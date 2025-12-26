ADVERTISEMENT

I'm not a very trusting person. Whether it's a result of some past trauma or my upbringing, my default approach is to be wary of people until they prove they're alright. But I can't say the same about animals!

The Facebook page 'Funny Pets' is proof that cats, dogs, and other creatures living among us deserve our utmost respect. Its posts perfectly capture their pure honesty—the no-agenda, no pretence, just paws and whiskers mentality that you simply cannot resist. Enjoy!

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Golden retriever holding a blanket in its mouth with a humorous meme about dog naps and responsibilities in a kitchen.

Funny Pets Report

12points
POST
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    White dog sitting indoors near a fireplace, holding a human hand, illustrating animal memes with pets and cats interaction.

    Funny Pets Report

    9points
    POST
    #3

    Dog staring worriedly from bathtub during shower, relating to popular animal memes about pets and their quirky behaviors.

    Funny Pets Report

    9points
    POST
    #4

    Golden retriever lying on a mat with a calm expression, featured in popular animal memes while pets are sleeping.

    Funny Pets Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Brown dog behind fence next to a humorous sign about dogs featured in animal memes to scroll through while pets sleep.

    Funny Pets Report

    8points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He would have if he could have.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Close-up of a yellow dog looking annoyed, representing animal memes about pets and their jealous behavior.

    Funny Pets Report

    8points
    POST
    #7

    Tabby cat peeking from behind a yellow seat on a bus, captured in a funny animal meme perfect for scrolling while your pet is sleeping.

    Funny Pets Report

    7points
    POST
    #8

    Sleeping tabby cat resting its head on a laptop keyboard, featured in a collection of animal memes for pet owners.

    Funny Pets Report

    6points
    POST
    acarberry430 avatar
    Angela C
    Angela C
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that a pillow shaped like a laptop

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    White cat sitting inside a blue shopping basket in a grocery store, featured in popular animal memes for pet owners.

    Funny Pets Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Dalmatian dog lying on an open suitcase with a caption about going on a guilt trip, part of popular animal memes.

    Funny Pets Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    Black dog sitting on wet wooden deck with humorous text about being lazy, featured in animal memes while your pet is sleeping.

    Funny Pets Report

    6points
    POST
    ericamoffis avatar
    Eri J
    Eri J
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And it's a lab. Of course it's a lab.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #12

    Dog dismounting sofa with legs stretched out in a humorous pose, featured in popular animal memes for pet lovers.

    Funny Pets Report

    6points
    POST
    deb-lucas avatar
    Dilly Millandry
    Dilly Millandry
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, had a Patterdale Terrier who would do this from the sofa and our bed!

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Funny animal meme showing pitbulls scared to sit next to a cat on a couch, perfect for scrolling through animal memes.

    Funny Pets Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Golden retriever looking tired in car backseat with caption about being done with the trip, animal memes humor.

    Funny Pets Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Black and white dog hiding in a bathtub, a funny moment perfect for animal memes to scroll through while your pet is sleeping.

    Funny Pets Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    #16

    Orange tabby cat clawing furniture with text about destroying furniture and looking fabulous, a funny animal meme.

    Funny Pets Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    White cat looking upset with spilled milk on a granite countertop, featured in popular animal memes.

    Funny Pets Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Man and white cat lying in bed under red blanket, a funny animal meme to scroll through while pet is sleeping.

    Funny Pets Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Funny animal memes showing a dad embracing a cat, perfect for scrolling while your pet is sleeping.

    Funny Pets Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Two white cats facing each other near a blue basket, illustrating animal memes to scroll through while your pet is sleeping.

    Funny Pets Report

    4points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Our cat's name is 'Cat'. Full name is 'F**k off Cat!'

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Sad orange cat meme illustrating a relatable moment, perfect for animal memes to scroll through while your pet is sleeping.

    Funny Pets Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Man in purple shirt working on laptop at desk with chocolate labrador dog peeking from behind chair in office setting, animal memes.

    Funny Pets Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Happy dog with tongue out sitting on a blanket in a pet bed, perfect for animal memes while pets are sleeping

    Funny Pets Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Man smiling next to a yellow dog playhouse with a happy brown dog inside, showcasing animal memes for pet owners.

    Funny Pets Report

    4points
    POST
    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay is it just me or does that dog's face look really weird

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Gray cat staring intensely at sleeping black dog, capturing a funny moment from popular animal memes for pet lovers.

    Funny Pets Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Smiling dog sitting at desk with police officer, funny animal memes to scroll through while your pet is sleeping.

    Funny Pets Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    Light brown dog digging in snowbank searching for a ball, a funny animal meme perfect for scrolling while pets are sleeping.

    Funny Pets Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    Dog peeking through iron fence with bars resembling glasses, a funny animal meme perfect for scrolling while pets are sleeping.

    Funny Pets Report

    3points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nice pose.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Happy golden retriever with tongue out and a turtle on its head in a garden, funny animal memes moment.

    Funny Pets Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Dog lying in a sunbeam shining through a window, featured in popular animal memes to scroll through while your pet is sleeping

    Funny Pets Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    French bulldog sticking out tongue behind airplane seat in a funny animal meme perfect for scrolling while your pet is sleeping

    Funny Pets Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    White dog tied to a plastic water bottle outside with a funny pet meme about being a very good boy - animal memes.

    Funny Pets Report

    3points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've heard about heavy water, but didn't know it was available to the general public.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Dog peeking through a hole scratched in the wall by bathroom door, a funny animal meme for pet owners.

    Funny Pets Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Orange and white cat making funny faces, illustrating a relatable animal meme about pets watching you at night.

    Funny Pets Report

    3points
    POST
    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My cat, every single time. My bathroom is off of my bedroom, but even when he's in the living room, my cat will get up and come in if he hears me go to the bathroom. My bedroom door was closed the other day (he was being a brat and attacking my blinds) and he didn't care- until he heard me go into the bathroom, then he was screaming outside of the bedroom door to be let in

    0
    0points
    reply
    #35

    Two cats sleeping together showing cozy efficiency in a cute animal memes collection to scroll through.

    Funny Pets Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Golden retriever standing between kitchen oven and refrigerator with a caption about a vacuum in animal memes to scroll through.

    Funny Pets Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Cat bringing a whole raw chicken as a snack, a funny moment included in animal memes to scroll through while your pet is sleeping.

    Funny Pets Report

    3points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Plot twist: it was alive when she caught it, and spent hours preparing it for the humans.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Man in orange shirt eating lunch with a cat stretched awkwardly off the chair in a humorous animal memes moment.

    Funny Pets Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Man smiling and hugging a dog with a birthday cake, featuring a funny animal memes moment for pet lovers.

    Funny Pets Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Orange cat with missing upper canine teeth making a unique expression in popular animal memes to scroll through.

    Funny Pets Report

    3points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Welp, I guess that's that.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Black Labrador sitting in a car looking surprised, a funny animal meme perfect for scrolling while your pet is sleeping.

    Funny Pets Report

    3points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "You're the one with the opposable thumbs and the long reach. Do better!"

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Small white dog looking suspiciously at a burger, fitting animal memes to scroll through while your pet is sleeping.

    Funny Pets Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    A tired cat wrapped in a blanket with a relatable caption, perfect for scrolling through animal memes while your pet sleeps.

    Funny Pets Report

    2points
    POST
    #44

    Tabby cat attempting to hide under a wooden table, featured in a collection of animal memes for pet owners.

    Funny Pets Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Two dogs play-fighting in a yard while a cat watches from behind a fence, a humorous animal meme for pet meme fans.

    Funny Pets Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Dog with an unimpressed expression, a relatable animal meme to scroll through while your pet is sleeping.

    Funny Pets Report

    2points
    POST
    #47

    Black dog playfully stretching near water with a red collar, capturing a funny moment for animal memes about pets sleeping.

    Funny Pets Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Golden retriever peeking into bathtub with person inside, a relatable animal meme to scroll through while your pet is sleeping.

    Funny Pets Report

    2points
    POST
    #49

    Surprised tabby cat with wide eyes featured in funny animal memes to scroll through while your pet is sleeping.

    Funny Pets Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Two brown dogs with eyes closed sitting side by side, a puppy and an adult dog, capturing animal memes and pet moments.

    Funny Pets Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    A white dog sleeping comfortably in a bed covered with blankets, illustrating animal memes for pet owners.

    Funny Pets Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    Two cats, one orange and one white, with the orange cat hugging the white cat in a humorous animal memes moment.

    Funny Pets Report

    2points
    POST
    #53

    Dog gently biting furniture for attention, making aggressive eye contact, a funny moment among popular animal memes.

    Funny Pets Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Dog wrapped in a blanket with a hole, creating a funny animal meme while the pet is resting on the couch.

    Funny Pets Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Happy golden retriever with a funny sign, featured in popular animal memes to scroll through while your pet is sleeping

    Funny Pets Report

    2points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Next time, consult the dog before starting a project that might affect him.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #56

    Dachshund stretched between two couch arms showing a long body in a funny animal meme for pet lovers to enjoy.

    Funny Pets Report

    2points
    POST
    #57

    Tired dog reluctantly following owner into bathroom at night, capturing relatable animal memes for pet owners to enjoy.

    Funny Pets Report

    2points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's only fair. You're always there when the dog does its thing.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    White fluffy dog lying on its back beside person's feet on pavement, a funny animal meme for scrolling while pets sleep.

    Funny Pets Report

    2points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just wanting to make sure you really care.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Dog lying inside an open suitcase humorously illustrating animal memes about pets and packing for a short trip.

    Funny Pets Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    Large brown dog lying on the floor using a pillow, a relatable animal meme for scrolling through while pets sleep.

    Funny Pets Report

    2points
    POST
    ericamoffis avatar
    Eri J
    Eri J
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hope she/he was able to keep it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #61

    Two cats sitting together on a heated toilet seat, a funny moment perfect for animal memes to scroll through.

    Funny Pets Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Assistance dog holding a pig plush toy, waiting at a station with people nearby in an animal memes context.

    Funny Pets Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Funny animal meme showing a dog pretending to cough while owner stays home, a popular post in animal memes to scroll through.

    Funny Pets Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    Dog leaning out car window howling with caption about spotting a doggo, funny animal memes to scroll through while pets sleep.

    Funny Pets Report

    2points
    POST
    #65

    A white cat lying comfortably inside a miniature Colosseum model, showcasing funny animal memes for pet lovers.

    Funny Pets Report

    2points
    POST
    eds2 avatar
    Doctor Strange
    Doctor Strange
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Veni Vidi Nappi. I came, I saw, I slept

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Surprised orange cat with wide eyes in an office setting, a humorous animal meme about work and responsibilities.

    Funny Pets Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Dog and cat lying together with a funny caption, perfect for browsing animal memes while your pet is sleeping.

    Funny Pets Report

    1point
    POST
    #68

    A pug dog leaning its head against a car steering wheel, illustrating a relatable animal meme about work reluctance.

    Funny Pets Report

    1point
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To decide if you WANT to go is no decision. To decide WHETHER to go is.....

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #69

    Small dog in a green sweater with a funny face, perfect for scrolling animal memes while your pet is sleeping.

    Funny Pets Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Dog with a ball on lap showing a cute pleading face, perfect for scrolling through animal memes while your pet is sleeping.

    Funny Pets Report

    1point
    POST
    dragondaime avatar
    Mogh
    Mogh
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think all dogs give this face when they want the ball tossed.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Tabby cat in a kitchen near a sink, looking surprised, included in animal memes to scroll through while your pet is sleeping.

    Funny Pets Report

    1point
    POST
    #72

    Two cats with unimpressed expressions sitting on a textured blanket, perfect for animal memes to scroll through.

    Funny Pets Report

    1point
    POST
    #73

    Small dog carrying a large rack of ribs outdoors, a funny animal meme perfect for scrolling while your pet is sleeping.

    Funny Pets Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Person walking on city sidewalk with small dog in front backpack, a funny animal meme perfect for scrolling while your pet sleeps

    Funny Pets Report

    1point
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's nothing wrong about that direction!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Husky pretending to be afraid at the vet, with a humorous expression, featured in funny animal memes to scroll through.

    Funny Pets Report

    1point
    POST
    #76

    Orange and white cat sitting on a board game, capturing a funny moment in popular animal memes to scroll through.

    Funny Pets Report

    1point
    POST
    #77

    Fluffy orange cat sprawled exhausted on a hammock by a window, perfect animal memes while your pet is sleeping.

    Funny Pets Report

    1point
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Homeless cat in kitchen looking patiently, a relatable animal meme to scroll through while your pet is sleeping.

    Funny Pets Report

    1point
    POST
    minirett avatar
    Miss Tinker
    Miss Tinker
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m not convinced that cat is homeless. That cat looks as though they have several homes 🤔

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    Orange cat peeking over laptop showing a humorous animal meme referencing Darth Vader and tuna.

    Funny Pets Report

    1point
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!