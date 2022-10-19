#1

"Another year older, and still immature as hell. You do you, brother!"

#2

"Happy Birthday to my brother from the same mother."

#3

"Happy birthday! Just a reminder that you’re dangerously close to becoming the grumpy old man you said you’d never be!"

#4

"Happy birthday to mom's second favourite child."

#5

"Happy Birthday to a truly great guy, my brother."

#6

"Oh, brother… Another birthday? Well, have a good one, bro!"

#7

"Happy Birthday to a brother like no other."

#8

"Brothers like you are hard to find and even harder to get rid of. Happy Birthday, bro!"

#9

"Best birthday wishes to my brother, a guy who looks eerily similar to me. Handsome devil."

#10

"Hey, brother… For your birthday, I wish you all the best things in life. You already have a great brother, so that’s a start."

#11

"Happy birthday to my favorite bodyguard."

#12

"Mom and dad did a good job raising you. I’m shocked you’ve turned out so well. Happy birthday!"

#13

"When we were growing up, I always thought you were the strongest and bravest person I knew (besides dad, of course!). That still rings true. Happy birthday, brother."

#14

"We may drive mom and dad crazy but we’ll always have each other!"

#15

"Best birthday wishes to my smart, hilarious, goofy, and all-around amazing brother! Love you, bro!"

#16

"Just wanted to wish my dear brother an amazing birthday. You’re the best, bro!"

#17

"Happy Birthday to my handsome, smart, and talented brother. By the way, are you sure you’re not adopted?"

#18

"Happy Birthday, brother! I’m so glad you were born. Life just wouldn’t be the same without you."

#19

"Happy Birthday to my childhood playmate, my confidante, my protector, my sometime-drinking buddy, my hero, my pal, my brother."

#20

"You’ve always been my older brother. Now you’re also my old brother. Happy Birthday!"

#21

"Happy Birthday to my guardian angel. Thanks for always being there for me, bro."

#22

"Happy Birthday to my little brother, who is not so little anymore."

#23

"Happy Birthday to my little bother – I mean brother!"

#24

"Cheers to another year around the sun!"

#25

"You’re one-of-a-kind and I love you so much. Happy birthday, brother!"

#26

"You’re the peanut to my butter. Happy birthday, brother!"

#27

"I’m pretty sure I’m the favourite child, but since it’s your special day, I’ll let you think otherwise. Happy birthday, brother!"

#28

"Wishing the most intelligent person I know a great day. That’s me. And to you a very happy birthday."

#29

"Our sibling bond is something that outsiders will never understand. I’m lucky to have such a loving brother. Happy birthday!"

#30

"I can always count on you to lift me when I’m low and encourage me to keep going at my heights. Thank you for being you. Happy birthday, brother."

#31

"No one can make me laugh the way you do. Today, I hope to bring a smile to your face. Happy birthday!"

#32

"When you came into our family, you fit right in. Keep bringing joy to all those around you. Happy birthday, brother-in-law!"

#33

"Happy birthday to the guy who always knows how to make me see the glass half full. I admire your optimism. Happy birthday, brother."

#34

"No matter how old either of us gets, I know that we will look after each other through thick and thin."

#35

"I am honoured to have had the privilege of growing up with you, and just as honoured to get old with you. Happy birthday, bro."

#36

"Happy birthday. You are a much-needed beacon of joy and hope in this troubled world."

#37

"Happy birthday old man, don’t sweat those grey hairs. They make you look distinguished..."

#38

"Happy Birthday to my favourite brother!"

#39

"HBD to the BBE (Happy Birthday to the Best Brother Ever)."

#40

"Happy Birthday to the coolest guy I know… My brother!"

#41

"Happy Birthday, brother! I want you to know that I think about you at least once a week… Usually when I’m in therapy."

#42

"Mom always liked you best! But I can’t blame her – you are pretty great. Hope you have an amazing birthday, bro."

#43

"Happy Birthday, bro! I love you, and I’m not just saying that because Mom made me."

#44

"I was going to get you an expensive gift for your birthday, but then I realized that being related to me is more than enough. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, full of thoughts of your amazing sibling."

#45

"Happy Birthday, you dirty old bastard! (Please don’t tell Mom I sent this.)"

#46

"Hey bro… I wish you a Happy Birthday. In fact, I wish you a full year of happiness ahead. You deserve all the best things in life."

#47

"Just wanted to wish you a Happy Birthday. I’m so lucky to have you as a brother. You will always be my best buddy."

#48

"Hope you have a fantastic, fun-filled birthday surrounded by people who love you. My brother deserves nothing but the best."

#49

"Best birthday wishes for my big brother. Thanks for being older than me, bro!"

#50

"Happy Birthday, big brother. You’re still my hero."

#51

"Happy Birthday to my older brother. Emphasis on older. Born years before me. In case I’m not being clear, you’re old."

#52

"Happy Birthday, baby brother! I want you to know that you coming along was the best thing that ever happened to me as a kid. After all, I got away with a lot more stuff when Mom and Dad’s attention was divided!"

#53

"Happy Birthday to my wonderful baby brother. Bro, I’ve been proud of you since the day you were born."

#54

"Happy Birthday, bro! What are the odds that we would both make it to adulthood? I thought the only question was whether we would end each other by accident or on purpose."

#55

"Happy Birthday to my awesome brother. There’s no one quite like you… but I’m proud to say that I come pretty damn close."

#56

"Happy Birthday to my amazing bro! If there was a contest for best brother in the world, you’d for sure come in second."

#57

"We must have fought growing up,
As brothers and sisters do.
But all I recall is how lucky I felt,
To have a brother as nice as you.
Happy Birthday to my wonderful brother!"

#58

"Happy Birthday to my awesome brother… From your favourite sister."

#59

"Birthdays are a good time to be grateful for all the wonderful things you have, like your nice home, your loving wife, and last but not least, your amazing sister."

#60

"As I’ve gotten older, I’ve come to appreciate how great it was to have a brother growing up. After all, without you, I wouldn’t have had anyone to blame for all the bad stuff I did."

#61

"Wishing you the best birthday yet!"

#62

"I love you today, tomorrow and forever. Happy birthday, brother!"

#63

"Wishing the most wonderful brother the best birthday ever!"

#64

"Happy birthday to the guy who always makes me smile."

#65

"Let’s party like it’s your birthday! Oh wait, it really is. HBD!"

#66

"Don’t get too cake wasted. Happy birthday!"

#67

"Even though you always thought you were mom’s and dad’s favorite, we all know the truth. Happy birthday, bro!"

#68

"Don’t forget who’s the older sibling. You know who’s boss! Happy birthday!"

#69

"We may need to call the fire department with all of those candles on the cake! Enjoy your special day, old man!"

#70

"Thanks for always being older than me. Happy birthday, brother!"

#71

"I’m looking forward to growing old with you, and happy that you have a head start. Happy birthday!"

#72

"Since the day you were born, I knew you were special. You continue to prove me right. Happy birthday, brother!"

#73

"Thank you for being a shoulder I can always lean on no matter what. I love you so much. Happy birthday!"

#74

"You’ve always been my biggest supporter. Wishing you the absolute best birthday, brother!"

#75

"Brothers are the greatest gift that anyone could ever have. I’m so grateful to have you in my life. Happy birthday!"

#76

"We may not have known each other our entire lives, but it sure feels like it. Happy birthday, brother-in-law!"

#77

"No matter what I’m going through, you always know how to make me feel better. I appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. I love you, brother. Happy birthday!"

#78

"I look back fondly on my childhood and you’re such a big part of it. Thank you for being the best brother ever. Happy birthday!"

#79

"You’re one of my favorite people on the planet. Never stop being the amazing person that you are, little brother. Happy birthday!"

#80

"No sibling rivalry over here — it’s always been love. Happy birthday!"

#81

"I’m beyond grateful to call you my brother and most importantly, my friend. Happy birthday."

#82

"When you blow out your candles, I hope that all your wishes and dreams come true. Happy birthday, brother!"

#83

"Your smile always lights up every room. Keep shining. Happy birthday!"

#84

"God blessed me when he made us siblings. Wishing you a splendid birthday!"

#85

"When you were born, I knew God sent us all an angel. I still feel the same way. Happy birthday, little brother."

#86

"Your birthday will always be one of my favourite days. That’s because it was the day my best friend was born. Happy birthday!"

#87

"May God continue to cover you on your special day and beyond. Wishing you a fantastic birthday."

#88

"Having an unbreakable sibling bond like ours is one of life’s biggest blessings. I never take our closeness for granted. Happy birthday, brother."

#89

"I’m convinced that God blessed me with the absolute best brother on the planet. Happy birthday!"

#90

"Every day I thank the Lord for allowing someone as special as you to be a big part of my life. Birthday blessings to you, brother."

#91

"My prayer is that you get everything you want and more. You deserve it all. Happy birthday!"

#92

"As you turn another year older, I know that God will continue to bless you. Keep the faith and enjoy your special day."

#93

"As you make another journey around the sun, remember to count your blessings. Happy birthday!"

#94

"Wishing you a blessed birthday. Enjoy, big brother!"

#95

"When the universe made us siblings, it was one of my biggest blessings! Happy birthday."

#96

"Keep being the loving, caring and kind person you are and watch your blessings continue to flow. Happy birthday!"

#97

"Wishing the best brother, a boatload of blessings today and always. Happy birthday!"

#98

"As long as you lean on God, you’ll always be guided. Wishing you countless blessings on your special day."

#99

"Our bond becomes stronger with every passing year, so I’m wishing you an extra special birthday today."

#100

"I am the luckiest person in the world to have a best bud and brother in one single package. Thanks for being you!"

#101

"There are a million birthday wishes I could give you, but the most important thing is to know that I love you."

#102

"The world is always changing but my love for you stays the same, year after year and birthday after birthday."

#103

"Words will never suffice to describe the special bond that we have, brother. I can only hope that my actions will serve to demonstrate my love for you."

#104

"If I got a dollar for every time I thought of you and smiled, I’d be a millionaire by the weekend. Happy birthday, bro."

#105

"Happy Birthday to a brother who was always there to help me up when I fell. Right after he stopped laughing."

#106

"Happy Birthday to my brother, who shares half his DNA with me, but always refused to share anything else unless Mom made him."

#107

"Happy Birthday to my fantastic bro! May we always be close, because we have too much dirt on each other to ever be enemies."

#108

"Growing up with you for a brother was never boring, often dangerous, and usually hilarious. Thanks for the adventures – and Happy Birthday!"

#109

"You’re not just my brother. You’re my best friend. Hope your birthday is as amazing as you are."

#110

"You’re an amazing brother to me and an equally amazing uncle to my kids. Happy Birthday, bro – we love ya."

#111

"Happy Birthday to my childhood companion and lifelong friend. Happy Birthday, brother!"

#112

"When I recall memories from my childhood, you’re always there. I’m so grateful that you’re still in my life, and I look forward to many more years of having you as a brother. Have a wonderful birthday."

#113

"I was not too happy when you were born, but I gotta admit you’re slowly winning me over. Happy Birthday, little brother."

#114

"Happy Birthday to an amazing guy… From a sister who loves him very much."

#115

"Happy birthday, brother! I love you!"

#116

"Today we celebrate you. Happy birthday!"

#117

"Happy birthday to my first protector."

#118

"Time to party! Happy birthday, brother."

#119

"Brothers are the best gift. Happy birthday!"

#120

"I can’t wait to celebrate with you. Enjoy your special day!"

#121

"Happy cake day! Enjoy."

#122

"You’re the best brother anyone could ever ask for. HBD!"

#123

"Happy birthday, dear brother."

#124

"Live it up, brother. Happy birthday!"

#125

"I’m the luckiest person to have a brother like you. Happy birthday!"

#126

"Happy birthday to my first and forever friend!"

#127

"Happy birthday to my former womb mate!"

#128

"Happy birthday, brother. Don’t you worry about getting so old. That was something that happened years ago."

#129

"Happy birthday, brother. Enjoy another 365 days of an all-expense paid trip around the sun!"

#130

"I guess your birthday wish came true because you have me as a sibling! Happy birthday, brother."

#131

"I brought you the best birthday ever: me! Happy birthday, brother."

#132

"Another birthday comes by with more candles on your cake and fewer hairs on your head!"

#133

"Yesterday is past, tomorrow is unknown and present… I didn’t get one. Happy birthday anyway!"

#134

"With this another year of passing, I hope you start acting your age and not your shoe size. Happy birthday, brother!"

#135

"Happy birthday to the guy who thinks he’s God’s gift to this family. OK, you’re one of our many blessings but not the main one. Happy birthday!"

#136

"Happy birthday to the guy who has always protected me even though I’m older than you!"

#137

"You’re one of the best parts of my life and I’m so proud to call you my brother. Wishing you a wonderful birthday."

#138

"Happy birthday to my most beloved confidante. Thank you for being you. Happy birthday, big brother."

#139

"You’re one of my biggest inspirations. Wishing you the best on your personal new year!"

#140

"As I look back on our lives, you’ve always been my biggest cheerleader. Today, we celebrate you. Happy birthday!"

#141

"Thank you for being such an awesome role model for me when we were growing up. I still look up to you. Happy birthday, brother."

#142

"You’re such a wonderful addition to our family. Wishing you the happiest of birthdays!"

#143

"Happy birthday to the person responsible for helping shape me into the person I am today. I love you, brother!"

#144

"Thank you for always being by my side. Wishing you a wonderful birthday!"

#145

"When times are good and when they are bad, you’ll always be the best brother I could ever have. Happy birthday!"

#146

"No one can make me laugh the way that you do. Your sense of humour is unmatched, and I love you for it. Happy birthday to my hilarious brother!"

#147

"Today we celebrate the wonderful man who makes us all smile. Happy birthday!"

#148

"Having a built-in best friend is one of my biggest blessings. Happy birthday to my all-time best buddy."

#149

"When I think about the wonderful people in my life, you’re the first to come to mind. Happy birthday to my favourite brother."

#150

"When you joined our family, I knew you would become one of our biggest blessings. Happy birthday, brother-in-law!"

#151

"May your birthday be filled with endless blessings!"

#152

"I’m forever grateful to God for making us siblings. Having you as a brother is the greatest blessing I could’ve ever received. Wishing you a wonderful birthday."

#153

"Friends may come and go, but siblings are forever. I’m so blessed to have you as my brother. Happy birthday!"

#154

"I will always praise God for making us siblings. I know our bond is unique and I never take it for granted. Happy birthday, brother."

#155

"I’m always praying for you, brother. Today and every day, I wish you nothing but joy. Happy birthday!"

#156

"Brothers like you are the greatest blessings. I’ll always thank God for choosing me to be your sibling. Happy birthday!"

#157

"Happy birthday to one of God’s greatest gifts!"

#158

"Having you as my brother is the best gift anyone could ever ask for, and it’s not even my birthday!"

#159

"Thank you for always inspiring me to be the best person I can be. Happy birthday."

#160

"I love you more than words can say, today as much as any other day! Happy birthday, bro."

#161

"A thousand “happy birthdays” wouldn’t be enough to convey my love for you!"

#162

"In spite of the fact that we sometimes go far too long without talking, I know that the bond we have is incredibly special and must be treasured at all costs. Here’s to a very happy birthday!"

#163

"Though the sun will one day stop burning, I am lucky enough that my love for you will last until infinity."

#164

"You’ve been here for me for my whole life so far, and I trust that you will remain there forever too. Happy birthday."

#165

"Your birthday is so special to me because that is the day I received the most wonderful gift: you!"

#166

"A brother is a friend given to us by nature. Happy birthday!"

#167

"I wish it were your birthday every day because that way I could shower you with the love that you deserve."

#168

"Every year that passes makes it less likely that you’ll be in the Superbowl, but happy birthday big bro!"

#169

"Have a chillaxed birthday!"

#170

"Wishing you a happy revolution around the sun big bro!"

#171

"May God grant all of your heart’s desires today and always. Happy birthday!"

#172

"Always keep God first in all that you do. Happy birthday, brother."

#173

"May the Lord’s blessings shower over you today and always. Enjoy your birthday!"

#174

"Today we celebrate one of God’s greatest creations: you! Happy birthday, brother."

#175

"God continues to show me that unconditional love exists. You’re proof. Happy birthday!"

