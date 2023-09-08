Why did the scarecrow win an award? Because he was outstanding in his field! Pun intended? Yes. And all of the puns in the Instagram account pun_bible are intended. Just to brighten your day as you scroll through the internet.

It's named the "bible" for a reason - within the page, you can discover a plethora of pun-filled jests. From a note on a piano begging, "I'm old and I'm tired, please do not play me," to trying to locate Frank Ocean on a map.

So, if you're up for a good chuckle and a bit of wordplay, we invite you to dive into this article. Let's embark on this pun-derful journey together!

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
When you don't know whether to laugh or cry!

I've been to the dentist many times, so I know the drill... If you let out a groan at that joke, you're not alone. Puns can sometimes make us cringe, but other times, they hit the sweet spot of humor just perfectly. Plus, it might surprise you to know that puns are actually a subject of serious academic study.
But what is a pun, you might ask. Well, a pun is a witty joke that cleverly uses words with similar spellings, sounds, or meanings to tickle the funny bone of its audience.

"The brain goes through some incredible gymnastics to capture the meaning of puns," John Pollack, the 1995 O. Henry Pun-Off World Champion, tells Weekend Edition Sunday's Liane Hanson. "And if you think about it, it's incredibly complex."
Mavis
Mavis
Some kind of dystopian hell when you need a machine to remind you to feed your baby.

Phoenix
Phoenix
It would actually have 14 hp. 1 horse = 14 horsepower. I don't know why, I don't make the rules.

He explains that puns are powerful for two reasons: they can be ambiguous, and they allow you to say more with fewer words. So, if you want to convey complex ideas, puns can be really handy.

Puns have been around for a very long time, even as far back as a text from the 7th century B.C. that mentioned floods. Sanskrit, an ancient language, has lots of puns, and it might be where the word "pun" comes from. In Sanskrit, a "pundit" is someone who explains ambiguity, and "pun" could have a similar origin, although people aren't sure about it.
David
David
The only people who were worse shots were the bad guys in the A-Team

PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
It looks like one of those Velcro tennis things, you know the things where two people hold a Velcro thing and throw the ball and catch it on the Velcro thing sort of like a baseball glove, but entirely different. Edit: i just looked it up and apparently it is literally just called, Velcro and ball game

Phoenix
Phoenix
I just had a dinncident. I ate all the dinner by accident because it was so delicious.

Even though some may find it annoying when their dad cracks "bun" jokes while grilling burgers, trying to eliminate puns is a tough task. According to Pollack in "The Pun Also Rises," not making puns at all would be harder than we think.
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
And to think I wasted my time studying biology...

David
David
made me laugh. not very 'baby' but still funny

Shakespeare loved to play with words in his plays. He used puns to make people laugh, reveal important themes, and create a connection with the audience.

"Shakespeare's plays are a language playground," David Mcinnis, Associate Professor at The University of Melbourne, notes.

Take, for instance, the title "Much Ado About Nothing." It's not as simple as it seems; it's actually a triple pun.
JB
JB
you know it's good when it tastes slightly metallic

Ga Di
Ga Di
dad jokes are funny - i like how they hurt my brain while being processed

"It can mean 'nothing' like in the show 'Seinfeld,' where not much happens," explains Dr. McInnis. "But if you say it with an old-fashioned accent, it sounds like 'noting,' which hints at the importance of observation in the play."

He adds, "And there's a cheeky meaning, 'naughting,' suggesting sexual themes. So, the title is a clever blend of a play about sex, observation, and a light-hearted romp about not much in particular."

In essence, it's all in the title – seemingly simple, yet holding a deeper meaning.
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
I think we all know someone like Carl's dad.

Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
They quacked the case. There was fowl-play when they didn't pay their big bill.

Shakespeare also understood that puns weren't always meant to be funny. Wordplay could sometimes "reveal darker truths," according to Dr. McInnis.

He continues, "Deeper messages can be hidden within wordplay, often overlooked because a character is narrowly focused."
Somebodys grandmother
Somebodys grandmother
As a midwife i have recieved such call - totally serious...

Phoenix
Phoenix
Since I am not a goat, either one seems fine.

Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
I prefer my idiot cooked.

Puns, whether they make you laugh, cringe, or marvel, are here to stay, whether you're a fan or not. If you're craving more pun-derful humor, feel free to explore our previous posts dedicated to the world of puns. Get ready for a pun-tastic journey!
Phoenix
Phoenix
He'll spill the beans.

Phoenix
Phoenix
Dan "knee" Devito

David
David
I can still see that kid in the youtube video. He did a pretty good lip sync of it.

tom
tom
f.) all of the above

PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.reddit.com%2Fr%2Ffuturama%2Fcomments%2F7knk11%2Ftil_that_kyoto_japan_is_an_anagram_for_tokyo%2F&psig=AOvVaw0CgePqfzLPhkE1pNTe9UZZ&ust=1694244411230000&source=images&cd=vfe&opi=89978449&ved=0CA8QjRxqFwoTCMiMjLS-moEDFQAAAAAdAAAAABAZ Edit: damn, it didn’t work

JB
JB
see, this is why we must defeat the baby

troufaki13
troufaki13
Call a pharmacist to decipher it

Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Either a) you don't have to pay for it. because the sugar is free; b) they are rebellious and trying to free the sugar from being abused; or c) someone needs to be fired for being a wise a-s-s.

Phoenix
Phoenix
That's what she said.

Chocolate llama
Chocolate llama
Simple, being lit on fire is always an emergency for the crayon

David
David
silly mistake or genius free publicity?

David
David
"Honeycomb's big. Yeah, yeah, yeah. It's not small. No, no, no. Honeycomb's got... a big, big taste... a big, big crunch... for a big, big bite!"

David
David
AI taking over the world so subtly we don't even notice the extra arms and weird faces.

Srinivasan Somasundaram
Srinivasan Somasundaram
The OP should have stopped at nevergon itself. Self explanatory.

Chocolate llama
Chocolate llama
But that's just wrong. It was Lorde who said she could be your ruler

tom
tom
and there's tom in bottom

