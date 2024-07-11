5submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Can You Help Me With Comebacks For A Bully Who Keeps Saying “Shut Up”?
At school, a kid named Sebastian (yes, real name, I harbor no guilt) always makes fun of me for almost everything, from being smart to having the silliest kid in class as a friend to drawing fake creatures. I am searching for insults to say before I go back to school even though every time I speak he repeatedly yells "shut up" at me. He always says I talk too much and then spews cr*p for 5 minutes.
Extra stuff: We are both middle schoolers, but I have been in a bunch of gifted programs and he has been in ISS a record-breaking amount of times. He's the kind of guy who would make a Reddit account that people think is for a ban speedrun but he just says things like that to everyone. He has asked me and my friend "Are you pride or normal" multiple times like when did straight become more "normal"? And I read Warriors, Wof, etc. and listen to singers who make what most people would call "furry music" (ivycomb, when skates sing, yonkagor, etc.) but it's just music and what's with the hate, and this is grounds for being called a furry apparently.
This post may include affiliate links.
“Nope/no/no thanks” and js keep talking and ignore them
Try not to listen to him. Tell someone else abt it, A parent, teacher. Everyone can be an idiot, some more than others. The kid that was mean to me grew up and we are friends. The kid i was mean to still holds a grudge. Or if you are fast kick him in between the legs and run as fast as you can lol. Dont do that though. Good luck and things will change no matter what.
Ah the "shut up" bully, for these kinds of kids i find it most effective to either outright ignore their existence or (if youre petty like me) turn on copycat mode everytime he says shut up
For example, youre talking your normal deets and he says shut up, you tell him shut up back real sassy like with a laugh... after a few rounds of this they usually back off
What the hell is'pride or normal?' This person sucks. I'm sorry they're treating you this way. I hope things turn around. As for comebacks when they tell you to shut up...
"Could you demonstrate how?"
"I'm sorry, do you need a minute to catch up?"
"I'll shut up as soon as I care about anything you say"
Politely tell them "I am unable to accommodate your request at this time" then keep on talking as if you're not at all concerned about him
"F**k off" is always a classic, but based on what you've said, I think that's the reaction they want from you. Best of luck, and regardless of anything know how awesome you are. That's why they're targeting you, because they feel inadequate.
Is it time for your meds?
Or
Your tourettes is getting much worse.
Pffft lol "when skates sing" its snakes. When snakes sing
Pffft lol "when skates sing" its snakes. When snakes sing