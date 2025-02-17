ADVERTISEMENT

Whether it’s information, a plea, or an ad that’s put up on a sign, many people pay no attention to them anymore. That is unless the artist behind the sign finds a way to catch their attention; and one of the most effective ways to do that is using humor or shock.

If you want to see if that actually works, you can browse the list below: that’s where we put some of the funniest and most unique signs we managed to find on the internet. Go down the list, take a look at each sign, and consider whether or not it would catch your eye if you saw it on the street. And while you’re at it, don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones, too!

#1

Deceiving Promises

Cats behind glass with a funny sign that reads, "Please don't let the cats out, no matter what they promise you."

Nymystoteles Report

    #2

    A Sign By The Airport In Helsinki, Finland

    Funny sign on a billboard in Helsinki humorously welcoming visitors in November.

    Turtle456 , avaltone Report

    #3

    I’m Convinced To Learn Fencing

    Funny sign promoting fencing as a COVID-19 sport with humorous safety tips on a sidewalk display.

    hotsteamingpho Report

    #4

    Read The Sign. Or Don't

    Funny sign next to a candy box reads, "Take one or more, I'm a sign, not a cop," on a grassy yard.

    Newfoundplanet Report

    #5

    No Matter Which Planet You're From

    Funny restroom sign with various gender icons and an alien, stating "Whatever... Please Just Wash Your Hands."

    Simon_Ril3y Report

    #6

    Proceed With Caution

    Proceed With Caution

    anaqyk Report

    #7

    This Billboard Up The Street From My House

    Funny signs with a squirrel review on a billboard, critiquing tree service company humorously.

    ReadRightRed99 Report

    #8

    This Sign At My Dog Groomer

    Funny sign listing reasons pet grooming costs more than a haircut, humorously comparing services.

    Timbo879 Report

    #9

    Utah Has Its Issues, But It’s Traffic Signs Are Top Notch

    Funny sign on a highway reads "It's a lane, not a birthright, let them merge," over cars in traffic at dusk.

    B4ldy Report

    #10

    One Cardboard Sign To Rule Them All

    One Cardboard Sign To Rule Them All

    192_168_1_x Report

    #11

    This Sign Was Placed Behind A European Gas Station Frequented By International Truckers

    Humorous sign with crossed-out figure urinating and a warning of being filmed for YouTube, displayed on rocks. Funny-Signs-Billboards.

    Pubelication Report

    #12

    My Garbage Collectors Got This Note This Morning. Tis The Season

    My Garbage Collectors Got This Note This Morning. Tis The Season

    Fleetingambition Report

    #13

    Spotted At A Brewery In Washington D.C.

    Spotted At A Brewery In Washington D.C.

    taylor_h796 Report

    #14

    "Oilyfans" Billboards Show BP Chief Executive Topless After Earning £10 Million

    Funny billboards on a brick wall, featuring a humorous message about pay and gas bills.

    KirkGlobalWitness Report

    #15

    This Billboard Is Pretty Famous In Our Town For The Things It Says

    Funny sign on a billboard reads, "Some people should use a gluestick instead of chapstick," near a vintage red car.

    Regular-Medium1827 Report

    #16

    The Sign At The Pizza Place I Go To

    Funny sign on a counter, humorously asking customers to stand back behind the blue line.

    matt_CHRIST3NS3N Report

    #17

    So Thoughtful Of The Sign Makers

    Funny sign in forest featuring playful instructions for dog guardians and dogs.

    adamgreattweet Report

    #18

    Saw This Billboard Coming Home From Work

    Funny sign billboard with a person smiling, text reads "Not Selling Anything, Just Wanted to Be on a Billboard - Tony Davis".

    snarffiord Report

    #19

    Yeah Okay Then

    Funny sign encouraging against stealing from small businesses, displayed on a pegboard.

    Low_Letter1739 , McKittyNuts Report

    #20

    Is This A Good Or Bad Thing?

    Funny Signs Billboards: Black poster with "Zero stars. Would not recommend. - Satan" promoting a Bible app.

    Different_Wind8260 Report

    #21

    Bar Sign In Japan

    Humorous billboard with a cartoon bottle kicking a brain.

    Report

    #22

    Coyotes In Toronto

    Coyotes In Toronto

    Fiona T. Campbell Report

    #23

    This Sign Outside An Animal Hospital

    Funny sign reads, "If cats could text you back, they would not," on an outdoor billboard.

    TheVentiLebowski Report

    #24

    My Husband Is In The Process Of Redoing Our Lawn. He Recently Began Destroying All Our Grass. I Didn’t Want Our Neighbors To Think We Were Neglectful Homeowners, So I Made A Sign

    Humorous sign in yard showing "New Grass Loading" progress bar, mimicking computer software.

    csidlauskas Report

    Kathy Brooke
    Kathy Brooke
    Kathy Brooke
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    My local park had signs saying "please keep off, tiny grass is sleeping".

    #25

    You Could Not Have Warned Me A Little Earlier

    You Could Not Have Warned Me A Little Earlier

    Report

    #26

    It's Very True

    Funny sign on a light switch depicting a muscular body, humorously urging to leave the light on for men's room accuracy.

    doommaster70 Report

    #27

    Sign Outside A Local Tattoo Parlor In Michigan

    Funny sign reading "Get that tattoo, your family is already disappointed" near a street with parked cars.

    Michigander1985 Report

    #28

    This Sign Telling Me To “Duck"

    Funny sign on a tree with a yellow bird and exclamation mark on a woodland path.

    PO1983 Report

    Pernille
    Pernille
    Pernille
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    I'm usually quite good at pictograms, but my effing brain does not understand this sign, every time it is used I bang my head while thinking "and" which is the danish word for duck. I would understand a sign saying duck.

    #29

    Not Sure Who Was Thirsty Enough For This Sign To Exist, But I’m Kinda Glad They Were

    Not Sure Who Was Thirsty Enough For This Sign To Exist, But I’m Kinda Glad They Were

    Warmth_of_windows Report

    #30

    This Response To Stair Accidents

    This Response To Stair Accidents

    TuxedoFloorca Report

    #31

    Saw This On My Way Home From Work

    Funny signs on a lawn with humorous text about not running for anything, just wanting a sign.

    pinpineapplepin Report

    #32

    Local Church's Sign In My Town

    Funny church sign stating "Too hot to keep changing sign. Sin bad. Jesus good."

    jake_aldoroty Report

    #33

    Sign Above Urinal In China

    Funny sign with a graphic and text that reads, "One Small Step Forward, One Giant Leap For Civilization."

    Liggidy Report

    #34

    There Must Be A Story Behind Why This Sign Is Necessary

    Funny signs on a wall saying "This is not a urinal" above hand dryers.

    MyWookiee Report

    #35

    This Caught Me Off Guard

    This Caught Me Off Guard

    ronnieth024 Report

    #36

    Treat Fast Food Workers Kindly

    Funny sign on window: "We think our staff is amazing. If you feel you can do better, we're accepting applications!"

    AnikoKamui Report

    #37

    Very Big If True

    Funny sign on brick wall about a student parking a Fiat 500 in a former water fountain spot.

    Bitter-Gur-4613 Report

    #38

    Maybe Someone Should Check In On Sheffield And Make Sure They’re Ok

    Funny signs: a poster questions if you're dreaming, suggesting checking a watch or looking elsewhere to find out.

    Jorarl Report

    #39

    Legit Sign Post

    Funny sign warning about cougars in the area, advising men under 30 not to travel alone.

    nofomo2 Report

    #40

    Happy Thanksgiving From The Phoenix Adot Road Signs

    Highway digital sign with a funny message, "Mash potatoes not your head. Buckle up," near 7th Ave and Exit 196.

    uglybrowngirl Report

    #41

    This Large Billboard Of A Random Goat

    Billboard with a humorous image of a goat in a rural setting under a clear blue sky.

    norwigga Report

    #42

    The Car Dealership Billboard Shade Game Is Strong Outside Of Charleston, SC

    Funny signs on billboards featuring rivalry between Ford and Chevrolet cars.

    Ghee_Guys Report

    #43

    Bookstore’s Closed Sign In Seattle

    Funny sign on a window: "Closed today due to the *gestures broadly at everything*".

    lumpyrabbit Report

    #44

    Learn 2 Make Signs Professional

    Funny-Signs-Billboards: Two signs on a fence, one for real estate investing and another humorously offering a sign-making class.

    Enthoosed Report

    #45

    Sign Guy Needs Better Pay

    Funny sign on Pizza Hut billboard with playful text about pizza and plastic fork.

    Builder_13rad Report

    #46

    Sign At The Hardware Store

    Sign At The Hardware Store

    voagteacher Report

    Silberwolf
    Silberwolf
    Silberwolf
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    So often there's one idiot who ruins something for everyone :/

    #47

    Wise Words

    Funny church sign saying "Adultery is a sin; you can't have your Kate and Edith too" outside a Methodist church.

    sickmund Report

    #48

    Holy Water

    Funny sign for "Holy Water Car Wash" with humorous slogan about washing your car.

    Report

    #49

    How Many Accidents Do You Think Micheal Has Had?

    How Many Accidents Do You Think Micheal Has Had?

    quurios-quacker Report

    #50

    There's A Story Here

    Sign on a safe with humorous warning about not removing cash, even for the president. Funny signs and billboards.

    Gurdel Report

    #51

    There's No Correlation Between Age And Competence After All

    Funny sign with text: "Adults seemed a lot adultier when I was a kid."

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    #52

    This Sign In My New Apartment Building. I Live On The 28th Floor

    Funny sign encouraging stair use over electricity for calorie burning.

    Unlike_Agholor Report

    #53

    This Is The Sign My Gym Puts Up When The Janitors Are Cleaning The Women's Locker Room

    Yellow caution sign with humorous "Danger Man Inside" message, placed on tiled floor.

    The_G-Man1984 Report

    #54

    Just Moved In And Bought This Sign… Finally Feels Like Home

    Funny sign at entrance saying "Go Away, Go On, Git" leaned against the wall near a door.

    interruptingcow_moo Report

    #55

    Hmmmmmmm

    Blue road sign with arrows pointing left and right beneath the word "Food", showcasing funny sign humor for a McDonald's location.

    BirdieAnn Report

    #56

    This Funny Sign My City Put Up About Dogs

    Funny signs on a red billboard, humorously thanking for cleanup.

    jfk116 Report

    #57

    Well, Obviously

    Funny sign at a drive-thru: "Buy 6 donuts, get 6 donuts" promotion on a billboard.

    Rusty_Mojo_88 Report

    #58

    Am I Going To Be Saved Or Shot?

    Billboard at night with a warning message: "Prepare to Meet God." Funny-Signs-Billboards theme.

    julius_emkay Report

    #59

    Absolutely No Parking

    Funny sign with bold letters: "NO PARKING FIRE LANE NOT FOR 1 MINUTE OR 15 SECONDS NOT AT ALL."

    irblrb84 Report

    #60

    All This Billboard Says Is "Your Wife Is Hot"

    Funny billboard along a highway with the message "Your Wife Is Hot" in bold letters.

    atomicpete Report

    #61

    If You Do Fall, Be Sure To Do Jazz Hands

    Yellow caution sign in public area featuring a funny image of a person slipping, highlighting the message "Caution Slippery When Wet."

    Emmjacob Report

    #62

    This Sign At The Akron Zoo That Looks Like A Man Peeing In His Own Face

    Funny signs billboard: "Circle Torso" sign with a diagram in a wooded area.

    -Error-UserNotFound Report

    #63

    Perfect Instead Of "Beware Of Dog"

    Funny sign on a post reads, "Old dog, young dog, several stupid dogs, please drive slowly," with a scenic background.

    oneislandgirl Report

    #64

    This Billboard Near My Street

    Funny signs and billboards featuring two men promoting furniture offers with amusing expressions.

    BrolyDisturbed Report

    #65

    This Sign Is A Self-Referential Recursive Advertisement

    Sidewalk signs advertisement for $199 on a city street, featuring colorful design and sale promotion.

    TMarkos Report

    #66

    Think That's Good Thing

    Think That's Good Thing

    Funny Roos Comedy Report

    #67

    This Is A Billboard In Cleveland, Ohio. With No Context At All, What Do You Think It's For?

    Funny billboard with a close-up of a man's face, showing a skeptical expression in a rural setting.

    thatfathooker Report

    #68

    Excellent Billboard

    Funny sign on a billboard reading, "Sorry, our entire budget went to excellent customer service."

    Tottenheimer Report

    #69

    Sign On The Side Door/Employee Entrance At A Local Hardware Store

    Funny sign with cartoon officer and text: "This door for employees and the illiterate."

    fatmik3 Report

    #70

    Someone Keeps Putting Stickers On The Stop Signs On My Town

    Someone Keeps Putting Stickers On The Stop Signs On My Town

    cocky_plowblow Report

    #71

    Freeway Message Signs In Mn Today

    Freeway Message Signs In Mn Today

    reddit.com Report

    #72

    Ever Feel Like The Universe Is Giving You A Sign?

    Billboard for vasectomy with a rainbow in the background, representing funny signs and billboards.

    totallynotdagothur Report

    #73

    Hacked Highway Sign On The H1, Honolulu, Hawaii. Heading Westbound

    Highway sign humorously displays "Gay Furry Pride uwu" on an electronic billboard.

    Stoic_hawaiian808 Report

    #74

    Billboard Where I Live Near Burning Man

    Funny sign on a billboard in a rural landscape with text about checking for STDs.

    SnooEagles343 Report

    #75

    This Ad Where I Live

    Funny signs billboard with a humorous message about buying another dirt bike.

    thatniceguy92 Report

    #76

    The Mythical Cord

    Funny sign with a diagram of a plug and text humorously disclaiming its existence and sale.

    WhattheDuck9 Report

    Fack Suckerberg
    Fack Suckerberg
    Fack Suckerberg
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago (edited)

    18 years ago I worked in IT service in Germany when a coworker asked for this one to connect two power strips. He was a developer.

    #77

    Sign On My Local Chinese Buffet

    Funny sign on a door about smelling like a hotboxed car and being asked to leave.

    tweak4 Report

    #78

    This Volunteer Fire Department Sign Near My House

    Funny signs billboard at Nichols Fire Dept reads: "Help Wanted, Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hats" with red and gold detailing.

    ImJustHereForABeer Report

    #79

    Elmer Is Coming

    Elmer Is Coming

    Doritodolphin469 Report

    #80

    He Could’ve Just Called Me

    Funny sign on highway reads "Your Dad Said Obey the Speed Limit" amidst traffic and buildings.

    waitisthataguayaba Report

    #81

    Hospital Cafe Sign

    Funny sign apologizing for temporarily not being able to toss salads, displayed in a restaurant setting.

    cdubsb1213 Report

    #82

    If You Can't Beat 'Em

    Funny sign on church board reads "This church is pro devil" under "Final 4 Week".

    StevenSanders90210 Report

    #83

    This Sign Seems To Be A Little Redundant

    Funny sign with notice: "Customers caught leaving by this door will be asked to leave."

    ninman5 Report

    #84

    Sign On Plexiglass Barrier In Front Of Cashier At Local Restaurant In My Neighborhood

    Funny sign at a counter says, "Do not put your face inside... Just pay!!!"

    ilovemybaldhead Report

    #85

    All Lemonade Sucks, Why Don't We Just Inject Sugar Right Into Our Bloodstreams And Get It Over With?

    Humorous sign on pink paper clipped to a corkboard, featuring a witty lemonade quote.

    FareonMoist Report

    #86

    Thanks! I Grew It Myself

    Funny sign with "Nice Butt." text promoting PopPhysique on a street.

    _socialdeviant_ Report

    #87

    My Wife Made This Sign For The Holidays

    Funny sign in front yard with humorous statements about holiday beliefs.

    Artaxerxes88 Report

    #88

    Nothing Happened

    Funny sign with text: "On this site in 1897 nothing happened," displayed on a metal plaque.

    MrBrianWeldon Report

    #89

    Whoa, Nelly

    Funny sign with "Whoa Speed Hump Ahead" in a wooded area.

    Callabuddy Report

    #90

    We Need More Humorous Signs In The World

    Funny sign offering "Free Receipts with All Purchases" outside a sharpening store.

    i_hate_usernames13 Report

    #91

    Local Billboard. Oh God, The Eyes

    Billboard featuring a woman and a cat promoting an antique tea room with an arrow pointing to the address.

    atruthtellingliar Report

    #92

    Welcome! (But Actually No)

    Welcome! (But Actually No)

    Hugo07_ Report

