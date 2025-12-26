79 Animal Memes To Scroll Through While Your Pet Is Sleeping
I'm not a very trusting person. Whether it's a result of some past trauma or my upbringing, my default approach is to be wary of people until they prove they're alright. But I can't say the same about animals!
The Facebook page 'Funny Pets' is proof that cats, dogs, and other creatures living among us deserve our utmost respect. Its posts perfectly capture their pure honesty—the no-agenda, no pretence, just paws and whiskers mentality that you simply cannot resist. Enjoy!
Yes, had a Patterdale Terrier who would do this from the sofa and our bed!
Our cat's name is 'Cat'. Full name is 'F**k off Cat!'
Okay is it just me or does that dog's face look really weird
My cat, every single time. My bathroom is off of my bedroom, but even when he's in the living room, my cat will get up and come in if he hears me go to the bathroom. My bedroom door was closed the other day (he was being a brat and attacking my blinds) and he didn't care- until he heard me go into the bathroom, then he was screaming outside of the bedroom door to be let in
To decide if you WANT to go is no decision. To decide WHETHER to go is.....
I’m not convinced that cat is homeless. That cat looks as though they have several homes 🤔