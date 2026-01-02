ADVERTISEMENT

Dogs are known as man’s best friend, but they’re far from the only animal that can be amusing. After all, there are millions of different species on the planet, so there’s a pretty good chance that plenty of them are comedians.

And if you’re an animal lover who’s interested in checking out some hilarious memes, we’ve got a treat for you down below, pandas. We took a trip to Grumpy Animal Memes on Facebook and compiled a list of their funniest posts. No, the animals aren’t actually grumpy in every photo. But we guarantee that you won’t be either after seeing these cute pics! Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you giggle like a dolphin.