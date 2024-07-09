My family is what you would call large-boned. We aren't small and we aren't skinny but we're healthy and active. My SIL lately had a baby and during a conversation mentioned that she had put on 40lbs over the pregnancy. My younger sister, who is still in her teens, goes "WAIT. That means if I have a baby someday I could reach 200lbs!!!" Her genuine excitement and "that's so cool" attitude really affected me, especially with society shaming young women who weigh over 150lbs. Like heck yeah, I could someday get to 200, lol!

#2

Please give this one a chance before you down vote.



During the US 2016 election, none of my family remotely liked either candidate (Clinton vs Trump) but several of them leaned right and voted for Trump.

Several years later, we were hanging out with a close friend of ours who is very liberal. Somewhere in the conversation, Trump came up and someone mentioned the election.

Our friend was quiet for a bit and then she said "You know, I always thought that anyone who voted Trump was racist and bigoted...but you guys aren't. I don't know how to feel."



That stuck with me because I feel like a lot of us feel that tension over our political divides. There are legit, caring and cool people on both sides.

That particular friend really helped me as a person because she challenged some of my core beliefs and helped me understand that even if I don't agree with her choices...she does hold values that I also value and we are both just doing our best.