175 Happy Birthday Wishes For Brothers All Over The World
"Another year older, and still immature as hell. You do you, brother!"
"Happy Birthday to my brother from the same mother."
"Happy birthday! Just a reminder that you’re dangerously close to becoming the grumpy old man you said you’d never be!"
"Happy birthday to mom's second favourite child."
"Happy Birthday to a truly great guy, my brother."
"Oh, brother… Another birthday? Well, have a good one, bro!"
"Happy Birthday to a brother like no other."
"Brothers like you are hard to find and even harder to get rid of. Happy Birthday, bro!"
"Best birthday wishes to my brother, a guy who looks eerily similar to me. Handsome devil."
"Hey, brother… For your birthday, I wish you all the best things in life. You already have a great brother, so that’s a start."
"Happy birthday to my favorite bodyguard."
"Mom and dad did a good job raising you. I’m shocked you’ve turned out so well. Happy birthday!"
"When we were growing up, I always thought you were the strongest and bravest person I knew (besides dad, of course!). That still rings true. Happy birthday, brother."
"We may drive mom and dad crazy but we’ll always have each other!"
"Best birthday wishes to my smart, hilarious, goofy, and all-around amazing brother! Love you, bro!"
"Just wanted to wish my dear brother an amazing birthday. You’re the best, bro!"
"Happy Birthday to my handsome, smart, and talented brother. By the way, are you sure you’re not adopted?"
"Happy Birthday, brother! I’m so glad you were born. Life just wouldn’t be the same without you."
"Happy Birthday to my childhood playmate, my confidante, my protector, my sometime-drinking buddy, my hero, my pal, my brother."
"You’ve always been my older brother. Now you’re also my old brother. Happy Birthday!"
"Happy Birthday to my guardian angel. Thanks for always being there for me, bro."
"Happy Birthday to my little brother, who is not so little anymore."
"Happy Birthday to my little bother – I mean brother!"
"Cheers to another year around the sun!"
"You’re one-of-a-kind and I love you so much. Happy birthday, brother!"
"You’re the peanut to my butter. Happy birthday, brother!"
"I’m pretty sure I’m the favourite child, but since it’s your special day, I’ll let you think otherwise. Happy birthday, brother!"
"Wishing the most intelligent person I know a great day. That’s me. And to you a very happy birthday."
"Our sibling bond is something that outsiders will never understand. I’m lucky to have such a loving brother. Happy birthday!"
"I can always count on you to lift me when I’m low and encourage me to keep going at my heights. Thank you for being you. Happy birthday, brother."
"No one can make me laugh the way you do. Today, I hope to bring a smile to your face. Happy birthday!"
"When you came into our family, you fit right in. Keep bringing joy to all those around you. Happy birthday, brother-in-law!"
"Happy birthday to the guy who always knows how to make me see the glass half full. I admire your optimism. Happy birthday, brother."
"No matter how old either of us gets, I know that we will look after each other through thick and thin."
"I am honoured to have had the privilege of growing up with you, and just as honoured to get old with you. Happy birthday, bro."
"Happy birthday. You are a much-needed beacon of joy and hope in this troubled world."
"Happy birthday old man, don’t sweat those grey hairs. They make you look distinguished..."
"Happy Birthday to my favourite brother!"
"HBD to the BBE (Happy Birthday to the Best Brother Ever)."
"Happy Birthday to the coolest guy I know… My brother!"
"Happy Birthday, brother! I want you to know that I think about you at least once a week… Usually when I’m in therapy."
"Mom always liked you best! But I can’t blame her – you are pretty great. Hope you have an amazing birthday, bro."
"Happy Birthday, bro! I love you, and I’m not just saying that because Mom made me."
"I was going to get you an expensive gift for your birthday, but then I realized that being related to me is more than enough. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, full of thoughts of your amazing sibling."
"Happy Birthday, you dirty old bastard! (Please don’t tell Mom I sent this.)"
"Hey bro… I wish you a Happy Birthday. In fact, I wish you a full year of happiness ahead. You deserve all the best things in life."
"Just wanted to wish you a Happy Birthday. I’m so lucky to have you as a brother. You will always be my best buddy."
"Hope you have a fantastic, fun-filled birthday surrounded by people who love you. My brother deserves nothing but the best."
"Best birthday wishes for my big brother. Thanks for being older than me, bro!"
"Happy Birthday, big brother. You’re still my hero."
"Happy Birthday to my older brother. Emphasis on older. Born years before me. In case I’m not being clear, you’re old."
"Happy Birthday, baby brother! I want you to know that you coming along was the best thing that ever happened to me as a kid. After all, I got away with a lot more stuff when Mom and Dad’s attention was divided!"
"Happy Birthday to my wonderful baby brother. Bro, I’ve been proud of you since the day you were born."
"Happy Birthday, bro! What are the odds that we would both make it to adulthood? I thought the only question was whether we would end each other by accident or on purpose."
"Happy Birthday to my awesome brother. There’s no one quite like you… but I’m proud to say that I come pretty damn close."
"Happy Birthday to my amazing bro! If there was a contest for best brother in the world, you’d for sure come in second."
"We must have fought growing up,
As brothers and sisters do.
But all I recall is how lucky I felt,
To have a brother as nice as you.
Happy Birthday to my wonderful brother!"
"Happy Birthday to my awesome brother… From your favourite sister."
"Birthdays are a good time to be grateful for all the wonderful things you have, like your nice home, your loving wife, and last but not least, your amazing sister."
"As I’ve gotten older, I’ve come to appreciate how great it was to have a brother growing up. After all, without you, I wouldn’t have had anyone to blame for all the bad stuff I did."
"Wishing you the best birthday yet!"
"I love you today, tomorrow and forever. Happy birthday, brother!"
"Wishing the most wonderful brother the best birthday ever!"
"Happy birthday to the guy who always makes me smile."
"Let’s party like it’s your birthday! Oh wait, it really is. HBD!"
"Don’t get too cake wasted. Happy birthday!"
"Even though you always thought you were mom’s and dad’s favorite, we all know the truth. Happy birthday, bro!"
"Don’t forget who’s the older sibling. You know who’s boss! Happy birthday!"
"We may need to call the fire department with all of those candles on the cake! Enjoy your special day, old man!"
"Thanks for always being older than me. Happy birthday, brother!"
"I’m looking forward to growing old with you, and happy that you have a head start. Happy birthday!"
"Since the day you were born, I knew you were special. You continue to prove me right. Happy birthday, brother!"
"Thank you for being a shoulder I can always lean on no matter what. I love you so much. Happy birthday!"
"You’ve always been my biggest supporter. Wishing you the absolute best birthday, brother!"
"Brothers are the greatest gift that anyone could ever have. I’m so grateful to have you in my life. Happy birthday!"
"We may not have known each other our entire lives, but it sure feels like it. Happy birthday, brother-in-law!"
"No matter what I’m going through, you always know how to make me feel better. I appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. I love you, brother. Happy birthday!"
"I look back fondly on my childhood and you’re such a big part of it. Thank you for being the best brother ever. Happy birthday!"
"You’re one of my favorite people on the planet. Never stop being the amazing person that you are, little brother. Happy birthday!"
"No sibling rivalry over here — it’s always been love. Happy birthday!"
"I’m beyond grateful to call you my brother and most importantly, my friend. Happy birthday."
"When you blow out your candles, I hope that all your wishes and dreams come true. Happy birthday, brother!"
"Your smile always lights up every room. Keep shining. Happy birthday!"
"God blessed me when he made us siblings. Wishing you a splendid birthday!"
"When you were born, I knew God sent us all an angel. I still feel the same way. Happy birthday, little brother."
"Your birthday will always be one of my favourite days. That’s because it was the day my best friend was born. Happy birthday!"
"May God continue to cover you on your special day and beyond. Wishing you a fantastic birthday."
"Having an unbreakable sibling bond like ours is one of life’s biggest blessings. I never take our closeness for granted. Happy birthday, brother."
"I’m convinced that God blessed me with the absolute best brother on the planet. Happy birthday!"
"Every day I thank the Lord for allowing someone as special as you to be a big part of my life. Birthday blessings to you, brother."
"My prayer is that you get everything you want and more. You deserve it all. Happy birthday!"
"As you turn another year older, I know that God will continue to bless you. Keep the faith and enjoy your special day."
"As you make another journey around the sun, remember to count your blessings. Happy birthday!"
"Wishing you a blessed birthday. Enjoy, big brother!"
"When the universe made us siblings, it was one of my biggest blessings! Happy birthday."
"Keep being the loving, caring and kind person you are and watch your blessings continue to flow. Happy birthday!"
"Wishing the best brother, a boatload of blessings today and always. Happy birthday!"
"As long as you lean on God, you’ll always be guided. Wishing you countless blessings on your special day."
"Our bond becomes stronger with every passing year, so I’m wishing you an extra special birthday today."
"I am the luckiest person in the world to have a best bud and brother in one single package. Thanks for being you!"
"There are a million birthday wishes I could give you, but the most important thing is to know that I love you."
"The world is always changing but my love for you stays the same, year after year and birthday after birthday."
"Words will never suffice to describe the special bond that we have, brother. I can only hope that my actions will serve to demonstrate my love for you."
"If I got a dollar for every time I thought of you and smiled, I’d be a millionaire by the weekend. Happy birthday, bro."
"Happy Birthday to a brother who was always there to help me up when I fell. Right after he stopped laughing."
"Happy Birthday to my brother, who shares half his DNA with me, but always refused to share anything else unless Mom made him."
"Happy Birthday to my fantastic bro! May we always be close, because we have too much dirt on each other to ever be enemies."
"Growing up with you for a brother was never boring, often dangerous, and usually hilarious. Thanks for the adventures – and Happy Birthday!"
"You’re not just my brother. You’re my best friend. Hope your birthday is as amazing as you are."
"You’re an amazing brother to me and an equally amazing uncle to my kids. Happy Birthday, bro – we love ya."
"Happy Birthday to my childhood companion and lifelong friend. Happy Birthday, brother!"
"When I recall memories from my childhood, you’re always there. I’m so grateful that you’re still in my life, and I look forward to many more years of having you as a brother. Have a wonderful birthday."
"I was not too happy when you were born, but I gotta admit you’re slowly winning me over. Happy Birthday, little brother."
"Happy Birthday to an amazing guy… From a sister who loves him very much."
"Happy birthday, brother! I love you!"
"Today we celebrate you. Happy birthday!"
"Happy birthday to my first protector."
"Time to party! Happy birthday, brother."
"Brothers are the best gift. Happy birthday!"
"I can’t wait to celebrate with you. Enjoy your special day!"
"Happy cake day! Enjoy."
"You’re the best brother anyone could ever ask for. HBD!"
"Happy birthday, dear brother."
"Live it up, brother. Happy birthday!"
"I’m the luckiest person to have a brother like you. Happy birthday!"
"Happy birthday to my first and forever friend!"
"Happy birthday to my former womb mate!"
"Happy birthday, brother. Don’t you worry about getting so old. That was something that happened years ago."
"Happy birthday, brother. Enjoy another 365 days of an all-expense paid trip around the sun!"
"I guess your birthday wish came true because you have me as a sibling! Happy birthday, brother."
"I brought you the best birthday ever: me! Happy birthday, brother."
"Another birthday comes by with more candles on your cake and fewer hairs on your head!"
"Yesterday is past, tomorrow is unknown and present… I didn’t get one. Happy birthday anyway!"
"With this another year of passing, I hope you start acting your age and not your shoe size. Happy birthday, brother!"
"Happy birthday to the guy who thinks he’s God’s gift to this family. OK, you’re one of our many blessings but not the main one. Happy birthday!"
"Happy birthday to the guy who has always protected me even though I’m older than you!"
"You’re one of the best parts of my life and I’m so proud to call you my brother. Wishing you a wonderful birthday."
"Happy birthday to my most beloved confidante. Thank you for being you. Happy birthday, big brother."
"You’re one of my biggest inspirations. Wishing you the best on your personal new year!"
"As I look back on our lives, you’ve always been my biggest cheerleader. Today, we celebrate you. Happy birthday!"
"Thank you for being such an awesome role model for me when we were growing up. I still look up to you. Happy birthday, brother."
"You’re such a wonderful addition to our family. Wishing you the happiest of birthdays!"
"Happy birthday to the person responsible for helping shape me into the person I am today. I love you, brother!"
"Thank you for always being by my side. Wishing you a wonderful birthday!"
"When times are good and when they are bad, you’ll always be the best brother I could ever have. Happy birthday!"
"No one can make me laugh the way that you do. Your sense of humour is unmatched, and I love you for it. Happy birthday to my hilarious brother!"
"Today we celebrate the wonderful man who makes us all smile. Happy birthday!"
"Having a built-in best friend is one of my biggest blessings. Happy birthday to my all-time best buddy."
"When I think about the wonderful people in my life, you’re the first to come to mind. Happy birthday to my favourite brother."
"When you joined our family, I knew you would become one of our biggest blessings. Happy birthday, brother-in-law!"
"May your birthday be filled with endless blessings!"
"I’m forever grateful to God for making us siblings. Having you as a brother is the greatest blessing I could’ve ever received. Wishing you a wonderful birthday."
"Friends may come and go, but siblings are forever. I’m so blessed to have you as my brother. Happy birthday!"
"I will always praise God for making us siblings. I know our bond is unique and I never take it for granted. Happy birthday, brother."
"I’m always praying for you, brother. Today and every day, I wish you nothing but joy. Happy birthday!"
"Brothers like you are the greatest blessings. I’ll always thank God for choosing me to be your sibling. Happy birthday!"
"Happy birthday to one of God’s greatest gifts!"
"Having you as my brother is the best gift anyone could ever ask for, and it’s not even my birthday!"
"Thank you for always inspiring me to be the best person I can be. Happy birthday."
"I love you more than words can say, today as much as any other day! Happy birthday, bro."
"A thousand “happy birthdays” wouldn’t be enough to convey my love for you!"
"In spite of the fact that we sometimes go far too long without talking, I know that the bond we have is incredibly special and must be treasured at all costs. Here’s to a very happy birthday!"
"Though the sun will one day stop burning, I am lucky enough that my love for you will last until infinity."
"You’ve been here for me for my whole life so far, and I trust that you will remain there forever too. Happy birthday."
"Your birthday is so special to me because that is the day I received the most wonderful gift: you!"
"A brother is a friend given to us by nature. Happy birthday!"
"I wish it were your birthday every day because that way I could shower you with the love that you deserve."
"Every year that passes makes it less likely that you’ll be in the Superbowl, but happy birthday big bro!"
"Have a chillaxed birthday!"
"Wishing you a happy revolution around the sun big bro!"
"May God grant all of your heart’s desires today and always. Happy birthday!"
"Always keep God first in all that you do. Happy birthday, brother."
"May the Lord’s blessings shower over you today and always. Enjoy your birthday!"
"Today we celebrate one of God’s greatest creations: you! Happy birthday, brother."
"God continues to show me that unconditional love exists. You’re proof. Happy birthday!"