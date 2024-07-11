ADVERTISEMENT

At school, a kid named Sebastian (yes, real name, I harbor no guilt) always makes fun of me for almost everything, from being smart to having the silliest kid in class as a friend to drawing fake creatures. I am searching for insults to say before I go back to school even though every time I speak he repeatedly yells "shut up" at me. He always says I talk too much and then spews cr*p for 5 minutes.



Extra stuff: We are both middle schoolers, but I have been in a bunch of gifted programs and he has been in ISS a record-breaking amount of times. He's the kind of guy who would make a Reddit account that people think is for a ban speedrun but he just says things like that to everyone. He has asked me and my friend "Are you pride or normal" multiple times like when did straight become more "normal"? And I read Warriors, Wof, etc. and listen to singers who make what most people would call "furry music" (ivycomb, when skates sing, yonkagor, etc.) but it's just music and what's with the hate, and this is grounds for being called a furry apparently.