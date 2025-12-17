ADVERTISEMENT

Many people love customizing their cars to give them a sleeker look or a personal edge. Then there are those who take a very different route and use their vehicle to show off their sense of humor. For them, a license plate isn’t just a formality, it’s a punchline on wheels.

Today, we dove into the r/LICENSEPLATES corner of the internet to spot some truly unforgettable finds. From clever wordplay to plates that make you do a double take, these cars say a lot before they even start the engine. Keep scrolling for some of the funniest and most questionable license plates spotted out in the wild.

#1

Spotted At The Vets Office

Personalized license plate PSPSPSP on a dark Jeep with the phrase tell your cat I said, parked outdoors.

Sudsy14QKA Report

    #2

    Decommissioned Police Interceptor With Wee Woo Plates

    Black and white police car with a hilarious personalized license plate that made strangers do double takes on a sunny day.

    Shubamz Report

    #3

    Same Girl, Same

    Personalized license plate on a blue Toyota with the word TIRED and a custom frame saying always tired.

    whatever_for_now Report

    In many parts of the world, custom license plates aren’t just a novelty, they’re a serious status symbol. Some people are willing to pay jaw-dropping amounts just to own a specific combination of numbers. Back in Dubai, a simple-looking plate reading “0001” once sold for an eye-watering $14.3 million. Yes, for a license plate. That single purchase instantly turned a piece of metal into a symbol of extreme wealth and exclusivity. For collectors and elites, it wasn’t about the car at all. It was about the statement that plate made every time the vehicle hit the road.

    #4

    LOL

    Black Toyota RAV4 with a hilarious personalized license plate reading DUMPHIM on a sunny street.

    Gynieinabottle Report

    #5

    Meeooww

    Personalized license plate EE00WW on a Lincoln car with a humorous cat-related window decal.

    ContactHorror Report

    #6

    Ugh, Idk

    Personalized license plate reading UGH IDK on a Land Rover parked on a city street during cloudy evening.

    lyanos777 Report

    lazaruslong_1 avatar
    Lazarus Long
    Lazarus Long
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, that’s pretty much how I feel all the time.

    Dubai has seen several such record-breaking moments over the years. In April 2023, another plate, P-7, sold at a charity auction for AED 55 million, which is roughly $15 million. While the proceeds went to a good cause, the sale still stunned the internet. The plate even secured a Guinness World Record for being one of the most expensive license plates ever sold. Moments like these show how something so ordinary can turn extraordinary in the right setting. It’s luxury, competition, and philanthropy all rolled into one shiny rectangle.

    #7

    Don't Think I Believe That

    Black Kia Sportage with a hilarious personalized license plate reading WASNME, drawing attention and double takes.

    boganplates Report

    #8

    Egg

    White Toyota RAV4 with a personalized license plate reading EGG, a funny example of hilarious personalized license plates.

    Jack_Serrex Report

    #9

    New Year, New Me

    White Lamborghini with a hilarious personalized license plate D4DBOD, capturing attention for its clever custom design.

    boganplates Report

    In many Middle Eastern countries, buying expensive license plates is deeply tied to culture and status. Certain numbers are seen as symbols of power, success, and influence. Low-digit plates, especially single or double digits, are highly sought after. Owning one often signals that the driver belongs to an elite circle. It’s not unusual for these plates to be passed down, traded, or showcased just like luxury watches or supercars. In these regions, the plate can be just as important as what’s parked beneath it.

    #10

    Jag My What?

    Classic black sports car with a personalized license plate reading JAG UR, showcasing hilarious personalized license plates.

    boganplates Report

    #11

    Put A Muzzle On It

    White Audi car with a hilarious personalized license plate reading TOO LOUD, capturing attention and making strangers do double takes.

    boganplates Report

    #12

    Mondays, Right

    Black Peugeot car with a personalized license plate reading TRYING, part of hilarious personalized license plates collection.

    boganplates Report

    In countries like India, the motivation can be slightly different. Many people believe numbers carry luck, energy, or spiritual meaning. Plates featuring numbers like 7, 8, or repeating digits are often linked to prosperity and success. Some buyers consult numerologists before registering their vehicles. For them, it’s not just about standing out, but about inviting good fortune. A license plate becomes a personal talisman, something believed to influence journeys both literal and metaphorical.

    #13

    My Contribution To The Council

    Personalized license plate reading TOES R US on a North Carolina car, showcasing hilarious custom plates that catch attention.

    bigb0inkus Report

    #14

    As A Person With 9 Cats In Their Household, This Is Perfect

    Personalized license plate on a gray Toyota RAV4 with the text OMG CAT, showcasing hilarious custom plates.

    Gh0sty20 Report

    #15

    My Plate Is On The Right. Saw His Plate And Had To Get This

    Two trucks parked side by side with personalized license plates reading I AM SAD and YU SAD, humorous license plates.

    tylera61 Report

    For others around the world, custom plates are simply a badge of prestige. They help drivers stand out in traffic and signal individuality. A unique plate can turn heads faster than a luxury paint job. It tells a story about the owner’s personality, success, or sense of humor. Whether subtle or bold, these plates often reflect how people want to be seen. In a way, they’re tiny billboards for self-expression.

    #16

    A Match Made In Heaven?

    Two black Lexus cars with personalized license plates reading MR LEXUS and LEXILADY parked on city streets.

    rr4242 Report

    #17

    This Is Officially My New Favorite License Plate And Holder Combination

    Personalized license plate reading DINGO 8 on a Nevada car, showcasing hilarious custom plate that makes strangers do double takes.

    chibstah Report

    #18

    License Plate Pun Game Is On Point

    White Infiniti car with a personalized license plate reading NBEYOND, showcasing hilarious personalized license plates.

    OMGLMAOWTF_com Report

    Some people also see license plates as a smart investment. Rare number combinations can increase in value over time, especially in markets where demand keeps growing. Plates are bought, sold, and even auctioned like collectibles. What starts as a personal indulgence can later turn into a profitable asset. In certain circles, owning the “right” number is considered as savvy as investing in art or property. It’s proof that value can exist in unexpected places.

    #19

    Most Sought After License Plate In Canada

    Dirty white Acura with a personalized license plate reading sorry, one of the hilarious personalized license plates that catch attention.

    nivolaco Report

    #20

    A Delorean With The License Plate That Says Mcfly

    Cat walking on the back of a car with a personalized license plate that reads MCFLY, showcasing hilarious personalized license plates.

    PNW_TreeOctopus Report

    #21

    More Like Humility Plate

    White Nissan Altima with a hilarious personalized license plate reading I CRY MOM stopped at a red light in traffic.

    CoryPopp Report

    #22

    Poor Mate Must Cop A Lot Of Fingers

    Blue Isuzu truck with a hilarious personalized license plate reading ME DEAF, parked near a gas station.

    boganplates Report

    Celebrities and businesses often use license plates as part of their branding. A catchy or meaningful plate can reinforce an image and make a vehicle instantly recognizable. Brands may use plates to match company names, slogans, or initials. Celebrities, meanwhile, turn them into extensions of their public personas. A clever plate can spark conversation, grab attention, and even go viral online.
    #23

    Thought This One Was Fairly Appropriate Given The Situation

    White car with damaged front bumper and personalized license plate reading OH JEEZ parked on a residential street.

    AContrarianDick Report

    #24

    If I Was A Car

    Red Toyota car with a personalized license plate reading GOD WHY, a humorous example of personalized license plates on a rainy day.

    cattyperry Report

    #25

    Possibly The Best Vanity Plate

    Black Toyota Sienna with a hilarious personalized license plate styled like Metallica logo on a cloudy day on the highway.

    Fearless_Degree7511 Report

    #26

    Gotta Go, Gotta Go

    Red pickup truck with a hilarious personalized license plate reading INEED 2P, catching double takes from strangers.

    ednasmom Report

    At the end of the day, license plates are meant to identify vehicles, but they’ve clearly evolved into something much more expressive. They reflect culture, status, beliefs, and a sense of humor that’s hard to miss. These posts show that sometimes a license plate isn’t just functional—it’s hilarious, bold, or wonderfully questionable. A few might even make you do a double take. Do share which one made you laugh the most.
    #27

    K Bye

    Red Mazda hatchback with a hilarious personalized license plate reading K BYE, parked in an urban area with other cars nearby.

    grunkich Report

    #28

    LOL

    Black GMC SUV with a hilarious personalized Virginia license plate reading DELET FB, capturing funny license plates.

    Aggravating_Web_9467 Report

    #29

    Perfect License Plate For This Park Job

    Black Hyundai with a personalized license plate reading FAILURE, one of the hilarious personalized license plates that made strangers do double takes.

    thuggronald Report

    #30

    The Best License Plate In The World

    Red Acura sports car with a hilarious personalized upside-down license plate that made strangers do double takes.

    alobi17 Report

    #31

    Yes

    Red car with a personalized California license plate reading SO HNGRY, example of hilarious personalized license plates.

    NerdyPam Report

    #32

    Yeah? Wot Mate?

    White Mercedes CLA 200 with a personalized license plate 01 M8, captured on a busy urban highway.

    boganplates Report

    #33

    Trams Are Great

    Red Hyundai car with a personalized license plate reading I heart trams, showing hilarious license plates.

    boganplates Report

    #34

    The Bumper Sticker Is Better

    Personalized license plate reading GOOD BOY on a vehicle with a humorous Marsupial bumper sticker.

    iloveapplebees Report

    #35

    I Am Fat

    Personalized license plate reading I AM FAT on a white Lexus with a humorous bumper sticker in Hawaii.

    bigfartt Report

    #36

    It’s Quite Simple, Really

    Car with a hilarious personalized license plate reading LICENSE and a bumper sticker saying BUMPER STICKER on a city street.

    bruhhhlikewhut Report

    #37

    I've Been Holding Onto This One

    A black Honda Accord with a personalized license plate reading UPVOTE, part of hilarious personalized license plates.

    hammermal19 Report

    #38

    Texas Is Big

    Personalized license plate on a Toyota 4Runner from Texas reading IS BIG, showcasing hilarious license plates that catch attention.

    RavenReisinger Report

    #39

    Well It Sure Looks That Way

    Personalized license plate ASKEW on a silver Toyota causing strangers to do double takes at night in Pennsylvania.

    thephlguy Report

    #40

    Good Use Of License Plate Frame And Personalized Plate. Barney Would Have Been Proud

    Personalized license plate on a Toyota car with a creative message that made strangers do double takes.

    shadowvox Report

    #41

    I Would Have Blurred This Guy's License Plate But

    Personalized license plate on a black BMW 550i in North Carolina causing hilarious double takes.

    CNHD Report

    #42

    This Sticker And License Plate Combo I Saw Today

    White Hyundai car with a personalized license plate reading BIGSAD and a humorous bumper sticker about remaining silly.

    TeamRoscoe Report

    #43

    Save A Horse, Drive A Ram

    Blue RAM truck with a hilarious personalized license plate reading YEEE HAW, catching attention from strangers.

    boganplates Report

    #44

    I Know This Guy, Inventor Of The Kissing Booth. Made Squillions

    White Genesis GV70 with a hilarious personalized license plate reading MR KISS parked on a paved street.

    boganplates Report

    #45

    Shaking In My Boots

    Black Mercedes AMG with a humorous personalized license plate reading SO SCARY, a popular example of funny license plates.

    boganplates Report

    #46

    Who Keeps Texting You, Babe?

    Blue Subaru parked on the street with a personalized license plate reading DABOIS, showcasing hilarious personalized license plates.

    boganplates Report

    #47

    I Promise

    Personalized license plate on a GMC vehicle reading IM NOT OK, showcasing hilarious personalized license plates.

    GodOfRigel Report

    #48

    Saw At Retirement Home Resident Parking

    Blue Tesla with a personalized license plate reading IM SONIC parked in a lot, showcasing funny personalized license plates.

    Zestylemon481 Report

    #49

    Ew, Byye

    Front view of a black car with a personalized California license plate EWBYYE, showcasing hilarious license plates.

    Gynieinabottle Report

    #50

    This Combination Of Car, License Plate, And Holder Is My New All Time Favorite

    Red Nissan GT-R parked with a hilarious personalized license plate reading GDZIRRA causing double takes.

    watupdawgg Report

    #51

    The Funniest License Plate I’ve Ever Seen

    Silver Toyota Sequoia SUV with a personalized North Carolina license plate reading MOMSTANK, showcasing humorous custom plates.

    Clear-Succotash3803 Report

    #52

    Him: "Do You Want Custom License Plates?" Her:

    White Lexus with a personalized Nevada license plate reading OK SURE, one of many hilarious personalized license plates.

    Willtotheumm Report

    #53

    When You Get The Car Color, Model, And Vanity Plate Just Right

    Blue Chevrolet Sonic with a Virginia personalized license plate HDGHG, showcasing hilarious personalized license plates on a road.

    Idontlikejokes Report

    #54

    Peak License Plate

    Black Toyota Camry with a hilarious personalized license plate reading IM DONE, causing strangers to do double takes.

    wordpuddle Report

    #55

    Thats My Motto

    West Virginia personalized license plate IH8EVRY1 showing a funny custom plate that made strangers do double takes.

    MegTheSavage Report

    #56

    Average

    Silver Volvo XC90 with a personalized license plate reading AVERAGE, showcasing one of the hilarious personalized license plates.

    h0h0h0 Report

    #57

    Me On The Way To Friday Knock Offs

    White car with a personalized license plate reading OUTDWAY, showcasing one of the hilarious personalized license plates.

    boganplates Report

    #58

    Until First Ball In Adelaide Of Course

    Black Volvo XC60 with a personalized license plate reading BE NOICE, an example of hilarious personalized license plates.

    boganplates Report

    #59

    Breakfast Of Champions

    White Porsche Macan S with personalized license plate HOTPIES parked in an indoor garage, showcasing hilarious license plates.

    boganplates Report

    #60

    I’m Not A Regular Lawyer, I’m A Cool Lawyer

    Black BMW with a personalized license plate reading I OBJECT parked next to a red car, showcasing funny personalized license plates.

    boganplates Report

    #61

    My Gift To You

    Black Honda HR-V with a personalized license plate reading KORNDAWG, showcasing funny personalized license plates in New York.

    i_am_rave_mom Report

    #62

    What Is This, Dog Shaming

    Black car with a personalized California license plate reading IAMDUMB and a black dog sitting nearby on a leash.

    awesometown3000 Report

    #63

    Not Sure What To Think

    Personalized license plate reading TACOCAT on a silver Subaru Outback parked indoors, catching attention with humor.

    failing-backwards Report

    #64

    License Plate

    Personalized license plate on a gray Honda Element with a New York plate humorously altered to read ENSE PLA.

    DCRF Report

    #65

    Please I Want To Look Tough

    Personalized license plate H3LLDVR on gray Tacoma truck, showcasing one of the hilarious personalized license plates that catch attention.

    Temporary-Emphasis17 Report

    #66

    Taking Advantage Of The 8 Letters NC Allows You

    Black Ford Fusion with a personalized North Carolina license plate reading YASKWEEN, showcasing hilarious personalized license plates.

    NCSUGrad2012 Report

    #67

    Thanks For Telling Everyone

    Personalized license plate on Subaru Outback with the text IMVEGAN, a funny personalized license plate example.

    reddit.com Report

    #68

    Gr8book

    Silver BMW with an Arizona personalized license plate reading GROBOOK, an example of hilarious personalized license plates.

    rentedlife Report

    #69

    How Many Kids?

    Red Audi A5 convertible with a personalized license plate reading TENKIDS in a handicapped parking spot.

    ElRucko Report

    #70

    Nacho

    Black Porsche convertible with a hilarious personalized license plate reading NACHO on a city road.

    Informal-Oil4741 Report

    #71

    I'll Throw Mine In

    Black Pontiac Vibe GT with a personalized Arizona license plate WNGMN, showcasing a hilarious custom plate for double takes.

    cpasley21 Report

    #72

    Did A Triple Take On This License Plate Yesterday

    White BMW with a personalized license plate reading MRSHART, part of hilarious personalized license plates making strangers do double takes

    jeridaraven Report

    #73

    Excuse Me Sir

    Vintage black car with a personalized California license plate reading POUPON, an example of hilarious personalized license plates.

    stackswitchjack Report

    #74

    I Challenge You To Find A Better License Plate

    Personalized license plate on a car reading OF ZELDA, a hilarious example that made strangers do double takes.

    yakky Report

