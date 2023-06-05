Today is a lucky day for everyone who speaks the love language of gift-giving. And to those with a good sense of humor! Although we all appreciate people who gift us things we actually want or need in life, there’s always that one individual who treats every special occasion as an excuse for getting one of those funny gag gifts purely for the fun of it. Sounds like something you would do? If so, you are in for a treat!

Whether you are looking for funny gag gifts for friends, funny gifts for couples, or if you landed on this article just in time for the holidays and are searching for funny Christmas gifts, you may call off your search now. Whatever the occasion, fun gag gifts are always a good choice since there’s nothing more precious than giving someone you care about the giggles and putting a smile on their face! In fact, you don’t need a special occasion to get the people that matter to you funny white elephant gifts. And considering that most of the best gag gifts fit within the $10-30 price range, there’s no need to wait for a special occasion to make someone’s day a little brighter! And although quite a few of the gag gift ideas we have gathered are purely for laughs, you will be surprised to learn how many are practical as well!

So unbuckle your belt if you’re wearing one because your tummy will need room for all the belly laughs it will make! Below, we’ve compiled just enough funny gag gift ideas to have all your gifts sorted for this and the next. As always, we invite you to upvote the ideas you liked the most and comment down below if you’d get anything from this list for someone or yourself. But that’s for later and now—onto the fun stuff!

Miniature Violin

Although this would be lovely for a violinist, it's also perfect for antagonizing people at work or taking out when a crybaby starts complaining. However, it doesn’t play music, if that’s what you’re looking for.

Toilet Night Light

If going to the bathroom at midnight is a regular part of their nighttime routine, this motion-activated night light will help them find the netty.

Fish Flip Flops

The Coddies fish flip flops are HUGE on social media; they may be the most popular pacifist practical joke item we can think of. They come in multiple sizes, 13 colors and have over 8,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. The only con we can think of is that they might get stolen if you leave them on the beach unattended.

Cat Tarot Cards

With the help of this charming and beautifully designed tarot deck led by the cat—the oldest symbol of power, magic, and wisdom—your buddy may find the answers to the past, present, and future. Not sure whether those will be accurate, though.

The Blah Button

The battery-operated small talk button, which comes with 12 funny “Blah” phrases, will be appreciated by the introvert in your life and let them flee any conversation they don’t want to be a part of.

The Book Of Useless Information

This book will be highly appreciated by a high school or college graduate who has spent the last few years devouring books to learn "useful information." It has 704 pages of random trivia that can be read in one sitting or kept in the restroom to turn every spare moment into an opportunity to learn something new. And irrelevant.

Deer Pong Game

Deer pong is the perfect gift for a fellow who never misses a beer pong game at a college party or any zythophile in your life!

“It’s Your Turn To Walk The Dog” Socks

If your friend couple keeps arguing over who will walk the dog out, help them decide by gifting them just one pair of these fun socks. Whoever puts them on first gets to see the other one wake up early for a morning walk with their doggo!

This Book Is Literally Just Pictures Of Animals Silently Judging You

You read the title. Consider getting this one for a friend who keeps asking for advice but never follows it or does the polar opposite. They might rethink their decisions when they see a picture of a corgi who isn’t angry—just disappointed.

Crafting With Cat Hair: Cute Handicrafts To Make With Your Cat

This cat hair craft book makes a purr-fectly funny gag gift for anybody with a penchant for felines. The idea is to help cat lovers transform stray clumps of fur into cute craftworks. Talk about sustainable living and upcycling!

"Do Not Disturb" Gaming Socks

People might perceive this polite request as a joke, but the gamer friend in your life doesn't think so. A friend who works in IT or just enjoys gaming will surely appreciate receiving this as a gift.

“I’m The Reason We’re Late” Onesie

No matter how good of a parent one might be, there's little one can do to prevent last-minute diaper blow-outs or baby tantrums. Ideal gag gift for first-time parents still learning the ropes of parenthood!

An Electric Shock Game

If you are looking for a shocking gift, this is it. Literally. If you know someone who enjoys a good reflex test, consider gifting them Lightning Reaction Reloaded. An electrifyingly good time is guaranteed!

Bob Ross Chia Head

There is a Chia version of just about everything, including Bob Ross, Baby Yoda, and the poop emoji. Whether you want to surprise a painter or simply an admirer of the late artist, this is among the greatest practical gag gifts you can find.

Bacon Air Freshener

There must be a person in your life who is as fond of bacon as Homer is of donuts.

Banana Phone Handset

Your pals who talk on the phone for hours on end can make their phone calls in style with this banana-shaped wireless handset. Also, 1% of all sales is donated to Gearing Up 4 Gorillas!

Public Toilet Survival Kit

Everyone has at least one friend who would rather hold in their need than go to a public restroom. Let us present to you the bathroom survival kit. It's funny but also extremely useful for those who are picky about the state of their netty.

Dad Joke Cards

This 300 "dad jokes" bundle has humorous, punny, and even groan-inducing prompts to use in games or just reading aloud for good laughs. A super fitting gift for Father's Day or as a little congrats to a freshly baked dad from a friend group.

“Mother F’n Homeowner” Candle

Help the new homeowner enliven their new space with the aromas of cucumber and melon. The perfect cheeky housewarming gift!

Snarky Wine And Beer Glasses

These glasses are the perfect cheeky gift for couples celebrating a special occasion, whether a wedding, anniversary, bachelor, or bachelorette party. This glass set is sure to make the pair laugh. Or, at least, the Mrs., anyway!

How Not To Become A Crotchety Old Man

Everybody has a cranky old man in their life. One who adds salt to everything and believes he is the finest driver ever yet gets irritated when he can't find a TV remote. It's a great Father's Day or birthday gift for a man you don't want to get cranky or at least more crotchety than he already is.

Adulting Stickers

Being an adult is tough. Even when we succeed in the most arduous tasks (like taking the trash out), we are hardly ever rewarded for our efforts. You can change that with this set of 18 stickers celebrating the bare minimum.

Beer Coats

For a beer lover in your life, get them a beer coat. They may insert their beer or soda can into one of these cute koozies to keep their hands warm while enjoying a cold drink!

Custom Face Socks

They are listed as a bestseller on Etsy for a reason. These personalized face socks are just as crazy in person as they are in the pictures! You may put the receiver’s face, their partner’s, or pet’s. Makes a great gag gift for any occasion!

Beer Belly Waist Pack

The fact that beer can fit inside this fanny pack changes the meaning behind the expression “beer belly.” This is perfect for every beer lover who’s got a beer belly and is not afraid to flaunt it.

Pizza Blanket

Do you know someone who is obsessed with pizza? This sleeping bag, shaped to resemble a massive slice of pepperoni pizza, will allow them to surround themselves with pizza while they de-stress, sleep, or eat actual pizza!

Dill Pickle Lip Balm

If you have a dill pickle lover in your life, this is one way to keep the smell and taste of pickles following them around. Ideal gag gift idea for a preggie who has the weirdest cravings!

Mini Karaoke Microphone

If their singing doesn’t make your ears bleed, consider gifting them this tiny microphone so they can record their tunes right from their phone. Also, a great practical gag gift for wannabe YouTubers, journalists, podcasters, or TikTok content creators!

Burrito Blanket

Becoming a burrito has never been easier!

Wine Coloring Book

Whose hobbies don’t include drinking and coloring? With the help of this fun coloring book, whoever you are getting this for may simultaneously enjoy both of these pastimes. Besides, each page features a wine-themed quip to brighten their coloring session!

“I Flexed And The Sleeves Fell Off” Tank Top

An ideal gag gift for a gym rat in your life who never stops chasing the pump. Encourage them to keep going with this tank top which will flaunt their strong hulky arms!

Nose Pencil Sharpener

Your pencil pusher friend would greatly benefit from always having a nose pencil sharpener on hand. You might also want to include a giant pink eraser for big mistakes to make it a gift set.

Potato Chip Snake In A Can

There’s a treat inside the potato chip canister—not the salty one the potato-chip lover was expecting, but a 4-foot-long, spring-loaded snake! A gag gift that is simultaneously funny, scary, and a dash disappointing. Perfect combo.

Farm Animal Butt Magnets

Putting animal rear ends on a refrigerator to hold photos, memos, or children’s artwork is anything “butt” boring and is sure to make guests chuckle! Send this set of six to your new neighbors down the street or a friend as a housewarming gift.

Fake Teeth Accessory

Although these fake braces are made for a Halloween costume, your gift recipient may use them any time of the year as a fun, silly prank, or in a selfie to share online!

Custom Look-Alike Puppet

Money-wise, this one is steep. If you're prepared to go above and beyond for that very special person in your life, you can wow them with a custom puppet that looks just like them, from the hair down to the shoes!

Funny Dish Towel

Both foodies (cheese aficionados especially) and pun lovers will appreciate the relatable statement on this decorative dish towel. Or, you may pick from other very cheesy designs!

The Mincing Mockingbird: Guide To Troubled Birds

This brilliantly illustrated "guide" features images of the most agitated birds in North America, including furious hummingbirds and judgmental parrots. It's a hilarious glimpse at what lurks behind these birds' beady eyes, making it a must-have for ornithologists and angry bird admirers worldwide.

Blinker Fluid

Just to clarify things upfront, blinker fluid is NOT an actual thing, and you DON'T need blinker fluid to use your blinkers. However, a friend who's into cars would surely appreciate the joke!

Yodeling Pickle

If your friend assures you they have all they need or don't want anything, don't give up on the gift hunt just yet. Clearly, they must be lacking a Yodeling Pickle.

Small Jar Of F**ks

This jar may be placed anywhere in their home or even in the office, assuming the co-workers don't get offended easily and can get the joke. The receiver of this gift can distribute each f**k until none are left or leave the jar full as a constant reminder that their f**ks are precious.

Shakespeare Insults Poster

Give this cheeky poster by Curious Brands to your buddy who studies English literature or swears a lot for a unique yet funny gift! They may refer to this poster with burns inspired by one of literature's most important wordsmiths the next time they want to make fun of a friend or lover (lovingly, of course).

Drawing Without Dignity Party Game

This party game is not for the fainthearted. Once a player chooses a card, they must draw whatever it says, regardless of how humiliating and cringe-worthy it may be. Gift it to a friend who needs occasional humbling.

Fishing Pole Campfire Roaster

Do they enjoy going fishing and camping? If so, they’ll adore this quirky campfire roaster, which combines the finest aspects of each activity to create a unique s’mores experience.

Baguette Slippers

Is your friend obsessed with carbs? Think their pronunciation of the French word is hilarious? Or do they just really love baguettes? Whatever it is, accentuate it by getting them a pair of baguette slippers!

Death Wish Coffee Dark Roast Grounds

This one is for the coffee lover in your life who can’t go a day without drinking coffee. After having a cup of this dark roast in the morning, they won’t need a second cup in the afternoon to get through the day.

Toilet Paper Roll Jokes

No better time to read some crappy jokes than while taking a dookie. That might be more interesting than rereading what’s written on the label of the air freshener.

Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy

You might have seen this guy passing through a car dealership. This desk-friendly copy of him may be placed on a desk or nightstand to bring a little bit of joy to the room.

Tiny Hands

Someone: “Can you give me a hand?”
Me: “Sure” *gives them a tiny portable hand*

Wrist Reins

There are a few practical uses for this one. Either use it to keep your toddlers nearby when shopping in the mall, or, for the best effect, connect one safety harness to a friend who always goes missing on a night out.

Toilet Golf

Golf is a serious sport, but gifts for golfers don't necessarily have to be. You could honor both their love for golf and their healthy bowel movements with one funny gift!

Toilet Fishing Game

Get this toilet game for a rodman in your life. Even though it won't come in handy if they run out of TP, playing the game will divert their attention from the unpleasant situation. At least until they are ready to face it.

Edible Glitter

We all know a fussy eater or someone obsessed with sparkles. The edible glitter from Fancy Sprinkles can add colorful sparkle to any food and beverage, especially those that a picky eater may otherwise avoid!

Emergency Underpants

The receiver of this gag gift won't realize how much they need it until they actually do. After that, they won't treat it as a silly gift anymore.

“Light When [name] Farts” Candle

Farts can be laughed at, disgusted at, or, as we learned just recently, sold in jars. Either way, there is no foul smell a candle can't fix.

The Golden Girls: ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas

Let Blanche, Dorothy, Rose, and Sophia use their signature wit and sass to lampoon a traditional holiday read. Fans of the show would definitely appreciate receiving this fun book as a gift!

Affirmation Cards

This deck of affirmation cards offers self-help with a fair dosage of sarcasm and fun for everyone who might use some guidance in life. But without crystals and creepy candle rituals.

“Oh, For Fox Sake” Glass

Whoever receives this may pour themselves a glass of wine and rekindle their sense of humor when they aren’t in the mood for anyone or anything. Except for wine, duh!

Sasquatch Soap

People are actually praising this one on Amazon. Apparently, it smells like a lightly scented forest with a hint of funk—not unpleasant funk, but more of a masculine funk. At least, that’s what the comments are saying.

Chicken Nugget Keychain

This gift is for your buddy who gets chicken nuggets whenever they get to Maccie D’s. To accompany the keychain, get them a 40-piece Chicken McNuggets with their preferred dipping sauce!

