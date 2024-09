#1

(32F) diagnosed last year. More common for women to be diagnosed later in life because we learn to mask. Was always told I was a weird kid who was switched at birth, got bullied in school for having different interests and being withdrawn and had a difficult time holding onto jobs because the jobs I landed required a lot of social contact.



It's important to realise that yes, you will face difficulties navigating a world designed by and for neurotypicals. There are things you can do though. It all depends on where on the spectrum you are and what specifics are bothering you. I need a lot of time to decompress so I currently only work 80% instead of a normal full time. I was also very open to my bosses during the interview about being on the spectrum and while my job is again customer facing and hectic (kitchen work) my managers and most of my coworkers understand when I become overwhelmed with all the input and have to sit down a minute to collect myself. They also understand that when I'm in my work zone I don't think about regulating my voice and face and come across as emotionless (I am working on that to improve it). It's not perfect, just yesterday a coworker told me that I hide too much behind my diagnosis too much and that you just have to overcome all the tough s**t life throws at you. I have finally decided to go forward with schooling for something I am passionate about, a job that would be a better fit for me so there's that.



Social life wise, I made my first and best friend in middle school, my other very good friends I got to know in college. It takes time, but you will find your people. Having the diagnosis later in life is both a blessing and a curse. On the one hand I finally understood why I always felt like the odd one out, but on the other hand not having the diagnosis early on led me to live the life I have lived and forced me to learn to mask and act neurotypical so unless I am overwhelmed by stimuli or you spent a lot of time with me you wouldn't know I have it (slowly learning to unmask which is hard). I'll never know if an earlier diagnosis would have enabled me to have different options to choose from.



All in all, not sure if it's something you'll recognise, but being with my pets calms me down a lot. Being in nature as well, and almost all of my hobbies are things I can do on my own (reading, writing, drawing, looking up data for my projects, interior design, etc etc) which is fun. I do require and crave social contact with friends, but in small doses and one on one mostly.