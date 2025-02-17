If you want to see if that actually works, you can browse the list below: that’s where we put some of the funniest and most unique signs we managed to find on the internet. Go down the list, take a look at each sign , and consider whether or not it would catch your eye if you saw it on the street. And while you’re at it, don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones, too!

Whether it’s information, a plea, or an ad that’s put up on a sign , many people pay no attention to them anymore. That is unless the artist behind the sign finds a way to catch their attention; and one of the most effective ways to do that is using humor or shock.

#1 Deceiving Promises Share icon

#2 A Sign By The Airport In Helsinki, Finland Share icon

#3 I’m Convinced To Learn Fencing Share icon

#4 Read The Sign. Or Don't Share icon

#5 No Matter Which Planet You're From Share icon

#6 Proceed With Caution Share icon

#7 This Billboard Up The Street From My House Share icon

#8 This Sign At My Dog Groomer Share icon

#9 Utah Has Its Issues, But It’s Traffic Signs Are Top Notch Share icon

#10 One Cardboard Sign To Rule Them All Share icon

#11 This Sign Was Placed Behind A European Gas Station Frequented By International Truckers Share icon

#12 My Garbage Collectors Got This Note This Morning. Tis The Season Share icon

#13 Spotted At A Brewery In Washington D.C. Share icon

#14 "Oilyfans" Billboards Show BP Chief Executive Topless After Earning £10 Million Share icon

#15 This Billboard Is Pretty Famous In Our Town For The Things It Says Share icon

#16 The Sign At The Pizza Place I Go To Share icon

#17 So Thoughtful Of The Sign Makers Share icon

#18 Saw This Billboard Coming Home From Work Share icon

#19 Yeah Okay Then Share icon

#20 Is This A Good Or Bad Thing? Share icon

#21 Bar Sign In Japan Share icon

#22 Coyotes In Toronto Share icon

#23 This Sign Outside An Animal Hospital Share icon

#24 My Husband Is In The Process Of Redoing Our Lawn. He Recently Began Destroying All Our Grass. I Didn’t Want Our Neighbors To Think We Were Neglectful Homeowners, So I Made A Sign Share icon

#25 You Could Not Have Warned Me A Little Earlier Share icon

#26 It's Very True Share icon

#27 Sign Outside A Local Tattoo Parlor In Michigan Share icon

#28 This Sign Telling Me To “Duck" Share icon

#29 Not Sure Who Was Thirsty Enough For This Sign To Exist, But I’m Kinda Glad They Were Share icon

#30 This Response To Stair Accidents Share icon

#31 Saw This On My Way Home From Work Share icon

#32 Local Church's Sign In My Town Share icon

#33 Sign Above Urinal In China Share icon

#34 There Must Be A Story Behind Why This Sign Is Necessary Share icon

#35 This Caught Me Off Guard Share icon

#36 Treat Fast Food Workers Kindly Share icon

#37 Very Big If True Share icon

#38 Maybe Someone Should Check In On Sheffield And Make Sure They’re Ok Share icon

#39 Legit Sign Post Share icon

#40 Happy Thanksgiving From The Phoenix Adot Road Signs Share icon

#41 This Large Billboard Of A Random Goat Share icon

#42 The Car Dealership Billboard Shade Game Is Strong Outside Of Charleston, SC Share icon

#43 Bookstore’s Closed Sign In Seattle Share icon

#44 Learn 2 Make Signs Professional Share icon

#45 Sign Guy Needs Better Pay Share icon

#46 Sign At The Hardware Store Share icon

#47 Wise Words Share icon

#48 Holy Water Share icon

#49 How Many Accidents Do You Think Micheal Has Had? Share icon

#50 There's A Story Here Share icon

#51 There's No Correlation Between Age And Competence After All Share icon

#52 This Sign In My New Apartment Building. I Live On The 28th Floor Share icon

#53 This Is The Sign My Gym Puts Up When The Janitors Are Cleaning The Women's Locker Room Share icon

#54 Just Moved In And Bought This Sign… Finally Feels Like Home Share icon

#55 Hmmmmmmm Share icon

#56 This Funny Sign My City Put Up About Dogs Share icon

#57 Well, Obviously Share icon

#58 Am I Going To Be Saved Or Shot? Share icon

#59 Absolutely No Parking Share icon

#60 All This Billboard Says Is "Your Wife Is Hot" Share icon

#61 If You Do Fall, Be Sure To Do Jazz Hands Share icon

#62 This Sign At The Akron Zoo That Looks Like A Man Peeing In His Own Face Share icon

#63 Perfect Instead Of "Beware Of Dog" Share icon

#64 This Billboard Near My Street Share icon

#65 This Sign Is A Self-Referential Recursive Advertisement Share icon

#66 Think That's Good Thing Share icon

#67 This Is A Billboard In Cleveland, Ohio. With No Context At All, What Do You Think It's For? Share icon

#68 Excellent Billboard Share icon

#69 Sign On The Side Door/Employee Entrance At A Local Hardware Store Share icon

#70 Someone Keeps Putting Stickers On The Stop Signs On My Town Share icon

#71 Freeway Message Signs In Mn Today Share icon

#72 Ever Feel Like The Universe Is Giving You A Sign? Share icon

#73 Hacked Highway Sign On The H1, Honolulu, Hawaii. Heading Westbound Share icon

#74 Billboard Where I Live Near Burning Man Share icon

#75 This Ad Where I Live Share icon

#76 The Mythical Cord Share icon

#77 Sign On My Local Chinese Buffet Share icon

#78 This Volunteer Fire Department Sign Near My House Share icon

#79 Elmer Is Coming Share icon

#80 He Could’ve Just Called Me Share icon

#81 Hospital Cafe Sign Share icon

#82 If You Can't Beat 'Em Share icon

#83 This Sign Seems To Be A Little Redundant Share icon

#84 Sign On Plexiglass Barrier In Front Of Cashier At Local Restaurant In My Neighborhood Share icon

#85 All Lemonade Sucks, Why Don't We Just Inject Sugar Right Into Our Bloodstreams And Get It Over With? Share icon

#86 Thanks! I Grew It Myself Share icon

#87 My Wife Made This Sign For The Holidays Share icon

#88 Nothing Happened Share icon

#89 Whoa, Nelly Share icon

#90 We Need More Humorous Signs In The World Share icon

#91 Local Billboard. Oh God, The Eyes Share icon