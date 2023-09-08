Why did the scarecrow win an award? Because he was outstanding in his field! Pun intended? Yes. And all of the puns in the Instagram account pun_bible are intended. Just to brighten your day as you scroll through the internet.

It's named the "bible" for a reason - within the page, you can discover a plethora of pun-filled jests. From a note on a piano begging, "I'm old and I'm tired, please do not play me," to trying to locate Frank Ocean on a map.

So, if you're up for a good chuckle and a bit of wordplay, we invite you to dive into this article. Let's embark on this pun-derful journey together!