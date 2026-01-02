69 Cute And Sweet Animal Memes To Give You A Reason To Smile Today (New Pics)
Dogs are known as man’s best friend, but they’re far from the only animal that can be amusing. After all, there are millions of different species on the planet, so there’s a pretty good chance that plenty of them are comedians.
And if you’re an animal lover who’s interested in checking out some hilarious memes, we’ve got a treat for you down below, pandas. We took a trip to Grumpy Animal Memes on Facebook and compiled a list of their funniest posts. No, the animals aren’t actually grumpy in every photo. But we guarantee that you won’t be either after seeing these cute pics! Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you giggle like a dolphin.
If you were on Family Feud and the category was “Things the Internet Loves,” you would probably be pretty safe if you started with "animals" and "memes." We just can’t get enough of either, especially when they’re combined. That’s why Grumpy Animal Memes on Facebook is such a popular page.
This account, which has been around since 2013, has over 1.8 million followers. And it’s easy to see why. The creators write that “if you love animals, love memes, and have a sense of humor, then this page is for you!” So no matter what your favorite animal is or what style of humor you enjoy, you’re sure to find something that will make you smile on this page.
When it comes to why we’re so captivated by animal content online, media researcher Andreas Ervik at the University of Oslo says that it might have something to do with evolution.
“The reason we spend a lot of time watching [popular] animals [online] is that cuteness has become important to us. The cuteness lies in the appearance, such as big eyes and small paws, but also in clumsy behaviour and the need for care. As a species, humans have developed boundless empathy,” he explains.
Kitty is high as a kite and hasn't yet noticed that his jingle bells are no longer jingling
It is difficult not to scarf down all the deviled eggs.
“Cuteness has evolved along with a focus on care and a type of behaviour that is non-aggressive and empathetic,” Ervik continues. “In that sense, cuteness has been crucial for humans when it comes to sociability and being able to take care of offspring in the way that we do and for as long as we do. We also transfer this to other species.”
Ervik pointed out that we also like to share content of our pets online to say something about ourselves. After all, most people see their pets as sort of extensions of themselves. “We make pets appear as more naïve, simple, and not least cute versions of ourselves,” he noted. “So, if you simply want to show that you are tired, you can use a sleeping dog, for example.”
But there’s a simple explanation for why we love looking at adorable videos of animals as well. They’re just so entertaining. Ervik notes that it’s impossible to be productive 100% of the time, so we all need distractions and moments when we can feel like we’re turning our brains off. Seeing a precious photo of a puppy or a video of a kitten snoring can calm you down, make you smile, and remind you that there is good in the world.
It’s also important to note that most people just love animals, in general. Two thirds of the United States owns a pet, and in 2022, Americans spent $136.8 billion on their beloved animals. Whether you get a dog for your kids to play with or you’re childfree and view your cats as your children, there’s a good chance that you have (or would like to have) a cute little creature running around your home.
Our 16yo calico has started sleeping on the closed toilet. She then yells at us when we need to use it.
If my cat can't find the dot on the floor she looks at my hand to see if I'm still holding the laser pen.