’ll encounter come with a stern and straightforward tone. 

So, when you see a sign that draws out a chuckle from you, it’s understandable to want to snap a photo and share it on social media. Here are some examples that we’ve collected from the different corners of Reddit. 

These are the types of signs and billboards that would make you stop walking. As always, don’t forget to upvote those that caught your eye. 

Is There An Ethical Difference?

Absurd sign asking people not to steal from a small business but to steal from Walmart instead, displayed on a pegboard.

LordJim11 Report

    #2

    The McDonald's Near My House Put Up A Very Interesting Sign. What Do You Think?

    Absurd and hilarious sign at a drive-thru reading our real secret ingredient is our people on a street corner.

    TheShadyDoge Report

    The vegan options contain real vegans.

    #3

    Just Saw This In My Local Bar

    Funny and bizarre sign at a bar warning unattended children will be given Redbull and taught how to swear.

    reddit.com Report

    There was a time when a piece of content’s viewability (a.k.a the measure of whether an advertisement was actually seen by a human) was the main metric. But since digital marketing is ever-evolving, that criterion shifted more to an ad’s ability to draw a person’s attention. 

    Advertising Week describes this as the “Attention Economy,” in which surveys have shown that attention is three times more predictive of an advertisement's effectiveness.
    #4

    Do Not Feed The Fat Man

    Funny sign warning not to feed the fat cat, humorously calling him a professional manipulator with dramatic meows.

    rajapaws Report

    #5

    A Uniquely Scottish Problem

    Sign warning about wearing underwear with kilts in windy conditions, featured in bizarre and hilarious signs collection.

    Great-Guervo-4797 Report

    Let the wind blow high, Let the wind blow low, Through the streets, in my kilt I'll go, All the lassies say hello, Donald, where's your troosers?

    #6

    All I'm Seeing Is An Excuse To Dress Like That

    Sign showing a person in 18th century clothing with a message about bizarre and hilarious yard signs you don’t see every day.

    imhereforthethreads Report

    Creativity is key to driving attention. As you will see in many of these signs, the messaging was designed to address the reader directly. 

    Advertising Week also noted that optimized ads received 49% more attention than run-of-the-mill ads.

    #7

    Library Sign

    Funny library return sign asking people to yell not a squirrel to prove they are human, bizarre and absurd signage.

    henri-golo Report

    What if I shout "I AM A SQUIRREL"?

    #8

    Local Hardware Store Has This Posted

    Funny and bizarre sign at paint store requiring husbands to have a signed note from their wife to choose paint colors.

    11-110011 Report

    #9

    Bird Theft Policy Update

    Funny and bizarre sign warning food theft by seagulls and disclaiming responsibility in a humorous way.

    MaxQ50 Report

    It’s likely been a while since you last saw a funny ad. Recent stats also indicate a decline in the use of humor in advertising. According to a 2022 survey by Kantar, only 33% of ads incorporated something funny into advertising campaigns. 

    The survey showed that the decline was at its sharpest during the early 2010s, a few years after the global recession, and following the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. 

    #10

    They Became The Very Thing They Swore To Destroy

    Yellow sign reading no signs please attached to wooden fence along overgrown area with litter below, bizarre signs humor.

    ThatEvilSpaceChicken Report

    #11

    This Is An Actual Street Sign Where I Live (It's A Very Tiny Tourist Island With Very Few Permanent Residents)

    Funny and bizarre warning sign showing an octopus lifting a car near the water by the coast.

    xxxFluffxxx Report

    #12

    Truer Words Were Never Written

    Humorous sign on a building wall displaying a bizarre and hilarious message about farts and children.

    Realistic-Currency61 Report

    It’s why industry professionals like DDB Global Strategy Partner Juan Isaza are pushing to bring back humor in advertising. In a Forbes article, he noted that humor facilitates recognition through buzz and familiarity. 
    #13

    This Fits For All Restaurants And Businesses

    Sign on a glass door humorously stating closed for closure and will reopen when open, a bizarre and absurd sign.

    BethekingZeltoid333 Report

    #14

    Better Get Your Credit Card Out

    Bizarre no soliciting sign charges $50 per minute for sales pitches and religious messages at the door.

    irblrb84 Report

    #15

    Statue May Be Hot

    Large reclining gorilla statue with a caution sign about heat, one of the bizarre and hilarious signs you don’t see every day.

    Suspected_Magic_User Report

    In marketing a product or service, Isaza calls for the use of humor because it increases purchase intention. He noted research from the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute showing that adding a joke or two can drive sales by up to 45%. 

    “The fundamental reason humor helps build your brand is that advertising and content are created for human beings, and human beings are governed by emotions, and humor builds emotional connection,” Isaza wrote.
    #16

    Ice Cream, Or Else

    Chalkboard sign outside shop with arrows pointing to ice cream and cruel world, a bizarre and hilarious street sign.

    LORD-SOTH- Report

    #17

    Sign At The Nursery

    Humorous sign in a garden center encouraging spending freely, featuring bizarre and hilarious signs you don’t see every day.

    its35degreesout Report

    #18

    Start Of Unfriendly Streets

    End of friendly streets sign on city road with traffic lights and building in background showing bizarre and hilarious signs.

    piptheboy Report

    #19

    Please Don't Teach Your Garbage To Swim

    Sign on Lakawon Island humorously asks visitors not to teach their garbage to swim, showcasing bizarre and hilarious signs.

    genius23sarcasm Report

    #20

    Seen On A Japanese Tractor

    Warning sign in Japanese showing a person caught in rotating machinery, part of bizarre absurd and hilarious signs collection.

    BobandJerry2 Report

    If the picture was vertical it would show a pole dancer.

    #21

    Hobble Like A Penguin

    Funny caution sign warning icy walkway with advice to walk like a penguin, a bizarre and hilarious sign example.

    flattenedbricks Report

    Flop onto your belly and propel yourself forward with your feet.

    #22

    Self Explanatory

    Large red sign in yard warning visitors they have been catfished with other no trespassing signs on a tree behind it.

    Maniacal_Monkey Report

    #23

    Local Church Cutting To The Chase

    Humorous church sign displaying a witty message about cold weather and changing signs, a bizarre and hilarious sign example.

    shrinasaurus Report

    Sinbad and Jesus? Sounds like a buddy cop film where they are forced to work together!

    #24

    Hug Time At The Airport

    Sign limits max hug time to 3 minutes with a note for fond farewells in car park, showcasing bizarre and hilarious signs.

    jarvedttudd Report

    Clarify how much "fonder" we can get in the car park.

    Ironically Quite A Distracting Sign To Drive Past

    Church sign with bizarre and hilarious message warning against texting while driving seen outdoors on a sunny day.

    Why--Not--Zoidberg Report

    #26

    My Boyfriend Caught This At Work

    Absurd private sign in a rocky yard humorously instructs viewers not to read, a bizarre and hilarious unusual sign.

    Austingrey2you Report

    Private comment. Do not read.

    #27

    What About Drinking Dogs?

    No smoking no dogs sign with a humorous warning about smoking dogs, a bizarre and hilarious street sign.

    Indy500Fan16 Report

    #28

    Blursed Sign

    Flooded road with a yellow road closed sign partially submerged, illustrating bizarre and absurd signs not commonly seen.

    BudgetNo495 Report

    I don't believe you, where's the evidence?

    #29

    Texas Reminding Drivers To Buckle Up

    Digital road sign with a bizarre and hilarious message about seatbelts holding you if you have no Valentine.

    Damander Report

    #30

    Not My Leg

    Warning sign for parachute landing area showing a person hitting another while parachuting, a bizarre and hilarious sign concept.

    Melodic_Map_8902 Report

    #31

    Suspension Bridge

    Yellow warning sign on a suspension bridge showing limit of 1-10 people for safety, a bizarre and hilarious sign.

    Wi1dlife Report

    Since there are only two people in the lower part I assume that sign is in binary.

    #32

    Thank God They Have That Sign Up

    Wooden fence with a warning security dog sign and two small dogs visible through a window in the gate, bizarre signs.

    Bskubota Report

    go in there and your ankles are toast pal.

    #33

    Sign At My Local Ice Cream Place Made Me Smile

    Funny and bizarre sign stating no bills larger than $20, gold bars, or heads of cattle accepted for payment.

    AllHisFault21 Report

    #34

    Out Of Order Escalator Sign At My Local Shopping Centre

    Funny and bizarre sign at an escalator explaining it is not working and asking people to use the lift instead

    -rabid- Report

    Mitch Hedberg: "There's no such thing as a broken escalator, there's just, stairs".

    #35

    Pervision Glasses

    Humorous and bizarre sign for an optical store saying Let us sit on your face with glasses illustration.

    Mic_Spade Report

    #36

    Do It Now

    Humorous street sign urging people to check phones now, highlighting bizarre and hilarious signs you don’t see every day.

    abaganoush Report

    #37

    At My Dentist’s Office

    Green parking sign for dental patients with a tooth symbol and warning all others will be extracted, a bizarre sign.

    spider_speller Report

    #38

    Spotted Outside A Liquor Store

    Funny roadside sign with a bizarre and absurd message about drinking for evil seen on a street corner.

    Turbulent-Display805 Report

    #39

    My Friend And I Put This Sign Up At Our Local Pool And After 3 Years, No One Has Said Anything

    Absurd and hilarious sign reading do not breathe under the water posted near a lifeguard station on a beige wall.

    ticketomg Report

    #40

    Unbelievable

    Humorous Bigfoot sign reading Bigfoot saw me but nobody believes him on a black metal plate hanging on wood.

    MeanMomma76 Report

    #41

    Fire Department

    Bizarre and hilarious fire department sign offering satisfaction guaranteed or your fire back outside a brick building.

    netphilia Report

    #42

    Necessary Sign

    Broken sink with an out of order sign in a tiled bathroom, showcasing a bizarre and hilarious sign you don’t see every day.

    Scarlett-Boognish Report

    #43

    This Sign Caught Me Off Guard

    Bizarre and hilarious church sign asking what Scooby-Doo would do displayed outside stone building with red doors.

    Interesting_Toe_1379 Report

    #44

    My Friends Put This Sign On Their Dog During A Party Today

    Black dog wearing a humorous sign that says not to touch while eating, a bizarre and hilarious everyday sign.

    rescuemom1979 Report

    For a second I thought this was a sulking gorilla.

    #45

    Saw This At A Local Pizza Place

    Humorous bizarre sign showing a complaint department with a hand g*****e keychain and number tag 1 for absurd complaints

    BenFitzgeraldPincus Report

    #46

    Best Handicap Sign

    Funny and bizarre parking sign combining handicap reserved parking and a humorous warning about stupidity not being a handicap.

    EnigmaticDaze Report

    #47

    Show Your Mind, Not Your Behind

    Humorous sign showing a graduate and a message about showing your mind, part of bizarre and hilarious signs collection.

    reddit.com Report

    #48

    Opportunity Of A Lifetime

    Sign humorously requesting staff to be lazy and miserable to fit in, showcasing bizarre and hilarious signs not seen every day.

    sleepy_go_bye_bye Report

    #49

    Attention

    Funny and bizarre sign reading attention oh sorry nevermind displayed outdoors among trees, showing absurd humor.

    skyflyer8 Report

    #50

    Drew This For A Library

    Funny and bizarre sign at a teen lounge humorously banning adults from using computers and seating, featuring cartoon characters.

    chinchilla94 Report

    #51

    No Time Off For Funerals

    Burger King sign humorously denying time off for an employee's funeral, a bizarre and hilarious unusual workplace notice.

    MemorableKidsMoments Report

    #52

    They'll Be In By 2030. I Promise

    Funny and bizarre sign about procrastination books display coming soon, showcasing absurd and hilarious humor.

    Pinktiger11 Report

    #53

    Taken In Torrington, Devon, UK

    Warning sign humor about workload saying the light at the end of the tunnel has been switched off, bizarre and hilarious signs.

    MartiniPlusOlive Report

    #54

    Found In Reykjavik, Iceland

    Humorous chalkboard sign inviting people to try the worst pizza according to one TripAdvisor review.

    TaEnTreo Report

    #55

    There Is A Town In Poland Called Police. This Is The Sign That Welcomes Those Entering

    Illuminated sign at night displaying I heart police outside a modern building in a quiet setting.

    zd4n14 Report

