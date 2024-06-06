ADVERTISEMENT

What would you consider the most severe medical episode you've ever experienced that you can either remember or was told about because you can't remember?Mine is my ongoing battle with addiction to Ativan. That's a benzodiazepine, and it wreaks a lot of havoc on the user's brain. Last year, I tried hard to quit cold turkey, without being informed that you can have massive seizures and possibly die from the withdrawals. Guess who had a grand mal at work? I could hear the one EMT telling the driver to hurry up because I was really unstable (it's like he knew me lol) and drifting in and out of consciousness. I've had brushes with death (self-induced), but that was the first time in my 43 years that I actually felt like I just brushed elbows with Death.