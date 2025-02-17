92 Funny Signs People Simply Had To Take A Picture Of (New Pics)
Whether it’s information, a plea, or an ad that’s put up on a sign, many people pay no attention to them anymore. That is unless the artist behind the sign finds a way to catch their attention; and one of the most effective ways to do that is using humor or shock.
If you want to see if that actually works, you can browse the list below: that’s where we put some of the funniest and most unique signs we managed to find on the internet. Go down the list, take a look at each sign, and consider whether or not it would catch your eye if you saw it on the street. And while you’re at it, don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones, too!
Deceiving Promises
A Sign By The Airport In Helsinki, Finland
I’m Convinced To Learn Fencing
Read The Sign. Or Don't
No Matter Which Planet You're From
Proceed With Caution
This Billboard Up The Street From My House
This Sign At My Dog Groomer
Utah Has Its Issues, But It’s Traffic Signs Are Top Notch
One Cardboard Sign To Rule Them All
This Sign Was Placed Behind A European Gas Station Frequented By International Truckers
My Garbage Collectors Got This Note This Morning. Tis The Season
Spotted At A Brewery In Washington D.C.
"Oilyfans" Billboards Show BP Chief Executive Topless After Earning £10 Million
This Billboard Is Pretty Famous In Our Town For The Things It Says
The Sign At The Pizza Place I Go To
So Thoughtful Of The Sign Makers
Saw This Billboard Coming Home From Work
Is This A Good Or Bad Thing?
Bar Sign In Japan
This Sign Outside An Animal Hospital
My Husband Is In The Process Of Redoing Our Lawn. He Recently Began Destroying All Our Grass. I Didn’t Want Our Neighbors To Think We Were Neglectful Homeowners, So I Made A Sign
My local park had signs saying "please keep off, tiny grass is sleeping".
You Could Not Have Warned Me A Little Earlier
It's Very True
Sign Outside A Local Tattoo Parlor In Michigan
This Sign Telling Me To “Duck"
Not Sure Who Was Thirsty Enough For This Sign To Exist, But I’m Kinda Glad They Were
This Response To Stair Accidents
Saw This On My Way Home From Work
Local Church's Sign In My Town
Sign Above Urinal In China
There Must Be A Story Behind Why This Sign Is Necessary
This Caught Me Off Guard
Treat Fast Food Workers Kindly
Very Big If True
Maybe Someone Should Check In On Sheffield And Make Sure They’re Ok
Legit Sign Post
Happy Thanksgiving From The Phoenix Adot Road Signs
This Large Billboard Of A Random Goat
The Car Dealership Billboard Shade Game Is Strong Outside Of Charleston, SC
Bookstore’s Closed Sign In Seattle
Learn 2 Make Signs Professional
Sign Guy Needs Better Pay
Sign At The Hardware Store
So often there's one idiot who ruins something for everyone :/
Wise Words
Holy Water
How Many Accidents Do You Think Micheal Has Had?
There's A Story Here
There's No Correlation Between Age And Competence After All
This Sign In My New Apartment Building. I Live On The 28th Floor
This Is The Sign My Gym Puts Up When The Janitors Are Cleaning The Women's Locker Room
Just Moved In And Bought This Sign… Finally Feels Like Home
Hmmmmmmm
This Funny Sign My City Put Up About Dogs
Well, Obviously
Am I Going To Be Saved Or Shot?
Absolutely No Parking
All This Billboard Says Is "Your Wife Is Hot"
If You Do Fall, Be Sure To Do Jazz Hands
This Sign At The Akron Zoo That Looks Like A Man Peeing In His Own Face
Perfect Instead Of "Beware Of Dog"
This Billboard Near My Street
This Sign Is A Self-Referential Recursive Advertisement
Think That's Good Thing
This Is A Billboard In Cleveland, Ohio. With No Context At All, What Do You Think It's For?
Excellent Billboard
Sign On The Side Door/Employee Entrance At A Local Hardware Store
Someone Keeps Putting Stickers On The Stop Signs On My Town
Freeway Message Signs In Mn Today
Ever Feel Like The Universe Is Giving You A Sign?
Hacked Highway Sign On The H1, Honolulu, Hawaii. Heading Westbound
Billboard Where I Live Near Burning Man
This Ad Where I Live
The Mythical Cord
18 years ago I worked in IT service in Germany when a coworker asked for this one to connect two power strips. He was a developer.