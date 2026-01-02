ADVERTISEMENT

Dogs are known as man’s best friend, but they’re far from the only animal that can be amusing. After all, there are millions of different species on the planet, so there’s a pretty good chance that plenty of them are comedians.

And if you’re an animal lover who’s interested in checking out some hilarious memes, we’ve got a treat for you down below, pandas. We took a trip to Grumpy Animal Memes on Facebook and compiled a list of their funniest posts. No, the animals aren’t actually grumpy in every photo. But we guarantee that you won’t be either after seeing these cute pics! Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you giggle like a dolphin.

#1

Adult cat cuddling one cute kitten on a cozy blanket in a living room, perfect for cute and sweet animal memes.

grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #2

    Playful lion cub lying on its back in a natural setting, one of the cute and sweet animal memes to give you a smile.

    AmericanFWoman Report

    #3

    Raccoon hugging a small dog in a yard, a cute and sweet animal meme to make you smile today.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They both seem to be enjoying the encounter, so...

    If you were on Family Feud and the category was “Things the Internet Loves,” you would probably be pretty safe if you started with "animals" and "memes." We just can’t get enough of either, especially when they’re combined. That’s why Grumpy Animal Memes on Facebook is such a popular page.

    This account, which has been around since 2013, has over 1.8 million followers. And it’s easy to see why. The creators write that “if you love animals, love memes, and have a sense of humor, then this page is for you!” So no matter what your favorite animal is or what style of humor you enjoy, you’re sure to find something that will make you smile on this page.
    #4

    Cat with mismatched fur colors on medical exam table, creating a cute and sweet animal meme to give a reason to smile.

    CATBRAINCELL Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is one unique looking cat!

    #5

    Caretaker in a zebra-striped coat grooming a zebra foal, showcasing cute and sweet animal memes for a smile.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is adorable.

    #6

    A dog yawning at sunset, creating an illusion of a fire breathing monster in a cute animal meme.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    When it comes to why we’re so captivated by animal content online, media researcher Andreas Ervik at the University of Oslo says that it might have something to do with evolution.

    “The reason we spend a lot of time watching [popular] animals [online] is that cuteness has become important to us. The cuteness lies in the appearance, such as big eyes and small paws, but also in clumsy behaviour and the need for care. As a species, humans have developed boundless empathy,” he explains.
    #7

    Veterinarian holding a black and white cat after sterilization, featured in cute and sweet animal memes collection.

    DaniGomezComedy Report

    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kitty is high as a kite and hasn't yet noticed that his jingle bells are no longer jingling

    #8

    Cute and sweet animal meme showing a pig looking out of a small airplane cockpit window with a scenic sky view.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #9

    Cute and sweet animal meme showing a snake holding an egg humorously depicting a Thanksgiving scenario.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is difficult not to scarf down all the deviled eggs.

    “Cuteness has evolved along with a focus on care and a type of behaviour that is non-aggressive and empathetic,” Ervik continues. “In that sense, cuteness has been crucial for humans when it comes to sociability and being able to take care of offspring in the way that we do and for as long as we do. We also transfer this to other species.”
    #10

    Relaxed dog sitting on a couch with a content expression, perfect for cute and sweet animal memes to make you smile.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #11

    Puppy and kitten cuddling on a blue blanket, showcasing cute and sweet animal memes that bring smiles today.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now that is adorable.

    #12

    Two cute calves inside a home with a humorous caption about no more dogs, sweet animal memes to smile today.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think we're gonna need a bigger litter box.

    Ervik pointed out that we also like to share content of our pets online to say something about ourselves. After all, most people see their pets as sort of extensions of themselves. “We make pets appear as more naïve, simple, and not least cute versions of ourselves,” he noted. “So, if you simply want to show that you are tired, you can use a sleeping dog, for example.”
    #13

    Two cats sitting on a toilet seat in a bathroom, funny cute and sweet animal memes to give you a smile today

    USA_Anne711 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think that's the RIGHT crowd.

    #14

    Chat conversation showing a person photographing lipstick on a cat instead of a rug in cute and sweet animal memes.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    georgeduncan avatar
    George D
    George D
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lol! Inquirer immediately starts googling shelters near them.

    #15

    Close-up of a raccoon with a funny meme caption, part of cute and sweet animal memes to make you smile today.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    But there’s a simple explanation for why we love looking at adorable videos of animals as well. They’re just so entertaining. Ervik notes that it’s impossible to be productive 100% of the time, so we all need distractions and moments when we can feel like we’re turning our brains off. Seeing a precious photo of a puppy or a video of a kitten snoring can calm you down, make you smile, and remind you that there is good in the world. 
    #16

    Four images of a giraffe lying down in different curled and twisted positions in nature, showing cute and sweet animal memes.

    MEMOment80s Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like a reticulated pretzel.

    #17

    Black fluffy cat staring at pizza with caption about choosing to be happy or skinny in cute animal memes.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Happy beats skinny.

    #18

    Ginger cat stretching and biting a stick with caption about anger, a cute and sweet animal meme.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    It’s also important to note that most people just love animals, in general. Two thirds of the United States owns a pet, and in 2022, Americans spent $136.8 billion on their beloved animals. Whether you get a dog for your kids to play with or you’re childfree and view your cats as your children, there’s a good chance that you have (or would like to have) a cute little creature running around your home.  
    #19

    Possum wearing a shirt sitting in a bag at an outdoor café with meme text about gentle gasp and trash.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #20

    Cute and sweet animal meme featuring a confused opossum with a humorous work-related conversation.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    georgeduncan avatar
    George D
    George D
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lol! This experience I think hits everyone at least once in their life.

    #21

    Two cute mice sitting apart on a gray couch with a funny caption about not being on squeaking terms, animal memes.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    Are you enjoying this list of hilarious animal memes, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that make you smile, and let us know in the comments below which animal you consider to be the funniest. Then, if you’re looking for even more silly animal pics to lift your spirits, check out this Bored Panda article next!
    #22

    Goose standing outside a door with a sign warning it will attack if you use that door, cute animal memes inspiration.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #23

    Cute and sweet animal meme showing a surprised fluffy animal reacting to someone typing in a chat conversation.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #24

    Funny animal meme showing two birds side by side, humorously captioned about cosplay and movie characters.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #25

    Pug wrapped in a blanket holding a remote with popcorn and snacks, a cute and sweet animal meme to smile at.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #26

    Man in water holding an alligator above his head, a cute and sweet animal meme to give you a reason to smile today.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #27

    Black cat on a couch surrounded by torn paper, a cute and sweet animal meme to give you a reason to smile today.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #28

    Funny animal meme showing a small dog with a goofy expression, perfect for cute and sweet animal memes to smile today.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    jr_15 avatar
    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Welcome to Bored Panda. Ready,go!

    #29

    Close-up of multiple bear ears in nature, featured in cute and sweet animal memes to bring a smile today.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They're designed to lull you into a false sense of security.

    #30

    Beluga whale being lifted in a sling with a funny caption, part of cute and sweet animal memes to make you smile.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #31

    Black cat stretched out on a green chair with paws raised, a cute and sweet animal meme to make you smile today.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #32

    Black and white cat licking a cooked chicken picture with a disappointed expression in this cute and sweet animal meme.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #33

    Dog wearing sunglasses and carrying a backpack, stretching with caption about going somewhere in cute and sweet animal memes.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    georgeduncan avatar
    George D
    George D
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ha Ha! Our chihuahua can hear for miles if we open the leash drawer.

    #34

    Cat lying on a wooden floor with a pencil and notebook beside it, a cute animal meme to give you a reason to smile.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #35

    Black bird representing rest of clothes and colorful parrot representing my socks in a cute and sweet animal meme.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #36

    Person wearing shorts with a dog face print, posing next to a real dog in a cute and sweet animal meme.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's kind of disturbing. Nose placement is correct though.

    #37

    Goose looking at a fortune cookie slip with a hopeful message in a cute and sweet animal memes context.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #38

    Black and white cat laying sprawled on a closed toilet seat in a bathroom, one paw hanging over the edge, cute animal meme.

    cottoncandaddy Report

    charlottecottrell avatar
    Nannychachi
    Nannychachi
    Community Member
    Premium     59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Our 16yo calico has started sleeping on the closed toilet. She then yells at us when we need to use it.

    #39

    Two glass jars on a table labeled for saving money, one for swearing and one for talking about cats, cute animal meme.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #40

    Close-up of a quirky fish with red eyes and sharp teeth, part of cute and sweet animal memes to make you smile.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    georgeduncan avatar
    George D
    George D
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, yes. After college finals.

    #41

    Angry cat hissing with humorous text about an inner cat who judges strangers and wants to sleep, cute and sweet animal memes.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #42

    Tabby cat looking displeased in front of a couple holding hands, a cute and sweet animal meme to make you smile today.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #43

    Cat peeking over a couch at a laser dot on the wall, one of the cute and sweet animal memes to make you smile.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    charlottecottrell avatar
    Nannychachi
    Nannychachi
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If my cat can't find the dot on the floor she looks at my hand to see if I'm still holding the laser pen.

    #44

    Cute orange cat outdoors in snow, captioned with a sweet animal meme expressing empathy and a playful meow gesture.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    georgeduncan avatar
    George D
    George D
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Woah. That's high praise from an orange tabby.

    #45

    Two cats humorously stacked with one cat's face peeking, a cute and sweet animal meme to make you smile.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #46

    Pug wearing glasses and an orange shirt looking at a laptop in a cute and sweet animal meme.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #47

    Dalmatian dog standing on hind legs playing piano in a room with classic furniture, cute and sweet animal memes.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I will sing for you the songs of my people.

    #48

    Close-up of a cute pig smiling, perfect for sharing adorable and sweet animal memes to brighten your day.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #49

    Dog with a guilty, confused expression being petted, featuring one of the cutest and sweetest animal memes to make you smile.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #50

    Funny animal meme text about a therapist and a person sharing a story involving a duck, part of cute and sweet animal memes.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #51

    Small dog wearing a cozy jacket, sitting at a table, a cute and sweet animal meme to make you smile.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #52

    A cute orange cat next to Scrabble tiles spelling MEOW in a funny animal meme for cute and sweet animal memes.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #53

    Golden retriever covered in mud, creating a cute and sweet animal meme to give you a reason to smile today.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #54

    Cat with black and white fur lying next to a pair of black and white sneakers in a cute animal meme comparison.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #55

    Two identical orange and white cats indoors, illustrating a funny animal meme about a missing cat mix-up.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #56

    White cat drinking from a juice box with funny caption about working on mistakes, cute and sweet animal memes.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #57

    Two black and white cats with similar markings sit in hay, illustrating a cute and sweet animal meme about matching outfits.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #58

    A vintage-style painting humorously edited with a large orange cat and text about adopting a biological cat, cute animal memes.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #59

    Cat animal meme showing a distressed cat peeking through a window and another looking on from inside, cute and sweet humor.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #60

    Small black animal covered in food, held in hand with humorous caption, a cute and sweet animal meme.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #61

    Two dogs hugging over a fence with a cute and sweet animal meme expressing apology and jealousy.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #62

    Black dog’s head sticking out of a car’s center console with a funny animal meme about growls and whines.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #63

    Two lizards hugging on a parking lot with a humorous caption, perfect for cute and sweet animal memes.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #64

    Fluffy white dog with big eyes expressing confusion in a cute and sweet animal meme to make you smile.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #65

    Brown dog with a surprised expression lying on the floor, one of the cute and sweet animal memes to give you a reason to smile today

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't drag ME into your delusions.

    #66

    Cute and sweet animal memes featuring a wide-eyed cat with the caption about not overthinking or thinking at all.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #67

    Cute and sweet animal meme shows a wolf standing on hind legs with a humorous caption about being human and chores.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lakota. is that you?

    #68

    Possum with an open mouth under a blanket, captioned about feeling moody, as a cute and sweet animal meme.

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

    #69

    Cute and sweet animal meme of a dog holding fries in its mouth with a humorous McDonald's caption to make you smile today

    grumpyanimalmemes Report

