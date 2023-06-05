Today is a lucky day for everyone who speaks the love language of gift-giving. And to those with a good sense of humor! Although we all appreciate people who gift us things we actually want or need in life, there’s always that one individual who treats every special occasion as an excuse for getting one of those funny gag gifts purely for the fun of it. Sounds like something you would do? If so, you are in for a treat!

Whether you are looking for funny gag gifts for friends, funny gifts for couples, or if you landed on this article just in time for the holidays and are searching for funny Christmas gifts, you may call off your search now. Whatever the occasion, fun gag gifts are always a good choice since there’s nothing more precious than giving someone you care about the giggles and putting a smile on their face! In fact, you don’t need a special occasion to get the people that matter to you funny white elephant gifts. And considering that most of the best gag gifts fit within the $10-30 price range, there’s no need to wait for a special occasion to make someone’s day a little brighter! And although quite a few of the gag gift ideas we have gathered are purely for laughs, you will be surprised to learn how many are practical as well!

So unbuckle your belt if you’re wearing one because your tummy will need room for all the belly laughs it will make! Below, we’ve compiled just enough funny gag gift ideas to have all your gifts sorted for this and the next. As always, we invite you to upvote the ideas you liked the most and comment down below if you’d get anything from this list for someone or yourself. But that’s for later and now—onto the fun stuff!